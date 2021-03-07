‘Royal commentators’ outed as unethical journalists and liars by YouTubers

In the UK, there are two young YouTubers doing the lord’s work. Their names: Josh Pieters and Archie Manners. They do these really involved “pranks” with public figures, journalists and sometimes celebrities. Sometimes the pranks are not harmful in the least, and they’re just poking light fun at people. These were the same guys who flew that fascist, racist a–hole Katie Hopkins to Prague to accept a fake award, and in her acceptance speech, she was (of course) shockingly racist and deeply offensive. And Pieters and Manners got it all on camera, and they did real damage to Hopkins’ career.

So it was last week, when the two guys decided to engineer a “prank” which is more like outing some vile people as vile. What was the prank this time? Manners and Pieters organized four “royal commentators” to provide commentary which they claimed would air on a show just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah. Manners and Pieters asked those commentators to pretend to react to the interview, which of course no one had seen at that time. The royal commentators: Dickie Arbiter (the Queen’s former press secretary), Ingrid Seward (EIC of Majesty), Richard Fitzwilliams (just some dude who has been providing a ton of nasty quotes about the Sussexes recently) and Victoria Arbiter (CNN’s royal correspondent). Here’s the video:

Yeah, yet another reminder that there’s something deeply rotten at the core of the British media. The fact that there’s this entire industry of “royal commentary” and it’s seen as, implausibly, a legitimate faction of journalism is profoundly disturbing. If you want to speak about this from a purely journalistic perspective, what they’re doing is completely unethical. It’s journalistic malpractice. They all need to be fired from all of their (many) jobs in abject disgrace. Ingrid C-word especially. “In the interview, to my mind, this was an actress giving one of her great performances.” Know thyself, C-word.

I gasped, I wheezed… but also wasn’t that surprised watching @joshua_pieters. Sad to see a few so consumed by anger and dislike towards an individual that it was locked and loaded for commentary on an event that’s yet to air. Highlights some of the bigger issues with this beat. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 6, 2021

Maddening. As a woman, I’m furious to see the way women are demonized by press. The compounding attacks launched on Black women are on full display here. It’s beyond ugly. Harry withdrew from a toxic environment to protect his family, citing Diana, and MM gets blamed!? Enough. https://t.co/be49j0ODpR — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 6, 2021