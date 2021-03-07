Telegraph: The Cambridges are ‘often out of contact for extended periods’

This is a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge which was released by Kensington Palace on Friday. The Friday before Oprah’s big interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They did that on purpose, as “business as usual” cosplay, like William and Kate haven’t haphazardly orchestrated one of the most pathetic and obvious smear campaigns we’ve ever seen. They want to be able to say “look at us, the good ones, reliable and true.” Kate even wore £5 Accessorize earrings to complete the norm-core cosplay. If you want to hear more about the Zoom call they made, go here.
Late Friday, the Telegraph dropped a long, bitchy story by Camila Tominey, who has spent much of the past four years being pretty unhinged about Meghan and Harry. Much of the piece is just a summary of everything that’s gone down in the past week, plus some regurgitated old smears, like Harry apparently shrieking “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” to Angela Kelly, the woman who purposefully arranged for Meghan to borrow those earrings from the House of Saud (what happened to that story hmmm). There are some new pieces of information, including a pretty funny, vague assessment of William and Kate. Some highlights:
Once the engagement happened, people “accommodated” Meghan: Behind palace gates, it was quickly becoming apparent that Meghan had no intention of she and Harry being seen as the “supporting act” to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, despite their seniority in the royal pecking order. “Everyone wanted her to be happy because they knew that would make him happy,” said one. “Do whatever it takes to make it work for Meghan was the mantra. We all cared deeply about harry. contrary to this idea that they weren’t supported, we were going to great lengths to accommodate their needs.”
Harry & Meghan emailed staffers! Staff had grown used to “email bombardments” by Meghan and Harry, with one describing how “the last thing we’d do before going to sleep is reply to their messages and the first thing we’d do in the morning is reply to their messages. Weekends, holidays – there were no boundaries. They live on their phones all the time”.
Thin-skinned: Despite publicly claiming they largely ignored the press coverage, in reality the couple were often consumed by it. “They’re both very thin-skinned,” said one former employee.
Duchess Kate’s tears: Yet it was not just palace employees who found themselves on the receiving end of “inescapable screaming and shouting”. Much has been written about the bridesmaids’ dress fitting, first revealed in The Telegraph in November 2018, that left the Duchess of Cambridge in tears. Contrary to subsequent reports that the row concerned Princess Charlotte’s tights, what actually happened was that the dress itself did not fit Kate’s then nearly three-year-old daughter. According to a well-placed source, “demands were made about when subsequent fittings would be, and Kate left sobbing”.
Meghan never wanted to be friends with Kate? While Meghan’s allies suggest that Kate did not make enough of an effort to welcome her future sister-in-law into the royal fold, allies of the Cambridges suggest she “tried to arrange social things” and invited her to watch tennis together but “there was a sense that Meghan never really wanted to be friends”.
The Cambridges are so lazy and mean: Those inside the palace concede, however, that the Cambridges can “appear standoffish” and are “often out of contact for extended periods”. Another former royal aide claimed the Duke, particularly, appreciated the “deflection” from his own occasionally demanding behaviour. “Bullying is endemic across all the households,” the former aide added. “The Meghan thing is a disgrace, but it’s not in isolation. They cut you out, undermine you, talk down to you. One minute you’re in – the next you’re persona non grata. Some staff have special protection. I’ve never witnessed behaviour like it before. I wish I’d never seen behind the curtain.”
Oh, a fun nickname for Harry: Little did the Prince know at the time that staff had also given him a nickname: “The hostage”. According to one person with first-hand knowledge of the events: “They insisted that they had the same inflation-adjusted budget for the wedding as William and Kate – she got the choir she wanted, the dress, the carriage procession, the tiara – she got everything she wanted but it still wasn’t enough. “She was constantly looking for reasons to say she had been deprived. Also, she wanted drama from the very beginning.”
It just goes on and on and you would think with all of this ink being spilled over Meghan’s “bullying” of palace aides, someone would be able to come up with a more concrete and detailed story than “Meghan and Harry emailed people all the time ahead of their wedding.” Or “Meghan and Kate disagreed about Charlotte’s fitting and somehow Kate ended up in tears.” Okay, what was said? And why does that dumb story keep changing, hm?
