Prince Philip had a ‘successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition’

I forgot to ask you guys if we knew before this past week that Prince Philip had a pre-existing heart condition? I don’t think we knew that, but I honestly haven’t paid close attention to Philip’s hospitalizations over the years. The Palace confirmed the pre-existing condition last week when Philip was – they claimed – being hospitalized for some kind of infection. Then he was transferred to St. Bart’s, which has one of the best cardiac centers in London apparently. And now we’re learning that Philip had some kind of “medical procedure” having to do with his pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has undergone a successful medical procedure on a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. Philip, 99, was first admitted to a London hospital last month after feeling unwell. The palace later confirmed he had an infection, and he was transferred to another hospital on Monday to continue treatment and undergo tests on the heart condition. “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the palace said in a statement early Thursday. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The palace had previously said he was expected to stay in the hospital until at least the end of the week. St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, which is run by the publicly-funded National Health Service, says it has Europe’s largest specialized cardiovascular service.

[From NBC News]

From the language being used by the Palace, and the fact that Prince Charles has been the only one to visit Philip in three weeks, I’m assuming that this really was a relatively minor procedure. It likely wasn’t open-heart surgery, and if he had a bypass, I think they would just say that. My guess is that the cardiac surgeons inserted a stent or something like that. Which would still be a big deal (especially for a 99-year-old man), but again… the palace seems to be minimizing everything, so let’s take our cues from them. And honestly, if Liz and her aides were super-concerned, they wouldn’t be spending all of their time this week on smearing the Duchess of Sussex! They’ve stepped on their own dumb narratives, so here we are.