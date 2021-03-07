Queen Elizabeth didn’t get an advanced copy of Harry & Meghan’s interview

Before we get into everything else, let’s talk about Prince Philip. He had some kind of procedure on his heart last week at St. Bart’s in London. My theory – and I have nothing to back this up – is that it likely involved a stent. Having a stent put in or replaced would make sense for how the Palace and the media has treated Philip’s condition recently. First they acted like he was at death’s door, but now they’re making it sound like it was more of a routine situation for a pre-existing condition. On Friday, he was even transferred out of the cardiac ward at St. Bart’s and he was sent back to King Edward VII’s Hospital, which is where he was before. They say he’ll stay there for days longer.
As for Philip’s wife… I keep going back and forth about how involved she’s been with the absolute PR nightmare of the past week. As we know, “the Queen” is used as a stand-in for many repressed, enraged, racist a–holes across the media and within three royal courts, so people saying “the Queen will terribly upset about such-and-such” means that THEY are terribly upset. I think the Queen DGAF most of the time and it shows. It’s not so much that she’s actively terrible and willfully petty, it’s that she’s out-of-touch and tone-deaf and no one bothers to tell her to change. So here’s where things stand with the Queen and the Sussexes:
The Queen has not been given an ‘advance copy’ of Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, reports claim. Senior royals and Palace aides will watch the much-anticipated interview ‘at the same time’ as the rest of the world, with network CBS set to air the two-hour special in the US at 1am UK time on Monday morning.
Officials have vowed to ‘reserve judgement’ on the show and will decide on Monday whether to make a public response in light of anything specific Meghan and Harry have to say. ITV will broadcast it at 9pm that evening. Sources yesterday told the Mirror the Queen does not have an ‘advance copy’ of the no-holds-barred special – which is set to contain ‘shocking’ revelations about Meghan’s short time as a working royal.
A friend earlier said Meghan would never ask to postpone Sunday’s release of her tell-all interview and claimed the royal family is using the Duke of Edinburgh’s health as an excuse to keep her ‘muzzled’.
Although most of the interview will be a one-to-one chat on what the duchess has to say about her brief but acrimonious time as a working royal, Harry is understood to come in towards the end to have his say on the media and discuss their plans for the future. It is believed that this approach has in part been done in an attempt to distance himself from any of the stronger allegations made about his own family by his wife. But if the 36-year-old prince, who is still sixth in line to the throne, thinks it will go any way to protecting his already fragile relationships with his relatives, notably his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, he will have to think again.
William has barely spoken to his brother in recent months and their relationship is said to be ‘hanging by a thread’ – although Prince Charles is understood to have tried not to get involved. Despairing officials also cannot believe that Harry is so ‘blinkered’ that he cannot see how the interview is likely to destroy any vestige of trust between him and his family.
“…In an attempt to distance himself from any of the stronger allegations made about his own family by his wife…” They’re still trying to separate Harry and Meghan. They’re still trying to ascribe every bad thing to Meghan in an effort to somehow force Harry to leave his wife and child and “come back” to them. Something tells me those chuckleheads are going to be in for a big surprise. Harry has been done with them for a long time. Harry still has respect for his grandmother. But other than Liz, I suspect Harry would like to burn down the whole bloody island. “Despairing officials also cannot believe that Harry is so ‘blinkered’ that he cannot see how the interview is likely to destroy any vestige of trust between him and his family.” Despairing officials also cannot believe that Harry told them “f–k around and find out” and they cannot see that they are indeed finding out.
I do apologize, but I find it bloody HILARIOUS that they even thought Liz may be sent a copy. This is the States and we do things differently here – plus Liz, you are the catalyst for all this so why would you the BULLY Queen be given one??? For damage control??? WOW, the entitlement knows no bounds.
I know! Like she’s still their life boss. And it wouldn’t end up being for only the queen to view- it would have to go through so many steps to reach her and so many people along the way would have (or find out how to) access to watching it. H&M learned their lesson about trying to talk directly to and only to the Queen. One way or another – it leaks.
