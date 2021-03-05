Snake Hive Arise: Duchess Meghan allegedly ‘hissed’ at a traumatized aide in 2018

I hope Taylor Swift’s Snake Hive rises up in defense of the Duchess of Sussex, who I am now assuming is an inevitable member of the Snake Fam. According to a hilarious new story in the Sun, Meghan “turned and hissed” at a staffer during a stop in Fiji, as part of the Sussexes’ South Pacific tour in 2018. Meghan was pregnant at the time, and Prince Harry was incredibly protective of Meghan. There were a handful of events which were cancelled or changed at the last minute to accommodate Meghan’s pregnancy and (what was widely assumed) her morning sickness. There was a moment where Meghan was supposed to spend a certain amount of time at a Fiji market, but Meghan had to leave early because – as we were told at the time – the heat and the crush of the crowd. People forget that M&H were swarmed with fans at every stop of that tour, and I seem to remember that there were more people at the Fiji market than anyone expected. There were security concerns and Meghan’s guards ushered her from the scene earlier than expected. Except that according to the Sun, Meghan actually threw some kind of hissing tantrum, made a white woman cry and got mad about the United Nations.
Meghan Markle reportedly “turned and hissed” at a staff member in a row during a Fiji market tour, leaving the employee in “tears”. Security swept the then-pregnant duchess away from the market after she whispered to a bodyguard during a visit in October 2018. At the time, the reason given for the abrupt end to her walkabout was that the crowds grew too big to control.
However, Meghan, 39, was actually concerned about the presence of UN Women, a group which promotes women’s empowerment, The Times reported. A Daily Mail reporter was on the trip and claims they saw Meghan “turn and ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave”.
They wrote: “I later saw that same – female – highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features. At the time I was unable to document anything as I couldn’t conclusively link the two incidents together, despite my suspicions. I have subsequently found out from other sources that my instincts were right.”
According to a source, Meghan said she would only visit the Fijian market if there was no branding for the group. Lawyers for Meghan denied the claims, and said she met with leaders from UN Women later during her visit. She had worked with UN Women in the past.
Meghan was being given a tour of Suva Market during the 2018 Royal visit when her bodyguards intervened. One onlooker reportedly said Meghan appeared to “look concerned” before entering and “looked really disengaged, not her usual self at all”. She then apparently whispered something to one of her aides before being whisked away.
The witness told the Mirror: “She stopped to speak to a pineapple seller on one of the stalls and had a very blank and disengaged look on her face, which is very unlike her. It was very hot and humid in there so perhaps it wasn’t the best environment for a pregnant woman. After speaking for about a minute she broke off and spoke to the same aide again before she was whisked out of the market very soon after.”
Granted, I’m not a racist British reporter with an axe to grind, but it sounds more like Meghan was feeling poorly – perhaps morning sickness, perhaps she was just faint from the heat – and she leaned over and told an aide and a few of her guards and they whisked her away so she wouldn’t barf on anyone or pass out cold in the market. As for the completely random, idiotic smear about UN Women… um, why would UN Women, as an organization, be involved with a marketplace in Fiji? And even if they were involved (???), why would Meghan feel one way or the other? She literally worked with the organization and she still works with them in some loose capacity. But no, it’s all about the HISS! Meghan the Snake! She made someone cry, don’t ask what the circumstances were, she totally HISSED you guys. Snake Hive, ARISE.
If these hit pieces are gonna be this stupid they may as well go all out and have someone say “I saw Meghan eat babies and strangle puppies!”
Good lord
It reads like a Cersei Lannister character script. This is so cringe, lol.
Honestly they’re getting more ridiculous and obvious by the day.
It’s cringey at this point. I expect it will only get worse.
I fully expect the next one to be an exclusive about Meghan demanding 101 dalmatian puppies in order to make a coat that would cost millions and outshine Kate. Then a follow up about her making a poor staffer cry when they had to tell her that dalmatian puppies are born without spots.
Yup, remember the banana cake she baked on that tour? I expect we’ll now be getting some poor womans testimony that she was lead to believe it was carrot cake and was utterly devastated when she learned it wasn’t, and that Meghan actually tried to poison her because she knew she was allergic to bananas.Of course she was in tears.
These people are literally fan fiction writers. I can’t believe they went to school and decided to become a glorified PR reporter for this dying and quite frankly irrelevant institution. You can’t tell me they get joy and happiness from this joke of a career. This is so unbelievable and that’s why no one is buying it except the haters.
