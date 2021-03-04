Alec Baldwin doesn’t understand why Gillian Anderson is bidialectal & Hilaria isn’t

Alec Baldwin is like a teenage girl in the way he’s always getting into dumb social media beefs, always crying about the “haters” and always making pronouncements about his social media usage. It feels like every month or so, Alec decides to deplatform himself from Twitter or Instagram or Facebook. And then in a week, he’s back to posting his bullsh-t and getting into beefs with commenters. Then suddenly something will blow up and he’ll make some big pronouncement that he’s “leaving.” This man is 62 years old and he just welcomed his seventh child, Bebecita Lucia, very recently. Surprisingly, Alec’s latest “I’m leaving Twitter” proclamation isn’t completely about his esposa, Hilaria de Boston, and madre to seis of his ninos. Please enjoy:
Alec Baldwin has left Twitter. The actor and father of seven made the announcement in a lengthy video posted to Instagram Wednesday night. The 30 Rock star recorded the video on his phone, which appeared to be mounted to his car’s center console, and he admitted that the decision came after backlash to a joke he recently made about Gillian Anderson.
Baldwin said the comment in question was just made to be ironic, but lamented, “Of course you can’t do any irony on Twitter. You can’t do any irony in the United States anymore, because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place and unpleasant place right now.”
Recently, Baldwin joked about Anderson using her American accent during the Golden Globes on Sunday when she took home the award for her performance in The Crown, which confused many on Twitter who thought she was British and had a natural English accent. Baldwin tweeted, “Switching accents? That sounds … fascinating,” which seemed to be a veiled reference to the controversy surrounding his wife, Hilaria, and questions regarding her accent and cultural heritage.
While Baldwin specifically avoided mentioning Anderson by name, he apologized for any offense to her that his comment may have caused. “The person I was referring to is someone I am a huge fan of.. and that comment was meant to just illustrate the point that multicultural expressions of anyone… that’s your business,” Baldwin said, adding that he truly meant no disrespect.
As for his decision to leave Twitter, Baldwin said it stemmed in the negativity that he feels is pervasive on the platform. “The problem with Twitter is, it’s a lot of haters. It’s one-third interesting posts… one-third tedious, puerile nonsense, and then it’s one-third abject hatred and malice and unpleasantness,” he shared.
Toward the end of his lengthy post, Baldwin also addressed welcoming his daughter, Lucia, via surrogate. “The good thing about being an older dad is work is less important to me now, I don’t really need to work too much right now. I’ve worked a lot… I’ve tried to balance that a lot with my wife and kids,” Baldwin said, adding that having children has been “the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. I love my children more than I could possibly put into words,” he added.
Gillian Anderson is genuinely bidialectal, having been raised in America AND Britain legitimately. Hillary Thomas was raised entirely in Boston and she spent a few childhood summer vacations in Espana, from the best we can tell. Alec was trying to compare the two women, like if Gillian can “pretend” to have two accents, why can’t Hillary? Because Hillary es muy loca, imbécil. And because Hillary wasn’t just toying around with a fake accent – although that would be crazy enough – she was actually pretending to be authentically Spanish.
As for the rest of it… why in the world does he post these 10-minute-long video rants? El es muy ridículo.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
No mames
Justo esto iba a decir jajaja
This
LOL I was drinking water when I read this. I chocked.
Y’all 🤣🤣🤣
I’m treating these Baldwin posts as an introductory Spanish course. Muy educativo!
Gillian Anderson was all over U.S. media with her American accent in the 90s. I’ve known since The Fall that she’s bidialectal but I need Twitter handles of these youngins who’d never heard her American accent before. They’ve got some 9Os tv viewing to catch up on.
I don’t really know that Gillian Anderson does speak naturally with two different accents? She might be good at speaking with two or more but it doesn’t mean its naturally how she speaks and the big difference is that it’s all in English. When you live in a certain place for long enough, you can’t help but pick up some of the local accent. Hilaria was pretending she spoke with a Spanish accent because Spanish was her native language.
No, she does genuinely speak with an American and British accent. She lived in London from when she was a baby to 11 years old. 11 years is a significant enough time to permanently develop a British accent. When she moved back “home” (she was born in the US but moved when she was a baby) she said kids made fun of her at school so she did her best to drop the British accent to fit in. But she always had it in her back pocket and she can whip it out naturally. She always said she felt more at home in London than in the US as it’s where she spent her formative years. So even though Gillian may have had American parents, she spent a significant amount of time living in England as a kid and views it as her home.
I worked with a guy who grew up in England until he was 15 then moved to the US. He started speaking with an American accent because he got made fun of and because some British slang doesn’t translate well to American (he said calling women Luv in business settings hit very early on as inappropriate) and today you’d never know that he grew up English…until he gets drunk and that natural accent comes out in full force.
Ahh @Amelie thanks for this breakdown! I’ve been trying to figure this out for ages. I knew she had spent time in England growing up, but I had no idea it was that significant a portion of her life.
Also, her accent in the crown was for a job. As far as I know she doesn’t go around switching accents in real life?
Grasping at straws Alec.
The only celebrity I recall doing that was Madonna when she lived in London /married to Ritchie. She never claims she was actually British, just that it rubbed off.
Actually Gillian Anderson does switch her accents in real life. I heard her doing an interview on Fresh Air and she spoke in a British accent, to my surprise. I found it odd as I don’t get the concept of being bidialectical. Intellectually I understand the concept, but I’ve never come across someone for whom two accents are both natural and authentic. I still would have thought you have a “real” or primary dialect. Still, Gillian Anderson and Hilaria are obviously not in the same category.
I saw her on a talk show years ago, I think it was Graham Norton, and she explained that it just happens. When she’s in the UK, her British accent comes out and when she’s in the US her American accent comes out.
I have but they are both American accents. My born and raised Midwestern SIL moved down south about 15years ago and when she comes back for visits she sounds the same except for the occasional slip or ya’ll thrown in. When I see video of her with friends down there though she is pretty full southern accent. I think in her case as with Gillian it’s depends on what environment you are in and who you are surrounded by. I don’t find it in genuine, it’s just something that happens naturally.
Anya Taylor-Joy does this too. I believe she was born in the US and spent part of her childhood in Argentina and another part of it in the UK, so her accent is sort of a mish-mash that changes slightly depending on her environment. It’s a little odd, but I get it — it’s similar to how people from the south who move away might lose their accent over time, but they’re able to slip right back into it if they go home.
It happens to us. I automatically switch accents depending on who I’m with, not because I have to or want to, but because it happens naturally. Of course it only happens with accents developed naturally and, dare I say it, in infancy.
I grew up with both Spanish and English, and two very different English accents.
Most of my friends and I all speak at least three languages fluently ‘without accent’ as far as I can tell. One of our friends speaks 9 languages almost fluently!
When I lived in Edinburgh, I spoke with Edinburgh accent, in Galway, Galway accent, in London, London accent, in Singapore, Singapore accent and so on and so forth. I now live in Spain, I speak with local accent. I think for me personally, it’s because as a kid, I suffered a lot of racist abuse and bullying and, although I couldn’t change the way I looked, I learned to quickly sound like the local people and try to go unnoticed. Kind of a survival mechanism.
My accent changes depending on where I live and who I am talking to. It’s quite unintentional.
Just as with languages, if most people learn an accent before adolescence, they can fully “imprint” and speak multiple languages/dialects as a native. I can’t speak to Gillian’s British accent, but her Midwestern American accent sounds completely native to me. (A linguistic might catch something I don’t). There isn’t even any of the “oh, that vowel sound was just ever so slightly off” that you get from actors with really good accent work.
She doesn’t speak with a noticeable “Great Lakes” dialect that you would get around Detroit/Lower Peninsular or Chicago. But that can also depend on socioeconomic status, education, exact location, family background, etc. My parents were raised three neighborhoods away from each other in Chicago, and had noticeably different accents. And most actors are taught to remove that accent and genericize to a standard Midwestern “newscaster” accent.
It’s funny you say that because I was born and raised in the Great Lakes area and have moved all around Lake Michigan in all states but Wisconsin. I feel like I have no accent and like you said, the newscaster accent but people have asked if I’m from MI when I’m down south. My relatives in other parts of the Great Lakes sound southern, some have that Saturday night live Chicago accent and some sound like me. I remember when I was younger thinking I sounded like everyone on tv so why doesn’t everyone else lol.
