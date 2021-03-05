Prince William & Kate ‘could not be more discreet,’ they’re ‘surrounded by goodness’

After orchestrating one of the most obvious, vile, stupid, lazy, dimwitted and half-assed smear campaigns I’ve ever seen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now have us believe that they had zero to do with any of it. Nevermind that the “Meghan is a bully” campaign came right out of Kensington Palace. Nevermind that William and Kate have been desperate to copy the Sussexes and then vilify the Sussexes for existing. Nevermind that William and Kate are extraordinarily stupid and lazy, too stupid and lazy to even attempt to cover their tracks on the smear campaign. After all that, Will and Kate are honestly trying to pull the “who me, I was just sitting here, being perfect and minding my own business.” GMAFB.
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are “surrounded by goodness” — and don’t want to get involved in the “soap opera” surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, close family sources tell Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are dreading the uncomfortable attention that is about to hit the royal family thanks to his brother and sister-in-law’s decision to sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is scheduled to air Sunday.
“William and Catherine could not be more discreet, they don’t want to get involved in this public bitch fest, but I am sure that William is desperately sad about all this,” one royal source told Page Six. “Even when Harry spoke about the fallout with William, there was no briefing from them. And by saying nothing, that is the smartest move.”
William and Kate, who have been in pandemic lockdown at their Norfolk home with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, make it a point to listen to the advisers around them, while “it appears that Meghan and Harry are listening to no one,” the source said.
“They don’t wish to elevate this soap opera — it’s honestly like watching Elizabeth Hurley in ‘The Royals,’” the source added. “William and Catherine are surrounded by goodness, they have the Middletons, Carole and Mike, Pippa and her husband, James, and James Middleton and his fiancée, Alizee. They’re such a grounded, happy family.”
This is genuinely nauseating. “Even when Harry spoke about the fallout with William, there was no briefing from them.” William’s people literally briefed people that William was incandescent with rage, and that William had “put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore…I’m sad about that.” Then there are all of the dipsh-t orchestrated leaks to Richard Kay, and authorizing Jason Knauf to wage this completely bizarro-world campaign against Meghan. But, you know, “no briefing.” That’s telling for a different reason too – with all of the bullsh-t that Meghan and Harry had to put up with (and not ALL of it came from the Cambridges), William and Kate never lifted a finger to defend Harry and Meghan or take their side whatsoever. As for Will and Kate being surrounded by family… yeah, Kate’s family. Did Carole write this?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Nope. Gaslighting won’t work this time.
These are really great photos, Kaiser.
The one with hands. He’s trying to show us how big his…teeth are.
I always thought this was taken when she was telling the story if William and Rose. “He was strolling in the garden and then…”
Lol!
He already looks like what you’re implying there, L8…
YES, LolaB, this photo selection by Kaiser is brilliant!–especially the one of Will’s face all askance with sarcastic bafflement while Kate speaks. He just cannot hide his disdain for her, now that she’s done her job (Heir and a spare) and he no longer has to pretend.
I came to say the same thing. His contempt for her is palpable.
They didn’t just shoot themselves in the foot, they shot themselves in the face.
LOL!
If they’re surrounded by all this goodness when are they going to start embodying some of it?
EXACTLY. These two embody laziness perfectly. Goodness? Not so much. We all remember last year’s Commonwealth Day service.
Sure, Carole. We believe you…..not!
That woman works hard to elevate her family, but Kris Jenner does it better lol. This has Middleton finger prints all over it.
Yep – “the Cambridges are surrounded by the goodness of the Middleton family” – lmao, we see you Carole. This is honestly so unsubtle!
It even helpfully reminds us of Kate’s siblings spouse/fiancee names! This is like if my auntie made a lengthy birthday post about me on Facebook, so embarrassing!
Be on bump watch. They are for sure going to have another baby when they realize this won’t blow over.
@Mac Good point. And I’m sure that PWT will continue to tell African families that they should stop at two children without even a hint of irony.
