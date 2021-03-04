Buckingham Palace’s ‘senior royal sources’ claim they’re not smearing Meghan lol

As I surmised, Buckingham Palace already had their go-to smear for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Queen and her people were going to ride the “how dare the Sussexes speak to Oprah while Philip is in the hospital” thing throughout the week. That was the play from the Queen’s advisors, although it was already wearing thin, especially given that no one other than Prince Charles has visited Philip in the hospital, and the Queen even seemed cheerful and unbothered this week on some Zoom calls. Then the galaxy brains at Kensington Palace decided to gleefully and stupidly launch their big dumb smear campaign on Meghan for being a “bully.” Now Buckingham Palace is furiously trying to do… something.
Buckingham Palace today denied claims by Meghan Markle that it is orchestrating a ‘calculated smear campaign’ against her ahead of the Sussexes’ Oprah interview after it was alleged she bullied and ‘drove out’ two PAs and eroded the confidence of a third royal aide.
The Duchess of Sussex claims The Times is being ‘used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative based on misleading and harmful misinformation’ about her treatment of staff just days before her CBS interview with Ms Winfrey is broadcast on Sunday. Her lawyers said the former actress was ‘saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma’.
Buckingham Palace has refused to comment today but senior royal sources told MailOnline that complaints being made by ex-staff members were not in any way being orchestrated by the palace or members of the Royal Family, who are focussed on Prince Philip’s health problems in hospital.
It came as ITV1 confirmed the ViacomCBS show, called Oprah With Meghan and Harry, will be broadcast in the UK between 9pm and 11pm on Monday night, almost 24 hours after it is shown in the United States.
“Senior royal sources told MailOnline that complaints being made by ex-staff members were not in any way being orchestrated by the palace or members of the Royal Family, who are focussed on Prince Philip’s health problems in hospital.” They couldn’t say it on the record. Buckingham Palace’s official position is NOT “we aren’t smearing Harry and Meghan.” That’s only their off-the-record position. This reads more like the Queen’s aides’ first instinct was to tell Kensington Palace to f–king chill out, they already have a good hate campaign against H&M using Philip’s health as a cudgel and threat. Perhaps BP understands that Kensington Palace’s ham-fisted, half-assed campaign just delegitimized their campaign though, especially since hours after this story came out on Wednesday, BP changed course and decided to back up KP by announcing an “investigation” into the very alleged bullying. I would love for some royal reporter to do a deeper dive into the competing narratives coming from various royal courts and their reactive flunkies.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I keep thinking, “Poor Melissa, this could hurt her future/ career.”
Well, unless she’s a willing party.. then I’m out.
who’s Melissa?
Melissa Toubati (sp?). An aide that claims quit because Meghan was mean but court documents reveal she was fired.
Edit: she’s also a close friend of Jason
Yeah Melissa is the big one, she’s the one that was always pointed to as being the example of M being a horrible boss, she helped plan the wedding and then left less than 6 months later, and I dont think we ever really heard anything about her being fired, just different reports on whether she quit amicably or if it was acrimonious, and then the court documents showed that she was, in fact, fired (Omid said in his article yesterday that he knows why she was fired but cannot say for legal reasons) around October 2018. And it was also revealed that she is a longtime friend of Jason’s.
I’m not 100% positive but I think she is who someone was referring to on Deuxmoi just yesterday. It was anonymous but the gist was she got the job and was wholly unprepared for the demands of it and as said below was fired. Than it was spun to sound like she left because Meghan was difficult.
She was fired on the grounds of misconduct. What she did exactly we”ll never know
She was a nanny before, I think, then hired as Meghan’s PA so probably she’s not up for the role.
Would anyone here have any of these people employed in your company? Because I wouldn’t ,not a snowball chance in hell would I allow any of these pr/media/communication types have a role that affected the reputation of my company. They have shown time and again how incompetent they are with these attacks and they don’t have the good sense to just STFU. This is Hari Kari on a grand scale and they don’t seem to realize it.
Bullshit.
I am livid on her behalf. I have no idea how she handles all of this. It’s now 4+ years of this nonsense. I am tired. I really am.
I just can’t believe they left the royal family exactly because of this shit, especially during her pregnancy, and here she is in her second pregnancy and it’s the exact same bullshit. Like oh, it was just super important to release a story about her being a bully that’s 3 years old. Gross.
