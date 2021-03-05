CBS released a new clip: Duchess Meghan talks about when she first spoke to Oprah

I figured that, especially given the now-global interest, CBS would cut another teaser or release a full clip of Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I thought they might release it for Friday’s evening news on CBS or something like that. But no – they authorized a clip for CBS This Morning, a show of which Gayle King is co-anchor. That’s not a coincidence! The clip isn’t some gasp-inducing revelation, it’s mostly just Meghan talking about how she and Oprah spoke on the phone a few months before her wedding, and how “comm” people were in the room with her, monitoring her as she spoke to Oprah.

While I’m sure casual royal-watchers won’t find anything odd, weird, or even that notable here, Meghan is evoking what it was really like for her from the word go. Just the idea that Kensington Palace’s communications staff didn’t TRUST her to speak to Oprah alone and turn down the interview request is really something. And I expect Meghan to speak at length about that kind of stuff throughout the interview – how she felt as a woman who had led an independent life, going where she wanted to go and speaking to whomever she wanted, to being infantilized and surrounded – enveloped – in that oppressive all-white space where people were always watching and judging and leaking against her.

Here’s the segment CBS This Morning ran before the clip. Across all of the morning shows, on CBS’s competing networks and on cable news, there’s tons of coverage and free publicity for CBS’s exclusive. The Windsors f–ked it all up with their dumbf–k clown show.

Here’s Omid Scobie on Good Morning Britain this morning: