Buckingham Palace will investigate that HR complaint against Duchess Meghan

Even if you were inclined to give the benefit of the doubt to the weeping white women of Kensington Palace and their sheer terror at having to produce something at their jobs, I would hope that the full context of the Times of London’s smear campaign stories would dissuade the average person. None of it makes sense, and when we do get some detail to cling to, it’s always of the “Meghan looked at me in a meeting” or “Meghan said she doesn’t coddle people” variety. I’m sure it’s a dog-whistle that works for most racists and Karens, but from the looks of it, most people are not buying what the Palace is selling. Even the claim of Jason Knauf “filing a HR complaint” on behalf of these poor lazy palace aides doesn’t make any sense, because you would think that if there was a hard copy of a complaint filed in 2018, surely Willileaks would have used it long ago? Why are we only hearing about Meghan “bullying” aides now? Oh, right. The Oprah interview. Of course. So, fun story – Buckingham Palace has chosen this moment to finally follow-up on that 2018 HR complaint. Super-weird!
Buckingham Palace says they are “very concerned” by a new report that Meghan Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal — something her office has strongly refuted.
“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said. “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”
“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”
Buckingham Palace is not classifying the inquiry an “internal investigation,” but rather an examination of the allegations and an opportunity for those involved to participate.
So, that’s how far Buckingham Palace is prepared to take things. They’re prepared to back up Prince William’s lazy, obvious, half-assed scheme to discredit the Sussexes. They’re prepared to waste taxpayer resources investigating a nearly three-year-old HR complaint which amounts to “I felt bullied because Meghan is Black and she looked at me.” All while poor Philip is in the hospital! I can’t believe Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace decided to go all in with this while Philip is doing so poorly at the hospital, so poorly that just 48 hours ago, it was imperative that the Sussexes cancel their Oprah interview because of Phil’s health.
I mean, obviously, we all know what this is and how bad it looks… for the Windsors. They had one Black woman join the Firm and they immediately began harassing her, abusing her, gaslighting her, and leaking sh-t about her. They genuinely tried to make her miscarry. They genuinely tried to force her into divorcing Harry and leaving the country. They genuinely wanted to exile her “to Africa.” And now that she’s no longer their “plaything” to use and abuse, they’re going to INVESTIGATE the sole woman of color in the Windsor Klan. And she’s not even a working royal anymore. She doesn’t have an office there or anything. What’s Liz going to do to her?
As for the newfound discovery that there’s a Human Resources office within the royal palaces… we do have to wonder if Buckingham Palace has thoroughly investigated Prince Andrew’s abusive behavior towards staff, not to mention the fact that he was committing crimes while being guarded by royal protection officers. And what of Prince William’s temper tantrums? We’ve heard for years that he screams and throws things and verbally abuses staff. Any HR complaints hmmmm???
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Nothing but a bunch of bullies. I sincerely hope that she takes them down, that she drags everyone in that family and Buckingham Palace.
Harry is the only one that can do that. He knows where the bodies are buried. He needs to step up. The stuff about the earrings is character assassination Which is low down and dirty. It could hurt them going forward.
As for the bullying claims baloney. Meghan had worked in Hollywood for years and was quite successful when she met Harry. If she was a terrible person and a nightmare to work with or work for there would have been evidence and lots of it. But nothing. So the palace wants us to believe as soon as she became a member of the firm she morphed into a bully. I call BS.
Another thing one of the women who claimed Meghan bullied her was good friends with Knauf. There is some suggestion she got the job because of the friendship. It was also revealed in Meghan’s case against the publishers of the Mail that the same woman was sacked by the Sussexes for misconduct. But because of legal reason we are not allowed to know the reason why.
It stinks.
Like I said in the other article, I am completely tired. Just tired of all this.
BP has never gone this hard against their own, including the man being accused of raping a trafficked teenager.
Same here. It makes me feel so disillusioned. And I’ve got a weird bad feeling that this isn’t going to stop. The BP and KP will succeed in their bullying.
