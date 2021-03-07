‘Royal commentators’ outed as unethical journalists and liars by YouTubers

In the UK, there are two young YouTubers doing the lord’s work. Their names: Josh Pieters and Archie Manners. They do these really involved “pranks” with public figures, journalists and sometimes celebrities. Sometimes the pranks are not harmful in the least, and they’re just poking light fun at people. These were the same guys who flew that fascist, racist a–hole Katie Hopkins to Prague to accept a fake award, and in her acceptance speech, she was (of course) shockingly racist and deeply offensive. And Pieters and Manners got it all on camera, and they did real damage to Hopkins’ career.
So it was last week, when the two guys decided to engineer a “prank” which is more like outing some vile people as vile. What was the prank this time? Manners and Pieters organized four “royal commentators” to provide commentary which they claimed would air on a show just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah. Manners and Pieters asked those commentators to pretend to react to the interview, which of course no one had seen at that time. The royal commentators: Dickie Arbiter (the Queen’s former press secretary), Ingrid Seward (EIC of Majesty), Richard Fitzwilliams (just some dude who has been providing a ton of nasty quotes about the Sussexes recently) and Victoria Arbiter (CNN’s royal correspondent). Here’s the video:
Yeah, yet another reminder that there’s something deeply rotten at the core of the British media. The fact that there’s this entire industry of “royal commentary” and it’s seen as, implausibly, a legitimate faction of journalism is profoundly disturbing. If you want to speak about this from a purely journalistic perspective, what they’re doing is completely unethical. It’s journalistic malpractice. They all need to be fired from all of their (many) jobs in abject disgrace. Ingrid C-word especially. “In the interview, to my mind, this was an actress giving one of her great performances.” Know thyself, C-word.
I gasped, I wheezed… but also wasn’t that surprised watching @joshua_pieters. Sad to see a few so consumed by anger and dislike towards an individual that it was locked and loaded for commentary on an event that’s yet to air. Highlights some of the bigger issues with this beat.
Maddening. As a woman, I’m furious to see the way women are demonized by press. The compounding attacks launched on Black women are on full display here. It’s beyond ugly. Harry withdrew from a toxic environment to protect his family, citing Diana, and MM gets blamed!? Enough. https://t.co/be49j0ODpR
Erm. Wow. 👀 https://t.co/0QBuxgoisd
Fitzwilliams even defended his position. He said that it’s normal to give prerecorded commentary about interviews that they still haven’t seen. This is disgusting. They really are a carnival of so called experts.
That is very disturbing to me. Not only were they willing to lie in this case, but admitting that this kind of behavior is par for the course? Not a good look in this instance specifically or for the media in general.
I love how Harry and Meghan keep exposing that the emperor has no clothes. These so called the experts know nothing and create tales to fit their pre-existing narratives.
I thought it might be because of how quickly and easily they all agreed, but wow to actually straight up admit that they get paid to lie? How does he think that helps him??
They are disgusting vultures and greedy for money. All of them Arbiter, Jobson, Levin, Junor, Seward etc….they are windbags spreading falsehoods against the Sussexes in order to cosy up to the Palace.
When will an insider Palace staff blow the lid on what is really going on behind the palace walls.
It’s stunning these supposedly professional people with presumably respected backgrounds (YMMV), especially the three older Fitzwilliams, Arbiter, and Seward, were perfectly wiling to talk on camera to a couple of twenty somethings from a company they knew nothing about, which was in fact bogus. They’re obviously nothing more than paid guns for hire. Couldn’t say any plainer that “show me the money” is all that matters.
Since they all shredded so quickly I bet it is normal to prerecord-but only after X has actually happened.
I find it hard to believe that the standard is to react to something that hasn’t aired to been leaked yet.
They obviously aren’t real journalists, they are just a bunch of hack gossip columnists. Of course they can prerecord their reactions, because they already know what they are going to be no matter what H & M do or say. They have absolutely no desire or intention of actually listening and maybe learning and growing or doing real journalistic work. And these are the people the palace cozies up too. It’s sick.
This couldn’t have happened to more deserving people. Hoist these jerks on their own petards.
I laughed so hard when I saw Victoria Arbiter in the mix. Of all of them, she was doing so much damage by feigning politeness and smiles while she subtly promoted negativity towards the Sussexes.
Karma is slowly coming to these people and I am here for it. I’m so glad they were exposed.
I love these guys – this was beautiful.
If you give people enough rope they will hang themselves – I guess this is why Chuck has kept out of the bullying mess created by KP, who are frankly digging themselves into a deeper and deeper hole with every leak.
I can’t wait to see if there are consequences for Victoria Arbiter, who is regularly on CNN, The Today Show, all major US broadcast media. The others are desiccated relics at the end of whatever “career” they may believe they have, but VA has reached a high point, thanks to H&M. She was totally silent on Twitter yesterday.
She only has a career because of Daddy (Dickie) and his connections -she’s toast in the US. Karma is here.
@DU, I agree. And CNN had that Diane Clehane woman on again this morning. There’s no way she knows anything really going on in the UK, let alone the RF, but she certainly speaks for the deeply held feelings and opinions of senior royals. It’s pretty amazing.
I tweeted CNN to let them know about this video and their royal correspondent who lies with amazing ease.
CNN had a different ‘expert’ this morning who had a very negative bias against the Sussex’s. So it wasn’t victoria but same message.
VA, arguably, is slicker at the way she stabs the Sussexes in the back. Clehane who was on this morning, was on CNN with Brianna Keillor a few days ago and was even worse. It was so bad, and I think there must have been backlash, that Brianna had Omid on a day or so later to repair the damage.
Now do Roya Nikkah next. She’s basically someone who takes dictation at this point.
The Times is corrupt. That is a very real problem.
This isn’t surprising at all everyone who been following Meghan and Harry story for the beginning knew how these royal reporters operators. The follow the same plan every time I’m so happy that everyday people are seeing and witnessing what is happening.
And to think , all this could have been avoided if Willnot and Cannot would have just sat there and ate their food after M&H married
Exactly
They are really THIS stupid.
This video is not going viral enough for me. Im so happy they finally got exposed tho. Notice how VA has been really quiet.
I’m so happy you covered this. These disgusting a*sehole notgoingtocall them professionals/shmoyal commentators have no morals and I truly hope are laughed at for the rest of their notgoingtocallit careers
I’m not surprise. I hope real journalists are doing a deep dive investigation into the last for 4 years of what Meghan and Harry went through and are still experiencing. CNN should fire Victoria Arbiter asap.
The positive result are starting to show and the interview haven’t aired yet. I’m overjoyed. A big thank to all the folks here for supporting Meghan and Harry.
CNN is contributing to this nonsense. They have Richard Palmer on their Reliable Sources show this morning even after having been presented evidence of his bullying and racism.
Wow
This needs to blow tf up!! Spread the video everywhere you can. I’m fuming 😡
Yes.
I’ve seen people tagging CNN and all the other news channels with this. I hope every one of them is fired for this. Completely unethical!
This is incredible!!! Bless these two gents. I love that these people have been outed and so thoroughly embarrassed. But my god, I am laughing at the Donkey Sanctuary and Megan refuses to get vaccinated parts so much. I hope Megan and Harry get to see this – it should be played after the interview.
Donkey Sanctuary…..
These RRs show one face to the US media and their true selves back home. VA got busted huh,? The US press is not going to like being played for fools. Get Robert Jobs on and Pierd Morgan next.
The royal rota were silent on this video. Omid was the only one that talked about it.
Manners and Pieters did a fantastic job exposing the royal commentators! What a bunch of shameless, vile scumbags.
I want them to ‘prank’ Lawrence Fox who has just announced he is running for London Major.
Where can I buy a house on the red plant? I don’t mind it doesn’t have an atmosphere, I just want to get far away from my fellow human beings.
Wow. Just goes to prove they really are unprofessional carnival of paid racist bullying hacks.
I’m quite intrigued about the donkey sanctuary! Is this a real interest of Megan’s or did they entirely make it up? Either way, revealing and hilarious.
Totally made up!!!
Really don’t want to have to go back and listen to this once again – but am I correct that no one seemed to ask the obvious of these two young men before answering the donkey sanctuary and vaccination questions – “how do you know what’s in the interview”? I mean, hasn’t it been pretty widely known that no one has an advance copy of the interview, including TQ?
Total bullies. This video broke on Friday so I hope Oprah had time to add one more voice-over and clip of this to the program.
This video really didn’t get enough credit.
What a bunch of psychos
Oh this is a thing of beauty! Spread this video far and wide; just more evidence that the monarchy and the weirdos it props up is an idea whose time has looooooong passed.
Between the reaction to Harry and Meghan and the awful transphobia that’s become more and more prevalent, the last couple of years have really affected my view of the U.K. and the British press (I mean, I knew the tabloids were horrible but even the “respected” newspapers are such garbage especially on these issues). It just feels like a very small-minded, provincial, small-c conservative country that is hostile and terrified of any change or progress.
I agree! I don’t know if the royal family or the British public yet realize that the world is now viewing All of them through the lens of their racist, misogynistic press?
Personally, I longed to visit London and all the royal tourist spots but now I wouldn’t visit that isle if they paid me too and I don’t think that I’m the only one who feels this way.
Good for these YouTubers! Hey, Kaiser, have you considered contacting CNN and offering yourself as a Royal commentator? You actually pay attention to developments, and an alternative point of view is obviously needed, what have you got to lose?
I am all for this!!!
So even when they asked them about a donkey sanctuary didn’t prompt them to realise something wasnt adding up ? Richard and Dickie lied about her mentioning wills when they don’t know that
The video was sad and funny at the same time cos this is how they have been treating her for years , presenting their opinions as facts, making ridiculous accusations and lying to suit their own personal agenda and greed and sadly pple believe them