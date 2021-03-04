Duchess Meghan’s ‘bullying victims’ didn’t even file an official complaint, huh

I love it when Omid Scobie gets the tea. While I have had moments of stomach-churning agony on behalf of what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dealing with right now, the situation this week is a lot better for them than the situation in 2018-19, before they sought and found their freedom. These days, they have the freedom to clapback on all of the bullsh-t in the same newscycle, and it makes a world of difference. While the “Meghan is a bully!” story got widespread play, so did Meghan and Harry’s statement about the very obvious and calculated smear campaign. Direct denials are not the only tool at their disposal. They can also chat – or authorize their people to chat – with Scobie or any journalist they want. Which is what happened – you can read the full Harper’s Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:
The Sussexes were expecting something: The couple had been expecting reaction from the palace [before the Oprah interview]. But when the Duchess of Sussex was informed by her team on Friday, February 26, that a small group of royal aides—past and present—had contributed to a “takedown” of her character in a British newspaper, including accusations of bullying and emotional cruelty toward staff, she was speechless, sources say. “Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting,” a friend of the couple tells BAZAAR.com.
Of course those white folks couldn’t handle taking orders from a Black woman: A close friend of the duchess—who speaks on the condition of anonymity—shares their own take on the situation, telling BAZAAR, “I hate to say it, but find me a woman of color in a senior position who has not been accused of being too angry, too scary, too whatever in the workplace. It’s sad that it’s happening, but I’m not surprised. These claims are so far from the woman I know.”
Very curious detail: Though the Times article does not include any examples or details of the alleged bullying, the newspaper does share the feelings of two palace aides—who during moments said they felt “terrified” and “broken” while working for the duchess. However, missing from the paper’s report is the detail that neither staff member made complaints of their own or were aware that Knauf had sent an email to HR citing grievances. “When it became known to [the two individuals], they each asked for the matter to be rescinded and for it to not become an official complaint,” a source tells BAZAAR.com. (Reports that Prince Harry tried to intervene have been denied by the couple’s lawyers.)
The curious case of Melissa Toubati: One of those employees, personal assistant Melissa Toubati, left Kensington Palace in October 2018 after reportedly being “driven to tears,” according to British tabloid reports at the time. An aide anonymously defended the abrupt departure, quickly giving a glowing account of her tenure to the Daily Mail. However, it later emerged in court documents during Meghan’s privacy case against The Mail on Sunday that Toubati had, in fact, been dismissed from her role by the couple due to misconduct (the details of which are known to this author but cannot be repeated for legal reasons). In the Sussex biography, Finding Freedom, sources revealed that it was Knauf’s longtime friendship with Toubati that had led the Sussexes to believe that certain staff, including their own press secretary, were “more interested in protecting one of their own than [Meghan].”
No one ever directly approached Meghan about the “bullying”: One of Meghan’s friends, who has known her for 10 years, adds, “I know that Meg would feel awful if she knew that someone felt that way about working with her, but I also know that no one ever approached her about anything like this at all during that time. I have never known her to be anything but kind and considerate to her friends and colleagues.”
The Sussexes will share their truth: “They have had everything and the kitchen sink thrown at them this week, but ultimately nothing will stop them from sharing their truth.”
Yeah, of course Knauf is compromised, as are many members of the Kensington Palace staff. William’s former private secretary was caught up in a bribery scheme involving his lover and Dan Wootton, for goodness sake. As for Toubati being fired for cause… that’s interesting, as is the detail about how the people who “complained” to Knauf ended up rescinding their complaints and not wanting to formalize them at all. I mean, I don’t even care at this point. I don’t even need Meghan or her friends to do a line-by-line denial. It’s really obvious what Kensington Palace was trying to do.
Hahahaha. That’s all I have to say.
I’ve been bullied at work, and it was flabbergasting when suddenly I was the bad guy. You don’t even know what to say. Luckily I got out of there, and so did she.
I feel your pain. Same here. The way witnesses suddenly turn deaf and dumb. The way some women turn on those tears and weaponise their fragility. It’s a sight to behold. You feel like giving them an Oscar. Luckily they pushed me out to far greater success and that in my opinion is the best revenge.
This looks … horrible. But not just because it’s an obvious smear but because suddenly BP has this HR investigative power and Prince Andrew is just…. out there. Like I know their excuse is that their HR is for internal employees but it looks so bad for them to use these resources knowing that they are housing and protecting an actual preditor.
Like not once has BP issued a statement saying they are investigating allegations regarding Prince Andrew or anything related to that.
Also – I don’t know what they think they are going to stop, the Interview has already been recorded.. its not like M&H can change their statement last minute and Oprah would not cancel, she has done enough *risky* interviews to let her clients know that they can’t resend and M&H wouldn’t do that.
But ALSO (man this coffee has kicked in) they are still making themselves look horrible because Harry just went on James Corden and was perfectly cordial about his family, even bringing up the Queen and her supposed waffle maker… they are the ones making it hostile..
