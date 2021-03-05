Duchess Meghan thought the leaks against her came from Kate, Camilla & Charles?

I have a long memory, and going off my own recollection, the smear campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (mostly her, but he was included) began in earnest in the fall of 2018. It began immediately after Harry and Meghan announced their first pregnancy and completely their wildly successful South Pacific tour. They were being hailed as global superstars. And there were a lot of panicked people in every royal court. Which made the origins of the smear campaign pretty tricky – some people believed William and Kate were to blame, some believed Buckingham Palace’s Men In Grey were behind it, and others believed that Prince Charles’ huge Clarence House communications team was behind it. There were competing (and vile) narratives for months. At the end of the day, I think it was likely a perfect storm of bullsh-t coming out of all three royal courts, all of them attacking Meghan for their own ends. Turns out, Meghan probably believed the same. At least according to Prince William, who is desperately and obviously throwing his father, stepmother and wife under the bus.
Meghan Markle blamed the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles for leaking stories about her to the Press when she was a senior royal, a source has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt negative stories about them – including the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly being left in tears following a bridesmaids’ dress fitting before Meghan’s 2018 wedding – must have been briefed by Kate, Camilla or Charles’ households, the palace insider said.
One story involved Harry reportedly shouting at the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly during an incident involving Meghan’s wedding tiara. Reports later implied the disagreement was about arrangements for a fitting. The insider also said Harry and Meghan ‘assumed that the men in grey suits were obsessed with destroying them’ while in Kensington Palace.
Their revelations came just days after Meghan was accused of ‘driving out’ two PAs and shattering the confidence of another member of palace staff – with one former aide branding Prince Harry and his wife ‘outrageous bullies’ in The Times earlier this week. A group of at least ten ‘hugely professional’ royal aides who are ‘proud of their efforts’ are ‘queuing up’ to help the palace’s probe, reports suggest. A source told The Mirror: ‘A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about.’
A source last night told The Times that the palace were not ‘peddling disinformation or conducting any kind of campaign ahead of the interview’ – with the allegations ‘clearly not [...] coming from us’.
The palace did not warn Meghan and Harry prior to announcing their probe – which the couple will not be a part of since they relinquished position as working members of the family, The Daily Telegraph reports. They still hope to be kept up to speed with what the investigation will entail and want to be informed if formal bullying accusations emerge. A source close to the Sussexes said: ‘If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved. A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations.’
Staff will be able to bring up specific conflicts, but the review will mostly focus on how complaints were handled, a palace insider said.
Prince William’s really going to pretend that Meghan and Harry didn’t think/know that he was leaking sh-t about them too? William’s right-hand man Jason Knauf literally called up the Times of London THIS WEEK. Honestly, Meghan and Harry probably did believe that Kate, Camilla, Charles AND WILLIAM were part of the smear campaign. They thought that because it was true! There were genuinely nefarious, shadowy forces in three royal courts working (in a half-assed way) to smear and abuse a pregnant American woman.
Speaking of half-assed, British people really love to queue, huh. I doubt there were even ten staffers working in any capacity with the Sussexes in 2018. Staffers are going to queue and then testify Tekashi69-style. “Megs made me cry, I heard she was talkin’ sh-t about corgis, I felt emotionally abused, guv.”
This show is just ridiculous. All these years the poor bullied courtiers suffered in silence and had to keep it to themselves. They were bursting with grievances, keeping secret notebooks full of petty complaints that they would have loved to tell to the whole world, and now the looming interview has blown up a dam. Everything goes!
You’re right. Robert Jobson said on gma that BP has opened a can of worms by order an investigation into this.
I was confused last night on Twitter and I am confused today. Did William come out and make some personal statement or something? Or is this the DM article? I try not to click on those so I am in the dark.
Has William finally realized how his exercise in DARVO is actually playing out?
Nobody believes him. There’s a twitter thread with 100k likes on all this and one tweet calls William out for being a terrible brother and the comments are full of references to William cheating on Kate and attacking Meghan to deflect.
Blew up right in their face. the windsors are doing damage to their own brand just fine. Their pr department is led by amateurs
And they keep letting these experts and commentators like big mouth Piers Morgan speak for them and continued harassment. It’s not making the country and that family look good. The Queen and Charles should’ve nipped in the bud when the Sussexes literally left the country but noooo, they gotta feed the beast they sold their souls to.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Go on Will, out yourself.
