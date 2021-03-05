Duchess Meghan ‘clashed with aides’ over freebies, unlike Kate, who wears freebies

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final in Australia

What’s striking about the Windsors’ completely obvious and pathetic smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex is how little they actually have on her. They’re literally manufacturing vague, context-free accusations of “bullying” out of thin air, and they’ve gone back four years to regurgitate some stupid old stories. This particular story was pushed off the top headlines pretty fast, and I think I know why. The story is a four-year old gem about how, as an actress, then-Meghan Markle accepted freebies from designers. The Daily Mail freaked out about that at the time, like they had never heard that celebrities get free shit. Literally every actress with a profile gets free sh-t. Then, when Meghan married Harry, she was told she could not accept freebies from designers ever again. Thus, this story:

Meghan Markle clashed with aides after furious rows over freebie designer clothes sent to Kensington Palace, The Sun can reveal. The palace has launched an investigation into allegations the duchess “bullied” staff when she was a working member of the royal family.

The alleged claims are believed to include rows sparked when the former actress was told by aides that keeping clothes sent by fashion labels was against royal protocol. Sources say boxes of designer garments were sent to Kensington Palace for Meghan after she was unveiled as Harry’s girlfriend.

One said: “As an actress it was perfectly acceptable to take freebies sent by fashion chains and designer labels. But Meghan had to be told it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family.”

[From The Sun]

Where exactly is the part where Meghan “clashed” with aides? It sounds like she was told she couldn’t accept freebies and she… didn’t. The thing is, as with every single one of these dumb stories, everything boomerangs back on the Keens. Kate isn’t supposed to accept freebies and she’s not supposed to wear or use gifts. She breaks that protocol all the f–king time. She accepts gifted jewelry and wears it. She wears free stuff filtered through a third party, her sister, all the time. I guess it’s not noteworthy when Kate does it because she’s white, keen and lazy though.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organisations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Duchess Meghan ‘clashed with aides’ over freebies, unlike Kate, who wears freebies”

  1. Kfg says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:03 am

    They’re scraping the bottom of the barrel. This is sad.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      March 5, 2021 at 10:10 am

      At this point they are making things up. I’d bet all royals accept ‘freebies’.

      This is getting desperate 😂

      Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:04 am

    I’m guessing the avocado toast story will make an appearance any second……

    Reply
  3. bub244 says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:07 am

    This is ludicrous. Woman accepts new job, is told parameters of new job which are slightly different to her previous job. It’s hardly a thrilling tale.

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Whenever i see that ring on Kate i am so happy William and Harry swapped,its god awful. Maybe it was ok for Diana in the 80s. PWT really was too lazy,unaffectionate and unromantic to design or even pick something special.

    Reply
  5. Red Weather Tiger says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:08 am

    WAIT FOR IT: When Keenie does it, she is “saving taxpayers’ money.”

    If Meghan had done it, even once, she’d be a soulless greedy grifter hurting the queen by cheapening the family and the entire kingdom.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLeigh says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:09 am

    I’m confused. When are they planning to roll out the stories about actual bullying? I really hope Harry and Meghan are planning to sue all of these people.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:09 am

    LOLOLOL. They really are scraping the bottom of the barrel here, and yes, they need to be careful because people are going to look at Kate and say, what about that specific story that Emily Andrews had to take down because it was about Kate accepting freebies, and the palace threatened lawyers? What about that one Emily, care to tell us more? (WE KNOW YOU’RE HERE)

    But anyway this is so much like the “Meghan wears Saudi jewelry!” story where it took people about 2.5 seconds to say, “but so do all the royals?” At this point, they’re just going to out all their freeloading ways.

    Reply
  8. Commonwealthy says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Kaiser, you’re doing the Lord’s work. What the hell is the palace thinking with this steady stream of own goals???

    Anyway, thank you for your efforts, which entertain and enlighten. It’s fun and escapist, and it’s smart. My mental health during the last year is better because of your writing on royals, politics and the Kardashians. Now that more mainstream people and publications are paying attention to palace intrigue I hope you and this site blow up in a big ass way.

    Reply
    • Commonwealthy says:
      March 5, 2021 at 10:11 am

      Lol, thought this would be first comment. Sixth comment makes it sound weird. But I stand by my words!!

      Reply
  9. Daisyfly says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Watch out. Next they are going to lament how she took her tea…WITHOUT cream.

    Reply
  10. Lauren says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:11 am

    They are scrapping the bottom here. I would not be surprised if PP is announced dead on Sunday.

    Reply
  11. Cecilia says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Until they come with actual details of what she has said and done instead of vague nonsense like “she didn’t pick up the phone and i was terrified” or stupid articles like this, im not believing those bullying accusations. This is so obvious at this point. Yo, KP pr person (cuz i know you people read this too) tell your boses to admit defeat and retreat.

    Reply
  12. Eleonora says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:12 am

    And this all comes out now. It will just make people think badly of the palace.

    Reply
  13. Lemons says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:14 am

    Meghan probably just lamented how she was now getting the freebies she really wanted and would never be able to wear them and that was that.

    Or perhaps Kate told her that she wears freebies all the time and she’ll be able to do the same, and then Meghan asked a staffer why Kate could, but she couldn’t?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment