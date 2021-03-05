Hilaria Baldwin describes 6-month-old Edu & newborn Lucia as ‘almost like twins’

Maybe it’s because I’m an only child and I don’t really care about kids that much, but most kids don’t really care that much about whether or not they have siblings, right? If anything, the stereotype is that the older child didn’t *want* to share his or her parents with a younger sibling. I’m sure there are plenty of stories of someone’s kid who really, really wanted a sibling and I get that it’s a thing too. But I guess my question is more like “how common is that really?” I’m asking because Hillary Baldwin – aka Hilaria de Boston – seems to put a lot of energy into defending her choice to arrange for a surrogate to get pregnant at the same time Hillary was carrying bebecito Eduardo. Hillary’s defense is that her children desperately wanted a baby sister (hermanas solamente!). And… I don’t get it. No comprende. From Hilaria’s latest IG:
Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter.
When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.
Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world.
María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.
“Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope.” That is.. a lot to put on very small children. Most kids that age want Playdoh and Legos or some kind of obscure Spanish toys, right? And so they grieved and were brave and held out hope, and Hilaria got pregnant again, and then she found out she was having a boy (el nino). And instead of just shrugging and saying, “es la voluntad de dios” and being happy to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby, she literally arranged for a surrogate to carry the second Thomas-Baldwin daughter. Which, let’s be honest, was the child Hilaria alone wanted. Dios mio.
Fotos courtesy of Avalon Red y Instagram.
lol…the obscure Spanish toys comment just made my day Kaiser
I know. I loved that!
Note that her phrasing is akin to a second-language speaker, not an English one… oh, Ee-la-ree-ah, you have to let the delusions go!
-And kids born six months apart aren’t almost like twins, unless the laws of nature have changed just for you and your ‘Baldwinitos’. Urgh.
YES! This is what I came here to post! She’s not giving up on that is she?
‘craved so much to have a little sister.’
hahahahahaha, “baldwinitos” killed me
When the grift is exposed, double down.
Yes! I found myself reading it in that manner.
Que Dios mio!
These people. My Gawd! Ordering babies to surrogates like I order my socks on Amazon.
Should I also get one in pink. I shouldn’t. I already have 6 pairs. But I only have one PINK pair!!I need another PINK pair!!
Loca in la cabesa. That is all.
I’m seeing need for an intervention , , , like several years ago.
please, there is a vast difference six moths in a life of a newborn make. She needs help. It came to me the other day, that probably her idea of having two kids so close is that she would be able to breastfeed them both, to kind of be sole “source of life”, because she seems to self obsessed. it is like she needs brining in new babies, so she would feel important, loved and dependent on. Those poor children. Have a delusional, self absorbed mother and father with anger management problems.
She collects babies like I do stray dogs.
I currently have 7 with only one ethnic name of Emilio.
Get busy and catch up Baldwins!!
Siblings are a blessing in healthy families, where kids are taught to have caring compassionate relationships. Then it’s a lifelong friend.
Siblings can be a nightmare in families where they are pitted against each other, or where the parents don’t have their sh*t together and the siblings are vying for limited attention and not taught how to interact with respect.
It’s all what each family makes of it, I think! This family… wacko. I hope she is truly taking the time to teach her children to respect and love each other. With that many kids, if you aren’t training their characters the whole family is in for a nightmare. And I don’t think Eduardo will feel like he has a “twin”… I think he will put two and two together at some point which is sad.
Brandi Jean Baldwin is quite cute. And I will forever adore Kaiser’s Spanish asides.
These children are her accessories and she wanted another girl because she is bored with being a #boymom.
Maybe I’m an everybody apologist, but she and Alec seem happy together and on the same page. They are both problematic, but they seem to really like each other, even through the recent drama, and I think that’s nice.
PS I just popped over to hilaria’s insta… she has a story where she is describing and showing her new baby girl’s diaper blowout. So…. yeah these kids don’t have a chance. This woman has no idea of dignity and respect for babies and children. The child has just entered the world and you have to show all your followers her messy, infant bodily functions? What is wrong with people.
I mean, kids ask for siblings… and sugar and more TV time. Obviously, kids ask for a lot of things and it’s up to the parents to put their foot down. But since this fit Hílaria’s how you say in English…blameless white woman complex, she pinned it on her child to deflect blame from how loca she is.
As someone who has had miscarriages, I think she’s a shit parent for traumatizing her very small children with this. That video of Carmen comforting her is just sick. I have 4 brothers and and 2 sisters and I vaguely remember 1 of my mother’s 4 miscarriages. And that how it should be!