@Kalana Can you link to the twitter thread?
To anyone who has dealt with a toxic family it’s so obvious what the Windsors are up to right now. DARVO is right. They are so utterly predictable.
I honestly don’t think William realizes just how badly this is all backfiring. Maybe some of his staff do. Maybe. But they all seem to suck at their job and constantly suck up to The Duke of Keenbridge, who fancies himself a PR genius. I doubt he’s keeping up with the full extent of the online response, and I doubt his staff are telling him because they are probably tired of his constant incandescent rage.
What can you say about a man willing to throw his own wife under the bus? William is a POS
Right?!?! Probably the same kind of man who would cheat on his wife and then make his wife go to social events with the mistress…
It’s also interesting the lengths they go to just to protect William. They will throw Charles under the bus if they have to. It’s as if they’ve given up on the idea that Charles would ever be king and if he ever is, it wouldn’t be for long. Charles doesn’t inspire stability. The Palace will therefore swing at everyone and anyone in order to keep William above the fray. He is the future of the monarchy after all. The problem with that is that all roads lead to Kensington Palace.
Even if Charles’ image is a lost cause, there has been for a long time a sentiment of “Oh it’s ok though because he won’t rule for long before William takes the throne and he’s better, if only the crown could skip Charles for William”.
I agree that the future of the monarchy depends on maintaining William’s reputation and that’s why the palaces are defending it so aggressively. Having Charles on the throne for a short time when you’ve got someone decent coming afterwards, but if William’s terrible too then if could be 50 years before George is crowned and why should the public trust that he’ll end up being different in such a dysfunctional family? (I really hope he does, I feel a bit protective of the Cambridge children because of the environment they’re growing up in).
We all knew he would do this and it was just a matter of time. Kate has always been expendable to William.
You can tell the media are this close to blowing up Williams spot, lol. This interview was sold to almost 60+ countries and the families attempts to stall or pressure to cancel the interview didn’t work. The British press has been called out over and over again. The double standards are there to see. And many especially in the states aren’t buying it. This is above Harry and Meghan now, this is leading into a battle between the Rota/Media and the remaining royals. Harry and Meghan aren’t willing to sit back and take it anymore and the media is losing out time especially financially. Getting in bed with the tabloids was the worst mistake they could’ve ever made.
In the long term, I think this mess is going to be even bigger and more damaging to the BRF than the whole situation around Diana. Firstly, because Diana died and when the public attention about this subsided, the Windsors went to work PR wise. Diana was alone and I think that she made some unfortunate choices before she died. Harry and Meghan have each other (and a solid circle of friends, some of whom are very powerful) and I think that they are more strategic than Diana was. They are going to thrive henceforth with their work and their brand is already global in a way that BRF won’t be able to match. Also, it seems like William is completely unable to restrain himself – and it doesn’t help that he seems to be a lot like his uncle Andrew (minus the pedophilia) – i.e. arrogant, entitled and really stupid. Just imagine what’s he going to be like when he’s king? I think he’s inflicting a lot of damage on the institution he’s eventually going to lead because he’s not that smart, can’t think long-term and may have anger and impulse control issues.
William and the Palaces are playing to a small but load crowd – not realizing that they are putting a LOT of other people off the institution. They are actively hurting their own brand rn. Globally they are a lost cause now though they only really need a UK approval – however, it is really hard to judge how they are generally received in the UK because of the manner in which the media skews the perspective (paid commenters, bots, etc.). I also think that respect for the Queen is carrying a lot of the acceptance of the monarchy because she’s been around forever. Charles and Williams shouldn’t bank on that respect automatically transferring to them.
@ArtHistorian you have some really good points about how M&H will be harder to outlast than Diana.
I think you’re right ArtHistorian. The times has changed as well. We have social media now. There’s much more focus on womens rights, BLM and mental health, and now the whole world knows they’re protecting Andrew. They’re protecting him while running a witch hunt on Meghan. On top of that, the new generations are watching the crown while the attacks on M&M plays out in real life. Everyone can see the history repeating itselves. They were irrelevant to many brits, but they are causing huge image and trust issues with the younger generations.
