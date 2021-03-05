“Jason Sudeikis is committed to sleeping his way through heart break” links

Jason Sudeikis was pap’d leaving Keeley Hazell’s flat, but Jason’s publicist wants us to know that he “remains heartbroken” over Olivia Wilde. [Dlisted]

Pamela Anderson is selling her Malibu home. [Just Jared]

Pajiba’s take on all of the royal shenanigans this week. [Pajiba]

The House passed the George Floyd Policing Act. [Towleroad]

I honestly thought Maddie Ziegler was Chloe Moretz in this photo. [Egotastic]

Jenny Packham’s latest collection is perfectly nice. [Go Fug Yourself]

Review of Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. [LaineyGossip]

Dudes were really worked up yesterday about Lola Bunny’s redesign. [Jezebel]

Chris Harrison apologized again, meh. [Buzzfeed]

This dress is so good on Kelly Marie Tran! [RCFA]

Eric Nies did not return to the Real World loft. [Seriously OMG]

Love After Lockup’s Lindsey Downs speaks! [Starcasm]

