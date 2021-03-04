Richard Kay: Palace courtiers describe ‘the Crown getting its revenge in first’

You know what I don’t have the patience for today? “Royals’ Meghan ‘bully’ crisis: As Buckingham Palace launches an unprecedented investigation into sensational bullying claims against Meghan, make no mistake this is a crisis that echoes the Abdication, writes RICHARD KAY.” Yes, truly, the Duchess of Sussex making white women shake with fear because she asked them to work is truly the abdication crisis of the 21st century. Kay will at times work as a mouthpiece for Prince Charles or Prince William, and it becomes clear – very quickly – in this piece that Kay has been tasked with spinning Team Willileaks’ perspective. You can read the whole messy article here. Some highlights:
Curated victimhood? “Never before has the Palace held a member of the Royal Family to account, and its move represents a serious blow to the Duchess’s carefully curated status of victimhood. It also shows that the Queen’s deep reserve of patience for her grandson, Harry, has reached a tipping point….I also understand that individuals who fear their reputations will be damaged in the Sussexes’ upcoming Oprah Winfrey TV interview have demanded the protection of the Palace. ‘The Palace is taking the gravity of the situation extremely seriously,’ I am told.
It’s reminiscent of the abdication crisis because the Windsors are saying outright that they’ll blame the Sussexes whenever anyone dies: [The current crisis] has echoes, too, of the dramas that followed the Abdication of Edward VIII in 1936, when the Queen’s father reluctantly took the throne as George VI, triggering years of hostility between the brothers and, crucially, their wives. The Queen Mother blamed, and never forgave, the Duchess of Windsor — the former Wallis Simpson — for the premature death of her husband.
It scarcely matters that Prince William is leaking like a sieve: Just who leaked Mr Knauf’s 2018 email to The Times scarcely matters. Its very existence suggests an escalation in the fraught relationship between William and Harry.
The palace communications office is made up of amateurs: Yesterday, royal officials were insisting that the complaints about Meghan, which began to surface within weeks of her and Harry’s starry Windsor wedding, were not being orchestrated by Buckingham Palace or by members of the Queen’s family. Their focus, they said, was on 99-year-old Prince Philip, who remains a patient at Barts Hospital in London. All the same, some courtiers are privately describing developments as ‘the Crown getting its revenge in first’.
Kay has heard from some of Meghan’s “bullying victims” too: By now stories of Meghan’s behaviour were circulating openly. One story that reached my ears was of a very junior assistant who had gone from being Meghan’s favourite to being told that she had become ‘over familiar’. Another was how morning staff meetings over coffee, which Harry himself made, had stopped when Meghan apparently engaged a butler, ending the informality at a stroke. Harmless enough, you may think, but there were other accounts, too. One figure, working in a different part of the royal estate, was alleged to have been reprimanded for giving Harry a present to mark his engagement. And there have been claims that behind the glowing headlines of the couple’s first big overseas tour, in October 2018, all was not well at Admiralty House, Australia’s governor general’s residence which hosted Harry and Meghan.
Prince William to the rescue: Prince William was appalled by the reports that reached his ears, and many now wonder whether it was this that ultimately led to the split between the brothers. Initially, I understand, Harry acknowledged that something was not right, but he swiftly backed his wife. At the time William and Harry shared their staff, but the issue of their treatment became so acute that William and his aides accelerated the process of splitting the household in two. ‘What was a long-term plan became an immediate plan,’ said a source. Suddenly the ‘Fab Four’, as the two couples had been dubbed, were no longer quite so fabulous.
William fears WHAT?? William’s hope that Harry, who more than anyone else knows the burdens William faces as the future king, would be at his side has vanished to be replaced by a fear that his disgruntled brother and sister-in-law are morphing ever more into a modern-day version of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
The thing is, if Prince William wasn’t so lazy, racist and stupid, this smear campaign would have been less obvious and perhaps more successful. If the palace aides weren’t complete amateurs stepping on their own dumb narratives constantly, perhaps some of the mud they were slinging would stick. This has been the case since 2017, honestly – there was always the possibility to have an open conversation about some good-faith criticisms of Harry and Meghan. But no one – not the Firm, not the courtiers, not the British media clown show – has ever been interested in a critical assessment in good faith. Instead, we get Prince William panicking and throwing together this completely nasty and bad-faith smear campaign and dragging Buckingham Palace along for the ride. William is as stupid as he is hateful and pathetic.
Revenge is best served cold. The Oprah interview is just the beginning.