@couchpotato
Yes, times have most definitely changed. Current events outside of the royal sphere + social media creates a very different playing field – and the Palace(s) don’t seem to recognize this (which is what happens when they are insulated by privilege and only hire people from a very limited social-economic and ethnic circle – they are blinded social and racial privilege).
The fact that The Crown has reached the Diana years while this situation with Meghan and Harry plays out in real time, is really really unfortunate for the BRF. It is like a perfect storm that has hit the BRF – but it is of their own making and they are utterly blind to how they look outside of the royal bubble and the echo chamber of the British right-wing media. All of this BEFORE the interview has even aired! Most critical thinking people can see that the royals are TERRIFIED of what Meghan and Harry MIGHT say. And that makes people ask “why are they so scared?” Going nuclear in retaliation to an interview that has happened yet is like a tell-tale heart.
So meghan is not going to be investigated but the palaces HR department? Did i get that right?
William will throw anybody under the bus won’t he?
I did not get that either as it seems to me to make no sense.
My understanding from yesterday’s story is the no formal complaint was filed so what could the palace HR department do?
It says that they are going to investigate how the complaint was “handled”. Handeling complaints seems like the job of the HR department no? I also wonder how you’re going to investigate how a complaint was handled when that complaint was rescinded.
I’m feeling really angry and confused about this investigation. 10 people queued up to report about Meghan bullying? Or just to talk shit about her? It just feels like open season sanctioned by buckingham. And are these type of investigations usually so public before any conclusions are drawn? Wtf
They are so transparently vindictive and this is so dumb. I’m pretty indifferent on Royal stuff but this makes me hate them.
Same
I think they’re right about KP, CH, and BP, but I don’t think Camilla has enough f*cks left to give to run to the press.
While I think Camilla enjoys cruelty. What we know is the way she treated Diana for years.
yeah but she treated Diana that way when Diana was a threat to her. Meghan isnt a threat to Camilla at this point. She doesnt care about publicity – she’s had her PR comeback and I think she’s good with it – I dont event think she doesnt even care about being royal that much, besides wearing the big Saudi jewels. I just dont see Camilla caring enough about Meghan to actively participate in this, ESPECIALLY since she’s made some interesting comments about William that gives the impression she does not like him.
So could this just be a leak from William to make Camilla thus Charles look bad? Or maybe Charles was intimidated by their success after the tour and asked Camilla to go to the papers for him?
Wow. This shit is getting crazier and crazier. PWT is like a raging bull in a China shop. Totally out of control. Everything is being thrown at the Sussexes, particularly Meghan. BP and CH need to regain control or PWT/KP is gonna bring them all done. This only serves the purposes of the British Media to generate clicks and revenue.
The gloves are OFF – while I don’t think the interview itself contained anything like this but the RF’s and household(s) reactions have blown this whole thing wide open.
Am a little surprised at Cams but given her past history of leaking about Diana its not really that surprising. Seems the women in the Wales household were triggered by Meghan and her popularity.
DROP THE RECEIPTS – we know you have them!!!
The Sussex’s are fighting back – this will not end well for them all, esp the Cambridges.
UK Twitter yesterday was a thing of beauty – they were all over this, calling the RF out for not investigating Prince Andrew but are investigation a bi-racial American woman because of unfounded accusations that the people involved asked to be withdrawn.
They tried to get the US media to turn on her and it didn’t work because we aren’t stupid. It was painfully obvious what they were pulling and it backfired. Its not the 1960s anymore. It’s 2021 and people aren’t falling for the charades anymore and until the get that Andrew situation handled, going after Meghan is only damaging them, not her.
UK twitter was brilliant yesterday. I follow a lot of guys who usually call out tory government and up until few days ago none of them cared about royal family. apart from calling out andrew. but this week – my gosh – they all went totally team sussex and i finally noticed how many people who couldn’t care less about rf are mad atm.
Then UK Twitter has made me very happy. That has to be the most outrageous thing about all of this, the fact that no one has said or done a goddamn thing about a f–king child predator in the RF (oh wait, I forgot, he doesn’t get to go to mummy’s party this year. Poor dear, that’s worse than crucifixion!), and they are so desperate to help him get away with it that they’ll make up lies about arguably the most popular royal and turn his wife into the Wicked Witch of the West Coast.
