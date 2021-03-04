Buckingham Palace will investigate that HR complaint against Duchess Meghan

Even if you were inclined to give the benefit of the doubt to the weeping white women of Kensington Palace and their sheer terror at having to produce something at their jobs, I would hope that the full context of the Times of London’s smear campaign stories would dissuade the average person. None of it makes sense, and when we do get some detail to cling to, it’s always of the “Meghan looked at me in a meeting” or “Meghan said she doesn’t coddle people” variety. I’m sure it’s a dog-whistle that works for most racists and Karens, but from the looks of it, most people are not buying what the Palace is selling. Even the claim of Jason Knauf “filing a HR complaint” on behalf of these poor lazy palace aides doesn’t make any sense, because you would think that if there was a hard copy of a complaint filed in 2018, surely Willileaks would have used it long ago? Why are we only hearing about Meghan “bullying” aides now? Oh, right. The Oprah interview. Of course. So, fun story – Buckingham Palace has chosen this moment to finally follow-up on that 2018 HR complaint. Super-weird!

Buckingham Palace says they are “very concerned” by a new report that Meghan Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal — something her office has strongly refuted. “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said. “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.” “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.” Buckingham Palace is not classifying the inquiry an “internal investigation,” but rather an examination of the allegations and an opportunity for those involved to participate.

[From People]

So, that’s how far Buckingham Palace is prepared to take things. They’re prepared to back up Prince William’s lazy, obvious, half-assed scheme to discredit the Sussexes. They’re prepared to waste taxpayer resources investigating a nearly three-year-old HR complaint which amounts to “I felt bullied because Meghan is Black and she looked at me.” All while poor Philip is in the hospital! I can’t believe Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace decided to go all in with this while Philip is doing so poorly at the hospital, so poorly that just 48 hours ago, it was imperative that the Sussexes cancel their Oprah interview because of Phil’s health.

I mean, obviously, we all know what this is and how bad it looks… for the Windsors. They had one Black woman join the Firm and they immediately began harassing her, abusing her, gaslighting her, and leaking sh-t about her. They genuinely tried to make her miscarry. They genuinely tried to force her into divorcing Harry and leaving the country. They genuinely wanted to exile her “to Africa.” And now that she’s no longer their “plaything” to use and abuse, they’re going to INVESTIGATE the sole woman of color in the Windsor Klan. And she’s not even a working royal anymore. She doesn’t have an office there or anything. What’s Liz going to do to her?

As for the newfound discovery that there’s a Human Resources office within the royal palaces… we do have to wonder if Buckingham Palace has thoroughly investigated Prince Andrew’s abusive behavior towards staff, not to mention the fact that he was committing crimes while being guarded by royal protection officers. And what of Prince William’s temper tantrums? We’ve heard for years that he screams and throws things and verbally abuses staff. Any HR complaints hmmmm???