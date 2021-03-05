Hilaria Baldwin describes 6-month-old Edu & newborn Lucia as ‘almost like twins’

Maybe it’s because I’m an only child and I don’t really care about kids that much, but most kids don’t really care that much about whether or not they have siblings, right? If anything, the stereotype is that the older child didn’t *want* to share his or her parents with a younger sibling. I’m sure there are plenty of stories of someone’s kid who really, really wanted a sibling and I get that it’s a thing too. But I guess my question is more like “how common is that really?” I’m asking because Hillary Baldwin – aka Hilaria de Boston – seems to put a lot of energy into defending her choice to arrange for a surrogate to get pregnant at the same time Hillary was carrying bebecito Eduardo. Hillary’s defense is that her children desperately wanted a baby sister (hermanas solamente!). And… I don’t get it. No comprende. From Hilaria’s latest IG:

Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them. Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.

[From Hillary’s IG]

“Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope.” That is.. a lot to put on very small children. Most kids that age want Playdoh and Legos or some kind of obscure Spanish toys, right? And so they grieved and were brave and held out hope, and Hilaria got pregnant again, and then she found out she was having a boy (el nino). And instead of just shrugging and saying, “es la voluntad de dios” and being happy to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby, she literally arranged for a surrogate to carry the second Thomas-Baldwin daughter. Which, let’s be honest, was the child Hilaria alone wanted. Dios mio.