I have seen many UK Twitter saying they support Meghan and Nicola Sturgeon, because the right wings are going all out with blatant attacks on both of those women. It’s literally WAR.
Of course.
Kaiser the Camilla pic?!!!!!!
SHADE.
All of a sudden, Willileaks isn’t a part of all this, and Kate is acting on her own.
Camilla, who has largely managed to stay out of things, is being drug into the fray.
Will Charles step in now?
I think Chuck will now be forced to push back against his son and DIL – this is only the beginning. Lots of people on here have been saying that its only a matter of time before a PR war breaks out between Charles and the Cambridges and this might be what kicks that off.
Interesting the investigation is NOT about the claims but about how they were managed? Interesting!!
William is throwing everyone under the bus right now. It’s seems he didn’t want to be the only one called out in this half cocked smear campaign, so he’s throwing the entire family under the bus. The “bullying” claims clearly came from him as Jason and Simon are his boys. The palace is worried about H&M but it looks like William is burning it all down out shear obsession and stupidity.
I agree that’s what this is building to, and I think that’s why Charles has stayed out of the public fray, because he’s a coward and doesn’t want that incandescent william smoke. I think Charles is trying any way he can to avoid making a statement, perhaps still under the illusion that it’s more dignified to just be silent (spoiler, chuck: it’s not), because he’s pragmatic enough to know that anything he says will leave him open to attacks from all sides, not really a great look for someone itching to be crowned in the next few years. I really think William’s motivation in all of this is to skip his father in the line of succession and get to that throne, no matter the cost. That’s why Harry and Meghan’s popularity was such an immediate threat to him that he felt he needed to crush – he needs to be seen as the popular, better option than his father, and to him that was impossible with Harry and Meghan always stealing his spotlight.
This is how we know this is William throwing everyone under the bus, because its so phenomenally stupid. Charles has worked too hard to rehabilitate Camilla to see that thrown away shortly before he becomes king just because William is having a hissy fit. Charles is going to fight back now and its about to get even uglier.
@Sunday I agree. By Charles staying silent he “provokes” nobody including William. It’s cowardly but that’s Charles for you.
Also, it looks like the RRs are starting to fabricate stories about Meghan’s “bullying” behavior during the Oceana tour. As if the RRs wouldn’t have reported then on any misbehavior.
oh there is video footage of every minute of that tour and at the time the reason every gave for her leaving the site early was because it was too busy and she was too popular and her security didn’t feel the crowd control was safe enough. that is the easiest thing to disprove. william is really getting desperate.
the focus on that tour is not coincidental – they’re trying to poke holes in what was obviously one of the highest peaks the monarchy has reached in years (and it’s not working).
This is getting ridiculous. Someone needs to shut KP down and fire Knauf This is the Palace showing its ass to the world now. They are going to look like fools if the interview isn’t a big take down. Even bigger fools than they do now. William is out of control. Jason inaugural can make up anything at this point. Meghan and Harry have receipts. And do they really want to go into the inner workings of the Palace, with all of Williams incandescent rages to be leaked. They’re creating a situation where Meghan and Harry are the ones who can say “we’re taking the higher ground here.” Calling Meghan a bully didn’t work. Jewelrygate didn’t work. Last ditch effort? Pull out the women again: white women tears. I’m embarrassed for them right now. Amateur hour.
Before the investigation announcement, I thought Charles would do just this but I’m not so sure about that now.
I don’t think the interview is a take down – I think it’s more about getting their side of the story. People within the family and their staff have freaked the eff out when the clips were dropped – I guess we’ll find out soon what was actually said.
at this point I don’t think it matters if the interview is a take down or not – before william’s little media fest, yes a take down would have left the Sussexes open to more criticism, but after this week-long absolutely unhinged, obviously coordinated attack by the palaces and uk media, they’ve sort of proved Meghan’s point and therefore anything that’s said in the interview will now be received within the context of the last week, making it clear she’s telling the truth. US media response to this smear campaign has been refreshingly sharp; they’re not buying the uk’s bs, and that will only help to make the post-interview coverage more Sussex-friendly given the toxic atmosphere radiating off the palace.