I don’t think they are going to succeed because this time around more people are aware of their BS. Particularly on the America side of things we see this for the desperate attempt it is to blame Meghan for the terrible way they treated her. They know the shoe is gonna drop. I only hope Meghan and Harry truly name names but given how graceful they are it’s not likely.
More people than ever are seeing this for what it is. It’s backfiring big time. Meghan is out of that country and family and can now defend herself. They will never stop bullying her but she can fight back and she will.
I’m not surprised by any of this from the RF.
I do love the massive support she is getting. The RF look so bad in all of this.
They won’t name names. They will say it is the press and staff. But we all know who they work for.
They’ll keep trying but they won’t succeed. Not in the age of the internet and social media where people can whip out the receipts in minutes, often using tabloid reporters old articles against them.
And Meghan had 20 years in the entertainment business pre Harry and her reputation was STERLING. Even Andrew Morton went digging and couldn’t find a speck of dirt on her. And we all know if there was anything, the RRs would have exposed it from day 1. That’s why they have resorted to lying and pure speculation.
They arent succeeding right now. Everyone from Chance the Rapper to Meena Harris is tweeting about this. America sees this for what it is – an attempted character assassination. I cant tell you how many times I’ve seen clips from the panaroma interview over the past few days. People are making the connection between Diana and Meghan and its ugly for the palace.
They really should have just shut up this week.
I don’t think they will stop trying it, but daaaaamn if it doesn’t constantly fall flat. That Oprah interview is going to get so much more viewership now because of this bullshit.
Yes they have – they did the exact same shit to Diana and it didn’t work because the public still loved her.
How weird no one wants to investigate Pedo Andrew friendship with two renknown human traffickers.
Thank you!
This!!!!
There are decades of articles of royals being rude and aggressive to staff, including Charles and Anne. Never once have any investigation been launched. Worse of all, amidst the unprecedented harassment of Meghan in the media, including blatant racism, sexism and xenophobia The Firm has remained consistently silent. What stands out the most still though is the lack of investigation into leaks on anything related to the Sussexes. Not one investigation launched. This is a clear attempt to discredit Meghan in the eyes of the international community ahead of her interview. For once, it doesn’t look like it’s working.
I remember a few years ago that the senior male members of the royal family were sitting for a portrait and it took long enough that Prince Philip got angry and shouted ‘Just take the fucking picture’ at the poor photographer. All of this was caught on film and was widely broadcast, and the response was ‘oh, isn’t it funny that Prince Philip got impatient and swore in public’, not ‘oh, isn’t it awful that an employee was verbally abused and publicly humiliated’. So excuse me if I don’t find Meghan behaving like most other bosses and taking issue with poor quality work particularly scandalous.
Every time Philip and Anne are rude to people, everyone is like funny ha ha, love their no-nonsense attitude. I guess that’s just one other thing you can’t do while black.
Philip is a racist, sexist old POS who produced racist, sexist, cruel children. I don’t care if he made a hundred thousand speeches and published forty odd books. Doesn’t suddenly excuse his obvious racism.
Seriously. If only they had put even an iota of effort into investigating Andrew they would have something real to focus on.
Apparently black divorcee American princess doing her job and expecting that others do too is more offensive than child s*x crimes…
Hi Kaiser,
I just wanted to say thank you for all your efforts in providing your coverage to your readers. I’m in the UK and have been eagerly refreshing CB to read your take on the latest developments. At least I know it won’t be unhinged like the rubbish currently on the Daily Fail.
Anyhoo, thanks again
+1000 Shakira!
Same! I think the only UK royal talking head with anything positive or sympathetic to say about Meghan is Professor Kate Williams, and she tries her best on social media and in her tv appearances, but there’s only so much one person can do against the negative onslaught.
Same here! I keep seeing headlines on the BBC app and thinking oh no what now. I’m avoiding them and coming here instead.
We are incandescent with rage, William.
I’m sure HR doesn’t have a lot of work to do over there to have time to investigate Meghan with so many nice people like Anne, Andrew or Phillip, they seem like a delight to work with…
For the first time in a long time I’m proud of my fellow Americans. Most are not having it and the push back has been amazing. This was incredibly clumsy move by KP who couldn’t read a room if it were a literal book.
Dropping these charges right before a major interview with a Oprah was just dumb. All credibility has been lost. The examples of “bullying” were both triggering for Black women for the Dog-whistling (i.e. angry black woman trope) and for women in general who hold managerial positions and face constant undermining of their authority.
I hope Meghan pulls the trigger on a workplace harassment and discrimination lawsuit against the royal family.
Girl ive seen american SENATORS voice their anger at how buckingham palace is handeling this. Lmaom the had of state of a country who’s dealing with brexit mess and needs a trade deal between the US and UK……
They truly didn’t think this through
They don’t need to investigate because I can tell them the root of this – the Black American Duchess expected people to do their jobs, including people hired by Knauf who weren’t qualified (right? Isn’t the backstory here that someone was hired without any experience because of personal ties to W/K’s buddy Knauf?).
It’s all just so transparent and pathetic.
Ouch. When the mud is slung at her: silence. When mud is slung at her: formal investigation and statement to the media.
An HR complaint for bullying will be investigated by Buckingham Palace two years after the incident and one year after Meghan left the “Firm.”
That’s not how HR complaints work. I wonder why the RR didn’t get this scoop–again–TWO YEARS AGO.
And it wouldn’t only be fair to actually be detailed in sharing what the complaint is about as is par for the course when these things go public.
The RRs did try to have this scoop two years ago – remember the stories about the 5 am emails? They just didnt include the “bullying” buzzword.
Digital Unicorn said on the other thread that BP is legally required to investigate all allegations of bullying under UK law, so if that is the case, then this statement makes more sense to me. Its less about attacking Meghan and more about covering their own butts since KP let Jason Knauf go to the Times.
But in general – yeah its not a good look if you dont take complaints seriously when they happen. But honestly, what is the palace HR department going to do about a senior royal? If any of them are verbally abusing staff, what is going to happen? They get a lesson in “how to offer constructive feedback” and everyone moves on? There would be no real consequences.
It would be absolutely awesome if “palace aides” could look into Princess Michael wearing blackamoor brooch whilst meeting Megan and boasting about rearing two black sheep named Serena and Venus….
I really hope the interview ends with “stay tuned for part 2 next week” bc BP pulled this sh*t after it was recorded. I hope H&M said eff it, let’s sit down again and throws the entire institution under the bus.
Copying from other thread
The workplace stuff is straight from Kensington Palace. Namely Jason Knauf. So stuff is leaking out and this is what I have pieced together.
So one of the PAs is Melissa Tabouti who we have heard about before. She’s a friend of Jason and apparently embellished her resume to get the job. A former co-worker of her claims she was fired from her previous job for incompetence and was let go by Meghan also for incompetence.
Chris Ship said that it was Jason Knauf who filed the complaint for 2 employees (I’m assuming one of which was Melissa) WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT and when they found out, they asked for the complaint to be rescinded.
Now some of these RRs are writing up articles about exactly what they heard and it’s the most weak sauce BS I have ever heard
https://twitter.com/tudorchick1501/status/1367258868120756228?s=21
And apparently Rebecca English is claiming one employee CALLED HER DIRECTLY in tears after having a bad day to complain about Meghan. WHY are employees speed dialing REPORTERS!?
I also can believe that staff nerves might have been frazzled because they were working for 4 different bosses with different agendas and work styles (ambitious vs lazy). With one boss asking them to do things and another boss telling them not to listen to the other one.
Which would explain why the offices got separated and the stories we were hearing like Kate saying that they were HER staff.
I wouldn’t be surprised if that employee was let go for speed dialling reporters. And then claims bullying.
Seriously this Jason guy knows nothing about his job and I’m so tired of people getting their incompetent friends jobs. So many qualified people out there. This Jason person and his friends are so not. I can’t help myself this actually made me so angry.
I saw somewhere that Rebecca English referred to him as the American spin doctor in one of her articles. And I’m just sitting jaw-dropped because they’re really bold in their smear campaigns. It reminds me of the article on Simon Case and the Cambridges budget flight stunt because you know Simon Case really wanted praise for what he accomplished. They want to be congratulated on their hatchet jobs while pulling one over our eyes.