The problem is that Meghan and Harry pose a huge danger to the Royal Family either in or, as we are seeing now, out of it.
IN it their desire to work hard and achieve things, alongside their indisputable glamour and wow factor, did two things – it showed up how lazy and incompetent Willnot and Cannot are and eclipsed everyone else’s coverage, making the rest of the family jealous. W&K were facing into the Catch 22 of having to do much more work AND simultaneously knowing that, no matter how much they did, they’d never do it as successfully, being uglier, stupider and duller than H&M. Charles works hard but has ever been jealous of others having better coverage.
So Harry and Meghan were driven out.
Now OUT of the Royal Family the brainboxes are realising that, actually, H&M are an even bigger threat. Now their ability to still serve and do good outside the Royal Family whilst paying their own way calls into question the very existence of the RF at all. If H&M can do everything we want of royalty without costing the State anything, what the hell is the point of them? And, to compound this, H&M have demonstrated not only that they can and will DO whatever they want but, with the Oprah interview, that they can and will SAY whatever they want. That’s why this interview has sent the Palaces into paroxysms.
Personally I believe that H&M hoped that their leaving would stop the attacks. I don’t think (although I’d like them to) that they will go full scorched earth in this interview. But ultimately the only way this will stop is if they do. The only way out of this is to rip away the veil, tell everything, name names and let the chips fall where they will. Otherwise this game will continue.
@The Hench – Excellent post well summarizing the Sussexes and the BRF. No one could have laid out the true problems any better.
I am also livid. We’ve all been saying for years that we wanted to know what was happening behind the scenes -well now we’re getting a glimpse and its horrifying.
BP and KP are 100% predictable. Everyone knew they would do exactly what they have done.
Someone posted that the bullying story about Meghan is made up and that actually other Royals bully their staffs. Also, the Palace didn’t expect the blowback from the Megan bullying story….they just thought people would believe it and Meghan would be discredited. So now it seems they’ve lost control and everything is in a downward spiral.
What’s the point of all this; they’d look so much better by being gracious. Don’t they realize how much modern media can amplify this pettiness?
The British Royal Family is starting to seem more and more like the Church of Scientology. Something about that official Buckingham Palace statement has me really freaked out. I think it’s because The Firm isn’t hiding behind “palace sources” in the tabloids anymore. This is the Queen openly declaring war. I’m actually kind of worried about Harry and Meghan’s safety at this point.
Good comparison. As for safety, me too.
Yesterday was a new low in pettiness and incompetence. The BRF just can’t help themselves, they have to bully and smear a pregnant woman. And they actually thought Meghan would never speak out about it. How dumb are these people?
Am I wrong to think that they planned this? Like BP was in on the initial leak as well, they just quickly wanted to put it out there that they were not behind the smear because the Sussexes called them out on it directly. Which I’m glad that they did because what BP has done after shows that they had ulterior motives to begin with.
What a clusterf*ck. Jason (I refuse to call him Poor Jason ever again) is front and center with all of this KP bullshit, and that means Willileaks is the Gold Standard Mastermind pushing the smear. As usual. As ever. I see they dropped the Saudi Assassin thread … too many receipts came flying back at them, pictorial. This is exhausting, and I hope Meghan is being protected from this poison.
Buckingahm Palace looks more and more like a place where everything is toxic, and completely out of reality.
The Royal Family doesn’t understand nothing: they don’t know how to be decent human being, or good at pr. They cannot even hire a good pr team.
All those courtriers look like spiteful vengful people with too much time on their hands, if I was British I would be livid to know my money are supporting the aristocrat equivalent of the Kardashian family, who at least, doesn’t live on taxpayers money.
Investigating an hr issue two years later is a no win situation. Either you are admitting you grossly failed to act appropriately at the time of the complaint or you are admitting this is all for show.
I saw a tweet that basically said something about how they’ll quickly open an investigation into supposed bullying, but crickets on Andrew being a pedophile and dealing with human trafficking. I doubt anything will come of him, but I really do hope KP’s temper tantrum opens a can of worms that they hadn’t even considered.
“Prince Andrew” was trending on Twitter yesterday because so many people were making this comparison.
I am so glad to hear there are voices making noise at the hypocrisy of this institution.
This whole thing would be laughable if it weren’t already doing harm. Jason left huge paw prints over everything he touched and now there will be hell to pay. He made the complaints on the behalf of people that had no intention of making it official and his friend who he had brought into the firm was let go after doing something bad (it was brought in court documents but what she did, but we know it’s bad because she was let go). Bye Jason.
