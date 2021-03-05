“Jason Sudeikis is committed to sleeping his way through heart break” links
The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Jason Sudeikis was pap’d leaving Keeley Hazell’s flat, but Jason’s publicist wants us to know that he “remains heartbroken” over Olivia Wilde. [Dlisted]
Pamela Anderson is selling her Malibu home. [Just Jared]
Pajiba’s take on all of the royal shenanigans this week. [Pajiba]
The House passed the George Floyd Policing Act. [Towleroad]
I honestly thought Maddie Ziegler was Chloe Moretz in this photo. [Egotastic]
Jenny Packham’s latest collection is perfectly nice. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. [LaineyGossip]
Dudes were really worked up yesterday about Lola Bunny’s redesign. [Jezebel]
Chris Harrison apologized again, meh. [Buzzfeed]
This dress is so good on Kelly Marie Tran! [RCFA]
Eric Nies did not return to the Real World loft. [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup’s Lindsey Downs speaks! [Starcasm]

Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde at the premiere of Amazon Studios' 'Life Itself' at ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood

10 Responses to ““Jason Sudeikis is committed to sleeping his way through heart break” links”

  1. MangoAngelesque says:
    March 5, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Meh. Olivia Wilde hasn’t shown any discretion in their breakup, so why should he?

    *shrug*

    • Merricat says:
      March 5, 2021 at 12:42 pm

      Oh, he’s so heartbroken. Sing me another.

      • Julie says:
        March 5, 2021 at 12:54 pm

        I mean, someone trying to drown his sorrows in younger partners does NOT mean that they aren’t upset at the dissolution of their partnership with the mother of his children. IMO, if the roles were switched and Jason followed Olivia’s relationship rollout, we would be screaming, “Yasss bish, go off!” if she then started dating a hot, young underwear model.
        That’s 2 long-term relationships from Ms. Wilde that end with her leaving and attempting to torch down some aspect of her previous partner (the vagina dying comment, Jason being “jealous” of her success plus the questionable timeline of the split). I really like Olivia and the work she does; it’s just too cute by a half that people are shading Jason for getting some while he is literally single.

  2. Darla says:
    March 5, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    That’s fine, but he denied he was with this woman at first. And I saw a lot of comments that Olivia was planting these stories to make herself look better.

    A picture is better than a thousand words though, isn’t it?

  3. BecauseOfCourse says:
    March 5, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    *shrug* The only way to get over someone is get under someone. Olivia has moved on, so can he, he’s single now.

    • Merricat says:
      March 5, 2021 at 12:51 pm

      It’s fun that people excoriated her for the same thing. Even the age difference is the same.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        March 5, 2021 at 1:02 pm

        I’m pretty worn out on this couple, but how is what she did the same as him?
        By their publicists accounts Olivia was over the marriage and found a jump off/told Jason within a small enough time frame and her previous nature of jump offs that this was her plan. He’s separated for a while and banging (allegedly) a costar. He’s also (please correct me if I’m wrong) not her superior that fought for her to get that job and then sparked up a romance shortly after.

  4. Joanna says:
    March 5, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Moving on doesn’t mean you’re not heart broken or didn’t care.

  5. Oh_Hey says:
    March 5, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Ugh cry me a river Jason. You don’t get to essentially slut shame your ex for moving on, move on your self and simultaneously claim to heartbroken.
    Also the internalized misogyny around this break has had me shaking my head since the story dropped.

