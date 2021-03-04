Eve Hewson on ‘Behind Her Eyes’: everyone is taking the twist personally

Extremely vague spoilers for Behind her Eyes
Eve Hewson, whom I know as Adele on the wildly popular Netflix series Behind Her Eyes, was on The Tonight Show recently. I had absolutely no idea before watching this interview that she was Bono’s daughter. Eve told Jimmy that she’s been quarantined with her whole family in Dublin and they’re like a mix between The Kardashians and The Osbournes. There were awkward moments and it seemed like Jimmy was sucking up to her because of her dad.
I was most interested in the part where she talked about the show, which I gave up on after the second episode. So many of my friends loved it, and my friend Zakia said the vibe is very much like Melrose Place in its prime during the 90s, completely fun and bonkers. I’m not going to give any major spoilers here, but I’m sure people will in the comments, so just be aware of that before you scroll. Here’s what she said about the show.
On the twists in Behind her Eyes
Everybody went nuts. When we made the show, I was like ‘I don’t know if people will get this. I think it’s cool, I think it’s really weird.’ People just ate it up. Everyone is taking the twist personally too. They feel personally attacked by the twist. I’ve been googling myself nonstop trying to find out all the memes and people’s reactions.
She used to smash a couch with a baseball bat to get into character
Without revealing too much, my character gets to some very heightened emotions. There’s lots of rage that I have to go through. I was scared that I wasn’t going to be able to get there. I had this idea that I need a baseball bat and I just want to smash a pillow before I go into a take. Our director [said] ‘I like it, do it.’ Every time I went to go do an intense scene I would just whack that thing. It became this communal experience where if anybody on the crew was having a bad day they’d have a go at that thing.
I’m not one to hate watch and around the second episode I started hoping that Adele would die. I looked up the spoilers at that point because it was obvious something weird was happening, and it blew my mind! While I’m glad I didn’t invest more time before finding that out, people I know who finished the whole series say it was fun and worth it.
I’m definitely one of the people Eve is referring to who would take it personally. I really dislike when a show sets up a universe and then switches the rules. It doesn’t matter if it’s a supernatural show or a thriller, but when it presents itself as one thing and then abruptly changes I have an issue. (Also see: The OA.) Zakia told me that this show didn’t do that though, it just gradually revealed that bonkers twist. Fair enough!
This show is based on a book of the same name by author Sarah Pinborough. She’s defended the ending, saying that she set it up all along. She said “I don’t mind people who hate the book. I’d rather they hate it than be indifferent. What I don’t like is when people say, ‘She didn’t know how to end this book, she tacked on this ending.’ I’m like, ‘Go back and read it again, do your homework!’”
As for Eve she’s just 29 and she’s also on The Luminaries on Showtime. She got me to hate her character, so she has some talent. We’ll surely see more of her. I also found Simona Brown (Louise) really compelling. Everyone is talking about how bad Tom Bateman’s (David) Scottish accent is too!
Yes, I totally took the ending personally! It left me so traumatized and angry at the indecency of it! What a terrible terrible person. And what about Adam?
I kept thinking in the end that Adam’s dad needs to get custody ASAP!
I read the book and I can’t bring myself to watch the movie because I hated the ending so much. For me it was mostly about the fact that the antagonist doesn’t get punished and actually succeeds in continuing to achieve the goal. Trying to be vague as possible to not ruin it for anyone.
I trash watched it. Meaning I knew it was trashy but it was such a nice palette cleanser between my normal fare. I thought all three leads were good actors and the twist didnt feel like a twist at all if you were paying attention to the crumbs. It had an atmospheric quality that was compelling and I found myself thinking about the characters during the day and being very eager to watch it over the 3-4 nights it took. It’s worth the watch.
I kept thinking about the show for days and the parts that I missed early on in the series that may have clued me in. I did take the ending personally, still enjoyed the show.
I enjoyed the series. I mainly watched for Simona Brown because I liked her in a guest role on “Grantchester” a couple of years ago.
I have been disappointed by the lack of media interviews with and PR for Simona considering she’s a main character (if not THE main character since David & Louise’s love story is part and parcel with the obsession / thriller aspects of the show)
+1 about Simona Brown. She was the star. Absolutely loved her.
She popped up on an account I follow on IG (Vogue? Stylist?) and my first thought on seeing her surname was nepotism something as it wasn’t clear what she did from the post and I carried on scrolling. Good to hear she’s got some talent and is on a talked about show then! I was trying to see if there was a family resemblance as I assumed Bono’s daughter (and I was a BIG U2 fan back in the day).
I didn’t see the ending coming, but it didn’t feel like a sucker punch. The show entertained me so it did its job.
I hated the chemistry between Louise and David. I was waiting for Louise and Eve to hook up, I thought they had so much more chemistry!
Yeah, I binge watched last week and the ending, and well the less said the better!
His Scottish accent is/was atrocious.
The ending was not gradual enough and it was SO ANNOYING. Completely changed the tone of the show, and not for the better. Her acting was good and I didn’t hate the show at all until the stupid twists in the last two episodes.
She’s also in The Knick and she’s great in The Luminaries. She’s been working for a very long time in big and small things, i’m glad people are taking notice of her more now.
Also, Jimmy is a suck up in general, but he’s had her on the show before and he’s partied with Bono and Eve and her sister Jordan (Who’s in tech and an activist and founded the Action Button) so I don’t think he needs to suck up to her he’s already got the connection.
I also trashed watched it and had to go back and grasp the ending lol. I wasn’t paying much attention at times. I had no idea she was Bono s daughter. She looks like her mum.