And it’s come out now that at least one person he made the complaint on behalf of, asked that it be rescinded when they found out.
He wrote the email about them without their approval and, I read that BOTH of the staffers concerned, when they became aware of what he’d done, asked him to rescind it.
So, er, I guess this BP investigation is going to be pretty quick.
“So, let’s look at these bullying claims”
“Um, there aren’t any.”
“I’m sorry, what?”
“Well, somebody complained on someone else’s behalf without their permission and when they found out all the bulling claims were withdrawn.”
“Right. Marvellous. Hometime then.”
Sure, Jan.
If BP do this so openly I can’t even imagine what they did to them behind the scenes. I feel for them, especially Meghan, she must really love Harry because no one is worth going through all this.
I have a friend whose four year old used to lie by saying that he hadn’t done what he had – the most famous incident of which was the time he announced, apropos of nothing “I haven’t done a poo in the wardrobe.” (Newsflash – he had).
It would appear that others have adopted this failsafe dissimulation strategy…
BP: “Senior royal sources told MailOnline that complaints being made by ex-staff members were not in any way being orchestrated by the palace or members of the Royal Family”.
Everyone: “Yes they are!!”
Genius.
I think the murder jewelry storyline came from Machine Gun Kelly at Buckingham Palace.
The workplace stuff is straight from Kensington Palace. Namely Jason Knauf. So stuff is leaking out and this is what I have pieced together.
So one of the PAs is Melissa Tabouti who we have heard about before. She’s a friend of Jason and apparently embellished her resume to get the job. A former co-worker of her claims she was fired from her previous job for incompetence and was let go by Meghan also for incompetence.
Chris Ship said that it was Jason Knauf who filed the complaint for 2 employees (I’m assuming one of which was Melissa) WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT and when they found out, they asked for the complaint to be rescinded.
Now some of these RRs are writing up articles about exactly what they heard and it’s the most weak sauce BS I have ever heard
https://twitter.com/tudorchick1501/status/1367258868120756228?s=21
And apparently Rebecca English is claiming one employee CALLED HER DIRECTLY in tears after having a bad day to complain about Meghan. WHY are employees speed dialing REPORTERS!?
I also can believe that staff nerves might have been frazzled because they were working for 4 different bosses with different agendas and work styles (ambitious vs lazy). With one boss asking them to do things and another boss telling them not to listen to the other one.
Which would explain why the offices got separated and the stories we were hearing like Kate saying that they were HER staff.
as a threshold matter, I agree that I can see staff being frazzled – they are working for four bosses, two of whom want to work, two who dont, and the two who want to work probably have very different work styles in general from the two lazy ones. That’s just not a good set up in general and I can see there being stress as a result.
But stress and frazzled =/= being bullied (meaning stress for the reasons noted above.)
I also think the Cambridges were actively working against Meghan. So the whole “dont talk to my staff that way” – I’m picturing the situation like this, Meghan asks someone to do something, they look to Kate, who shakes her head that they dont have to do it, Meghan is more assertive about, and Kate snaps “dont talk to my staff that way.”
The rebecca english thing is insane – insane that she is admitting it. These RRs feel 100% comfortable admitting that they are getting daily leaks from palace sources.
Finally – I think the firing of Melissa was what caused Jason to go scorched earth with that email, and the complaints were rescinded because there was no bullying.
We’ve said the smear campaign started with M being pregnant or the successful tour, but maybe it was as simple as Meghan fired Jason’s old friend and William gave him permission to go all in.
+100000 to all of this. I can also see Jason having his own personal agenda and the Cambridges having their own, even for different reasons than the firing of a friend, and then joining up to smear her.
I can also see one of two things:
1) if the interview is relatively tame: BP will say the investigation found nothing and possibly fire Knauf and/or Case putting them blame on them
But option 2 seems most likely based on the new teaser:
2) if it’s not tame: BP will say Meghan was rude to her staff, new policies have been put in place or whatever and Knauf and/or Case stay exactly where they are.
Not only are they admitting the staff have reporters on speed dial, they also willingly tell about the staffs breach of confidentiality. I know they’ve showed themselves to be utterly incompetent, but surely the staff have to sign a NDA before they start working. If anything should be investigated by HR at BP it’s the constant breach of the NDAs. But then again, the staff would have to reveal they were doing it on Willnots orders to save their own asses, and we can’t have that, can we.