These people are really insane! they think the queen matters to a US AMERICAN channel?
We fought a revolution to kick those people to the curb; we don’t answer to any of them
I agree Seraphina, they really do feel entitled or maybe are they just ignorant? who do they think they are? if not Meghan situation, this woman doesn’t even pass on our radar! jeez…..
It makes me wonder if she was given an advance copy of the interview with Andrew.
Like, did she see that trainwreck in advance and go “ok, looks good!” lol
Yes! Its hilarious and kind of mind boggling to me that it even has to be said that she didnt get an advanced copy. Why on earth would she?
Harry is going to burn down everything as soon as his grandparents are dead.
Yeah – I think once they both pass we might get the truth of what actually happened. The Sussex’s will never return to the family fold, esp if the Cambridges remain in the line of succession.
Of course she has not received a copy. CBS is not going to risk anything leaking before hand. They probably haven’t even given ITV their copy to make sure that the firm couldn’t get their hands on the interview early. Sucks to realize you’re not the biggest fish in the pond.
ITV will get their copy right after it airs in the US.
The palace doesn’t have an advanced copy but it hasn’t stop the preemptive smear campaign. They are stilled trying to push Earring gate but it’s not gaining traction in the US press.
What a good observation about her, she is tone deaf and won’t change. In my opinion, which doesn’t matter much, the handling of this whole situation shows that she should step down and let Charles take over (not saying he will necessarily be better). She has made a huge mess of this whole situation and everyone knows it.
I’ve been peaking in on the mail the last week or so and they really have been going ALL in on the new smear campaign. It’s gross-are they going to get sued again? Because they should
That’s what I’ve been wondering!
I think this is beyond civil now. It borders on criminal, but I don’t expect the crown prosecution service to act anytime soon if they haven’t already.
The “funny” thing is the past week is just giving more credibility to anything Meghan says about the press and the harassment she experienced. And when she says “the palace did not protect me” we are seeing exactly what she means.
Meghan is truly up against a whole establishment. An establishment which usually dictates the fate of the nation, government policies, electoral outcomes, political careers etc. She has to face all of them and now they are bringing their poison to US media.
That is a really appalling take and so blatantly misogynistic. Harry would not be in this interview if he wanted to distance himself from his own wife in it. That makes zero sense. Do I honestly believe Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed Presidents, is going to preside over trashing the British monarchy? I seriously doubt this. I think there will be a few pointed remarks , it won’t be a drag fest, will mostly go after the press and leaks , racism and sexism, and pivot to their lives now. I think she’ll also ask them some hard questions about their perceived impulsiveness and why they couldn’t stick it out, having it both ways and their privilege. This isn’t going to change anyone’s mind about anything. This was set in motion from the beginning of “ Straight out of Compton” headlines and they will be forever vilified by the British press. This is why people are so afraid to speak up and so afraid for them.
@L4Frimaire this is not an attack on your comment. what is “having it both ways and their privilege” Is that an attack by the rota on Harry and Meghan?
Yes. This is what they always say, that Meghan and Harry want to have their cake and eat it too, want it both ways, etc., or that they have no right to complain or be upset, or speak about social/ philanthropic issues because they’re wealthy and titled. I think that actually applies to the press and royal family. They thought they could abuse them to their own benefit, while getting the international attention and looking like the good royals at the Sussexes expense. They really thought once they left, that spotlight would shift to them. It didn’t, hence the continued attacks on the Sussexes, who until now have said nothing except through the court filings. It’s all just so ugly.
I agree, there’s no scorched earth strategy here on Oprah’s part. She’s a professional and the absolute best at these interviews for a reason.
It seriously baffles me that instead of focusing on getting rid of that predator son of hers and helping his victims, she is worried about an interview. And the nerve to think she is entitled to an advanced copy.
I’m sure if Harry and Meghan trusted BP not to leak the interview Oprah would have given an advance copy to Harry’s grandmother. The sad result about BP sabotage of Harry and Meghan is that a grandson relationship with grandmother was also sabotaged.