I still dont think the interview is going to be this huge takedown of the royals, but I do think its going to be more revealing than we previously expected.
The renewed bullying allegations are interesting to me – makes me think that someone contacted KP for a response to something that Meghan says in the interview (maybe something about Meghan having issues working with KP staff, feeling like they were working against her) and this is the preemptive rebuttal.
He will truly help nobody but himself. While I continue to be of the faith him and Kate won’t ever divorce, this is a pretty good indicator of what he’ll do if they divorce or he decides he wants one.
Kate will get chucked under the bus along with everyone else not named William and a smear campaign will start towards her and her family.
But what about that fake 4th baby they were so keen to tell Liz they were raw-dogging to achieve?
Those 2 “raw-dogging”? Jesus, I’m trying to eat breakfast here!
Kate and her family were def involved in the smear campaign and if this continues to blow up he WILL throw them under the bus.
Personally I think William is done with Kate – her leaking stories is the perfect excuse to get a divorce as the RF and their machinery will protect him at all costs. She and her family have no chance – regardless of what dirt they think they have.
Yep. I said it before but I think they’ve been setting her up to fall. I definitely believe she was involved, as was her mother, but involving Kate now, and so directly, seems ominous. The palace always needs a fall guy and Kate is probably in it up to her eyeballs as well. Unfortunately for her, William is the heir, she isn’t as popular as the press makes her out to be, and she’s been briefing the press for years. I wonder what she’s had to cover up?
Yup. I know some of us have said it here before – the easiest way for William to get rid of Kate is to blame her for Harry and Meghan leaving. “she drove out my beloved brother, she and her mother worked against Meghan” etc. And we are starting to see that happening.
I think maybe mentally he’s done with the marriage and acts like he’s single but I don’t think he wants to or is ready to commit to that aka start proceedings.
He’s going to have to rehab his image because right now his image is the family man who married his college sweetheart. If he divorces from Kate, he loses the college sweetheart part and people will say he’s putting the stress of divorce on his young kids. So he’ll have the image of “divorced man who cheated on his college sweetheart and stressed his young kids out”. And he strikes me as too lazy to put effort into a big PR overdrive like Charles did.
But Kate doesn’t have the love the public had with Diana so maybe he won’t have to do a big PR overdrive.
It would be so incredibly easy to pin it all on Kate. The firm is stuck with William, so they will go at nothing to protect him. And by going what they did/are doing to Meghan, it will be a complete cake walk. They’ve got 20 years of shenanigans to throw at her and her mother. All the scheming isn’t just forgotten by the press or the RF. I’m sure they have the receipts. Kate has gotten way too comfortable and ran unchecked for too long, at this point serving up Kate might be the only play eventually. They’re going to have to have some sort of explanation. Putting the smear on Kate’s extreme jealousy, ruthless social climbing, and conniving mother is enough to explain driving H&M out. Hell, most of this was said in the Tatler article; all they have to do now is be more direct and provide some evidence. Subtlety this time though, they can’t go full steam in two weeks like they did with Meghan. I expect the Lazy Katy moniker to be back soon enough.
All roads point to KP. I knew after the Tatler article that these fools were going quicken their own demise because of their stupidly and foolishness but I thought it would be at least a year or two. I am gobsmacked by timing. Wow. Seriously. Wow. Bring it on!
The media has been dropping hints about William and Kate for a while now, the only thing the Cambridge’s should be worried about is the media losing patience and start going after them now. With the Sussexes gone and the media getting sued, embarrassed, out scooped and losing money, it’s only a matter of time before someone is exposed. The Palace and media has only shown the double standards and harassment of Meghan to the US now with their actions these last few days and they’ve should’ve known better.
10 ex aides and unable to launch a defense or cross examine these people? KP just turned this process into a kangaroo court. I would like to know the social media response. And Harry and Meghan spent the summer of 2018 in Scotland with Charles and Camilla.
this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. pointing the finger at everyone else just proves it was william? well done william. you just proved it was all you and your jealousy, insecurity, and fear at being caught in your affair.
