Meghan McCain goes off on the ‘very obvious oppo dump on Meghan Markle’

Much like the hairstylists at The View, I’ve talked a lot of sh-t about Meghan McCain. To be fair to myself, Meghan McCain is usually pretty terrible. The last time we discussed her, she was saying absolute nonsense about Israel, the coronavirus vaccine and how Dr. Fauci should be fired because he doesn’t “understand science.” But guess what? Meghan McCain said something this week which shook me to my core: the truth!! She sat there on The View with her f–ked up hair and she went OFF about the “oppo dump” on the Duchess of Sussex, re: the “bullying palace aides” claim.
“Yeah this is really interesting because it’s a very obvious oppo dump on Meghan Markle. One of the things she’s being accused of in her abuse is emailing staffers early in the morning. So I think that’s obviously ridiculous on a lot of different levels. I think when it comes to leaks and oppo dumps against a subject whether it’s on talk shows, like it happens on this show, or in politics you always have to ask, ‘Who is benefiting and what do people gain by making a specific subject look bad?’ Right now they’re trying to make Megan Markle look really really bad including, um, accusing her of wearing diamond earrings that were gifted her by the prince of Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. And these are all facts that have been I guess known for for many years, why are they coming out right now? They’re coming out right now because there’s a big Oprah interview coming out that’s probably going to make the palace look really bad…”
“[I have a question for the Palace:] Why is Meghan Markle’s earrings and her emailing early in the morning more important than Prince Andrew allegedly having sex with minors on Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island? Because that seems like a way bigger problem for you guys and instead you’re focusing on her. And I think we can’t ignore the elephant [in the] room that there’s probably a racial angle to this. There’s a lot of racism directed at this woman in a lot of different ways. She threatens a lot of people in the patriarchy, in lots of different areas and it just looks like they are bullying her in the press. I am going to be sitting watching the entire two in two hour interview…”
I swear to God the entire segment is like this. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and McCain went OFF. This bodes well. If someone like Meghan McCain can clearly see the Palace’s ham-fisted, amateurish clownery and racism, then the Sussexes will be just fine.
The BRF is so terrible that they made me agree with “my father” Meghan McCain. Like – that’s low. Even for them.
I do believe the BRF is dangerously (for them) unaware of how badly their treatment of H&M will hurt them the most.
Correct me if I’m wrong but then no longer run anything? The only thing they had (HAD!) was their stand as a spiritual and moral leadership.
Exactly! As I’ve said before, most people in the states are seeing this for what it is. The BRF is King George III from Hamilton sing “🎶 You’ll be back…” while Harry and Meg are living their best lives in the States.
The world turned upside down!
When even Meghan McCain can see through your BS, your goose is cooked.
Preach!!
Who is this.
The British Media are FURIOUS that their smear campaign isn’t taking in America. In some article called Americans jingoistic for taking Meghan’s side.
No, we just know bullshit when we see it. Just lived through 4 years of it and have had ENOUGH!
I wonder if that means PEOPLE mag will stop their monthly(?) Royals! Just Like Us! Magazine covers?
Depends. Lots of MAGAs in the minivan majority who still love princess cosplay.
people mag loves them some kate
Everyone in the media here could see it for what it was. The problem with the British press is their hubris. No one is going to open themselves to a lawsuit in America for made up sources and gossip, which is why tabloid culture is not taken seriously or not as it used to be. Meghan has a lot of connections in the states and so does Harry, they are good people with good reputations here. Whatever the press thought they were trying, it’s not working and they’re pissed.
As I said in twitter: the moment that even right wing enthusiast Meghan McCain says that racism was involved in the smearing campaign against Meghan you know you got a problem.
That’s true.
Can’t stand Meghan McCain but her take was literally perfect.
Yes, surprisingly so. I mean, that hair…..WTF? But loved her take and the whole segment.
It’s interesting they keep bringing up the earrings right after there was an article published four days ago titled “The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter” and it was not a good look on her. Talk about trying to misdirect.
The earrings were SUCH an obvious misdirection, it was just too much. Had they left the earrings out, and the UN event, the bullying allegations may have been taken more seriously by people outside of the right wing royalist circles. But as it was, by lumping everything together, it just made their whole game so obvious.
I think this is the part that did it for everyone. In a story about bullying, you are also bringing up jewellery? It sounds less like the article cares about bullying allegations and more like it’s intent is on sullying her name.
Most of these commentators in the US media are used to reporting on politicians, so they rightly recognised this for what it is – an oppo dump. It’s not difficult to make this association when the Palace keeps hiring political strategists. Simon Case stands out the most. He came to work for KP in October 2018 and coincidentally that’s when the attacks on Meghan start. He leaves KP right after Meghan leaves the BRF on the pretense that he is being seconded to Boris’ government. Yeah, no. These political tricks can only work on the truly gullible.
As an aside, the story of that kidnapped daughter and her sister (Latifa and Shamsa) is TERRIFYING. I cannot imagine the trauma of your own father doing that, then forcibly medicating you and telling the world, “she’s crazy, she doesn’t know what she’s saying” and holding you captive.
