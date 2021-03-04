Carole Middleton publicizes the fact she’s not going to publicize herself right now

Poor Prince Philip. At first, everyone seemed very concerned about his hospitalization. There were macabre “death watches” and palace aides were speaking in hushed tones about how dreadful it would be for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if Philip were to pass away before, during or immediately after their Oprah interview. After more than a week of that storyline, Philip has been largely forgotten, especially with Kensington Palace launching their Keen Bullying Smear Campaign. Royals and royal aides are no longer using “but Philip is in the hospital” as their go-to excuse for anything. Well, thank God the OTHER Queen is dusting off that excuse. Carole Middleton, Queen of Bucklebury, Princess of Pot Farms, wants us to know that she is also taking a step back out of respect for her dear hospitalized husband, Prince Philip.

Carole Middleton pulled out of a publicity drive for her business because she didn’t want to be “insensitive” to Prince Philip. After liaising with Prince William and daughter Kate, she asked publishers of Good Housekeeping magazine not to promote her cover interview because she didn’t want to upset the royals whilst the 99-year-old remains in hospital. Her decision comes in the wake of mounting criticism for Harry and Meghan who have filmed an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Whilst their controversial two hour TV special airs on Sunday night, Carole refused extra promotion for her business Party Pieces following the interview which was conducted in January. Last night a source said: “Carole is incredibly proud of her company and all the hard work that goes into it. But whilst backing the business, she didn’t want to turn any news into a media circus because she is so respectful and sensitive to Catherine, and the royal family. She always gets William’s go-ahead before any interview like this, and he is incredibly supportive. But the more the PR machine rolled out in Los Angeles with Meghan and Harry, the more sensitive Carole became. She decided she didn’t want to do any PR for the interview – even if it cost her thousands in potential lost marketing.”

[From The Sun]

So the interview is still out there. The magazine was still published and anyone can read Queen Carole discuss Party Pieces or her grow operation or whatever. But she’s not going to HYPE the interview. Out of respect for dear Philip. ‘Tis a shame the other Queen does not have Carole’s reserve and quiet dignity. Instead, Philip’s actual wife is being dragged into some massive PR catastrophe instigated by Carole’s daughter and son-in-law.