Anyway, the best parts of this article were the details about how the Lazy Keens are “often out of contact for extended periods” and that, oh right, William f–king terrorizes his staff. I would love to know how the MIA-Keens thing happens at Kensington Palace. Does Kate just pop in once a month, proclaim she’s keen about something and then she f–ks off to Anmer and never checks in with her staff for weeks on end? Because… that’s what it sounds like. And if the Kensington Palace aides were used to that, it must have been downright shocking to find themselves working for two people who wanted to have staff meetings every day, did follow-up emails and expected staffers to show up on time for meetings and such.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The two of them are so dead behind the eyes. It’s disturbing.
I see that too. You can smile but the eyes tell the true story.
I would bet my house that Kate wasn’t even at the dress fitting. I bet it was the nanny.
I also don’t buy that Kate tried to include her in things. Kate doesn’t have female friends and doesn’t want to.
Kate couldn’t include Meghan when they were both out shopping the same day, same location, and crossed paths. If she had done that to me, I would have quickly gotten her M-O and avoided making further plans. Toxic people always think others are in the wrong, but we know how they roll.
Yeah the shopping situation was a loud and clear message to me. I wouldn’t have bothered with her after that.
“Kate tried to include Meghan on social things” yeah right. Kate and her family blocked Meghan from attending Pippa’s wedding as his plus one because they were jealous and insecure about her. Does Kate even do social things with other women? Like who does he hang with? Meghan seems to enjoy the company of other women, whereas Kate has never even been seen with a female friend.
Blocking her attendance while using the lure of Meghan to get more freebies and discounts for Pip’s wedding. All those articles about flowers, cakes, glass houses flown in from Belgium? One big press-for-freebies junket by Carole, always including a line or two about whether or not Meghan would attend. Otherwiser, no one would care about Pip.
I wish a reporter would further talk to and get more concrete examples from that aide who said bullying happens across all the houses, that some aides have special protection and that Will appreciated the ‘deflection’. Deflect from what hmmm?
Agree. There is no way Andrew is easy to work for.
“Some aides”… Like Machine Gun Kelly? She is teflon in ALL the households apparently. Who else?
They won’t ask but if they did, people would realise that abuse is par for the course for these people. I’m sure staff who actually found Meghan to be nice, are pretty confused by these allegations, especially when they’ve seen worse from Charles, WIlliam, Anne and Andrew.
Hmm, I think this has come from Chuck – he’s pushing back on them for throwing Cams under the bus a few days ago. The Cambridges are going to regret that bullying storyline – once the interview airs tonight the press tomorrow will be crazy.
That marriage will not last – the subtext to the story also implies that they don’t see each other much either, they are only seen together for zoom calls and public engagements. The truth will end up outing as the press will need a new click bait source.
The Cambridges got what they wanted but it will burn them.
This is a good theory. It’s pretty interesting that this is now being pointed out. If KP staff can’t get a yes/no on a regular basis, they can’t plan a consistent work schedule.
Then you have a new couple who arrives and wants to hit the ground running because at least one of them knows how to work and believes that the gold standard is also ready to work.
They were only ready to give “princess lessons” and hand out minor events.
I hope more RR’s investigate that little tidbit into how KP was run before H&M arrived. It seems pretty clear that they were coasting with the Dolittles.
The stories of how badly KP was run go right back to just after the wedding – they had a revolving door of staff in the first few years, PA’s being promoted to senior positions, staff shagging each other, interoffice relationships going bad etc..
It was run like a teenage soap opera – thats one of the reasons Chuck hired Catherine Quinn, to sort out the teenage drama in that office.
“She was constantly looking for reasons to say she had been deprived. Also, she wanted drama from the very beginning.”
It reads like a tween with a litany of wildly exaggerated grievances.
This is their best defense to their offenses?
“…the subtext to the story also implies that they don’t see each other much either, they are only seen together for zoom calls and public engagements”….
While I agree, there will eventually be more and more stories about them, especially as Willie’s Wandering Scepter will becoming a divining rod for Rose Bushes of many different varieties over the coming years, when do we see ANY of the royals when they’re not doing public engagements? Oh, there may be the occasional pic of one or two going riding, or maybe a car shot going to a function…but “personal” paps? Not really. Those (like Keen in Meghan-Blue, outside the book store?) are an arranged pap shot.
