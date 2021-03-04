Duchess Meghan: The Firm has an active role in ‘perpetuating falsehoods about us’

Yesterday, as the inevitable royal controversies swarmed in the days leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, I joked on Twitter about how Oprah was totally sitting in an editing bay, cutting together another teaser trailer for the CBS special just to emphasize the point that haters gonna hate but Meghan stays winning. Well, turns out that I have the dark gift of prophecy. Please refer to me as Cassandra from here on out. Behold, a new teaser:

“I don’t know how [the palace] could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.” The thing about this is that like most things Meghan says, for those of us who have been paying attention, there’s absolutely nothing groundbreaking or scandalous in her words. It’s not brand new information that the Windsor conglomerate is perpetuating falsehoods about Meghan. But her statement is being treated as the biggest scandal ever, just like everything involving Meghan. She could say “the sky is blue” and Piers Morgan would rattle off 2,000 words about how Meghan is sick in the head for promoting woke blue-sky propaganda, while Richard Jobson sneered about how disgusting it was that Meghan was talking about the color of the sky while Philip is in the hospital.

And, again, for the millionth time… if Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace were interested in having a “say” in what Meghan and Harry are doing or not doing, the palaces would have agreed to keep the Sussexes in the tent, pissing out. Those palace dumbasses shoved the Sussexes out. So now Harry and Meghan are outside of the tent, pissing in. Sorry to put it so crudely, but this is literally Business 101 or Corporate PR 101. The emperor has no clothes and the palace’s PR machine has been exposed as amateurish, short-sighted and reactive rather than responsive.