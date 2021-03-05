CBS released a new clip: Duchess Meghan talks about when she first spoke to Oprah

I figured that, especially given the now-global interest, CBS would cut another teaser or release a full clip of Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I thought they might release it for Friday’s evening news on CBS or something like that. But no – they authorized a clip for CBS This Morning, a show of which Gayle King is co-anchor. That’s not a coincidence! The clip isn’t some gasp-inducing revelation, it’s mostly just Meghan talking about how she and Oprah spoke on the phone a few months before her wedding, and how “comm” people were in the room with her, monitoring her as she spoke to Oprah.
While I’m sure casual royal-watchers won’t find anything odd, weird, or even that notable here, Meghan is evoking what it was really like for her from the word go. Just the idea that Kensington Palace’s communications staff didn’t TRUST her to speak to Oprah alone and turn down the interview request is really something. And I expect Meghan to speak at length about that kind of stuff throughout the interview – how she felt as a woman who had led an independent life, going where she wanted to go and speaking to whomever she wanted, to being infantilized and surrounded – enveloped – in that oppressive all-white space where people were always watching and judging and leaking against her.
Here’s the segment CBS This Morning ran before the clip. Across all of the morning shows, on CBS’s competing networks and on cable news, there’s tons of coverage and free publicity for CBS’s exclusive. The Windsors f–ked it all up with their dumbf–k clown show.
Here’s Omid Scobie on Good Morning Britain this morning:
Screencaps courtesy of CBS.
I work from home and always have MSNBC or CNN on in the background for noise. I was shocked at how major channels were carrying this story yesterday and were not at all accepting the BRF’s narrative. Also got a nytimes update push notification about the interview this morning. The royal family done messed up. America is NOT on their side and they look really stupid internationally. This is a maelstrom of their own making and we all knew this is how this week was going to go. They are so stupid.
This story is going on loops even through the LOCAL news channels here in So. Cal. And when the anchors do the little “aside” banter, it is *always* supportive sounding of H&M.
I really do think that the HMS Petty has hit The Iceberg, and is tilting, descent has begun, and there may be only ONE lifejacket aboard, if that.
Harry took that life jacket with him when he fled the country.
The RF are spectacularly stupid in their stupidity. I remember saying that their worst mistake will be over smearing. Their insistence on self sabotage and trying to throw everything at a couple that has nothing to lose will be their undoing.
@Elizabeth Regina — I thought about your post on how you cannot cover someone entirely with dirt as it becomes too obvious; it is best to just cover their back with a bit of dirt as it is more effective. I am not using exactly your words but I remember that post as they were going overboard with smears and leaks, etc….
Indeed they overplayed their hands; yes it works with the racists and those who already dislike H&M, but mostly Meghan. Unfortunately for them, the rest of the world is going to start rooting for someone you try to bury under way too many lies as the narratives start contradicting themselves…….this is exactly what we are seeing today!
I’ve known this from the beginning — that America is not on their side. And it’s not even that Americans are so informed of the situation. It’s that Americans will simply not see whatever Meghan has supposedly done as wrong. This is the cultural difference, here. Americans will not see “Meghan making someone cry,” or “Meghan telling others it isn’t her job to coddle them” as some sort of crime deserving of this outrage in the press. Americans will see Meghan as some sort of dignitary performing her job advancing various causes. They will not recognize all of these additional institutional forces tied to “the Firm.” Those forces just don’t exist to the same extent in the United States. Even if Americans did recognize them, they wouldn’t see those forces as legitimate. American culture simply doesn’t have this sort of explicit adherence to “this is how it has always been.” You’re dealing with a culture that values innovation and responsiveness, not intransigence.
These are fundamental differences, here. For example, the claim is that Meghan made people cry because she didn’t follow obsolete protocols. The British response: OUTRAGE. The American response: so? Essentially, the claim is that Meghan didn’t know her place. The British response: OUTRAGE. Again, the American response: so? (or rather, who are you to tell me my place?)
You can see these cultural dynamics play out in corporate structures, too. Any country with a more rigid class system will have these hierarchies wherein employees basically serve at the whim of the boss. Not so in American companies. What matters most to American employees (many studies have shown) is respect. They expect respect from their bosses. That doesn’t play out in a lot of other countries, but it absolutely colours the American perception of this dynamic between “the boss” and “the underling” (BRF and Meghan, in this case). I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been burnt by a British system for taking the American approach of directly approaching the boss rather than going through 22 layers of hierarchy first. Working for a British institution is like working for the military, whereas the American ethos values the boss who works alongside the worker and communicates directly. I could go on and on forever about this. We share a language but my God, we only share a culture in the broadest historical sense.
my question is – if it was like this awful from the beginning, what did harry, or what did the rest of the family (william etc) promise that convinced her it would work out? william and the rest of the staff must have lied through their teeth, because she clearly wouldn’t have signed on if it was going to that harsh forever?
To be completely honest. I think everybody was granted a certain amount of freedom EXCEPT meghan. I believe royal life is hugely constrained. That being said im also pretty sure that kate or any other is probably fully allowed to speak to a reporter without the communication team in the room. Remember that their communication team took the no comment stance with meghan each time but if wayward stories of the others come out they have comments to spare?
Katie-bums would be too afraid to speak to a reporter by herself.
She probably need someone handing notes and dates to her.
Kate IMO is given freedom because she’s been in the fold for over a decade and longer if you count the decade of dating. She’s proven she won’t bite the hand that feeds. That’s why she has freedom. And if she ever exercised that freedom she would be scrutinized internally by the firm.
The firm has also infantized her As they attempt to do with all women married in so they become reliant. And if you cross them, they attack mercilessly.
I’m sure they did lie to her. Remember Diana said that the family was nice to her when she was just a fiancée, but after the wedding all bets were off. I think the family threw out the ever-pervasive “protocol” excuse for moments like this and Meghan figured that it wouldn’t get much worse than that.
I think even Harry thought that when it got really bad the palace would defend her. So then the trade off is “well they police what you and your friends say but they will protect you”. Remember how he talked so optimistically in 2017 of them being the “family she never had”. There is NO WAY he thought palace aides would be able to brief against her while she was pregnant. They even let up on Diana and Fergie when they were pregnant(and multiple RRs admitted this before Meghan came on the scene).
I think once it became clear that KP and CH were after them they were given offices at BP but once they realized that wasn’t enough and she was still unprotected Harry started planning the exit.
How stupid are the BRF’s comms people? When Oprah Winfrey calls you say yes. You don’t hesitate, you don’t think about it, you don’t mull it over. You say yes. Do you think these dumb dumbs have any idea of how huge this could have been in the best possible way?
They didn’t want it to be big. The family is a band of conniving competitors and Meghan was supposed to understand that even as a 36 year old professional she was suppose to act scared and innocent and peer through her curtains of hair and let the Palace do the speaking for her.
Ah, but Oprah Winfrey called Meghan, the black duchess. Now would they have said no if she had called Will/Kate? I’m sure they would’ve bent over backwards to accommodate that. And we would’ve had Keen and Peen Preen Show. Which would’ve been lauded all over UK as the second coming of Jesus.
The problem is Oprah called the wrong Duchess in their eyes. Sadly mumbles just hasn’t got the range, vocabulary or intellect to hold a decent conversation with anyone talk less of the international media.
The Danish RF actually declined Oprah’s request to interview CP Mary when Obama visited Denmark years ago. Oprah was interviewed on Danish television that she was very interested in doing an interview with Mary but that the DRF declined.
Apparently Oprah tried to interview Diana years ago, Diana had tea with her in KP but wasnt interested in an interview. She did an interview with Sarah Ferguson though, and I think a series on apple tv with Harry.
Lord. Yeah. They did mess up.
Well no wonder the media was screaming about a potential Oprah interview back then—even claiming it would be with Doria and opening her up to abuse and smears.
Leaking from the very beginning.
Exactly!
oooh good point!
Exactly; they knew about it; they leaked it……….how can a “firm” have so many leaks? and no one is fired over the leaks? those leaks ARE approved
The various palaces tried to infantilise Meghan, just as they infantilise Kate. And she just wasn’t standing for it. Monitoring her telephone conversations, indeed!
There is nothing shocking about this point. It was known that she wouldn’t be able to talk with Oprah, as other royals would not be allowed to either. It is known that royal life constricts individual opinions and voices when you enter this family or if you grew up in it. This must have been told to her. It is one of the points you have to accept for the life of luxury. What is showing, and what we know, that as a strong woman who had a life of her own, she discovered it was too hard for her to give up the freedoms and choices she had before she entered this restricted lifestyle.
I don’t think it was “too hard for her”, I think she only *found* it strangling when she was treated like sh!t by the RRs and constantly targeted on a daily basis in EVERY medium of the British press.
Now, granted, all of them get crap written about them, but NONE OF THEM had the vitriol and racist misogynoir (obviously) that was aimed at Meghan on a daily basis. *They (*cough Kate cough*) would get Palace denials about Botox and extensions!! And NO ONE would speak out for H&M.