Keep at it KP. You have turned people who were completely uninterested in the Royals into H&M fans and instead of deflecting attention from this interview, there are now Twitter watch parties. The more you attack this woman the more you provide their point. Turn Inspector Incandescent loose on all of this and watch it get worse and worse for you. It is disgusting to watch. I can promise I will never pay one shiny pound towards touring any British castles after this awful display. I’ve lost all interest in going back.
Exactly! I have seen SO many tweets in the last 24 hours from people who were like “I never have a toss about anyone in the royal family before, but I’ve got to watch this Oprah interview now!”
Remember in the midst of all this finger-pointing and shouting that Meghan and Harry went on to form their own separate office at BP and there are no bullying complaints from that staff. But the grossly unqualified personal assistant hired to help plan a Royal Wedding that, to their own admission “did not perform up to standards” cries and is let go but Meghan is called a bully. This hire was Jason Knauf’s personal friend whom he protected by filing a bully complaint. Yet Knauf ignores the fact that said staff member picked up the phone and called a tabloid reporter, Emily Andrews, to complain about a senior Royal, which surely is a breach of policy. The more details that the Palace gives out the more we see what a snake pit William’s office was.
And here’s the BRF, proving yet again the old adage that every bully is a coward. “She demanded I do my job!” is not equal to what M experienced at their hands.
Again BP is doing this “investigation” to clean up KP’s mess.
Yeah now that it’s out there, it has to be investigated. KP threw together a hit job very poorly that leaves more questions than answers and opens the door to some conversations they don’t want to have.
CBS should send the palaces some flowers. All their nonsense has done is make sure that many many more people tune into this interview than otherwise would.
Their hamfisted response is laughably amateur. The smart thing to do would have been to wait to see what Meghan says. The CBS promos really spooked them. Does no one over their realize that CBS is promoting an interview to an American audience in an American style? So they should have made a general statement about their worry for prince philips health, then remained silent until after the interview. If Meghan says something incendiary, they could respond to it calmly. Otherwise, they could have made an anodyne “we love them and they are family” response. THAT would have looked royal, and that likely would have bought them favor no matter what Meghan says. They could have stayed their toxic selves and most people would have said “blah blah royal style”.
But this response is so unfathombly dumb. They are following every step on the Abusers playbook. They have only turned more eyes onto the interview, and will invite even more comparisons between Meghan and Diana. They are TURNING MEGHAN INTO DIANA. Their worst fear: a Diana with a supportive partner in their most charismatic and valuable member. The jewelry story is so dumb—they have now turned critical eyes on the whole damn royal collection. Avowed racists are speaking up on the royal family’s behalf. They are the villains in Meghan and Harry’s story. They are pushing Harry away permanently. William and Kate are up for a lifetime of comparisons.
Someone has to take the reins over there. This protect the heir nonsense is going to lead to their destruction. Meghan isn’t destroying them—they are destroying themselves. This is a PR blunder of monumental proportions.
More blinds are being posted about the palace turning on the Sussexes to protect William. The royal family may be able to embargo stories in the UK but not in the US. The ABC reporter caught on a hot mike said that ABC sat on a Prince Andrew story because the palace said they would lose access to William and Kate.
I don’t think any news room would even care about that now in the US, Canada, or Australia. The royals biggest trump card—the Cambridges are becoming globally irrelevant.
Pull your head out of your ass Charles. If you want to be king, if you feel entitled to be king, take the damn reins now and LEAD.
I dont know if this is amateur hour so much as this is 1995 hour, or 1975 hour. They are using the same playbook they have used for decades and its no longer working in light of the internet, social media, especially twitter, and social movements like BLM. Their methods arent working this time and they’re becoming more and more panicked over it.
Honestly the best response here would have been no response – no response before the interview, and no response after besides “we have a different recollection of those events but we wish the duke and duchess well.” Instead we have this……mess.