Knauf and Simon Case are up to their eyeballs and sinking with the smear campaign, at some point they will turn on the Keens to save their own asses as its obvious that the Cambridges were complicit.
The complaints were probably retaliation for Meghan sacking his friend. For him to make complaint on behave of others without their knowledge is pretty serious stuff, am no employment lawyer but that has legal implications.
I think it was 100% retaliation as well. The timing fits, right? She was fired in October, and thats when Jason sent that email.
Out of curiosity I looked up old articles about “Poor Jason” on this site and apparently he was hired to be precisely to be a yes man to William.
As in the other candidates for comms at the time had ideas, but William “wanted to do things his way” and Jason would indulge that.
Has Jason become more assertive or is he still filling that role, I wonder.
I hope discussions are in the works to turn this interview into a 6 hour miniseries. Tell it all H&M!!!
Nah, if the Sussexes want to have the upper hand just tell a little,but make sure that little can stink up the entire place. Then tell the palaces to keep pushing and lets see how they like the nosebleed.
The BRF sees the blowback this is getting and the US press is not obsessing and trashing Meghan over this.
They are so stupid i can’t comprehend! This is already on the front of Guardian! And apparently ex royal experts coming forward in more favour of Sussex team and all disgusted how it all hostile. I hope that can of worms opened and can’t wait when all old shit will come up and more stuff of Andrew
Yet they have no issue doing this AGAIN to a pregnant woman, with the still fresh knowledge that she suffered a miscarriage less than a year ago.
The BRF would rather set themselves on fire than admit what they did to H&M. I mean, their choice; I don’t mind watching.
From what little I know of UK employment law BP are legally obligated to investigate all and any claims of bullying, otherwise they could get sued at a tribunal.
KP really has created a clusterfk – such is their desperation to get ahead of any potential revelations from the Oprah interview.
All 3 palaces did nothing during the smear campaign and they all should be held accountable.
Ohhhhhh hm in light of this the announcement makes more sense.
This is also a veiled message to Kate and the Middletons if they ever step out of line what awaits.
Did you see Ma Midds interview? And how she isn’t promoting her Good Housekeeping interview out of respect for Prince Philip! Unbelievable!
OK, supposing they really were NOT trying to smear Meghan (which, come on, we all know they totally were, but set that aside for the moment), their intentions are kinda irrelevant. For all the etiquette the royals were presumably taught, apparently they never learned that the proper thing to do when someone you supposedly care about says that you’ve hurt their feelings is APOLOGIZE AND DO BETTER. If you didn’t mean to do so, talk to them personally, not through some anonymous “palace sources” or formal public statements. The RF didn’t do that because they don’t give a damn about Meghan’s (or Harry’s) feelings.
Bullies who bullied a black woman through not one but TWO pregnancies now claim that SHE was the bully.
Let’s just let that one marinate for a bit.
And once again, just like the The Crown, the BRF has made such a big stink about this interview, I know ppl who had no intention of watching the interview now plan on doing so. This family and their staff are so stupid & out of touch with the rest of he world. We all see what they’re doing and it’s tired! And I love that Andrew was trending all day yesterday on Twitter, as everyone was calling out the contradictions of how this family operates with one of their own.
Nonsense, the Royal Family has been smearing Meghan for since she married Harry.
This who are totally absurd in this new campaign defamation:
In the interview with Ophrah will certainly talking about the psychologically and mentally intimidating and sullying that Meghan endure throughout her pregnancy and the BRF think it is a great idea to start again a new diffamation campaign while Meghan is pregnant again. Then at the optical level, it is even worse because people file a harassment complaint against Meghan (still a member of BRF at the time) The Windsors decide who will having a serious an investigation because it is important and they are worried about the moral health of their employers. However, when it comes to Prince Andrew, the woman who accuses him of rape is a liar seeking to degrade the public image of Andrew and the Windsors.
The person who said that all the brains of the family royal and theirs men in gray reunited does not equal the intelligence of Meghan was right because if Meghan files a defamation complaint, an investigation will be carried out and it will probably lead directly to the source ( The Cambridges, ) who order and direct all these attacks towards a person who does not even work for them anymore and who lives in another continent.
Another case of working while black.
Go on Duchess!