Viejo loco, ya ignórenlo
Why is he doing this while driving?!
He’s a vlogger now. He’ll be posting a mukbang from the local Dominos soon. And if you don’t get the reference, I want to say well done for managing to never find and hate watch the most obnoxious woman on youtube, Trisha Paytas.
I really, really hate when people do that, it’s incredibly reckless. Park your car. Be safe.
Lol the Spanglish is, how you say, hilarious!
Doesn’t Alec Baldwin quit social media in a fit of pique a few times a month? This guy’s more dramatic than I was in middle school. Good lord, grow up.
Gillian Anderson has spoken in past interviews about being raised in GB and developing her British accent. When her family returned to the US, she was teased unmercifully for her accent. So she said she worked very hard to speak more like her classmates. That’s really all there is to it.
I grew up on two continents and have an American accent when speaking with Americans and my… “other” accent when speaking with non-Americans. The American accent came first, but it is the other accent that developped / comes more naturally. However, when I moved back to the U.S., I was mocked for the other accent and so made a conscious effort to recapture that American accent to fit in. Now it’s completely unconscious situational switching between the two; I don’t have control over it. When I try to do the other when in American mode, I sound ridiculous–and vice versa.
I was born in Jamaica and came to America when I was a 8. I was mocked relentlessly for my deep, country accent and as a result, worked very hard to Americanize my English to the point where, I do not have a regional American accent. But when I go back to Jamaica or spend a long period of time immersed with my Jamaican family, it’s like I’ve never left. If you speak the same language, the accents to that language are easily interchangeable. I think if the language is different, more thought has to go into it, so it’s not as easy. Hilaria had to put a lot of thought into it.
Seems like a recurring theme in the comments here that people were mocked for their accents growing up and actively worked to change them. I’m sorry to hear that.
My mother is American and father is Canadian, and I remember being teased about the way I say a couple of words in my Canadian elementary school. It wasn’t anything major, but when I saw “cauliflower” or “pecan” as an adult, I feel a twinge of self consciousness. I imagine it would be really difficult feeling that way about every word.
Accents (and differences) are wonderful and we should embrace them! Unless they’re fake ones and you lied about your whole backstory (ahem, Hilaria).
Wait! There are people out there who have never watched the x-files? My gen Z kids watched the entire 9 seasons and loved it! Btw I turn on my “Rez” accent when I’m back visiting family. I think that’s totally normal.
They are definitely ticky ticky boom boom!!!
He’s posting a 10 minute video in his car to get away from his crazy wife and all those kids.
This guy and his wife are lying clowns who refuse to admit the jig is up. They’re both addicted to the attention and social media. No way he or she will be quitting social media permanently. I give it less than 6 months before he’s publicly posting and ranting again.
Gillian Anderson’s childhood was spent in London. She and her family moved there when she was an infant and didn’t return to the US until she was 11 years old. She actually lived in London during her formative years. I can buy that she’s bidialectal. Hilaria the grifter? Not so much.
All this complaining about the US does this mean that he and Hillary will be moving to Spain soon?
Dios, qué pendejo.
In all realness, didn’t Gillian interpret a BRITISH person? For a role? For which she was compensated for and signed a contract? Unless Alec here is saying Hillary de Boston did the same thing…
Me thinks Alec is struggling with Hillary’s deception and is, how do you say… deflecting?
I know a lot of people who grew up in the Caribbean and now live in the U.S. who switch accents all the time depending on whom they have recently been speaking with. For lack of a better way of explaining it, the accents of the people they have most recently interacted with basically rub off and causes them to revert back to their original accent. So it makes total sense to me that a British person like Gillian who has lived in the U.S. for decades would be bidialectal. But it makes zero sense that someone like Hillaria/Hillary, who was born in the U.S. to American born parents, and has never lived abroad for any significant amount of time would be bidialectal.
Kaiser, you deserve a Pulitzer for these posts. Comedy gold! Excelente!
Lol! Does Alec know that you can quit social media without making a big announcement about quitting? Also Hillary’s face is currently not the one she had a few years back in this photo. Do whatever you want to your face but it’s sad how she went from a natural, unique beauty to the generic, stretched Botox-y look every trophy wife has these days. Why is that the look everyone wants now? It’s like a poor man’s kardashian. I just don’t get why that’s an improvement.