William and his mannequin deserves everything coming to them. He will have a huge helping of humble pie by the time this is over. Speak your truth #teamsussex
Well if that is just the beginning then this whole mess has become downright juvenile – actually it already has.
I am saddened by the allegations of bullying at this point in time. It is a pathetic attempt to attack Megan’s credibility. The Palace is being seen as complete and utter jerks. So they lose.
As for the Oprah interview – if I were one of Megan’s advisors, I would have begged her not to do an interview. I would have begged her and Harry to just focus on their charity and their business interests – keep their heads held high and forget about publicly getting back at people who have done them wrong (other than suing the DM of course). Oprah doesn’t care about Megan and Harry – she is in it for herself – shame on her.
Having to go back and forth with the Palace and releasing public statements is hurting both sides. Just my opinion for whatever it is worth.
It’s a good thing that they did an interview. Diana doing her interviews has ensured that people know the truth about what really went on. The Royal Family and press’ attempts to re-write history in the wake of the release of Season 4 of the Crown failed because she did those interviews. I believe getting their side of the story is important not only to correct the record but for them to move on.
The one of William at the top is downright scary!!
The BRF should stop while they are behind – this is so pathetic and desperate.
This entire ordeal should be a case study in bias blindness – they really can’t see what a terrible idea this whole attack is, because their every move is predicated on their belief that Meghan is inferior to them because she’s Black and American and she should have known her place and submitted to being bashed and abused by them. They truly don’t see the problem with that. They really thought the angry Black woman trope would work for them, because they themselves believe it. Well, they might convince the racists, but as more blatantly right wing “defenders” step up for them, the further they turn everyone else off simply by the implications of the association. It’s fascinating that they all really seem to be in their own little bubble of hatred, that seemingly nobody is able to break in and say hey guys, this is just making you look worse and worse, maybe you should rethink the strategy.
And IT does work — that was the bet the royals made all along. They saw Brexit and Trump and realized they could weaponize racism to serve their owns means. And here is where I completely disagree. I think this WILL work in one way. The royals will be excused and I will bet a million bucks not one, single person in the media will step in and just call it weaponizing racism because the media STILL can’t do that. Jan. 6th. showed us all that it is HOPELESS. So long as a good chunk of white people who make up the majority of a voting block support this strategy it isn’t going anywhere. Isn’t it obvious where accusing someone of racism or weaponizing racism is even worse than being on the receiving end of it? That’s why there’s is this whole push back on “cancel culture” folks. These people know.
And I will repeat this — the ONLY people who can truly stop this are WHITE PEOPLE. And there is a significant chunk with a vested interest in either perpetuating racism and weaponizing racism or — in the alternative — cannot grapple with the fact that by refusing to fight this problem, they are complicit and as terrible as THOSE BACKWARDS PEOPLE.
Luckily the BRF are too tone deaf and blindly stupid to stop. They are on another covid express train which is leading them to their doom.
It’s truly pathetic. I rarely comment on the royal posts because I just don’t really care that much about any of them, but the royal family’s smearing Meghan this week is some of the most amateurish, transparent nonsense I’ve ever seen. I went from being mostly apathetic about all this to rooting for Harry and Meghan to burn it all down lol
They leaked a 3 year old bullying accusation then vowed to launch an investigation into the accusation they dredged up? Just the most obvious, blatant and ridiculous attempt at deflection.
I’ve been mostly “meh” on all things royal and now I can’t wait to watch Meghan and Harry’s interview. Good job Buckingham Palace PR.
Because an American black woman was always going to feel more entitled than British aristos literally raised to believe their social rank is the will of God and Country. Also, her (5 a.m.) emails!
Do I have this right?
None of these BP and KP snowflakes would be hired to work order fulfillment in an Amazon warehouse. Their error rate is sky high.
So this “bullying” allegation needs to be taken seriously but they can completely ignore what Prince Andrew did??? Disgusting.
And the new examples of bullying are someone telling a junior aide she was becoming “too familiar,” hiring a butler, and someone reprimanding an aide for buying Harry an engagement present. Notice how they don’t even say it was Meghan who told the aide she was too familiar or Meghan who got someone in trouble for celebrating her engagement? That last one—wtf? Why on earth would she be mad that someone gave her husband an engagement gift? Was the gift a cake topper of Harry posing with a monkey? And how on earth is hiring a butler “bullying” your staff? And asking someone to remain professional AT WORK—if she was even the one to do that? Accusations 1 and 3 sound more like things William or Kate would have done and because it had something to do with Meghan, she is being blamed.
This is insane as well:
“ Just who leaked Mr Knauf’s 2018 email to The Times scarcely matters. Its very existence suggests an escalation in the fraught relationship between William and Harry.”