Of really? And water is wet.
I can see a divorce soon, but William will take the initiative, because unlike Diana Kate doesn’t seem to have a agency on her own.
It seems like William has the marriage he wants, actually. He gets to avoid her and do his own thing.
Idk? If William can manage a divorce, I could see the press eventually creating a storyline about the divorced dad looking for love again. Then the press could have a slew of new potential love interests to vilify. And for sure Meghan would be blamed for the divorce somehow. But then I just think William might be too lazy to actually bother?
If William divorces Kate, imagine what the Middletons will do. They know shit about him, and they’re not remotely above using the press.
He probably has an equal amount of shit on them. He would probably have the tabloids on his side and will instruct them to destroy the Middleton’s.
They have nowhere near as much leverage as the Royals, who would bury the Middletons. Uncle Gary’s shady money, PP shady off-shore money, the off-shore mortgages.
If the Middletons won’t go quietly, all William has to do is claim 1) he was emotionally manipulated by the Middletons following his mother’s death and 2) Kate/Carole were the ones against Meghan the whole time.
Mutually Assured Destruction – that would seriously damage the image of the BRF even more than it is already damaged. I don’t think they’ll ever divorce. It’d be too much work for William + it would tear down the wholesome family man image that he skates along on.
William has watched everything Boris Johnson has gotten away with in his personal life and is probably starting to believe that he would get the same press protection if he divorced and went public with one of his mistresses, especially considering his love of hiring Boris Johnson’s advisors.
I could see a divorce, but only if more affairs don’t surface. When William dumps Kate, he wants to say they were friends who married, grew apart, married for wrong reasons, too much stress on Kate. He doesn’t want his infidelities to be the public reason.
I doubt it. William would have to put in effort to rehab his image after a divorce and I think he’s too lazy to do that.
He is NOT going to divorce Kate. why should he? they are HAPPY together and do deserve each other.
W got exactly the type of wife he wanted; one who is quiet and doesn’t bother him
K got also what she wanted; kids and a title
Let’s not wish for them to divorce; there are 3 kids that will get involved with the drama and the cycle will continue
I just wish for them to let H&M live their live peacefully and continue with their work.
“Bullying is endemic across all the households”
ORLY? When you have a whole system based in eugenics, those at the top aren’t super duper kind and treat everyone as equals? I’m shocked. Shocked I say.
But they’re only going to investigate the black woman who quit over a year ago.
When the very first article came out about BP being disturbed by the allegations of bullying and then setting up an investigation into the complaint, I had a feeling that what they were really disturbed and upset about was that the staff actually had the audacity to file a complaint against a member of the family and use the HR department against the family. And then the article came out that they weren’t really investigating Meghan’s bullying but investigating how the complaint had been handled and I took that as some additional evidence for my theory. I think BP is trying to say that they’re very worried about staff claiming bullying or harassment by their bosses and then documenting it and filing official complaints because that would mean that they’re being less than 100% completely loyal and bootlicking to the royals and they don’t want their staff to start thinking they can question the royals in any way. I think KP leakers and the press are the ones trying to frame it as the investigation is about Meghan specifically, and her alleged bullying, and how she’s going to get in so much trouble.
Is it just me but are all of these attacks against Meghan also laced with secret attacks against the rest of the royal family?
No. It’s just that sometimes the hypocrisy is so overwhelming that it’s impossible not to mention.
They really need to decide whether Kate is stoic and in control or whether she can be reduced to tears over a 3 years dress. Those 2 things don’t jive, so pick one.
No, Kate. We can’t have the dress fitting after the wedding. It has to be this week. Bursts into tears.
😂 I picture exactly this. Kate making some demands for Charlotte to wear a different dress, or needing her to just come back a second time for the fitting because she’s a growing girl.
And Kate, not being the center of everything, bursts into tears.
Kate was also either extremely pregnant or a few days/week post partum. I always figured it was hormones that made her cry over how the dress fitting went.
It appears there are plenty of grudges across the entire family which will hopefully be aired for our interest. Cause how much longer can they harp on M she was only there a couple of years and human nature being what it is the aides are probably madder about what’s currently going on.
Yes, true, they are a disunited lot all in competition with each other and the courtiers hold the real power.
Also why did Catherine Quinn resign? After only two years as private secretary to Kate. At some stage that story will emerge.
Left to pursue work in the charity sector, because working for Keen didn’t offer enough opportunity to get charity work done.
I think Quinn was destined to be short term. She was a Charles hire to make Kate work, and Kate fell pregnant within weeks of the hire being announced. Not much Quinn can do with a person who refuses to work.
Catherine Quinn stated she wanted to leave so she could focus on charity work! I love that!
I assumed her contract ended. It must have been clear by then there was no way to get Kate to be productive in any meaningful way, so she moved on. The bit about wanting to accomplish things in the charity sector was a nice touch.
Wow, they really are telling on themselves aren’t they.
The crying stories across the board are so racist. White woman tears to justify bullying. It’s sick. Beyond sick.
They didn’t even try to make any of it believable.
Kate’s racist as hell.
Agreed
This is such a dysfunctional organization with no structure or discipline. It really is a mess but it will all be piled on the Sussexes.
Yes, and how ridiculous to expect the Sussexes who have been stripped of their duties to continue to coordinate their diaries with so called working royals. Any time the Sussexes do anything in America they are accused of taking attention away from royals in the U.K.
That photo! William’s face hints at the barely repressed rage of a man pulled away from his mistress to pose for a pretend Zoom call.
It’s tonight! The interview i can’t wait. Popcorn ready in full support of meg & harry
I am ready for my popcorns too.
I’ll be drinking my Clevr Blend Golden Super Latte!!
How many more versions do we need of the Meghan made Kate cry white woman tears? This is the 4th or 5th version and they still won’t say just what egregious, offensive thing Meghan said. Also I’m reading this as confirmation that the Cambridges live in separate households. They be here telling on themselves.
This! It’s so hard to believe this story when the reasons “why” keep changing. Maybe Kate did cry, but it had nothing to do with Meghan??
In a way, not forcing W&K to get to work right after they got married is at the heart of A LOT of the issues contributing to H&M’s departure, at least from KP. KP is a freaking mess cause the bosses don’t do crap and don’t check in so the employees run the show. They’ve never had to put together a complete charity project so they had no experience in doing so. They were not at all qualified to work for H&M, but they were qualified to work for W&K who are just as unqualified to be there too.
Exactly. Meghan came in expecting her office to be just that – an office. I think the big disconnect between Meghan and the Cambridges (other than abject racism) is that Meghan actually wanted to do charity work and thought that was the purpose of her office, while the cambridges simply cosplay at charity work to maintain the facade of their “lifetime of service.” When KP staff was expected to actually work, naturally Meghan would be more demanding than the other two who only cared about how the “work” would make them look instead of actually trying to make an impact. So, not only were KP staff not expecting to actually do anything, I think they realized that having Meghan churn out real philanthropic work would only succeed in making will & kate look horrible and give up the game with regards to what they actually do (which is nothing). To prevent that, I’m sure KP staff slow-walked, undercut, and sabotaged anything Meghan tried to do, which any boss would naturally find unacceptable and push back against.
To me, the most interesting thing is, how did Harry run Invictus and Sentabale prior to Meghan? Did he work with KP staff or did he have his own staff? Or were they happy to put in work for Harry because he’s a blood prince and not a Black American?
I think Invictus and Sentebale had their own separate offices/teams I believe, but I’m not 100% sure of it. I just know that there was no push or pull over who would get to keep it once Harry left. It seemed understood that they are 100% his.
This whole area right here is what I hope will be included in the interview tonight. I want to hear about her arrival in KP and what she expected vs what she actually got. I think she can shed light on this in a careful way without completely trashing KP/WK, but also throwing major shade and calling them out.
Yes! I agree with this completely. The article claims that Harry and Meghan refused to play a supporting role to William and Kate. That’s because the only way to avoid outshining those two would be to do absolutely nothing. Meghan and Harry are passionate about their roles and wanted to work!
I would love for Meghans lawyers to open an investigation into whether employees were released from NDA’s only to bash Meghan.
