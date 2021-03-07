Harry & Meghan’s Interview Open Post: Hosted by the one and only Oprah

It’s funny, a week ago, CB and I debated whether or not it was worth it to do an Open Post for the Golden Globes. I argued against it because I thought the Globes would be chaotic and bad and no one would be watching. I was right, but even I didn’t know how terrible the Globes would be. Well, it’s massively different with CBS’s Sussex interview. American awards shows and sporting events could only dream of the kind of hype Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is getting. My prediction (and remember, I’m a bitchy Cassandra) is that it will be one of the highest-rated programs of the year in America, and that tens of millions of people around the world will watch the full interview by the end of the week.

Most of us understood that the British papers would be in full-blown Clown Show Mode throughout the weekend, and that’s exactly what happened. The amount of space and time devoted to these two royals who peaced out is quite extraordinary, even more so when you consider the fact that the official position of so many royal commentators is that “no one cares about Harry and Meghan.” They want to be able to launch into one of the most naked, half-assed smear campaigns, hyperventilating the entire way, then they want to be able to say that Harry and Meghan are unimportant, that what they say is super-boring, yet the whole thing is a “circus” of H&M’s making. If it is a circus, I know who the clowns are.

According to the Sunday Times, Liz of House Petty plans to “ignore” the interview, yet in the same breath, courtiers promise to “come out swinging” if H&M talk sh-t about them. Liz wants to get back to work and focus on that, which is super-weird because we’ve heard a thousand times in the past three weeks that no one should be doing or saying anything because Prince Philip is in the hospital? Weird.

There’s also a strange attempt to make it sound like Meghan and Harry are being paid for the CBS interview. One, that’s not how the American media works. Two, they aren’t being paid. Three, the $7.5 million figure being floated around is what CBS paid OPRAH and her production company for the interview.