It was written in 2018. How does it show an escalation of the fraught relationship between the brothers in 2021 if it was written 3 years ago? And again… the way this written, “an escalation of the fraught relationship between William and Harry,” suggests a problem that William has with Harry, not Meghan being a bully. How come the existence of the email doesn’t suggest Meghan was a bully if this whole spin is that Meghan is a bully? Is this the reporter saying “I was forced to write about Meghan being a bully, but instead of actually writing about how is absolutely a bully, I’m going to write about the fact that there is this sudden accusation coming straight from William’s KP that Meghan is a bully because the fact that they’re even pretending to accuse her of this with such weak evidence (she hired a butler—what a bully!) is evidence of the bad relationship WILLIAM has with Harry.” But then again, I don’t really trust this royal reporter to have a good-hearted ulterior motive so I’m just going to assume he’s horrible at writing.
This is what happens when royal mediocrities surround themselves with sycophants who won’t check their most puerile revenge fantasies.
I agree. The optics of old white men criticizing a black woman is absolutely horrible. The fact that this hasn’t occurred to ANYONE is bizarre.
Kay’s article is what happens when there’s no one black on staff to tell him this article is the worst one he’s done. Ever.
Is everyone at BP, KP, CH white? Are there any black employees? I mean someone to raise their hand to object.
I used to joke that Harry was Diana’s revenge taking on where she left off. But now I realize that William might actually be Diana’s revenge. First, those pics of him looking like he just discovered he has fingers (priceless). But in actuality, this dummy is the one whose arrogance and ineptitude will probably topple the institution that terrorized Diana, Harry and Meghan. The House of Windsor never stood a chance.
If it looks like the William is going to blow up the Monarchy the gov and courtiers will intervene – the gov can force him out by issuing an act of parliament.
Whew, can you imagine the incandescent rage that would cause. Forget clean energy just hook William to a turbine.
Besides using their mouthpieces to do their bidding, notice how Walmart and Kmart have been silent throughout this ordeal. Not by way of words of kindness or concern to their brother, I mean in terms of zooms and public appearances. They have almost gone into wartime mode and laying low. Wonder what role Clarence House has in all of this. Charles is playing the long game and waiting to claim that Crown I bet.
Kay said that because anti-bullying and remedies to address bullying are at the heart of Heads Together that means that, for Will, there is no option but to investigate Meghan. Shouldn’t Oprah be getting the credit for jarring Will’s memory then? These people are INSANE.
This is where this whole campaign this week is falling flat for so many. Her behavior was SO BAD and SO EGREGIOUS that they had to split households (so BP could “control” her?) but it apparently didnt need to be investigated at the time and the complaint was rescinded. So now, the week before the Oprah interview, they’re rehashing this story? gee, wonder why? people arent that dumb.
And what’s he going to do if he comes to the conclusion that yes, she suddenly became a horrific bully only to people who work for William and only between the years 2017-2020, when she then reverted back to being super kind and a joy to work with? Is he going to fire her? Put it on her “permanent record” on a file in a random palace filing cabinet? What is the point other than an obvious smear campaign? They didn’t deal with it when it was supposedly happening, they didn’t even bring it up then, and now they’re going to do a whole ass professional investigation into it—and you can tell it’s super professional since they’re leaking all the way and are already super sure of the results—now that she’s gone, some of the aides are gone and moved on to new jobs, and she is never coming back? The fact that there is absolutely no reason for this screams “HEY LOOK AT MY OBVIOUS SMEAR CAMPAIGN TIMED TO DROP RIGHT BEFORE MEGHAN TALKS TO OPRAH ABOUT HOW BADLY WE TREATED HER!” The article itself says they’re getting their revenge FIRST. That definitely makes me feel like this a calm, controlled, professional, and above all, totally necessary, investigation.
I feel like Charles and the Queen’s play after Meghan and Harry left was to wait things out because they were convinced that they would fall flat on their faces, or Harry would hate America and come crawling back. But that didn’t happen, so the next step was to guilt trip them into not talking bad about them.
But WILLIAM, the Incandescent of Rage became so TRIGGERED every time Harry and Meghan showed their faces and with every success, and keeps trying to sabotage them.
It’s so obvious that none of them are on the same page and the pattern is William popping off, then BP and CH having to walk things back.
The dirt will always come out in the wash and that is what will happen here. This is why Wills is frantically trying cover up and look like he is St. William. But there are receipts too and in this day and age, it won’t be so easy to hide.
