CBS & the Sussexes have no intention of postponing the Oprah interview

The CBS interview with Meghan and Harry will air at 8 pm EST on Sunday. Here in America, we’ll be the only people to see it for hours and hours, unless CBS posts the entire special on YouTube (which… why would they?). The interview will air on ITV in Britain at 9 pm on Monday, March 8th. ITV outbid Sky and Discovery and snapped up the British air rights for a reported £1 million to £1.5 million. In Australia, Network 10 has secured the rights to air the interview, and it will air in Oz on March 8th at 7:30 pm, about seven and a half hours after the American airing. Monday is just going to be FULL of Sussex Drama. Can’t wait. But don’t you know, there are salty people weeping about how Meghan and Harry refuse to postpone the interview?
Meghan and Harry will not try to block the broadcast of their interview with Oprah Winfrey despite Prince Philip’s health problems and their allies say CBS hasn’t ‘any intention’ to stop it either. The couple are under huge pressure to ask Ms Winfrey to delay the broadcast in the US on Sunday night and across the world on Monday after it was revealed Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather underwent heart surgery yesterday.
Critics including several MPs have warned them they are ‘badly advised’ to go along with the plan and are being disrespectful to the Queen and her poorly husband, who turns 100 later this year. But a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex today confirmed that the screening is still expected to go ahead, claiming the decision now lies with the broadcasters set to make millions from the two-hour show.
‘There are a lot of people who are going to talk about this until the programme airs, but the programming and all the rest of it is ultimately up to CBS, we’re not involved in that side of things’, the source said. The insider added: ‘As it stands, I don’t think there is any intention from the programme maker to change its air date’.
There is growing anger over the broadcast going ahead, with royal experts, fans and MPs calling for its postponement. Tory MP Bob Blackman told MailOnline: ‘The reality is I don’t think the interview is appropriate at all. The less they say the better, irrespective of the state of health of the Duke of Edinburgh. But to be doing a tell-all interview screened in the UK when he is in hospital – fortunately he appears to have had a successful operation – they are badly advised to put it mildly. None of these royal interviews have gone well… and I can’t see this going any better.’
Mr Blackman said ITV has ‘got a choice to make’. ‘I don’t think they should be showing it,’ he said. ‘Everyone’s sympathies should be for the Queen, a remarkable lady who has given a lifetime of service.’
The threats and recriminations! The lies! The smears! The panic! The bargaining! It’s all pretty amazing to see. Think about how this could have gone if the royal establishment wasn’t populated by amateurs, a–holes and idiots? They honestly could have played this so smoothly, they could have refused to engage with non-working members of the Royal Family, and simply shrugged off the interview. THAT would have been such a power move. Instead, it’s like a Benny Hill skit over there. They’re running around with their pants around their ankles, their clown makeup running down their faces, their wigs askew. Pathetic.
