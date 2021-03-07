Patrick Adams: The royal family’s dynamic is ‘at worst, seemingly archaic & toxic’

Patrick J. Adams worked with then-Meghan Markle on Suits for seven seasons. On-screen, they were love interests, and off-screen, they became good friends, and when Meghan married Prince Harry, she invited Patrick and almost all of the tight-knit Suits cast to her wedding. All of her friends and coworkers seemed so pleased for her, and there was evidence, here and there, that those friends and work colleagues were quietly supporting her behind the scenes and simply trying to avoid getting dragged into the psychodrama playing out in the British media. Now that Meghan and Harry are speaking out to Oprah, her friends feel free to speak out too. Patrick was one of the first to get the ball rolling on Friday, at the end of a week which saw the British royal family, British media and British establishment line up to launch one of the most half-assed smear campaigns and oppo-dumps I’ve ever seen. Patrick did this as a Twitter thread, so I’ll just cut-and-paste to make it more concise:
Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.
She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.
It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.
And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.
It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order [to] protect her family and her own mental health. IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.
Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.
I think I love him? What a great guy. I’ve been thinking about this royal situation so much and how it’s “playing” in North America and the UK. It’s one thing to believe that we here in America love Meghan because she’s one of us, an American girl. But something else that should not be underestimated is how much support Harry is getting from other men, men who are horrified that a pregnant woman has been and is being abused, bullied, smeared and maligned. That’s what Patrick’s tweet-rant reminded me of – how so many men understand why Harry did what he had to do to protect Meghan and their family, and why Meghan and Harry are speaking out now.
Everyone needs a friend like this! A brilliant and effective defense. Kudos to him
WOW!
Yep. I could cry.
What the BRF along with the British media have done to that woman is inhumane.
His exacting moral standards and loyalty to their friendship is exactly what Harry, Megh and the unborn baby need right now. People to shield them from the calculated vicious attacks. The loosely royal “family” is ruthless: these hateful racists really mean blood (a late abortion perhaps?)
Patrick Adams counter attack is strategically much welcome: aside from the fact that I could snack on his naked torso every second afternoon if permitted to, I can’t help but noticing that he is actually prophesying the demise of the English monarchy. And we are all eye witnesses to the historical momentum that will bring it about: the inextricably paradoxical positioning of an institution that claims sovereignty over the Commonwealth, a shitty remainder of postcolonialism representing the most ethnically diverse populations of one fourth of the planet, while proving so despicably belligerent with a woman who embodies the diversity they are purported to acknowledge and honor. Patrick is bluntly point out that it’s just a matter of time before this monarchy crumbles under the weight of its inner contradictions.
Archie 1- Monarchy 0
wow good for him. so well said. the royal family is doing what typical abusers do, blaming the victim. gaslighting 101.
He is awesome and so is what he wrote. Kudos to him and stepping up to do what is right.
Love him for this. Loved him before, but what a great person to come forward. He’s the start of a very popular show, but doesn’t have ‘anything to lose’ in the sense of pissing off people who matter to him. So he could just really dig in. I love that he did not hold back.
So glad he called them out like this. You can tell Meghan’s friends have seen it all and are fed up. Everyone is fed up of the lies and the smearing.
That’s definitely what you can tell happened here – that he had been wanting to say something for years now and he finally just got fed up and let it all out there. He’s getting a lot off his chest here.
I find it funny how the Royal Family thinks of themselves as important. I don’t see them being relevant and agree that they are archaic.
He did not hold back and I love it. Also really happy Kaiser posts for us on sundays!
It was a thing of beauty. Watching all her friends come out to show support was incredible to watch. It was like shaking a bottle of champagne. Once the cork blew off it was a tsunami. Regardless of all the salty haters still out there complaining, it finally feels like the tide has turned in a way that it can’t go back. The Royals are exposed in such a bad way. Who would want to work with them now (besides thirsty Brits)??
I think I am head over heels for him. The world needs more Patrick’s. Also Kaiser in your other post about cannot and will not, are you implying the gods gift to perfection don’t actually work? Well color me blind. Lol.
Meghan and Harry:: we have a project we would like to rollout by April, sorry if we sends you lots of back and forth emails but time is of the essence we want it completed and flawless.
William and Kate:::: Dear staff we going dark for a while , peace out
Staff :::::: About H and M groan, work? They except us to come to work and actually work?
Staff:::::: About w and k . Great, 3 more months of paid vacation. Love working for these 2. Now we can surf the internet uninterrupted.
His post almost brought tears to my eyes. We need more of this: high-profile names calling out the BRF’s DISGUSTING bullying/gaslighting of a heavily pregnant woman who after 5 years is finally saying enough is enough. I’m glad Meg has friends like this, and I’m glad she knows that more than ever people see what that cult of a family has done to her. Even here in the UK people have woken up to how goddamn similar the BRF and the cult of Scientology are. Yeah, the same racist pieces of scum who actually believe what they read in Rupert Murdoch outlets will never change their minds but despite overall perception they DO NOT speak for the majority. Meghan and Harry have so much love and support in this country and it’s beautiful to see.
Wow he really nailed it! The BRF has no excuse.
I think people don’t just see her as an American girl… I really think they see her as Diana in the sense that she entered a malicious family and was unwilling to be emotionless and obedient *cough*.
I also think most of us can relate because we enter our marriages hoping that we get a kind new family who appreciates our gifts and forgives our failings and many know what it’s like to deal with tension and frustration from our in-laws rather than love and support.
He said what needed to be said!
I have read all of the posts written by Meghan’s friends and co-workers defending her and I’m so thrilled that their voices are being heard.
Good for Patrick! So nice to see that even though he’ll get horrible hate mail for doing this he has still stood up for Meghan.
Well done sir! And thank you for supporting your friend!
Very well said Patrick! What a brave and great man. Now I’d love to see other celebrities calling the royal family on their shit.
As a fellow Canadian, I totally agree with Patrick about the irrelevancy of the monarchy. It’s time Canada severed its ties with it.
Patrick’s wife is also biracial and famous (not as famous as Meghan but still). I think this is personal to him beyond his loyalty to Meghan.
I came to say the same thing. I wonder what conversations have been going on between him and his wife and possibly also his inlaws (Troian’s mother is also a Black woman who was in the industry as well).
That was amazing. Not one wasted word just all gunpowder and matches. Very very well said and I could not agree more. I agree with the other posters who said they feel a tide turning. The past couple of weeks there has been a huge shift in the perception of W&K and H&M. None of the Cambridge Stans changed their mind of course, but people who were neutral have become engaged in the story and are not impressed with the Royals. I think the combination of vocal support from friends of H&M, general support from a lot of Americans and the brilliant PR strategy of Prince Ragey Pants has forever altered the perception of how this went down. All of this mind you, BEFORE the interview that is being watched by hundreds of millions of people….
Yes Patrick! Very well said!
Yesss Patrick go off! Such a well worded reaponse and how cool of him to stand up for Meghan.
How much would you pay to see and hear Wills and Charles as they read this?
He really said what we were all thinking. I’m sure the BM will come for him soon enough.