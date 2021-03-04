An eye treatment, a car tissue holder and a velvet cardigan duster



From CB: I like the Revlon Colorstay eye primer we featured and it seems to work well so far. It doesn’t irritate my eyes at all and it’s easier to apply than the NYX. I also ordered the Green Gobbler natural drain clog dissolver. I will let you know how well it works in a couple of weeks once the sinks typically get stopped up again. I’m still really liking the percussive massager, I think I talked about that already. I keep it at my desk and use it on my sore arms and legs during the day. I feel really relaxed after using it, but why is everything getting sore as I get older? I used to recover from workouts much quicker than this. Here are more things Hecate and I are looking at.

An eye treatment that reduces dark circles and puffiness



From CB: This eye repair cream by trusted brand CeraVe has ceramide and hyaluronic acid. It has over 13,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. This is ophthalmologist tested and is certified by the National Eczema Association as safe. Women share photos showing that it works to reduce undereye circles and puffiness. “This is so much more of an improvement than I’ve ever seen before! If you’re like me and have naturally dark circles under the eyes, unfortunately you can’t expect a miracle from any cream. I still will wear concealer when going out, but I don’t feel so ashamed of my dark circles anymore.” “This stuff changed my life. It got rid of the dark circles under my eyes and also worked for the folds around my mouth and nose. I have gotten so many compliments on my skin.”

Compression socks to treat plantar fasciitis



From CB: Unfortunately I have plantar fasciitis after going hiking in flat sneakers this weekend. I ordered the shoe inserts my mom swears by and they’re coming this week. I have also been wearing my sneakers in the house for support. These are compression socks that people say really help to reduce foot pain from plantar fasciitis. They have almost 35,000 reviews, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say these cured their foot pain when nothing else worked. “After wearing the comp sleeves 1 night, I woke without foot pain for the first time in a long time. My feet haven’t felt this good in a long time, even after injections for plantar fasciitis, as well as other treatments for this problem.” “These things have saved my feet and my life. I have less pain in my feet and am able to keep up my pace throughout the night [at work]. These socks combined with a foot roller and your set.”

A car tissue holder that fits over the visor so you’ll always have one at hand



From CB: I keep so much stuff in my car, including a tissue box in the back seat. It’s always beat up and nasty looking. I’ve seen those tissues that fit right in your cup holder but I use my cup holders for hand sanitizer and drinks. This is a leather-look tissue box that fits right over your visor. It has 4.6 stars, over 2,600 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It can be refilled with any flat tissues, comes in black or brown, and is just $13. People love how convenient it is and say it doesn’t block the makeup mirror. “This fits perfectly on the visor & does not impede the functionality of the lighted visor mirror. Regular napkins from any fast food restaurant fit in there nice. No need to buy their replacement napkins.” “A normal Box of tissues is too bulky and normally gets crushed by either feet or grocery bags etc. But this is completely out of the way does not block the passenger view through the windshield. I would 10 times outta 10 recommend to anybody.”

A wind resistant rechargeable electric lighter so you’ll never be without



From CB: I use matches to light the few candles I use and sometimes I’ll get one of those long Bic lighters for the barbecue. They don’t last long and always seem to stop working after a few weeks. This is a rechargeable flameless lighter you can use to ignite candles and gas grills. It’s safer than typical butane lighters and has a long neck so you can use it to light deeper candles and get into small spaces. This has over 1,400 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People like how easy to use and convenient it is. “I have gone through countless barbecue lighters and finally stumbled upon this rechargeable one. The heating element is precise, the form is compact and its so much easier to use and control with built in on/off power for safety.” “I wrapped it for my wife’s Christmas stocking, she absolutely loves it. It works very well, especially on candles down deep inside decorative holders.”

A large affordable tote purse for all the stuff you’ll be doing soon



From Hecate: This is a huge tote but it’s still lightweight. Also, it comes in a ton of colors so you could match every item in your closet. Some of the colors have shimmer, too. It’s a very basic tote, without many pockets, but it would be great for traveling or work, although customers don’t recommend it for school books, at least not heavy ones. What really caught my eye is that it usually costs $30 but it’s currently on sale for about $15. It earned a respectable 4.2 stars that ReviewMeta says is legit and that’s from almost 25,000 reviews. Many of the reviews confirm it’s very pretty in person, “The added bonus is that it is not only beautiful and fashionable, but also light weight and easy to carry.” Plus, it’s faux leather so it’s vegan approved, “Just what a vegan with lots in her handbag needs. Very happy, good price and looks good!” Just in time for summer!

A velvet duster to transition into spring with style



From Hecate: I saw this on Buzzfeed this weekend and fell a little bit in love with it. It’s a sassy mid calf duster with an extra ruffle for a little extra sass. This will release your inner Bohemian and it will do so in one of 12 delicious velvety colors. It comes in sizes S-XL. Over 2,800 reviewers gave this duster 4.5 Stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. One reviewer said everyone will recognize your fabulousness quickly and often, “Wow! I just got this and wore it for the first time today, and I’ve had three strangers and numerous friends compliment it already. I can’t remember getting this much notice from any clothing I’ve ever worn!” And if flattery doesn’t sell you, how about fulfilling your Stevie Nicks cosplay? “Exactly as I expected, it has a long flowy feel, very Stevie Nicks, gypsy vibe. Great for a more boho/romantic look if paired with a maxi skirt.” Since it’s unlined, it would be wearable through spring.

St. Patrick’s Day cookie cutters to make themed treats



From Hecate: I love St. Patrick’s Day. I love any holiday that gives me an excuse to make fun food and decorate. These cookie cutters are brand new on Amazon but they come six shapes for $10. There’s a shamrock, a four leaf clover, a rainbow and a pot of gold, a top hat and a mug of beer, of course, because what’s a holiday without stereotypes? But don’t forget you can use cookie cutters for a lot more than cookies – like pancakes, eggs and sandwiches. And rainbows and top hats can be used or more that St. Patrick’s Day, especially since this top hat looks like a pilgrim’s hat. Plus that pot of gold is just a Halloween cauldron in waiting, isn’t it. Like I said, these are brand new so they only have two ratings and only written review but they said the seller gave them a recipe with their purchase, “Such cute and nice quality cookie cutters! Came exactly as pictured . The seller even sent an email with a recipe attached.”