They’re punishing and trying to destroy her for taking Harry away from them. That’s why all this anger and malice is directed solely at Meghan. She must be destroyed to regain our Prince Harry. I notice an effort to steer the conversation away from comparing H&M to Diana and towards a comparison to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. There is no equivalency there.
Also, the Palace attitude seems to be that Meghan needed to be “put in her place” some how. I guess the black woman wasn’t sufficiently humble and grovel enough and thankful to exist in such a rarefied place.
The only equivalency is that the brother left behind is extremely reluctant to take up the extra work that he knows he’s not really qualified for. And the article even makes that connection… there’s actually a few shady bits in this article that are making me think that either the reporter is absolutely inept at getting the right point across in a way that is not super obviously a smear campaign, or that the reporter is hinting at how pathetic this is and how wrong and obvious the palace is being in their smear campaign. I read it at first with my “enraged” face on, assuming the absolute worst, setting myself up to read a horrible smear piece… but then I kept coming across these little bits that illustrated the absurdity of the “Meghan is a bully” allegation and the general vindictiveness of the Windsors and I was like…. hmmm.
I’m in DC and our local news/international news is calling the British press and palace petty with a capital P and that this is really ridiculous to investigate 3 years after the fact to try to claim she was evil.
Yep, I’m in MD and the news has not had kind things to say about the Royals.
I’m in MD as well and the coverage is probably not going the way the BRF hoped, lol.
How is it playing in the UK for the british CBers? I know the tabloids are crazy about this but is the more mainstream press buying into this?
Wapo? Or more local?
More local, but Wapo has had articles about the interview on the front page for days which is notable in itself. They are more neutral, but except for the wedding, I do t remember the Sussexes being Wapo pg 1 items.
I have no idea why they are STILL making these ridiculous motions. The best thing for them to do honestly is to go completely silent until after the interview. They look so.stupid juggling around these dumb accusations like honestly who is telling them these dumb ideas!?
(Not that I mind that they are showing their @sses because everyone needs to see how petty and horrible they are but from a PR standpoint like COME ON!)
The best thing they could have done was to quietly continue their Zoom meetings and updates on Prince Phillip, that would have been the best look, instead they went fill balls to wall smear again just proving the point of the interview.
”One story that reached my ears was of a very junior assistant who had gone from being Meghan’s favourite to being told that she had become ‘over familiar” – who said she had become over familiar?
”Another was how morning staff meetings over coffee, which Harry himself made, had stopped when Meghan apparently engaged a butler, ending the informality at a stroke” – why should it have ended? Did Meghan ban staff meetings in the morning’s? Did she say they were no longer allowed to coffee in the morning’s?
”One figure, working in a different part of the royal estate, was alleged to have been reprimanded for giving Harry a present to mark his engagement” – who reprimanded the worker? This was to mark Harry’s engagement so surely Meghan didn’t yet have the authority to do any reprimanding?
”And there have been claims that behind the glowing headlines of the couple’s first big overseas tour, in October 2018, all was not well at Admiralty House, Australia’s governor general’s residence which hosted Harry and Meghan” – what were the problem’s?
You see what they are doing? They are hinting at ‘something, something’ but they have no actual evidence. There is nothing to prove any of this but because there are so many idiots out there who believe them, they can almost get away with it. In a court of law, the Prosecution need evidence to convict. With the Daily Trash readers – you just have to be white to be believed.
They’re doing this generalities on purpose so people can use their own imagination and monsterise Meghan as much as they want.
As many people have pointed out, what actually happened? What did she actually say? There’s so much focus on feelings but what. Was. Said?
I think they are hinting that Meghan secretly considers Harry’s coffee-making skills sub-par!
re: the Australian governor general, his wife was making the white power symbol in a photo with Harry and Meghan so, you know, not really gonna take their word on anything. We see you.
“One story that reached my ears” – how quaint. Makes it sound like he’s reclining on a Victorian fainting couch while people fill him in, before he writes his poison pen paragraphs.
The Australia one is my favorite “all was not well” lol such a substantive accusation
That one settles it for me. Meghan is clearly a monster.
As someone rightly said today on Twitter, no one has really told us what exactly Meghan did, all we here is someone was scared about what and why we don’t know, someone was brought to tears also no reason, Meghan didn’t suffer fool gladly and made sure to call out lazies , and she woke up early , sent a bunch of emails and actually worked . Nothing about these examples is bullying in the ears of a sane person
You forget that she had the nerve to hire a butler so Harry no longer made the coffee.
William really is incredibly dumb. It’s no wonder he hates Meghan so much. She runs laps around him.
