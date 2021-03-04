Duchess Meghan: The Firm has an active role in ‘perpetuating falsehoods about us’

Yesterday, as the inevitable royal controversies swarmed in the days leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, I joked on Twitter about how Oprah was totally sitting in an editing bay, cutting together another teaser trailer for the CBS special just to emphasize the point that haters gonna hate but Meghan stays winning. Well, turns out that I have the dark gift of prophecy. Please refer to me as Cassandra from here on out. Behold, a new teaser:
“I don’t know how [the palace] could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.” The thing about this is that like most things Meghan says, for those of us who have been paying attention, there’s absolutely nothing groundbreaking or scandalous in her words. It’s not brand new information that the Windsor conglomerate is perpetuating falsehoods about Meghan. But her statement is being treated as the biggest scandal ever, just like everything involving Meghan. She could say “the sky is blue” and Piers Morgan would rattle off 2,000 words about how Meghan is sick in the head for promoting woke blue-sky propaganda, while Richard Jobson sneered about how disgusting it was that Meghan was talking about the color of the sky while Philip is in the hospital.
And, again, for the millionth time… if Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace were interested in having a “say” in what Meghan and Harry are doing or not doing, the palaces would have agreed to keep the Sussexes in the tent, pissing out. Those palace dumbasses shoved the Sussexes out. So now Harry and Meghan are outside of the tent, pissing in. Sorry to put it so crudely, but this is literally Business 101 or Corporate PR 101. The emperor has no clothes and the palace’s PR machine has been exposed as amateurish, short-sighted and reactive rather than responsive.
Photos courtesy of CBS screencaps.
BOOM!
Sis is not playing! Everyone who was barely interested is like they HAVE to see this interview now when they had no intentions of watching.
Yes Meg!
Meg and Harry are clever. They were prepared for the smears ahead of time after releasing they would having another child and talking to O and CBS is in Beyonce like Formation for once in their life (and they should be after the way they came for Janet).
Home girl dropped the name on a Wednesday night while the Brits were sleep in a snippet. The BDE is felt! From O, CBS and the Sussexes.
I stan!
“There’s a lot that’s been lost already” = there’s literally nothing else you can do to us or take from us so why do you think that you can control us?
“But their titles!”
There was a twitter poll this morning about whether they should lose their citizenship (I’m assuming Harry’s since Meghan isnt a UK citizen) over this.
Like….do these people realize how they look? They’re saying that because Harry and Meghan are insulting the country’s “most beloved institution” (I believe that was the phrase) they should lose their citizenship. I cant even with that.
Good grief. So they will take Harry’s citizenship away. I don’t think they know that dude at all. I bet right now Meghan is trying to talk him down from going to Parliament and remove him and Archie from the line of succession.
So now they are openly advocating for fascism. Can’t call out the establishment, less your rights are stripped from you.
You can’t lose your citizenship, WTF is wrong with these morons?! I’m sorry, everyone, I’m having such a bad day and this BS is just making it worse lol
Titles are off the table. The Queen put in a statement the issue of their titles is a nonissue and will not be further addressed. She wants no more talk of Andrew and his intact titles and has been paying attention.
People who have nothing left to lose are the people to fear. The RF really needs to call off this attack and accept defeat. They’ve seriously underestimated H&M.
Exactly!!
I’m so glad CBS released that teaser. It completely shut down all of the malicious BS coming from KP, BP, and CH, and, yes, I think Charles is part of the petty cabal.
The level of freaking out by the BRF tells me they were 1000X worse behind the scenes. They’re getting what the deserve and they know it.
“ the royal family needs to call of the attack and accept defeat” THIS RIGHT HERE!!!!
This was a BRILLIANT release yesterday. 24 hours of the palace insulting and waging war against Meghan and CBS is just like “oh here look at this little nugget.”
This interview is going to be insane. I still dont think its going to be scorched earth, but I think Meghan is going to light more matches than I had anticipated.
When I saw the clip last night, I said to myself, “Oh wow, she is really going there.”
I can smell the poo from this side of the Atlantic. That’s the smell that comes from an entire country shitting their pants.
It was beautiful.
We have 24 hours of the palace prattling on with their lies to try and silence Meghan and then CBS drops Meghan saying (weeks ago), “The palace was pushing lies so how can we be silent?”
What I wouldn’t have given to be on the call to pick out that teaser.
Most definitely a thing of beauty.
I love that I was wrong about this. She really woke up that day and said “Dracarys”. Tell your truth Meghan. I just wish there was some way for people in Europe to watch it.
I just hope that there are also receipts to back it up. Because i know people are not just going to take her word for it. I want to see emails, tapes, texts, letters. I wish it was all legally possible
You made another prediction Cassandra! And I bet Oprah is having a cigar right now in the editing room. Buahahahaha! Let them eat cake.
This was the PERFECT clapback after the nonsense the RF spewed the last two days. Bravo CBS!! And I especially love that they released this at 9pm last night while Brits were fast asleep. The RF look like absolute fools this morning.
I’m a very diplomatic, compromising person. But right now I love this teaser. The Palaces deserve what’s coming. They’re racist, unprofessional, and really, really, really stupid.
This is Diana 2.0 all over again and a new generation is watching it play out in real time. But now, with social media and active supporters, the truth can’t be swept away. My God, all they had to do was be quiet and leave the Sussexes alone. H&M put an ocean and continent between them and the BRF/BM/RRs and that wasn’t enough. Still with the attacks and hounding. This is absolutely heartbreaking to watch the establishment try to destroy someone in real time right before our eyes…all for the crime of loving and marrying a prince while black.
The social media is such a good point.
Because it’s all online, we can see the parallels between Diana and Meghan’s treatment. We can see the inconsistencies. We can see the hypocrisies. People can point out the contradictions and lies in real time and reach an audience.
The Diana saga would have played out very, very differently if social media had been around at the time.
The fact that CBS waited until after most of the U.K. press pack went to bed was a genius move! Everyone got to absorb this scene with no bs pushback from the rotten rotas! And the fact that her words (which was taped last week) was right on point about what the firm/RR were doing to her currently got so many new ppl on team Sussexes…especially a whole swarm of blue checks with millions of followers!!
I think stripping her of her royal title is the end game here. What other punitive action could the palace take?
I feel like at this point Meghan is basically saying, “I dare you.” She’s exposed their racism. That would only further compound it.
also, it would be a bad look to strip them of their titles but leave andrew unscathed. So I’m not sure the palace wants to go there
Well, the queen does not have the power to strip them of their titles, only parliament does! And with Andrew and so many other skeleton in the queen/Charles/Bullyiam’s closet, trying to get parliament to strip the Sussexes will open a huge can of worms for the firm that will spell disaster!
Yeah they could and the racism which we all have seen would at that point not be hidden. I mean why would they even do it at this point? I loved someone on Twitter who printed all kinds of receipts of bullying by BP, KP, CH, etc. and the fact that they decided they would investigate the black woman among them? They have no one who is advising them rightly in this mess.
That takes an act of parliament. That also puts andrew, the Kent’s, the Gloucester’s and all other minor royals on the table. The royals are cutting off their heads to smite their faces. They have just put their entire jewelry collection under scrutiny without realizing it. Do they want to put all royal titles under scrutiny as well? Other European monarchy’s are trimming down their royals, taking away HRHs from second and third children of the heirs. That’s probably on the table long term for the UK royal line as well. And there’s so much that needs to be done vis Brexit—entire industries have been decimated, that focusing parliament attention on the royals seems a foolish waste of time.
How would that be punitive? The Sussexes will lose nothing by that and it will only prove Meghan’s point about the RF cruelty. Didn’t you see that the special is called “Oprah with Harry and Meghan?” Not Oprah and the Sussexes. RF needs to walk away quickly from this and leave them alone.
They can’t do that without stripping Harry first. She takes HIS titles, she, in itself, is untitled.
Holy moly, this interview may be a bit more pointed (at the Firm) than I expected, and frankly, good for Meghan, eff those racist, classist, misogynists A-holes!
#AbolishTheMonarchy!!
When I saw this teaser… I CACKLED. This was the PERFECT timing to release it + it proved the Sussexes point. Also I didn’t think Meghan would actually go there… Go off sis! Really cannot wait for sunday
She’s fearless and that’s why I I like her so much. It’s the BDE for me.
Also, it’s not like after yesterday’s events anyone in good faith can claim that she was wrong. The talking point now is that she shouldn’t sully the good Queen’s name so publicly. Which — why should she gaf?
Good for her!! Let it be known!
We may all know on celebitchy that the palace was spinning falsehoods, but most people i know don’t deep dive into the Sussex rumours. This interview is for the mini van majority, people who aren’t necessarily fans, and maybe on the fence about H&M. Knowing the palace woke up to this drama is delicious.
I’m shocked she said it so plainly and cannot wait to see the firm burn.
CBS played the royal rota and royal family like a fiddle. They left the bait and those idiots walked right into the trap with that obvious smear campaign. Then CBS released this clip like, “And you’ve seen it for yourself this week! Look at what they have been saying and doing.” CHECKMATE.
It’ll work in Meghan’s favor that this week’s smear campaign is fresh in everyone’s minds when she details the perpetuation of falsehoods by the Firm. I’m hoping there is something dropped that none of us know already.
I love that she is exposing them.
Seriously? The BRF are bringing the grey men to a PR battle while Meghan brings Oprah? That’s like bringing a wet noodle to a knife fight.
Her quote is wrong here and in every outlet covering this. “I don’t know how [the palace] could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent IF there is an active role that the Firm is playing…” IF being the very important word left out. We know in truth it’s not an “if,” but as a journalist it’s bothering me to no end that this keeps being reported incorrectly. She’s speaking in hypotheticals, everyone is taking it as a statement of fact, and I don’t believe that’s her intent, as absolutely true as we know the statement to be.
I just loved how nobody believed that meghan is a bully and because of that pre-emptive strike everybody now believes that those attacks are 100% palace sanctioned. Talk about karma
Haha Haha, Kaiser no! I’d say you are more Pythia than Cassandra!! The most powerful oracle in antiquity…
On another note, Meghan was really 🔥🔥 I can’t wait to watch them slay!!
Dropping this teaser after the shitshow of the last two days *chefs kiss* I know the CBS executives are giddy. The palace once again providing free PR.
And there it is…She said it out loud!
True, for us that follow them it’s nothing new but it just feels amazing when we hear it from Meghan.
Yesterday the Palace hit it’s lowest and I just love what CBS did. It’s perfection!
The Windsors’ worst nightmare and they brought it on themselves. I hope Meghan torches the Markles too. Add Piers Morgan and Nikkai Priddy too.
Yes Meghan! Tear that damn house down!
She is in pain, both of them of the betrayal, and the disloyalty of the royal family. The smear started before marriage and it has been relentless!
They are still smearing Meghan, it’s always Meghan the target, they forget that Harry grew up in the institution and he knows where the literal bodies are. From the James Corden segment I gather that there is still respect and love for his grandparents, but he made no mention of his father and brother at all. That is telling. They best pray that petty betty and pp have very long lives because as soon as they are dead Harry is going to burn the whole thing to the ground.