Alice Evans uses her Instagram as a confessional, says she refuses to be ‘dignified’

It feels like it’s been a while since someone getting a divorce has been publicly messy about it. At this stage of the game, most celebrities call their publicists or crisis managers right after their divorce lawyer, which has led to the ever-so civilized “joint statement” announcing a divorce, a public promise to keep the kids out of it, and quiet negotiations out of court. But not for Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd. I think Gruffudd would probably love to issue a joint statement and keep the drama down to a minimum. But Alice does not. Alice wants to pour her messy heart out on Instagram. We learned this week that Ioan filed for divorce from Alice, a filing which came about six weeks after he apparently told her that he wanted a divorce anyway. Alice has been keeping us updated about how she’s feeling about all of this:
The Fantastic Four actor, 47, filed a divorce petition on Monday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE previously confirmed, and on Tuesday night, Evans shared a news article about the divorce on Instagram, implying that she found out about it online: “Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?” she wrote.
Evans — who met Gruffudd on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and married him in 2007 — followed up her initial reaction with a pair of lengthy Instagram captions on Wednesday reacting to the divorce, candidly expressing how she is dealing with the split.
“I can’t sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don’t worry, I’m fully aware of how pathetic that sounds,” she began. “I’ll make it worse. Do you what I’m mostly scared of? It’s who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?”
The actress, 49, who shares daughters Ella Betsi Janet, 11, and Elsie Marigold, 7, with Gruffudd, then said she worries her “little girls will be disappointed by their Dad’s behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex.”
Evans wrote that she’s “scared” of how Gruffudd will respond to her speaking out about “his sudden decision to serve me.”
“I couldn’t believe how many people told me to accept it ‘with dignity’. What is dignity? I think ‘dignity’ is a way of covering up our own hurt,” Evans said. “I think dignity is a way of others telling us to shut up, because THEY don’t want to think about our hurt.”
Evans went on to share that she decided to be upfront with her kids and tell them about the divorce filing. “… I imagine some mothers who DONT believe in telling their kids the truth about everything will object,” she added, then claiming of Gruffudd, “That’s fine. My ex-husband believes in lying rather than harsh truths.”
In a subsequent post, Evans called the filing “very sad and out [of] the blue,” adding that she is “heartbroken.”
“I’m sorry but f— your discomfort about my lack of dignity. F— your cheap quips about how ‘she didn’t know! Ha ha ha what a load of bollocks.’ I come here to share an experience that has all but broken me (but won’t) ….” she wrote. “LET WOMEN TALk! !!WE ALL HAVE RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH, not just he men.” Evans ended the message: “Love all round, not hate.”
I’ll be generous for a moment – I think divorce is tough for many people, and many people are undignified about divorce and heartbreak privately and publicly, at home with friends, on social media, out in a bar getting hammered. I think Alice has every right to feel whatever way she wants to feel. She’s a grown woman and if she wants to wallow, so be it. All that being said, I do think it’s a terrible idea for grown people to use social media as some kind of confessional hub to “perform” their sad, messy lives. I also think Alice is being kind of gross to use her daughters as pawns in her little performance too.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
Any ideas who the other woman is? Has he been in any movies with possible suspects?
I don’t think its ever been confirmed that there even is another woman. I think there were pictures of him holding hands with someone, after all this drama started. We don’t know when exactly Ioan and Alice separated, as he spends most of his time in another country.
He might be seeing someone else, either as an affair or because he and Alice separated awhile ago and she just doesn’t accept that. I think it’s kind of gross that people are speculating about his female co-stars, as in “surely he’s sleeping with one of them.” Like, they’re women in proximity to a man getting a divorce so one of them *must* be the cause of it? No thanks.
I’m very sad for their daughters. Divorce is always a difficult thing, and one parent dumping everything out there very publicly doesn’t help.
Honestly?
She comes across as using emotional manipulation, perhaps not on purpose (I suspect there’s something else going on health wise) but “I just can’t live without you” isn’t always romantic. “He’s leaving our family” is another one that sticks out.
No one should be guilted into staying
Hey, I totally get it.
If my current husband cheated on me like the last one did, which resulted in our divorce, you can BET I would make it known what he did. I’d tell ya mama, ya brother, ya neighbor, the mail carrier and all them.
I’m of the mindset that if he is stupid enough to make those decisions or throw away our family, then he needs to own it both publicly and privately.
I get the need to go scorched earth on someone who broke your heart but when you have kids it’s important to shield them from this type of thing. She needs a therapist, not an Instagram post.
The last photo just screams “he’s not that into you”.
It’s hard to go through that in the dating world, so it has to be even worse to experience emotional checking out in a marriage.
She may wear her emotions on her sleeve, but he likely knew that going into the marriage. It also appears that things were on thin ice for some time.
Is she trying to jump start a career in post-divorce “something”?