Did Harry really say “f@ck around and find out”? When / who did he say that to?
I think it’s maybe just a phrase or expression? Not that Harry specifically said it, but more like he wasn’t going to put up with nasty behaviour and said so, and when things didn’t change he got out.
No, that’s just this website’s writing style.
No. He didn’t say it. “Fuck around and find out” is a popular Philly (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for those of you not from the United States) colloquialism. It basically means, “don’t test my patience, or else.”
The phrase fits the situation.
No, that’s a saying that someone from Philly says. We have ascribed it to our gallant ginger prince who, on seeing the bullshit that was being flung at his strong and powerful wife and child, made the unprecedented move of planning stealth moves to escape and save his family. His bold act was the equivalent of telling the Firm to fuck around and find out.
I am constantly amazed at how the palace perceives their place in the world. In their eyes, the royal family and by extension the royal reporters et al. are the most important figures in the world, the pinnacle to which all should aspire. I think the recent coverage of the royals smear campaign against the Sussex’s hasn’t played on American shores the way the royals thought it would, they are being questioned about the treatment of Andrew compared to Meghan, the blatant racism and classism is noticed and commented on and frankly they are looking like fools. As Michael Sheen’s Tony Blair once said “who will save these people from themselves?”.
The BRF have viewed themselves as untouchable, the most important (AKA only ‘valid’) royal family for years. The negative comments about ‘bicycling royals’ come out of BP and their courtiers. What they’ve failed to see is how some other royal families have proactively changed to fit the times.
In 1952, King Farouk of Egypt said ‘there will soon be only five kings left: the kings of England, diamonds, hearts, spades and clubs’.
Not anymore. Belgium and Spain are on shakier ground, but the Danish, Swedish, Dutch, and Norwegian royal families continue to have strong support. Once QEII is gone, all bets are off especially with Scotland, Ireland, and members of The Commonwealth.
This article doesn’t make sense. Why would the Queen get a copy? Why would Harry distance himself from what Meghan said? If he cared about the RF he wouldn’t have done the interview in the first place. The thing about this interview is I don’t think it’s going to be as scandalous as people think or hope it will be. The smear campaign really backfired because now people who didn’t care now want to watch.
I sort of hope that what we heard already is all that is said about the rf, show them Meghan doesn’t think about them at all yet they are obsessed with her. I would like to hear more specifics about Netflix projects.
I think Harry will be the one who’s tough on the BRF, excluding Betty and Phil. He’ll come in at the end and be all “hold my beer” for a few minutes. His wife and baby were smeared, threatened and humiliated – he’s harboring a lot of well-deserved bitterness and resentment against a number of people including his asshat of a brother and his mannequin wife.
I just hope by the end we know the “know” in what Harry said “if you know what I know you’d be doing the same thing” during the SA documentary. I want to find out what he meant.
They think this interview is destroying “the trust” between Harry and his family?! Um-wtaf? The constant leaks from KP and CH, the backstabbing by all the BRF courtiers, the obvious smear campaign orchestrated by William over the last week-that’s what destroyed the trust. There hasn’t been trust there in a long time-and that fault likes with the BRF who destroyed it.
I’m constantly shaking my head at how they frame the estrangement between the brothers, as if it’s Harry who must make the first move, offer a gesture of reconciliation, worried that it’s beyond saving. The press is still applying the hierarchy of the royal family so Harry, as junior, must work to repair the damage with ‘the Duke’. Harry is angry and aggrieved and, as far as I can tell, not motivated to repair or have any kind of relationship with ‘the Duke’. Things are only getting worse too as last week proved. Why does William think Harry will never retaliate?
I agree with other posters, once the Queen dies Harry will respond more directly to any nonsense coming from the house of Cambridge.
It continues to amaze me how the BP infantalizes a man who served two tours of duty in a war zone, and built two international charities outside the royal ‘firm’ from the ground up by the time he was 30.
The guy clearly is not some passive dolt who’s being pushed around by anyone.