The Sun needs to pay their interns. Someone worked really hard on this purple prose.
our eyes met. I stared at her. Could it be true? she lowered hers, streaming with tears. my suspicions were correct. it was all a lie. she was betrayed. Enraged, I grabbed my sword to defend her honor.
is this supposed to be journalism? This is feverish romance novel stuff.
love the ‘UN Women’
how does one know they are UN women? do they have a special uniform? identifying marks? this is fascinating feverish stuff. someone get the sniffing salts!
I think most fan fiction is of a higher quality than this drivel. I agree with you, I’d be embarassed to have written these pieces.
the same woman who baked banana bread for the Australia farmers is now hissing at people? ha ha ha
Do they realize none of this makes sense? Wait, of course they do. Their audience just wants to feed off of nonsensical hate, as do they.
So now Meghan was ‘incandescent with rage’? Oh, the gaslighting!!!
They’re trying to play the SEO game and bury william’s incandescent with rage stories by using the phrase in reference to Meghan as much as they can; this isn’t the first time, and it’s intentional. Same as the stories that use the word ‘divorce’ to explain Harry & Meghan’s split with the palace – they want those keywords associated with each other.
I hadn’t thought of that, but it makes sense. I initially thought “incandescent with rage” is an extremely specific string not really worth playing the SEO game (or just normal epithet game, like Homer in the Iliad or something), but given all the stuff about bullying, someone probably would use that string in a query re William.
@LaraW – exactly, it’s not strategic in terms of actual search volume or trends, it’s just to bury any references to william in conjunction with that phrase.
The second I saw that wording I knew this had come from KP. They can’t even change up the words they use! For f*cos sake use a damn thesaurus.
If it’s an SEO game, the consistent usage of words will be intentional – aiming to drive up traffic to this to knock the other pieces about Wills down the ranking. It’s quite a clever strategy if deliberate, so it’s a debate whether it’s intentional or not given who we’re talking about.
Probably caught it from William? Highly contiguous.
Even though she wasnt an A lister pre Harry, wouldnt we have heard something like ‘that actress from Suits is a complete diva.’ ?
We definitely would have. Or people would have heard legitimate whispers from crew or something.
Take Lea Michelle for example. Before the big bullying story came out last year, there were loads of rumours that she wasn’t anything less than a bitch for YEARS.
Didn’t the Sun or the DM hire an investigator to find dirt on Meghan and they came up empty handed? Surely her “rage” would’ve been unearthed in that investigation? They literally bribed Simon Rex with $70,000 to fake having a relationship with her
Or we would have heard it the INSTANT her relationship with Harry was outed to the press.
Absolutely. The British press was so desperate to say something negative about her, they lied about her growing up in Compton.
If there were stories about her being a B or a bully on Suits or in college or literally *anywhere else*, they would have reported that BEFORE she and Harry got married.
this is the most idiotic random attack yet. there is so much video, including live footage recorded with all the royal reporters describing the situation at the time – all saying it was some combo of heat/crowd control etc. these people are so bad at PR! because the second people pull those videos back, they’ll also just show how insanely popular meghan was in fiji, and how she gave a speech that day in fiji about women’s education and empowerment.
part of me just questions what on earth naive story harry sold her saying that life as a royal would work out. but then I realize how mike and zara tindell are able to give interviews and do podcasts, and how william does his itv docs – and harry probably assumed they could just do the same. instead, that didn’t even last a day.
I think he didn’t realize the extent to which the British people think they own him. After all, Meghans biggest crime after existing as a Duchess is “taking their prince away.” He probably never wants to set foot in England again (he said as a young man he didn’t like England on camera) and never wants his children to set foot in England. It’s seriously creepy. A whole country of people who feel like jilted ex lovers.
Exactly! I saw a tweet today saying he’d been grifting off the British taxpayers since the day he was born so they “own” him. Ummmm- don’t even know where to start with that. And he left. Still not happy.
Why are someone else’s unprofessionalism and tears anyone’s problem but their own??
And what if she was crying because she was worried about Meghan? Or it was her job to make sure the right amount of security was brought to deal with the size of the crowd and now she was upset that a stop on the tour had to be ended early bc she didn’t set it up properly? Maybe she was also really hot and overwhelmed by the crowd and the humidity? There’s so many other explanations.
And no one heard what Meghan said right? Or even the tone she said it in? They’re using “hissed” as the evil word version of “whispered” on purpose bc there’s no actual evidence of Meghan being a bully behind this accusation. Thus a whisper gets turned into a hiss.
