Harry & Meghan’s Interview Open Post: Hosted by the one and only Oprah

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear' tour

It’s funny, a week ago, CB and I debated whether or not it was worth it to do an Open Post for the Golden Globes. I argued against it because I thought the Globes would be chaotic and bad and no one would be watching. I was right, but even I didn’t know how terrible the Globes would be. Well, it’s massively different with CBS’s Sussex interview. American awards shows and sporting events could only dream of the kind of hype Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is getting. My prediction (and remember, I’m a bitchy Cassandra) is that it will be one of the highest-rated programs of the year in America, and that tens of millions of people around the world will watch the full interview by the end of the week.

Most of us understood that the British papers would be in full-blown Clown Show Mode throughout the weekend, and that’s exactly what happened. The amount of space and time devoted to these two royals who peaced out is quite extraordinary, even more so when you consider the fact that the official position of so many royal commentators is that “no one cares about Harry and Meghan.” They want to be able to launch into one of the most naked, half-assed smear campaigns, hyperventilating the entire way, then they want to be able to say that Harry and Meghan are unimportant, that what they say is super-boring, yet the whole thing is a “circus” of H&M’s making. If it is a circus, I know who the clowns are.

According to the Sunday Times, Liz of House Petty plans to “ignore” the interview, yet in the same breath, courtiers promise to “come out swinging” if H&M talk sh-t about them. Liz wants to get back to work and focus on that, which is super-weird because we’ve heard a thousand times in the past three weeks that no one should be doing or saying anything because Prince Philip is in the hospital? Weird.

There’s also a strange attempt to make it sound like Meghan and Harry are being paid for the CBS interview. One, that’s not how the American media works. Two, they aren’t being paid. Three, the $7.5 million figure being floated around is what CBS paid OPRAH and her production company for the interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham on 8th March 2018

52 Responses to “Harry & Meghan’s Interview Open Post: Hosted by the one and only Oprah”

  1. Melly says:
    March 7, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Let’s go, bitches!!

    Reply
  2. Noodle says:
    March 7, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    I’m on the west coast, but desperately want to see the interview when it’s broadcast on the east coast. Any suggestions for how to view on east coast time? Would the CBS streaming app have it?

    Reply
    • Melly says:
      March 7, 2021 at 6:55 pm

      Can you get a VPN? NordVPN is easy to use and there’s tons of discount codes

      Reply
      • Noodle says:
        March 7, 2021 at 6:58 pm

        I don’t think so. I’ve downloaded the streaming app and didn’t connect it to my provider, so maybe they don’t know my time zone (??). I’m going to try at watch at 5pm PT and see if I can. If I can’t see it until 8pm my time, so be it. I’m just so excited!’

      • Melly says:
        March 7, 2021 at 7:02 pm

        I’m using the Paramount+ app, maybe that might be helpful for you? You can see what’s upcoming using that app. If you need any help, let me know

      • Noodle says:
        March 7, 2021 at 7:14 pm

        @melly, thanks for the offer. It won’t let me proceed until I share my location so it can link me to my local station. Don’t they realize I am lying about my location so I can watch it earlier than my local station broadcasts!?! Grrrrr.

    • Chicken says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:13 pm

      On Twitter, the Squadparties account is holding a watch party here: app.kosmi.io/room/rsgf1f They are saying they it will play there wherever you are in the world. I’ve never attended but maybe it will work.

      Reply
      • Yasmin says:
        March 7, 2021 at 7:29 pm

        Yes, one of the biggest Meghan instagram accounts also posted this link so it’s legit! I will be watching from the UK

    • Midge says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      I’m in the Dominican Republic and using Nord VPN and Paramount +. Can’t wait!

      Reply
  3. fluffy_bunny says:
    March 7, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    I don’t stay up late enough to watch all of the interview live. I do have this weird thing that happens when new Walking Dead airs. I end up waking up at 4am to watch TWD and the Talking Dead before the school run. I’m assuming that will happen tonight and actually hoping for it because my husband is working from home and is constantly in meetings and I can’t hear any of the shows I watch. But cheers everybody. Enjoy the tea.

    Reply
  4. Imogene says:
    March 7, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    I never, ever miss 90 day fiance but there was truly no choice tonight. I am READY.

    Reply
  5. Mariatia says:
    March 7, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    I just realized my CBS app turned into paramount plus. Help! Where do I watch?

    Reply
  6. Laura says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    I bought an antenna because I didn’t feel like adding basic cable to my internet….I’m guessing it’s after 60 mins…the wait is on

    Reply
  7. ms says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Why can’t CBS pay the Sussexes for the interview? Not disputing the facts. Just unaware of this aspect.