The Sussexes make me angry. Well, not angry, “angry” but they make me feel the same way I feel about Dems maintaining the high road. Me, I immediately hire bots to amplify a hashtag about Andrew and the palace. #wheresPrinceAndrewsinvestigation? Or about the angry black woman trope. Or about the jewels hypocrisy. All you need to do is raise visibility and the young social media users will carry it. Take off the gloves fgs.
Twitter isn’t having it. There is a real shift going on and I am here for it.
Twitter has been a dream. So many earthed receipts for days. So many people setting their timers to watch the interview with many offering to host watch parties. The audience is going to be bigger than that of The Crown.
This is good to hear. I’m so traumatized from how badly these two are covered that this is the only place I will read about them. I stumbled on a reddit thread yesterday and took a quick peak expecting some sense and the top voted comments were essentially “very good people on both sides”. They acknowledge the racism but think there must be truth to this new smear because I guess retaliation isn’t a thing we should have anticipated.
This entire thing is like the worse case scenario of a new manager coming onboard and the entire department begrudging them their position and banding together to sabotage new initiatives and just generally make the new manager’s life miserable. Just because someone new comes along and wants to change how things are done doesn’t mean the change is bad, and doesn’t mean you’re being bullied. Jason is in this up to his eyeballs, and while I think his deviousness should be made public I don’t think for a second that he is the big mastermind behind all of this – he’s a minion, as is Melissa, and he was doing the bidding for william, who clearly wielded his power within KP to ensure that Meghan was undermined at every turn.
Hear, hear.
As I said in another thread. The most I can believe that it was an incredibly stressful work environment. Not because of Meghan, but because employees were working for 4 different bosses with competing agendas and different work styles. With the Cambridges intent on undermining whatever the Meghan wanted to do. The Cambridges probably demanded loyalty to them and the Sussex’s trying to get to the bottom of why they were constantly being undermined. Staff stuck in the middle, frazzled.
Then there is what someone said in another thread that William instructed staff to brief against Meghan once his affair was exposed to use her as a distraction. Which Harry probably figured out and probably cursed William out for, which caused the rift.
I think there was also the issues of staff only reporting to the lazy Willcandescent and his mannequin once a month as opposed to the daily reporting Meghan is used to. I can’t even imagine a PA only reporting to me once a month! How lazy do I have to be??
I do think they were told to brief against Meghan to deflect from the affair – I always thought that the press was told it was a field day as far as Meghan coverage went as long as they didnt talk about Rose Hanbury – and that was a HUGE part of Harry wanting to walk away, not just that particular time but because he realized that was going to be how it was for the rest of their lives, it was never going to change, and that’s how it was going to be for Archie. He was “okay” being used like that, but not his wife or son.
But the smear campaign did start a few months before the affair rumors circulated, so there was definitely other things going on behind the scenes.
If Jason maintains his position at KP, I think that says it all.
DeuxMoi posted a submission from someone that was implied to be about Toubati. Apparently, she was wildly under qualified for the job and was hired based on connections. She wasn’t able to perform and was looking out for her connections, not M&H.
Is she the one rumoured to be screwing Jason?
DeuxMoi also posted a submission that they received last October saying that Meghan was “rough” (to use the submitter’s word) to work with, just to give the full DeuxMoi story.
Both points could easily be true. And that doesn’t take away from the fact that BP/KP is just so amateur for leaking this this week, as the timing is gross.
It’s the “terrified” and “trembling” that makes no sense. Did she pull out a knife or pistol? Tell them she’ll have the Bloods and Crips come get them? Or did she tell them she has the “Candyman” on speed dial?
Right? There’s sooooo much crying at that palace. Kate, multiple staffers. I mean for a nation that once controlled three quarters of the planet by brute force, the British sure are a very delicate bunch.
People were attacking his article on twitter because of that quote of what black women in senior positions face – people were going all “but white women too!!” one person blocked me after I told her she should read a book and do some learning and stop using terms like “the race card.” It really is so hard for white women to see beyond their own experiences (I say that as a white woman.)
(and of COURSE women in the workplace have to behave differently than men, a man is assertive, a woman is a bitch, etc. but black women have an even harder standard they have to meet and different language is used for them and I cannot believe I have to explain that to people in 2021.)
ANYWAY. This is a mess completely of William’s own making.
There’s a lot more to that Melissa Toubati story. She was fired for misconduct and so her lover, Jason, retaliated against Meghan by running to the Mail with a story about how she quit because Meghan was so mean to her. Jason was also the guy who helped Meghan with her letter and was the person assigned to help with Thomas Markle before the wedding. I believe that the smoking gun has finally been outed. One of them at least.
LOL. KP’s attacks are falling apart like a house of cards and BP is trying to cover for them. These idiots don’t see how bad the optics are; not just because of the interview, but also the big CW special they’ve been pushing. Do they even think of how all of this is coming across to black and brown CW countries in particular?