It was HER and HIM and HER but DEFINITELY NOT WILLIAM, NOPE NOT AT ALL, NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOCUS ON HER and HIM and HER, PLEASE! Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!
They had to even correct the article after they first published it, it first said that Meghan cried after the bridesmaids fitting and then fixed to say that Kate cried. They can’t keep track of the bullsht previously published. I’m sorry because I know that Meghan and Harry are hurting, but god I live for this gossip. The rf needs to hire some professional pr because they are always backtracking and regretting whatever they put out, but we know they are too cheap to do that and that they like their staff stupid, unprofessional and amateurish.
Fabulous article this morning in the Independent from Funmi Olutoye:
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/meghan-harry-interview-oprah-victims-b1812639.html
There are more and more people seeing through the Firm’s crap.
Great read – thanks for posting!
Thanks for the link. Good to know that other voices in the UK are seeing the smear campaign for what it was from Day 1.
So they are not going to involve H and M in an investigation about H and M bullying. How do they think this is going to make them look? Basically they are admitting they are going to be judge jury executioner without the defendants being given a chance to defend their case. Even the worst criminals in the world get to put forth their defense. Andrew got a chance to put his position forward, however idiotic it was. I am exhausted and depressed looking at this media character assassination. I pray H n M remain safe and healthy.
Prince Incandescent really is a short sighted fool. When he forces the blame onto everyone else but himself, it’s obvious to all just who is responsible. He’ll bring the Windsors House of Cards crashing down around them but hey at least that means less keen ribbon cutting in his future. I hope Oprah does a follow-up interview and allow the Sussexes to rebut all of these ridiculous accusations. Better still if it’s already been covered in what will be shown on Sunday.
and the royals lay low in all this ruckus. they must have said ‘keep quiet and we will protect you, speak up and you’re on your own’. it’s like the freaking mafia in that place.
You just made my day as I’m planning to watch the finale of WandaVision and this song is stuck in my head. Brava!!!!!
Lol, lovely
LOVE THIS! COTW!
Wow, this is low even for William. And maybe I’m naive but I don’t think Camilla is particularly involved in all this. I feel like she wants to stay out of the drama of Diana’s kids. And I don’t think she is particularly looking forward to being Queen/princess consort either…
So everyone BUT William? lol yeah okay!
Right?! All I get from these stories are warnings and threats towards him. The media is so angry right now at him and you can see it.
I asked this before but can someone please tell me where in any of Harry and Meghan speeches they asked for privacy? Cause I can’t find it anywhere. They said they wanted a peaceful life but I see nothing of them asking for privacy. Also can people on this please alert E daily pop that reading puss Morgan articles and actually seeing sense in anything he says is stupid. I am done with that show. The only one willing to call things as they are is Kim . The other two the man and the woman are terribly informed by British tabloid. Celebitchy is the only factual articles I read, Kaiser you are my hero.
They never said they wanted to live a private life, they said that they did not want to work with the royal rota anymore and instead wanted to be able to use alternative media outlets independent from the palace. Under the rota arrangement, Meghan and Harry had to brief the rota on anything newsworthy they wanted to release, and as we saw the rota would immediately take that brief and spin it until it made Meghan look as bad as possible. Due to the wonderful syndicated, many times lazy journalistic news cycles we have now, once the rota published their version of events it would get picked up and syndicated across other, more reputable publications in the UK and US without the Sussexes ever having a chance to get their own version out there.
The emotional immaturity displayed by the Cambridges is pretty astonishing. THIS is supposed to be the future of the monarchy? Sad trombone.
I don’t think Camilla would do this after all the hell she went through when she was exposed as mistress. I think will, kate and men in gray.
What a c*ck up. The Firm were terrified about what Meghan might say in the interview that they thought they would get a head of the story by briefing aggressively against her, weaponising Philip’s ill health and then when that second teaser dropped briefed against her in the Times with Meghan bullied staff story. However, it’s all backfired because they’ve left the Firm so no longer bond by protocol. Meghan is no longer silenced. She’s got her voice back and is using it with good effect
This is a joke. Anyone who isn’t a MAGA/Brexiteer fool is fully aware of what William has done. Wondering when the American media will realize there’s money to be made in reporting the affair? We all know he orchestrated the smear campaign and it’s finally time to lay out the reasons why.