I went down the rabbit hole a few days ago. Terrifying. Shamsa is likely dead. I think William would do the same to Harry if he could get away with it
Everyone talks about the hair, but it’s her eyeshadow that always astounds me…
She had to get that shade in against her coworkers tho, did you catch that? LOL
I was agreeing with her, of course, but was also waiting to see if she was going to mention racism or dance around it, and lo and behold, she did! She went there – racism, patriarchy, etc.
If Meghan effing McCain can see what’s happening, then everyone should be able to.
Omid posted this and it was spot on. Occasionally I agree with Meghan Mc.
She looks like a teddy bear with that hairstyle
Lol I was ready to roll my eyes when I watched this yesterday, I couldn’t believe how right she got it all.
The difference in American and British takes on this whole thing is so interesting to me. Americans are not having it at all. It’s turning apathetic people like me into pro-Sussex defenders.
My mom is even interested in watching the interview now and she couldn’t care less about royals or celebrity gossip. I’m not sure how much it matters what Americans think, but what a massive PR failure (at least on this side of the pond.)
“Prince Andrew allegedly having sex with minors.” Nope, “raped.”
100%! The correct term is raped.
I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears when i saw it
The RF’s insane miscalculation here is endlessly funny. As one of my friends always says, they should have just sat there and ate their food. A lot of people have been stewing over the Andrew situation and the fact that these absolute dolts walked right into announcing an investigation into fake bullying after stonewalling any investigation into and ignoring the allegations surrounding Prince NoSweatCantBeMe is well, something, indeed. It’s all so transparent.
Not to mention, I’m not sure why anyone British, but especially the royal family, thought it’d be a good idea to go toe to toe with Americans. Americans may be more divided than ever, but there’s something in our DNA where we all agree that the British Royal Family should eff right off and leave us the hell alone. But I guess that American media market was just too tantalizing for Bill and Cathy…lol forever.
This week i am sooo happy,i genuinely believed the only sane people were on CELEBITCHY,but the number of people even public figures calling complete bulls*** on this absurd smear has given me faith in humanity again. I saw a panel on Sky with Gina Yashere and other ladies,been seeing actual logical comments even on DM threads,FINALLY this treatment of Meg is getting the real outrage it deserves. I hope Oprah records a highlight piece of the madness this week before the interview airs.
Hell and Texas have frozen over : I agree with Meg McCain
I agree with Meghan McCain. Which is a first. If she of all people can see the this whole thing for what it is, this has definitely not gone their way.
I imagine Oprah is counseling the Sussexes right now, telling them to hold firm and stay calm. This is to be expected. I’ll bet lots of celebrities are calling them and offering support as well. The RF is GIVING THE SUSSEXES A CAREER AROUND THE WORLD. Everyone loves an underdog, especially in the US. This is Diana 2.0 with the love story Happily ever after that Diana was denied. All the royals had to do was shut up and wait to see what happens. William and Kate are seeing, maybe for the first time in their lives, that they can’t win this war. For a couple of starfuckers like them, who’s going to care what they do? What celebrities will want to associate their brand with them. MAGAs will, but that’s not what they want. Here’s all the ways these fools have cut off their noses to spite their faces:
1). Brought the royal jewelry collection into question. So much of Diana’s jewels have Saudi provenance, as do Camillas
2) strengthened the Sussexes popularity around the world. This freak out of theirs has only led to global distribution of this interview. Hundreds of millions of people will watch it
3) compromised this own ability to pretend to work with causes like bullying or racism. Anything William says now will be called out as a joke
4) compromised the prestige of the royal brand, globally. Now, any royal tour they may consider will be done in the wake of this self created crisis. People will be talking about their response to this situation no matter where they go, and they will have to have “ no questions about the Sussexes riders” in their contracts that the media will discuss and likely break.
5). Compromised their own power. The only power that have, the only coin they can trade in, is access to themselves. The only threat they can make is to remove access to themselves. Any media organization now will choose Harry and Meghan (condons Harry segment was at 15 million views on YouTube at last check) over Will and Kate. Someone’s going to pull out The NY Times bot buying article written last year and check the engagement with Cambridge social media since. What happens now if a reporter goes rogue and asks Kate a question off script? She’ll melt like ice on a stove! So what if you never get to interview her again? She likely won’t ever be interviewed again except by the friendliest people for that reason
6) most damagingly for them, they have compromised the prestige of their brand in the UK. Lots of UK celebs haven’t spoken because they still probably want those OMBs or BMEs or whatever (knighthood stuff). The power of that stuff diminishes when the Queen dies. If William gets outed as the villain he seems to be, who will want a chest trinket from him? Well, racists and old folks will, but what about the people needed to keep the prestige going? Does no one in that band of amateurs see this? Charles might not have much left to reign over if he doesn’t reign in his own damn son.
Um also I have to say I love Meghan McCain’s hair. Especially with the bright pink eyeliner and no I am not being sarcastic.
Clearly her make up and hair person hates her. But yes, anyone with any kind of public platform should not miss an opportunity to remind the hypocritical royals that the real problem in their family is Prince Pedophile.
I wish Oprah would add a half hour to address this horrible week of slander. Set the cord straight.
A story keeps popping up on sitesThat Oprah is pissed about the James cordon bit. It can’t be true because we alllll saw them filming and of course she knew.
I ain’t giving her no credit.
She knew she would have been next level destroyed if she said she believed what was said about Meghan. There would have been no rebound for My Father.