I forgot the D and D of Windsor kept their titles. Does that mean even though he abdicated the tax payers still funded him?
He was a born Prince and therefore kept this status. He had not committed treason by abdicating so could not lose his HRH. He was made Duke of Windsor and his wife therefore became the Duchess. She should have been HRH too and the fact that the King barred her from this was a continuing source of contention and legally questionable. In practice it meant that in the UK people would bow/curtsy to him but not to her.
I think King George either supported Edward financially or arranged for allowance . Edward thought everything would blow over and he and Wallis could return as King and QC, but that wasn’t going to happen. Since Edward and Wallis married after he abdicated and he didn’t have the king’s permission to marry, Wallis wasn’t given the HRH, but Edward kept his as he was still a blood prince and the son of a king. No comparisons with Susexit other than the fact that Meghan was also a divorced American woman. Harry was never likely to be king, so nothing to abidicate from.
William and Kate are disgusting
William has creepy hands.
The comparison to the abdication crisis is very telling, because it shows that the Firm just assumes that the public, like the RF itself, was/is appalled just by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s apparent dereliction of duty. Yeah, no. I think most people are a litttttle bit more offended by the Windsors’ whole Nazi thing.
EDIT: i just want to add that, before I started visiting this site, the British royal family was barely even on my radar. Now I’m obsessed, and I kinda hate all of you for it…
Yeah maybe its different in the UK, but no one I know in the US is like “wow when that king abdicated he really affected his brother in a negative way and he abandoned his duty.” To the extent anyone thinks about it, its more “wow good thing the nazi sympathizer abdicated before the war.”
William in the poster child for karma face. He looks 60, angry, constipated. Perfect.
everything in this paragraph
” very junior assistant who had gone from being Meghan’s favourite to being told that she had become ‘over familiar’. Another was how morning staff meetings over coffee, which Harry himself made, had stopped when Meghan apparently engaged a butler, ending the informality at a stroke. Harmless enough, you may think, but there were other accounts, too. One figure, working in a different part of the royal estate, was alleged to have been reprimanded for giving Harry a present to mark his engagement. And there have been claims that behind the glowing headlines of the couple’s first big overseas tour, in October 2018, all was not well at Admiralty House, Australia’s governor general’s residence which hosted Harry and Meghan.”
These aren’t the examples of wrongdoing by Meghan at all. It seems to be an admission of higher ups in KP/BP slapping employees on the wrist for friendly working relationship with H&M and for H&M being reprimanded for creating a too pleasant work environment & having an informal management style coupled w/a mandate that they be stodgy & formal with staff.
Does anyone else think the Royal Family is banking on Harry’s family loyalty to not go scorched earth? It just seems they keep poking the ginger bear with no concern as to how he might hit back. It’s a dangerous game to play. And if Haz does decide to go nuclear, then what? The only winner will be the BM and RRs cause provides them with enough click bait gossip to feast upon for ages.
The fact that they’re comfortable doing this smear campaign and constantly writing/leaking negative lies and rumors about the Sussexes sort of proves to me that the Sussexes aren’t bullies. It proves that they think Harry and Meghan are so good natured and used to going high when others go low that they are not going to hit back hard at these accusations and articles. Generally, if someone is a true bully to the point that you’re terrified of them, you don’t constantly poke them for fear of consequences and them lashing out at you. And when you do decide to go public, you come with some evidence and receipts that prove the accusations, and you try to find a bunch of other people who have experienced the same bullying, to come forward with you.
When you see the whining over supposed indignities like “my boss sent an early morning email” you realize why they lost the American Revolution 😆
Hmmm, sounds like the FFK and the FFQ have something to hide. Ha-ha, as Nelson Muntz would say.
Who wins in this nonsense. Not the Queen. Her silly attempts to upstage her grandson makes her simply look sad and out of touch. There is going to be real blowback thats for sure. William is next. He appears to be a real piece of work. You can see his handiwork a mile away. All of the articles such as , William was concerned, William took the lead. William is sober and clear thinking. Sadly, the whole point of this I suspect was to make sure no reconcilliation between Harry and Meghan and the family would happen. In this respect William won the short game. Prince Charles is playing the long game. This idiocy is making him look better every day as compared to granny and William.
BP really shouldn’t be throwing around the abdication right now. Once it’s out there that this is an abdication level scandal, you can’t take that back.
Does anyone remember around the time of the Sandringham Summit last year that the same Times published a story that William was bullying Harry and Meghan? He put out a statement denying it. Now he’s accusing Meghan of bullying.