And how does Meghan looking a little blank and dazed even act as any kind of evidence that she was an angry mean bully? Are they trying to claim that’s the exact point when the devil was entering her body?
“A Daily Mail reporter was on the trip and claims they saw Meghan “turn and ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave”.”
Wait, no, this is incorrect. They must be projecting their turgid Willnot fantasies on this situation. It’s WILL who is “incandescent with rage” not anyone else! Will, I tell you!
What’s going on in the world when Bill Keen’s signature emotional state is attributed to someone else?
Ha hahahaha ha ha …. they are pathetic.
It’s classic Trump projection. I mean really…they couldn’t even pick up a thesaurus? Do any of those gold standard advisors know any more phrases?
1. I don’t believe this for a second.
2. It’s pathetically funny how stupid and low these people will go to make her look bad.
3. Just, stop BP. Stop.
Are we sure it was a snake-ish hiss? It could’ve been more cat-like.
Hahahahahaha! Specifics, please!
All I can think of is the movie “Just Friends”, when Anna Faris hisses at Amy Smart in the bar. So ridiculous!!
I’m picturing that campy dracula turn-and-hiss move, hands raised like claws. LOLOL
Or maybe her hiss was more like a raccoon or even a possum? That can’t be ruled out either can it? We need specifics on the exact animal analogy-esque nature of the hiss so we can summon the appropriate level of outrage sigh. The Sun really dropped the ball here on the character assassination……
“Incandescent with rage” there goes Willieleaks showing his ass again.
I was just going to say, gee that sound familiar. Is this a phrase that British media uses on the regular or is this Bill’s publicist being sloppy?
Oh my god I wish we could post GIFS here because right now I am screaming like Stanley from The Office. These people are so dumb and bad at their jobs in addition to being evil, I can’t handle this. This is the dumbest story I have ever seen anyone connected to the BRF release.
She hissed? So like a cat or a snake lol
But anyways they need to stop. I’ve actually seen some comments saying “I believe the bullying” and “I don’t like her” but they also say that the timing is incredibly suspect and it’s due to the Oprah interview.
So even some of the people believing this know the timing is suspicious.
Someone needs to start a funny hashtag like “my palace source” for all of these ridiculous statements. KP office is just full of monkeys flinging shit at this point
Ok the hissing smear takes the cake, I’m laughing so hard I can’t breathe. I am SO SURE that if Meghan turned and HISSED at someone in public, surrounded by cameras and hundreds of people that it would TOTALLY be buried for years and not immediately reported on with videos of her hissing on a loop on GMB and ITV forever and ever and ever. Yup.
I highly doubt their story, but come on! If anyone is allowed to throw a literal hissy fit, it’s a pregnant woman with morning sickness in a steamy tropical climate.
That video and incident, well documented at the time, shows a completely uncontrolled, dangerous environment. Not because of where it was or who was there but because there was little to know crowd control. Show me the last time any other royal was placed that close to the public. It was a disaster and security risk and some aide absolutely should have taken heat for it.
That’s what gets me. There’s video! This didn’t happen. And they just throw out yeah there were security issues and she was ready to pass out but yep she totally hissed.
She allegedly “hissed” – could the dehumanizing dog-whistle be anymore blatant!!!
Preview of KP’s next headline: “Meghan Thinks She’s People”.
This is beyond pathetic. So many cameras were on her that day (and the entire tour), and many of us were watching in real time. Nothing of the sort actually happened. They already tried to dramatize this engagement back then and it didn’t work. They’re ripping out the kitchen sink at this point and they’re too prideful to stop.
Their lies are getting so bad, its pathetic. I actually think this one is about smearing Meghan’s UN work, so they wont work with her again – Meghan was so angry at being at a UN Women event that she threw a tantrum!!! Right in the middle of hundreds of people!
And maybe Meghan hissed at her staffer because she left another tag on her dress, who knows?
Maybe the tag was on her back and it itched! I think I have hissed for that reason.
Yes. They’re floating the UN women smear buried in the hissing (LOL) story, same as they tried with the earrings within the bullying story. It’s a trial balloon to see if it gets legs or pushback. They’re trying to counter any positive mention of her pre-harry humanitarian work in the oprah interview to continue the dismantling of her character. It’s low and pathetic, and it’s rendered impotent due to the fact that Archewell is currently, actively promoting UN Women’s initiatives.