    Reply
    • Melly says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:10 pm

      That’s just not the way interviews work in the US

      Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:15 pm

      I’m guessing it is considered a violation of journalistic ethics because the subject would then be indebted (in a sense) to the interviewer. Better to leave money out of it to avoid an appearance of bribery.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      I think its because Harry and Meghan don’t want to be paid. This program is not from CBS news, its from Oprah’s HARPO studio. CBS brought it from Oprah.

      Reply
    • harperc says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:42 pm

      To add more to the “against journalistic ethics”: mainstream media will pay license fees for video and photos, but will NOT pay to interview you. It’s this idea that if you were being paid to say something, then you would be more likely to lie in support of the story. No pay, no conflict of interest.

      Some orgs in the US do pay for stories (TMZ, National Equirer, etc), and they are considered tabloids, which is why they are ignored by the MSM.

      I don’t think British media have any idea how little respect tabloids get over here. Over there, the BBC actually talks about what is on the tabloids’ front pages. But here? They’re ignored, unless the stories they break can be confirmed by “real” sources (celebrity deaths, John Edwards paying a girlfriend, etc.)

      Reply
  8. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Wait a minute! Watching 60 Minutes & the last commercial said something about why Archie isn’t a prince. Good Lord! What are we about to find out? That it wasn’t H&M’s decision?! OMG!

    Reply
  9. aquarius64 says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    T minus 56 odd minutes and counting. GMB is having Toxic Tom on this week to comment on the interview. The Dim has reported ITV sent hours of interview footage to CBS. Bad Dad may be in the interview but CBS may be fact checking what he has said. If CBS finds inconsistencies it will get reported.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:19 pm

      Oh ffs, as if Tom has anything new to say, or absolutely anyone cares what he thinks about this interview. They’re so desperate! They’ll throw anyone who says anything negative about Meghan on the air. He was old news by the end of May 2018. What a joke.

      Reply
  10. Liz version 700 says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    My husband is making fun of how excited I am to watch this. Meanwhile his math nerd self is watching WWE. I kid you not

    Reply
  11. Neners says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    Went on a run. Eating dinner, jumping in the shower and then shutting the bedroom door and grabbing some popcorn. Nobody better interrupt me during this interview or there will be war!

    Reply
  12. Willow says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Wasn’t even sure if I was going to watch this (2 hours)! Then the carnival of so-called experts spent all week nitpicking at our Meghan. So I am popping popcorn and brewing tea right now!

    Reply
  13. LaLaSF says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    A clarification about American media:
    Being paid for interviews is not uncommon when a human interest story . As this is not a news piece, H & M could be being paid but we will never know unless it is released via tax records or other public financial statements. As they are private citizens, there is no reason for that to be shared other than to avoid further speculation.
    But nonetheless, I am ready for the tea at 8pm!

    Reply
  14. Drun says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    So, in spite of the fact that H+M are “still beloved members of the RF”, the courtiers can rip them apart with no push back.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 7, 2021 at 7:24 pm

      These articles are pathetic. One of my favorite lines was: “On Monday most people in Britain will be thinking about schools going back, getting the vaccine and, at the Palace particularly, looking forward to the Duke of Edinburgh coming out of hospital. This is just a sideshow,’ they said.”

      Sure Jan, keep telling yourselves that if it makes you feel better, lol.

      Reply
  15. Liz version 700 says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    Holy Cow good on Mackenzie Bezoa for dropping her marriage news 30 minutes before H&M’s interview. Fly all the way under that radar !!

    Reply
  16. Sinéad says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    There’s a new clip out. The queen didn’t want to make Archie a Prince!!! 💣

    Reply
  17. Sarah Kate says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    I am hoping they address the hypocrisy of the treatment of the Sussexes meanwhile noting how the Royals have covered for Prince Andrew (after having coerced sex with an underaged girl – at Epstein’s)

    Reply
  18. Tiffany says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    I am so happy for this interview with Meghan and her husband, Archie’s Dad.

    Reply
  19. wendywoo says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    I’m so excited to hear about their “Donkey Sanctuary”!! ;-)

    Reply
  20. Beach Dreams says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    YIKES x1000 at the new clip they showed about Archie not being a prince. Oprah framed the question in a context of the palace not allowing it. The clip didn’t show Meghan’s answer, but if she confirms that’s the reason…holy hell.

    Reply
  21. C-Shell says:
    March 7, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Love you all, but I will only be checking in during commercials. I will be hanging on *every word*!

    Reply