L O L – this delusional woman really thinks she’s going to get setup with her own little court. That’s what this is supposed to be, a gentle reminder that the middletons aren’t difficult like that other duchess or dullards like the supposed heir to the throne, THEY are the EMBODIMENT of goodness and wouldn’t it be nice if we had more of that instead of all this other mess that we definitely did not play a direct role in orchestrating?
The Middletons and the Cambridges are using the Flybe playbook on this and think they’re winning. They are so pathetically out of their depth that it’s shocking. “Surrounded by goodness”? Never leak to the press?
This story is not going away because there’s too much money to be made from this.
The “investigation” has produced feelings of revulsion. Jason Knauf is William and Kate’s man. How delusional are they to think they can lie their way out of this? The old playbook is not going to work.
Does Kate really think she can pose next to a BIPOC, make some over-the-top faces, wear something from Zara and it will be business as usual?
They DO think that. This is their problem
This story has done more for the Sussexes positive PR globally (non UK) than even the Sussexes could hope for. William needs to understand, that especially in the USA and definitely non-UK globally, people who did not know anything about and Meghan & Harry and the people who knew of them but could not care less about them will now be watching the Oprah interview and passing judgment; judgement against the assorted palaces and THE CAMBRIDGES.
I really do not believe Camilla (also I have real doubts about Charles involvement) had anything to do with this major PR fuck-up.
Bay, this reeks of Carole. All of this reeks of the House of Cambridge. I know people believe Charles has been behind some of the smears, but I don’t. This has William’s pettiness and snobbery all over it. This story is purely Middleton PR after William used Kate as a shield last night. They deserve each other. Hope they are all miserable together for many more years to come.
they’re such trash. even if this was true, you’d think they’d put out some type of statement saying they support their brother and sister in law. honestly, even if they did help run the smear campaign (which I think it’s clear they did), you’d think they’d have the PR savvy to put out a statement of support to have some cover. but no, they’re so petty they can’t even do that.
This is backfiring on them so spectacularly it’s honestly astonishing to watch.
Right! But its hard for them to do that now because they would look like they are saying their staff are liars. but a skilled PR person should be able to figure it out? “we welcome an investigation into these allegations as we know the Duchess will be exonerated. We love and support our brother and sister in law.” Or something. I dunno. I’m a lawyer not a PR person.
Of course the better answer would have been NOT to leak to the times.
I spit-laughed at this.
Absolutely nauseating. Having a hard time following this drivel. The BRF are putting out the full force of their power to take them down. I wish H and M would scrap the interview that’s already done and do a live one. And BURN IT ALL DOWN.
Oh yes this came from the Middletons, pushing the ‘we’re part of the RF too know you’.
Plus this is just to pre-empt any revelations about them – there are other reasons Carole decided not to promote/but promote anywhere her Good Housekeeping interview.
Have you ever read ‘Class’ by Jilly Cooper? There’s a character called ‘Jen Teale’ who is Ma Middleton’s double: desperately social climbing, paralysed by fear that her working class roots are showing (as if they were something to be ashamed of), and aping the mannerisms of the upper classes.
I have read many times that Kate and her Mother used to run to the tabloids during the dating years,whenever William would treat her badly,its curious how they were never ‘punished ‘ for that and all we hear is how loyal and discreet Kate is/was.
This is nauseating. W&K and Carole are full of shit.
and Green Donkey shit at that.
Did they think everyone is as stupid as them.
@Zappy Narcissists always think that they are cleverer than everyone else.
So even he is not convinced of the goodness of the Windsors. Where is the outrage? Where are the 50 articles about how William is disrespecting the queen while pp is in the hospital? Oh, you say that Willieleaks is white, male and the heir? Nevermind.
When did the Cambridges begin listening to their advisors? Them not listening to their advisors was a key talking point until Knauf took over and Meghan began dating Harry.
This is definitely coming from Camp Middleton rather than KP. The ones that tend to praise Kate and/or the Midds more than William come from the Midds themselves.
This sounds like Carol’s ridiculous story yesterday so I’m betting she was apart of this. Too many roads lead to KP for anyone to believe this.
Also with Britain’s lockdown measures they shouldn’t be “surrounded” by anyone, but if you believe Carole hasn’t been making bi weekly usual treks to Anmer in covert missions that are wasting taxpayer resources I have a bridge to sell you
Except for that Jason Knauf, the lead accuser in the “Meghan is a meanie” campaign and the person who claimed he owned part of the copyright of Meghan’s letter in her recent case against the Mail, is (today) the head of one of the Cambridge foundations.
Except for that Dan Wooten (I know, he’s terrible) recently and rather unhelpfully asserted “make no mistake, William is aware of a great deal that went on” with the accusations against Meghan, and that it “played a significant role” in his rift with Harry. So it’s pretty rich of William to claim today they didn’t know anything.
And if that’s their best defence, we had no idea this was happening, nobody told us, we were blindsided, we live in a special little bubble and certainly don’t want to hear about anything that’s going on outside…maybe you should not be in these roles, then.
Nice try. This would work if we were back in 1720 and there was one source of news while we all live in a repressed society. If ever there was a time to be grateful for freedom of the press and alternative news sources, this is it. We know better and the receipts are out there.
The Cambridges have hit themselves in the face with a pie again. Not a good look on the global stage, but pretty damn funny.
A shit pie at that
I cant. I CANT. How is their PR so bad?!?!?!?
First – the smear campaign this week is so blatantly from KP, they didnt even try to hide it. jason Knauf went to the Times. If that wasnt authorized by KP, then he needs to be fired, but he wont be, we all know that.
Second – this is so over the top that I cracked up. Surrounded by goodness – i.e. the middletons? they just want a happy normal family? They are discreet? William, Mr. “I cant my arm around my brother anymore” never hit back??
I cant stop laughing at this.
How they treated Meghan and Harry is so disgusting and awful, i’m furious. But at the same time they are so dumb, I can’t help but laugh.
Exactly! I’m outraged and disgusted at their behavior, but I’m also kind of laughing because they’re so incompetent and this has backfired on them in a huge way.
“Surrounded by goodness”
As they spend so much time in Bucklebury, maybe they are all smoking the Bucklebury weed that Carole grows?????
*Rolls eyes*
After the interview drops all the narratives will change so all this last minute bs doesn’t matter. Tomorrow will be a cluster fk of new articles.
Unless, the Queen or Charles actually put a stop to William. Leaks came from all over, but William and KP started it and are trying to keep the war going. Idiots.
Are they using ‘goodness’ to refer to Wandering Willy’s mistresses? Because I absolutely agree that discretion does play a role there and ‘surrounded’ is probably how Kate feels in this context.
“Won’t be home of tea Catherine, off for some goodness over the fields”
Roses are nothing but pure goodness, they say.
Hmmmn. William & Kate, we haven’t forgotten all the Turnip Toff drama and all the rose bush trimming.
Says Peter Hunt, BBC royal correspondent: ‘William in particular has his people on a very tight leash,” he said. “You remain a friend of his as long as you don’t say that which he would find disagreeable.’ And nothing goes on that William does not know. So we’re expected to believe that PWT is innocent and uninformed in all this; even aghast?
There are so many conflicting narratives coming out of KP that it’s dizzying, but to claim that PWT knew nothing about any of this stretches the boundaries of belief so far they disappear. I detect the fragrant hand of Ma Middleton at work behind this piece. Remember – she is the one who groomed her daughters to marry rich men and treat other women as enemies, while viewing hard work as something to be avoided at all costs. I find her really pernicious.
So….are C & C and The Queen gonna be hurt that they aren’t “goodness” that surrounds the two saints?
I am living for this implosion!
It’s just so bad. When Croatia and Iceland are willing to pay for the tea, honey child!!!!!!
This is truly the embodiment of, “what a time to be alive!”
It boggles the mind, though, how much Carole is allowed to run her mouth while Willy Bonkers and Karen get to be called discreet. I get that was her wording but they are treated like that at large by the press.
To paraphrase that pearl-clutching rich bitch from yesterday, SIT DOWN, CAROLE.
They are so bad at this! Someone in their “PR” team thought the way to change public opinion in the US was to go to Page Six. Sure, Jan.