I’m starting to wonder if the palace told her she had to distance herself from UN Women, as that was part of her old life and she had to make sure she wasn’t coming off as a “political” “woke” feminist by being associated with them in any way, shape, or form. Especially not casually, like being photographed around their logo or advertising, or talking with them outside of any very specific official engagement set up by the palace, and then whenever the palace saw that UN Women were around or involved with something they made her leave? I don’t know. This just sounds so bizarre and not at all like Meghan, but it does sound like the palace would be all “you can’t talk to them anymore!” and then whenever she was forced to avoid them they’re now trying to make it seem like it was her choice bc she hates them and gets into a ridiculous, inexplicable snit every time she as much as sees their logo.
We have a lot of examples of the palace forcing something on her against her will and then trying to smear her for “choosing” that thing. Like the birth certificate story. They made her do that and then tried to pretend she did this thing that goes completely against her own values all on her own because….. reasons.
What are they getting at by constantly bringing up UN Women and Meghan’s supposed discomfort with them? Why would she want to distance herself from that organisation? It makes no sense but they must have some reason from bringing it up again and again.
I think it’s an (bad) attempt to show she’s a narcissist? Like “I can be the only one in the room who cares about women’s rights!!!!”
Idk NONE OF IT MAKES SENSE.
This is so dumb, There is video of this market trip. I remember they whisked her out of there as they were concerned for her safety as people were clamoring over each other and stalls to see her.
Wow. I am going to need someone in the US media to do a run down on this. Like a daily clownery session. View?
I am laughing. This is so dumb. Also since she met with them later WTF LOL
How many Beckys are going to cry before we actually see some names and faces on these stories?
They have been vague with the bullying instances but when they add some details it’s eye rolling. I can’t believe TRF thought the smear campaign was a good idea. It’s making them look stupid when early emails and supposedly hissing it’s all they can claim.
Oh hey—she was “incandescent with rage”! We all know who is behind THAT little crack, don’t we?
And is it a job requirement in Britain to cry at the smallest things? To sit in cars with anguished tears streaming down your face? Or is that required only if your boss is a black woman?
How many more Sussex events are they going to relitigate with Meghan now being the most terrifying person anyone had ever met? Did she spit in Kate’s hair at the Commonwealth Day service? Step on Charlotte’s tightless toes at her own wedding? Tell young George he would be shiny bald like his Papa by high school when they all converged at a polo gane? Come on.
Don’t know about Taylor’s fans, but this is getting on the radar of Kpop fans, partly because BTS was mentioned in the Harry special with James Corden.
A lot of them are not from the US/UK, so were less aware of all that happened before, but I already saw several taking Meghan/Harry’s side.
I think a lot of this is about Kpop fans not liking racists who are hateful to successful people that are “too foreign” or “not white enough” (like Meghan, but also Kpop artists), so they are a natural allies against Trump, racism etc.
Added to this, a lot of young people saw the Crown and now think of the Royals as villains.
Does the Sun realize their own story contradicts itself? In the beginning it says a reporter saw Meghan clearly “incandescent with rage” hissing at someone. Then later, an actual witness says she had a strange look on her face, whispered to an aid, and then left. So which is it? And the witness talks about how it was hot and humid and might have been uncomfortable for a pregnant woman. Jeez! These folks are really showing their asses with these stories.
These palace idiots. They think the whole world lacks critical thinking skills.
So ricudulous, such a stupid story. Do they think that we were not paying attention to what happened on the tour? I’m in New Zealand and that makes Fiji a neighbour. It also means what happens in Fiji often gets reported here. At the market that day it was hot and humid. I’m talking the humidity so hot and heavy that it feels hard to breathe. Person who was in charge of security did not prepare properly, there was not sufficient barriers to keep the crowds back. Obviously the women there were excited to see Meghan and with few barriers and limited security so everyone pushed forward and understandably Meghan felt overwhelmed and asked to leave. She was pregnant and with little moving air it would have felt scary IMO so I don’t blame Meghan for wanting to go. As for the reporting crying aid? I suspect it was the woman in charge of security and she knew she had got it very wrong and put her charge in danger.
I haven’t gotten to being in hot weather as a pregnant lady yet. But I’m due in August so I can report back soon. But depending on where she was in her pregnancy, I know if I was in a market place with different smells of different foods during my morning sickness phase, I might have to abruptly leave, lest I barf. Like, even smells of my usually my favorite foods made my stomach churn. I’m so thankful that phase is over. Still have slight trouble with chicken and garlic though.
Also, OH MY GOD I WANT TO WEAR THAT DRESS! My bump is just coming in and I want all of the cute maternity clothes.