Duchess Meghan ‘clashed with aides’ over freebies, unlike Kate, who wears freebies

What’s striking about the Windsors’ completely obvious and pathetic smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex is how little they actually have on her. They’re literally manufacturing vague, context-free accusations of “bullying” out of thin air, and they’ve gone back four years to regurgitate some stupid old stories. This particular story was pushed off the top headlines pretty fast, and I think I know why. The story is a four-year old gem about how, as an actress, then-Meghan Markle accepted freebies from designers. The Daily Mail freaked out about that at the time, like they had never heard that celebrities get free shit. Literally every actress with a profile gets free sh-t. Then, when Meghan married Harry, she was told she could not accept freebies from designers ever again. Thus, this story:
Meghan Markle clashed with aides after furious rows over freebie designer clothes sent to Kensington Palace, The Sun can reveal. The palace has launched an investigation into allegations the duchess “bullied” staff when she was a working member of the royal family.
The alleged claims are believed to include rows sparked when the former actress was told by aides that keeping clothes sent by fashion labels was against royal protocol. Sources say boxes of designer garments were sent to Kensington Palace for Meghan after she was unveiled as Harry’s girlfriend.
One said: “As an actress it was perfectly acceptable to take freebies sent by fashion chains and designer labels. But Meghan had to be told it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family.”
Where exactly is the part where Meghan “clashed” with aides? It sounds like she was told she couldn’t accept freebies and she… didn’t. The thing is, as with every single one of these dumb stories, everything boomerangs back on the Keens. Kate isn’t supposed to accept freebies and she’s not supposed to wear or use gifts. She breaks that protocol all the f–king time. She accepts gifted jewelry and wears it. She wears free stuff filtered through a third party, her sister, all the time. I guess it’s not noteworthy when Kate does it because she’s white, keen and lazy though.
They’re scraping the bottom of the barrel. This is sad.
At this point they are making things up. I’d bet all royals accept ‘freebies’.
This is getting desperate 😂
I’m guessing the avocado toast story will make an appearance any second……
This is ludicrous. Woman accepts new job, is told parameters of new job which are slightly different to her previous job. It’s hardly a thrilling tale.
Whenever i see that ring on Kate i am so happy William and Harry swapped,its god awful. Maybe it was ok for Diana in the 80s. PWT really was too lazy,unaffectionate and unromantic to design or even pick something special.
WAIT FOR IT: When Keenie does it, she is “saving taxpayers’ money.”
If Meghan had done it, even once, she’d be a soulless greedy grifter hurting the queen by cheapening the family and the entire kingdom.
I’m confused. When are they planning to roll out the stories about actual bullying? I really hope Harry and Meghan are planning to sue all of these people.
LOLOLOL. They really are scraping the bottom of the barrel here, and yes, they need to be careful because people are going to look at Kate and say, what about that specific story that Emily Andrews had to take down because it was about Kate accepting freebies, and the palace threatened lawyers? What about that one Emily, care to tell us more? (WE KNOW YOU’RE HERE)
But anyway this is so much like the “Meghan wears Saudi jewelry!” story where it took people about 2.5 seconds to say, “but so do all the royals?” At this point, they’re just going to out all their freeloading ways.
Kaiser, you’re doing the Lord’s work. What the hell is the palace thinking with this steady stream of own goals???
Anyway, thank you for your efforts, which entertain and enlighten. It’s fun and escapist, and it’s smart. My mental health during the last year is better because of your writing on royals, politics and the Kardashians. Now that more mainstream people and publications are paying attention to palace intrigue I hope you and this site blow up in a big ass way.
Lol, thought this would be first comment. Sixth comment makes it sound weird. But I stand by my words!!
Watch out. Next they are going to lament how she took her tea…WITHOUT cream.
They are scrapping the bottom here. I would not be surprised if PP is announced dead on Sunday.
He’s been moved back to the non-specialist hospital, so I think they’ve decided to let him live.
Until they come with actual details of what she has said and done instead of vague nonsense like “she didn’t pick up the phone and i was terrified” or stupid articles like this, im not believing those bullying accusations. This is so obvious at this point. Yo, KP pr person (cuz i know you people read this too) tell your boses to admit defeat and retreat.
And this all comes out now. It will just make people think badly of the palace.
Meghan probably just lamented how she was now getting the freebies she really wanted and would never be able to wear them and that was that.
Or perhaps Kate told her that she wears freebies all the time and she’ll be able to do the same, and then Meghan asked a staffer why Kate could, but she couldn’t?