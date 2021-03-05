Duchess Meghan thought the leaks against her came from Kate, Camilla & Charles?

I have a long memory, and going off my own recollection, the smear campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (mostly her, but he was included) began in earnest in the fall of 2018. It began immediately after Harry and Meghan announced their first pregnancy and completely their wildly successful South Pacific tour. They were being hailed as global superstars. And there were a lot of panicked people in every royal court. Which made the origins of the smear campaign pretty tricky – some people believed William and Kate were to blame, some believed Buckingham Palace’s Men In Grey were behind it, and others believed that Prince Charles’ huge Clarence House communications team was behind it. There were competing (and vile) narratives for months. At the end of the day, I think it was likely a perfect storm of bullsh-t coming out of all three royal courts, all of them attacking Meghan for their own ends. Turns out, Meghan probably believed the same. At least according to Prince William, who is desperately and obviously throwing his father, stepmother and wife under the bus.

Meghan Markle blamed the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles for leaking stories about her to the Press when she was a senior royal, a source has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt negative stories about them – including the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly being left in tears following a bridesmaids’ dress fitting before Meghan’s 2018 wedding – must have been briefed by Kate, Camilla or Charles’ households, the palace insider said. One story involved Harry reportedly shouting at the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly during an incident involving Meghan’s wedding tiara. Reports later implied the disagreement was about arrangements for a fitting. The insider also said Harry and Meghan ‘assumed that the men in grey suits were obsessed with destroying them’ while in Kensington Palace. Their revelations came just days after Meghan was accused of ‘driving out’ two PAs and shattering the confidence of another member of palace staff – with one former aide branding Prince Harry and his wife ‘outrageous bullies’ in The Times earlier this week. A group of at least ten ‘hugely professional’ royal aides who are ‘proud of their efforts’ are ‘queuing up’ to help the palace’s probe, reports suggest. A source told The Mirror: ‘A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about.’ A source last night told The Times that the palace were not ‘peddling disinformation or conducting any kind of campaign ahead of the interview’ – with the allegations ‘clearly not [...] coming from us’. The palace did not warn Meghan and Harry prior to announcing their probe – which the couple will not be a part of since they relinquished position as working members of the family, The Daily Telegraph reports. They still hope to be kept up to speed with what the investigation will entail and want to be informed if formal bullying accusations emerge. A source close to the Sussexes said: ‘If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved. A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations.’ Staff will be able to bring up specific conflicts, but the review will mostly focus on how complaints were handled, a palace insider said.

[From The Daily Mail]

Prince William’s really going to pretend that Meghan and Harry didn’t think/know that he was leaking sh-t about them too? William’s right-hand man Jason Knauf literally called up the Times of London THIS WEEK. Honestly, Meghan and Harry probably did believe that Kate, Camilla, Charles AND WILLIAM were part of the smear campaign. They thought that because it was true! There were genuinely nefarious, shadowy forces in three royal courts working (in a half-assed way) to smear and abuse a pregnant American woman.

Speaking of half-assed, British people really love to queue, huh. I doubt there were even ten staffers working in any capacity with the Sussexes in 2018. Staffers are going to queue and then testify Tekashi69-style. “Megs made me cry, I heard she was talkin’ sh-t about corgis, I felt emotionally abused, guv.”