Kate! The calls are coming from inside your house! Ruuuuuuun!
It doesn’t really matter to me if we can pinpoint the exact origin of the first negative leak about Meghan. They all participated in it, they all benefitted from it, and none of them did a single thing to stop it.
Ok that’s funny. It’s a horror/ comedy sh*tshow at this point and v true that it was all of them.
“Meghan thinks it was everyone but William! She was blaming absolutely everyone but not William, no sir, it’s not William’s fault, he’s a calm and faithful and had nothing to do with it! Look over there!”
Three more days of fun and games ahead of us courtesy of Prince Will the Genius. Look for him to admit to infidelity by Saturday night at the rate this is going just to keep Meghan from getting the press for revealing it.
Oh please. While I think Kate is a piece of work, it’s obvious she doesn’t dare breathe unless her rage monster of a husband gives her permission. Ridiculous.
Oh, I think Kate and her stage mother have done plenty on their own initiative.
Am struck by the emphasis that this group of royal aides were “hugely professional” and “proud of their efforts” which highlights that, at the time, this is probably exactly what the problem was, that at least some of them were not functioning at the level that was needed, and expected given their positions. And that the palaces anticipate Meghan will retaliate for the bullying accusations by bringing this up. Interesting also considering the statement made a day or two ago that “People needed to be treated well and with some understanding, even when they were not performing to their standards.”
In other words, people weren’t doing the job Meghan needed them to do, and it was her fault for asking people that worked for her, to work.
Overall congrats to the Firm (cough William cough) for not following their own “don’t complain, don’t explain” mantra, thus ensuring what was originally a 90 minute piece to be broadcast in the US, is now an eagerly awaited two-hour event being carried by networks worldwide. That’s some gold standard effort right there.
The palace’s actions since leaking this story tell me this whole thing is a fraud and wasn’t well-thought out.
completely agree. They are scrambling.
The hit job was hastily thrown together and not well thought out. The earrings narrative got shut down QUICKLY and the bully accusations are not being believed and receiving A LOT of pushback. BP have already said they’re investigating “how it was handled” instead of investigating the accusations. M&H won’t be apart of the investigation which sounds fishy but I doubt we hear much else about it.
Hahahahaha. As we have been saying on this site for years, William is so stupid. But what makes him dangerous is that he is a stupid man who thinks he is smart and has spent his entire life surrounded by sycophants. This response has been a PR disaster from start to finish and now old Willileaks is trying to throw everyone under the bus when it is obvious he has largely been in “Bully in Charge”.
I mean Kate is terrible and has played an enormous role in this BS to(and Charles’ hands aren’t clean either) but for William to think they can sell the story that he has had no involvement in this is truly astounding.
What I am fascinated by is how incompetent these royal offices are. How is Charles not interfering now? How aren’t people being fired? William needs his influence taken away because he is a moron who can’t understand the long game and has no media savvy. KP is tripping over its own feet here. You love to see it.
Give. Me. A. Mother. Effing. Break. This is beyond insane at this point, and it didn’t have to be this way. The interview hasn’t even happened and these people are carrying on like lunatics. I just hate that some are still being manipulated to think this was all H+M’s doing and the RF is not to blame — but they ARE Patients Zero in this entire sick, twisted saga.
I couldn’t wait to wake up to this story. William is an idiot, surrounded by idiots. It’s been obvious for years who was leaking against Harry and Meghan, but this genius decides to sic Jason on them in a preemptive strike before the interview, thereby confirming what we all suspected. Then, because he is not smart, he has another article posted that throws Kate, Charles and Camilla under the bus. Camilla? Really? I mean…it’s laughable.
We see you, William. We know you’ve been a horrible brother. Your fingerprints are everywhere and even after getting everything you wanted, your dumbass continues to harass them. And heads up, Kate! Even after your mum out it out there that she wasn’t promoting her article in deference to poor Phil, William still chucked you under the double decker and rolled over you. He’ll destroy you & your family when he tires of you.
LOL at “Kate’s household”. William might as well tattoo his guilt on his forehead at this point. Let’s see if this is a one-time thing or if he’s going to keep pushing the blame towards her (especially post-interview). If the latter happens, Kate and Carole should start panicking.