Alec quits social media once a month lol, and his argument makes no sense. There’s a difference between genuinely living in the US and UK and a Bostonian vacationing in Spain. I studied abroad in England and try to get back there when I can, as I love it and feel a sense of belonging there. But I don’t speak with an English accent, ya know? Lol. I get that Hillary loves Spain and feels a closeness to it, but that doesn’t make her Spanish.
I have a friend who is like Gillian, though Gillian is more bidialectical than my friend. My friend grew up in Massachusetts but both of her parents are originally from the UK. So she grew up listening to her parents’ British accents saying things like Mum and what not. As soon as she graduated from college, she moved to London. Now when she comes to the US to visit, her natural American accent is tinged with Britishisms. It’s so weird to listen to. It’s not fully British but it isn’t fully American either. It’s a mix of the two and not fully one or the other.
Alec was just doing what he always does, try to make a flippant joke out of it. Which is why he went on SNL each time he attacked a person. Everyone has a good laugh and moves on. Didn’t work this time.
Well, Alec. Maybe the US is uptight, stressed-out and unpleasant right now because we’re dealing with a pandemic?? Over 500k people have died, our current administration is fighting an uphill battle to get vaccines out, and huge states like Texas have said, “no biggie. Wear a mask or not…they’re optional, like electricity and water during a snowstorm.” People have lost loved ones, jobs and homes. Not all of us can life a life of privilege, you idiotic baboon.
This is like the 8th or 9th “Alec Baldwin is leaving twitter!” announcement within a few years. Some advice for Alec as he, a grown ass 62 year old man, acts this way.
1 – Get over yourself.
2 – If you need time away from social media, take it. Quietly. No one cares. No one will panic that you haven’t posted in a few hours. Most likely no one will notice.
3 – “America” is not to blame for your problems.
4 – Do not come for Dana Scully. Gillian has a totally legit reason for accent and, to my knowledge, has never gotten a spray tan to make her kids talk about skin tone prejudice on instagram.
5 – Don’t drive distracted. It’s dumb and reckless.
6 – A therapist might be a good idea.
Yeah, hi, degree in Linguistic Anthropology here. What Gillian Anderson did is called code switching, and it’s very common and natural for people who were raised in or who have spent a great deal of time in more than one culture. For example, I’m a half-Puerto Rican New Yorker, and despite being educated at a private school and studying linguistics, and cultivating a somewhat neutral accent because of that, when I’m with the Puerto Rican side of my family, I turn into Rosie Perez. I have a Desi friend from college who is a born-and-bred Valley Girl, but around her family, her speech becomes more lilting and she even takes on a sort of head-nodding and lolling that you often see in people from the subcontinent. This is not a conscious act. Most people don’t even realize when they do it (and some even flat-out deny it).
Also, the more you think about it, the more you realize that maybe the reason Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression was so effective is because he shares the same bratty personality.
I have a southern accent but I’ve learned to not speak with it because it’s not the most polished accent. People do it alot.
Doesn’t Jennifer Ehle (she of the ONLY Pride & Prejudice film that matters) do this too? She was raised in both countries. Actually raised. Not perpetuating a lie that she was.
For someone who successfully puts on a costume and acts like Trump certainly has a lot of the same personality characteristics as Trump. Both are whiny baby cyber bullies who can’t take criticism or be told no. It’s uncanny really.
Grew up bilingual in the U.S. and also in two socioeconomic/cultural environments and a couple of different regions (West Coast and Texas). My code-switching is all over the place with at least two accent variations for each language. It happens automatically, and my mother will absolutely call me out when she hears me speaking “posh” Spanish to my son. It’s a mish-mashed mess, so I completely relate to Gillian here.
As an American whose family history was involuntarily brought to this country, I am truly, truly embarrassed by people like Alec and his ilk. And just angry that white people are successful just in general.
American, is not a language or an accent. Colonization is the reason English is considered the primary language her. Every tribe of Native Americans will have their own language and would be speaking it to this day if not for white people. Period. Full stop.
So it has nothing to do with culture Alec, as you, as a white person have none. The only difference is your crazy wife knew that and latched on to a country that does.