Honestly, I’m just surprised they lasted THIS long. I wish this would be a REAL lid-blower. My thoughts: the lid WILL blow…AFTER Old Petty Brenda and Creeper Phil are gone. I don’t know if Harry will wait for his Dad to pass, the way things are going now.
Wow this was the first time I’ve watched GMB and … do the anchors f*cking hear themselves? Especially like the part where Omid mentions Andrew and the anchors are like “moving on, moving on, shut up Omid we’re talking about the egregious crimes of Meghan ‘Black American Divorcee’ Markle here.”
GMB is an absolute cesspool. It’s worse than the BBC because the BBC isn’t quite so tacky.
I get your valid point. However, I would not surrender my freedom of choice to dumbasses like the dumbass advisors that work at Kensington Palace
The fact that Oprah was a witness to the palace refusing to allow her a simple call without their presence is going to make it even harder for most sane people to believe that she was somehow in a position of power to bully these same aides. Id love to see Jason’s dumbass try to push back on this. Oprah will filet him.
EXCELLENT POINT!
So I’m curious from the UK and commonwealth commentators-how is this all playing over there? Even in the CBS the British reporter is trying to make the arguement that the palace should get their say?
All the UK media I’ve seen is negative but I know tabloid Britain isn’t real people
I was on the UK subreddit earlier today. Commentary seemed to be overwhelmingly anti the BRF. Mocking the focus on anti H and M narratives while Andrew the nonce is protected.
I think the public are fairly evenly split. The problem is that the government and the media are overwhelmingly right wing, and with that inevitably comes sexism, racism, xenophobia, nationalism, and royalism.
I’m glad that Oprah clarifies here that SHE pursued Meghan, not the other way around, so people can forget that lie right off the bat that Meghan sought this out.
This interview is going to be HEAVY.
It still won’t satisfy some people. They love the narrative fo an all doing, puppet master that is Meghan.
This is just another example of their fear of the new black royal…Fear of what a black woman would say and how she needed to be controlled and kept ‘in her place’. This year old article highlights just a little of the racism she encountered. How different would this whole situation be if only the monarchy would have condemned this type of ‘journalism’? Could’a had a bad b*tch.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/09/opinion/sunday/meghan-markle-prince-harry.html
Ugh, the GMB interview with Omid was cringe-worthy. So biased! Omid was trying to maintain some semblance of sanity and logic, but the hosts were definitely pushing their own anti-Sussex agenda. Disgusting.
I feel like Meghan would have been fine with this IF her team actually felt supportive.
Like, okay, you’re coddling me, it’s a bit much, but I know that if Oprah tries some -ish or the Rota is saying lies, you’re going to back me up in the press and put a stop to it.
But no, they were suffocating and let the media abuse her while they protected the heir and his wife.
I’ve just read that The Mail will have to print an apology to Meghan this Sunday. Another win!! Hopefully the allegations of bullying will be the next case for her legal team.
I’m sensing a pattern here. The firm from the beginning didn’t know what to make of Meghan. They are used to dealing with women who are easily manipulated. Diana, barely legal from a broken family. Sarah, broken family with an eating disorder. Sophie, dull. Kate, dull, lazy and ambitious. Meghan, famous, successful and rich in her own right. What do you do with some like that? Specially when Harry was determined to marry her. Harry probably told his people to make it good and worthwhile for her, but they really didn’t understand what was good for Meghan or want to make it good for her.
Have only watched the first few minutes of the UK piece with Omid, but very interesting they brought up the Twitter post from Kate Robertson. I saw it linked by him, with the comment, “I guess not everybody will be watching the interview”, read the responses to it. Expected it to be covered here, but it was taken down fairly quickly.
Robertson is a founder of One Young World, an organization Meghan has worked with (there’s clips online of the two embracing on stage at an event). Robertson’s public tweet was surprisingly snide and ill-advised for someone in her position; she said the Sussexes should keep their battle private, what a wonderful symbol TQ was for all her service. And then, she herself retweeted something by someone who was complementing a remark by – Piers Morgan.
People just on Omid’s feed were angry, lots of discussion about no longer donating to the organization. Robertson’s tweet/page was pulled, she issued a brief generic apology for overall poor judgement. Because of the comments about no longer donating to the organization, I wondered if Meghan had asked Omid to take down his post. Probably should go back and listen to the rest of what the reporters said to Omid, but I’m sure One Young World isn’t happy about having it highlighted, especially if it’s being used as a part of the slinging match between the Sussexes and RF.
Surely you have more important things to do, William?
Ha ha, rumbled!
Edit – was trying to comment in response to sara above and can’t now delete.
“But that stuff is so harrrrd,” he whined.
EDIT: Also a reply to sara!
I was just thinking the same thing!! I can’t wait for this interview