Regardless of what Charles or the Queen actually thinks about Meghan and Harry, they need to do something now to fix the mistakes of the past week – whether the leaks came from them or from KP – fix it. You look like exactly what you are – an institution full of racist white supremacists who refuses to change with the times.
I’m laughing at the palace ever having the restraint to stay quiet until after the interview, then respond with “We love them and wish them well.” I mean, they should, but they would never.
You know what they could be doing? Working! The best contrast they could possibly offer would be rolling out all the senior royals to do actual meaningful work, not just a prerecorded zoom call. Instead, it’s been a non-stop smear campaign. I’m actually surprised we haven’t seen more engagements, but maybe they shot themselves in the foot by saying it would be insensitive to do anything while Philip is in hospital? Puzzling.
I still think this completely from KP. The Sussexes called out BP cause they’re the head and should have the houses on tight leash but don’t (I’m sure they leaked too but again that massive piss poor hit job was from KP). They’ve allowed KP to spin completely out of control and this is the result of that. BP has to launch an investigation cause KP put it out there that there were complaints filed. But yeah I agree Charles needs to do something but what can he do when he has no spine and is scared of his oldest son? The ship has long since sailed on getting a handle on William.
LMAO. “Many thanks for your… wait for it… patronage.” And make sure there are Lily of the Valley flowers in that arrangement.
Bullying is repeated and targeted pattern of behaviour. If Meghan one time told someone to do their job or even lost her temper, that’s not bullying.
And I’d love to hear about Will’s temper tantrums and the HR complaints filed against him. I doubt there are any. How can HR remain impartial to the future king, who employs them?
Twitter has been a fascinating place to be the last 48 hours. After CBS dropped the new snippet of Meghan speaking last night (a genius move on CBS’ part), it’s suddenly crickets. The backlash against the RF has been spectacular.
How are they going to properly investigate a complaint not even filed by the supposedly wrong party, who asked for the report to be pulled, TWO years ago?????
All they had to do was leave this woman TF alone
FYI-DeuxMoi is “reporting” one of the staffers at issue was terminated from a prior job due to performance issues. The tip on their IG also includes information about the Palace’s background check. All of the information is, um…not surprising.
Yes I was about to ask whether anyone had seen that delicious deuxmoi post. Someone who later on employed one of the “bullied” PAs said that they had to fire her because she was so incompetent, that she lied on her CV and would have been woefully under-equipped to deal with the workload of organising the wedding.
There has been an HR office within Buckingham Palace this whole time? Really? Is Meghan the first complaint they have ever dealt with? That should tell us a lot, frankly.
I will be curious as to how much they will actually try to pin down details on the alleged bullying – so far all I’ve seen are complaints that she 1. Had ideas and connections of her own and didn’t rely on the palace 2. Expected to meet with her staff regularly and for them to do their jobs 3. Actually wanted to do meaningful work.
If these complaints are all “She asked to be informed if there will be press at an event” and “I didn’t like her tone”, I think the already blatant racism will backfire even more. It doesn’t seem like the accusations are gaining
much traction as it is.
Because of course, by putting on paper exactly how Meghan’s way was the wrong way, they might also risk revealing more about how the rest of the royal firm works (or doesn’t).
What I saw were just reactions from staff but no one had anything concrete to say about what she did say or do. Just that people felt bullied. It’s such a gross tactic that is often used against Black Women in powerful positions. I have heard well I felt intimidated by you, I felt worried you were angry at me, etc. It’s crap. Why every black man and women showed up yesterday on Twitter and embarrassed the crap out of BP for this mess.
Especially because there are actual documented cases of bullying via the RF and nothing was done about it.
“ Duchess of Sussex criticises ‘the firm’ in latest excerpt ahead of broadcast of full Oprah Winfrey interview. The Duchess of Sussex has said she cannot be expected to remain silent about her experiences of palace life if the royal family is “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry” – in the Guardian this morning. Complete mic drop: she’s handed them their arses, and those arses must be smarting pretty badly.