I saw Omid saying on tv that some principals only meet with their staff once a month while the Sussex’s were popping into the office on the daily, checking on events, meetings, etc. I can only imagine what a shock it must have been to the KP staff to be faced with a boss that actually wanted to work and expected the same from their employees.
My tinfoil tiara theory about the bullying claims against Meghan consisted of employees who were for the first time expected to actually work and to perform their jobs well and complained about how unfair it was. When the employees found out Jason had submitted claims on their behalf, they realized how bad it would look to say that they found having to actually do the work for which they are paid was beyond their capabilities.
@harla That’s exactly what I think!! All these complaints read to me like staffers who had tantrums when being exposed to an actual work ethic for the first time!
I’m actually sort of surprised that this includes the tidbits that Will & Kate are “often out of contact” – I mean, that confirms they don’t live together, right? And another dig at William re: being abusive to staff. Oh how I hope the media turns on the keens, now THAT would be popcorn worthy.
Or they are on vacation a lot.
Oh, true. I read it as out of contact with each other but you’re right, it’s probably out of contact with their staff.
That’s how I read it. They are constantly on vacation or just hiding out in Norfolk not bothering at all with the office, i.e. not working. I know it is a popular theory here that they live apart but I’m not so sure. However, it has long been clear that they work very little and I think this little barb hints at this. They don’t bother staying in touch with their office regularly because they don’t want to work and only put in the absolute minimum because they can’t get away with simply not doing any kind of royal “work”.
I read that as Will and Kate often out of contact with their own staffers, unreachable professionally. They probably do live apart often though.
The intention of these stories is to make Meghan look bad, but they always end up making the Cambridges look bad. If I was Kate, I’d be horribly embarrassed about stories of me crying over clothing, or coming into my own at nearly 40.
They demanded the choir? I thought it was Charles’ idea to hire the choir? They can’t keep their stories straight.
And she wanted her wedding to be about her and what she wanted? The horror-this is unlike any bride ever.
It honestly doesn’t make Meghan sound bad that she wanted her her wedding to be like she wished. It rather makes the staff look indirectly racist as in “how dare a black woman marrying a prince want a standard royal wedding”.
I know the current furor over M is because of the interview but even before that it seemed a lot of press on her was to deflect from the RF. M is actually pretty boring so sometimes it’s a stretch.
Ah yes. The bullying from Meghan is exactly as I suspected. She expected them to ::GASP:: do the jobs they’d been hired for and they didn’t like that.
It’s very clear that W/K’s work issue would trickle down to staff, and frankly, I’m sure that was part of the appeal of working there, knowing that very little would be asked of you most of the time. Imagine having a gross American who liked to work and had things she wanted to do come in and want to actually WORK! The horror.
All these people are hideous and terrible.
I would just like to say that Meghan personally made me cry some salty white woman tears early this morning when I figured out that my plans to watch the interview live on my roku tv’s CBS news app seemed like they might not work out. When I downloaded the CBS app and was told to sign in with my non-existent provider I cried tears of frustration. When I attempted to sign in with my Roku account and figured out that my husband set up the roku account with some obscure email address and a password I didn’t remember, I cried. When I attempted to push the “forgot password” link and then it didn’t send the email to reset my password, I cried again. Mostly about the fact that my husband keeps using obscure email addresses and passwords that he then forgets whenever he sets up our family’s TVs and computers and video game consoles, but it’s still all Meghan’s fault. It’s her fault that I’m PMSing and didn’t sleep well last night and attempted to do this all at 5AM before being fully awake and having any coffee. Such a bully, that Meghan. I would also like to personally blame Meghan and am going to sue her for $5.99 because I ended up signing up for CBS all access as a backup to make sure I can watch this live.
I’m just so tired of these two and their faux concerned head tilting.
I can’t even believe that back in the day I liked these two. Blech.
“The Meghan thing is a disgrace, but it’s not in isolation. They cut you out, undermine you, talk down to you. One minute you’re in – the next you’re persona non grata. Some staff have special protection. I’ve never witnessed behaviour like it before.”
I don’t know if they do American style investigative journalism in the UK, but they should based on this excerpt. I would love to know *exactly* who ‘they’ is. Certain Royals? Senior courtiers? Once and for all, get to the bottom of it and make it public.