Buckingham Palace’s ‘senior royal sources’ claim they’re not smearing Meghan lol

As I surmised, Buckingham Palace already had their go-to smear for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Queen and her people were going to ride the “how dare the Sussexes speak to Oprah while Philip is in the hospital” thing throughout the week. That was the play from the Queen’s advisors, although it was already wearing thin, especially given that no one other than Prince Charles has visited Philip in the hospital, and the Queen even seemed cheerful and unbothered this week on some Zoom calls. Then the galaxy brains at Kensington Palace decided to gleefully and stupidly launch their big dumb smear campaign on Meghan for being a “bully.” Now Buckingham Palace is furiously trying to do… something.

Buckingham Palace today denied claims by Meghan Markle that it is orchestrating a ‘calculated smear campaign’ against her ahead of the Sussexes’ Oprah interview after it was alleged she bullied and ‘drove out’ two PAs and eroded the confidence of a third royal aide. The Duchess of Sussex claims The Times is being ‘used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative based on misleading and harmful misinformation’ about her treatment of staff just days before her CBS interview with Ms Winfrey is broadcast on Sunday. Her lawyers said the former actress was ‘saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma’. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment today but senior royal sources told MailOnline that complaints being made by ex-staff members were not in any way being orchestrated by the palace or members of the Royal Family, who are focussed on Prince Philip’s health problems in hospital. It came as ITV1 confirmed the ViacomCBS show, called Oprah With Meghan and Harry, will be broadcast in the UK between 9pm and 11pm on Monday night, almost 24 hours after it is shown in the United States.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Senior royal sources told MailOnline that complaints being made by ex-staff members were not in any way being orchestrated by the palace or members of the Royal Family, who are focussed on Prince Philip’s health problems in hospital.” They couldn’t say it on the record. Buckingham Palace’s official position is NOT “we aren’t smearing Harry and Meghan.” That’s only their off-the-record position. This reads more like the Queen’s aides’ first instinct was to tell Kensington Palace to f–king chill out, they already have a good hate campaign against H&M using Philip’s health as a cudgel and threat. Perhaps BP understands that Kensington Palace’s ham-fisted, half-assed campaign just delegitimized their campaign though, especially since hours after this story came out on Wednesday, BP changed course and decided to back up KP by announcing an “investigation” into the very alleged bullying. I would love for some royal reporter to do a deeper dive into the competing narratives coming from various royal courts and their reactive flunkies.