But I lost sleep over this last night. The profound injustices perpetrated against this woman are monstrous and inhuman. She’s not perfect; sometimes she gets things wrong. But she gets a lot more right and, on balance, is a lovely human being dedicated to social causes around the world. She’s a role model for every woman and girl out there and I wholeheartedly admire her.
Is all this covering for Andrew yet again? How far will Mummy go to protect her gross, vain, abusive and immoral monster of a son?
What a load of scrap from BP. They announced this “investigation” just so they could have headlines of “Meghan under investigation for bullying” blasted all over the media in time to tarnish their interview.
Too bad for them that the public isn’t being fooled by this. The “allegations”, the BP investigation, none of it.
There are two sides to every story. I hesitate to victim blame because if it’s true that they were bullied it’s terrible. I am on the fence until everything has been investigated. I’m sure the interview will be enlightening.
This!!! I await the full investigation. If this turns out to be false, I don’t think in my time of being inundated with information about the royal family that there has been such as obvious/petty/without any reason to SMEAR someone. This would be so blatant to me. I’m not a royalist so there is that!
Either way, I hope after this interview and all is cleared, H&M are able to get news regarding their projects etc out there instead of their personal lives.
I just want them to “move on” from this and thrive without acknowledging the royal family. Whether it’s failure, success a tempered response, I am tired of the incessant comparisons. It’s takes time though, I get that.
I bet there isn’t going to be any investigation period because what if it makes the palace look bad? You think they want to go there? I think this is BP trying to sweep this under the rug. There is a reason why things can’t be discussed for “legal reasons”. There is a reason why no one has heard from this Melissa woman since then. Does the palace want that opened up?
Honestly this whole thing is the biggest unforced error on the BRF’s part. With all that money, they don’t have any PR employees who know about the Streisand effect? If you don’t want H&M’s interview to make waves, shut the eff up and ignore it–don’t give it air! But they are too stupid and racist and entitled to realize this.
From what I’ve seen on twitter, even people who are indifferent/not paying attention to the royals now, at this point, see how abusive it was for Meghan. The BRF truly just proved the point that the Oprah interview previews were making.
I wasn’t even planning on watching the interview (I like to read about the royals, but don’t usually watch interivews or whatever), but now am totally watching it. Oprah & CBS must be soooo happy with all this free press!!! God the BRF’s are idiots. Cut from the same cloth at the Trumps.
Jason Knauf must be investigated, he is the mastermind of the smear campaign, at the encouragement of the cambridges. The leaking to press, Thomas Markle, he is every where, what did he tell Mr Marlke? Reward: CEO of Royal Foundation
I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that he resigns very soon. He’s going to become a big liability to them. Moved out of town to some cushy job with a big payday.
They always exploit Meghan to cover their insecurities and shortcomings. She’s being used to divert attention from the ongoing UK budget discussion, UK selling weapons to Saudi Arabia killing the children in Yemen, post-Brexit fiasco, and Andrew’s sex scandal.
The royal family really set up Meghan to fail at the outset. The family is racist to the core. I wonder why 53 commonwealth nations associate themselves with the British monarchy. The Royal family’s racism is so palpable and it is on display at this very moment with Meghan for all the world to see.
Severing ties with this racist lot should be in order.
Who pointed out the provenance of a crownjewellery worn in 2018? The missing name on the birth cert? Who is behind the smear and why? Jason Knauf. BP investigating BP for bullying? Where is the impartiality?
Really sad how William treats H & M. You would think he would have some compassion since he also saw the way his mother was treated by the press and the firm.
Laying the foundation to strip Meghan of her royal title?
These shenanigans have left me speechless. They’re like an abusive ex. They remind me of how Depp treats Amber Heard, trying to play games in the media to sway public opinion. It’s disgusting. They never let up.
So they ran back from that jewelry claim real quick huh? But going to investigate “bullying” which people have thoroughly debunked within freaking hours. And what gets me about all of this though is that even when you read the stories it makes it seem like she was the problem, poor Harry was helpless and couldn’t do anything, so staff were sobbing in closets and scared to death of her. Sure. Jesus Christ. Between this and the paper bag test video that went viral yesterday I am over these inbred [swear word].