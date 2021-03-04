British socialite Sabine Getty thinks Duchess Meghan needs to ‘sit down’

I came into this story not knowing who Sabine Getty and Lady Alice Manners were or are. I’m still not entirely sure, but I did see this Vanity Fair story about how the “Manners sisters” are apparently famous in the UK for being aristocrats and a–holes, so there you go. Sabine Getty is married to Mark Getty, of the infamous Getty clan, and she’s also a contributing editor to Tatler. You get the idea: two “socialites” with allegedly good “breeding” who are self-styled gatekeepers to “good society.” Well, they apparently hate the Duchess of Sussex. They think Meghan should “sit down.”
There was a time when pals of Royalty would never wish to fall out with their famous friends for fear of being excluded from the inner sanctum. But after Prince Harry exiled himself, socialite friends don’t feel the need to hide their private views any more.
Take Lady Alice Manners and Sabine Getty– two Royal pals who weighed in on the treatment of the Queen by Harry and Meghan by telling Meghan: ‘Girl. Take a seat.’ That’s American slang for stand down, shut up and – in this instance – leave our Queenie alone!
It was Sabine, who attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding, who got the ball rolling. She shared Meghan and Harry’s churlish statement – ‘We can all live a life of service. Service is universal’ – issued after Buckingham Palace announced the couple had been stripped of their Royal patronages.
Sabine was gobsmacked by Meghan’s riposte and felt defensive of the Monarch. ‘Am I actually reading this?!’ she rebuked. ‘Saying this to the Queen who is 94 years old and has been in public service her entire life?’ Sabine also seemed to blame Meghan as the brains behind the statement, adding: ‘Girl. Take a seat.’
Then Alice put Sabine’s post on her own Instagram page along with an emoji of two raised hands in the ‘preach’ position. Ouch!
I guess the point is that Sabine and Alice are solely blaming Meghan for the Sussexit – little surprise – and that they think she should “sit down,” which is their aristo-code for “Meghan is a gauche American who is not welcome in our lily white aristo club.” To which I say… okay. Meghan and Harry said sayonara to this bullsh-t, all of it. Besides, I’m not entirely convinced that these a–holes even know Harry and Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
White snobby lady say what?
Guess what ladies, we don’t give a f#ck about what you think.
So, STFU and move on, no one cares about what either of you think.
BTW, someone’s roots are showing….
These are the kind of horse-faced cuties they wanted Harry to marry.
Two social x-rays without an original thought between them. Imagine the potential though for more Top CEO type soundbites.
Lady Alice Manners is the daughter of The Duke of Rutland.
The Manners sisters who’s parents reside together but announced they would “take new partners”? The sisters who’s nicknames are “The Bad Manners Sisters” for all of their loud, obnoxious partying and rude ways? That they would think that their family’s tackiness is somehow “better” than Meghan because the family got their peerage in the 14th century-sorry, American here-don’t care.
But the Gettys are American. Total California socialites. What’s up with this lady? I’ll need to Google.
1) two white aristos think the black woman should sit down and shut up?? I’m shocked, SHOCKED I tell you!!!!
2) Harry and Meghan dont give two shits what these two women think they should do.
It’s amazing how many people are trying to glom onto the attention the Oprah interview it getting.
Their faces are exactly what I would expect bland, horsey-faced aristos to look like, lol.
I don’t generally make fun of physical characteristics that people had nothing to do with and can’t control, but I’ll make an exception with these two since they’re apparently fine with unsolicited opinions being thrown around.
I just posted this below, then saw your comment
Ha! I just saw your comment @Lorelai!
Honestly, these women look like they neigh.
Those nose jobs though. definitely hindering and not helping
The one on the left is really glaringly unsuited to a life with blonde hair. Does she have a mirror? I mean, their personalities are the real losers here but my god… the bottled blonde is really off-putting on her.
Like, fuck you very much, Sabine???
If Disney ever wanted to recast the role of Cinderella’s stepsisters, they would be perfect. Everything about them, from head to toe, is exactly how I imagine rude rich people look like.
LOL, nailed it.
“…who weighed in on the treatment of the Queen by Harry and Meghan.” Harry and Meghan haven’t done a damn thing to the Queen. Maybe these two should take a seat instead.
What’s wrong with her face? Oh, there’s desperate bitch smeared all over it…
Really, the Sussex star power is so huge everyone is trying to insert themselves into this somehow.
These two have a lot of misplaced confidence.
Right?!?!?!
Peanut, this is savage in its subtlety!! 😆. I actually guffawed when I read it. Well done!
I’m sure Meghan is really heart broke about their views.
Whew! The inbreeding!
That was my first thought. Not a whole lot of genetic diversity going on in that family….
RIGHT ???!!!
I mean………..yeahhhhhhh.
Ha…the comments on this thread are cracking me tf up! but Watson you, my dear are a close tie with Peanut up-thread for comment of the day. Keep em coming Celebitches….making my day with your witty comments and all
She’s an editor for Tatler or something like that. So she’s as aristo as you can get in terms of not having titles I guess…
These people openly dislike and mock Kate so I’m not surprised that they openly dislike (and mock) Meghan
Edit: Also it’s a bit rich for a Manners sister to tell people to behave.
White bigoty snobs say what now?
Sabine Getty looks like a Maya Rudolph SNL skit waiting to happen.
OMG, can we start a petition to MAKE THIS HAPPEN?!
The tall brunette is amazingly kitted out, Sloane Ranger style, in the first pic. Scroll down to the second pic and there is the basic b!t*h look, that just totally negates the first impression. Did Kaiser do this on purpose??
These aristos will never get over the fact that Meghan didn’t try to kiss there ass like Kate did and still does. They expected Meghan to grovel but she never paid them any attention. They hated the fact that Harry and Meghan kept to themselves at aristo dinners.
Even though Kate kissed aristo ass the aristos still want nothing to do with her.
Rose who?
Good thing that their opinions are not important. They should take several seats.
And I think she needs to grow a chin. So.
And have her roots done.
All these a-holes coming out of the woodwork are just proving that Harry and Meghan were right to get the F out of dodge.
I tore apart my apartment, looking for who the f-k asked her. I do believe the answer to that is no-damn-body.
They need to go back and sit down themselves in whatever country club dining room is calling their names and eat their grilled salmon on spring mix lunch plates.
The only thing I will say about their physical appearance: at least they’ll marry well. 😉
Why do they all look like this? Whew.
Meghan is above your station babes. If somebody needs to simmer down it would be you