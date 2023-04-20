Two of Carole Middleton’s business partners suddenly quit Party Pieces in March

The funniest thing about the Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces business collapsing is the distinct lack of gossip and commentary about it in the British media. The Daily Mail, Tatler, The Telegraph, they’re all doing straight reporting about the situation around Party Pieces. There’s no commentator chiming in about how a potential bankruptcy for the future queen’s parents looks awful. There’s no royal biographer briefing the Mail about how the Middleton brand is going down the drain. All of those commentators are so focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business dealings and putting the nastiest spin on Harry’s “paymasters,” meanwhile their future queen’s mother mismanaged what was supposed to be an eight-figure business into what looks like total insolvency. Nary a whiff of commentary about the fact that the Middletons will likely have to pay a “dowry” to offload the failing, debt-ridden business? Well, here’s more straight reporting – apparently, the Middletons need to offload PP in a hurry because two of their partners and financial backers pulled out rather suddenly. Holy sh-t.
Carole and Michael Middleton put their Party Pieces business up for sale after two of their three financial backers pulled out, it has emerged. Steven Bentwood, chief executive of parent company Party Pieces Holdings since 2019, and investor Darryl Eales resigned as directors in March, according to documents filed this week at Companies House. It was only after their departure that the Princess of Wales’s parents called in the consultancy Interpath to help them find a buyer for the company they founded in 1987.
Mr Bentwood, who previously built up his own lingerie company, and Mr Eales, a former chairman of Oxford United Football Club, and Erik Anderson, an American millionaire, all invested in Party Pieces when it became a public limited company four years ago. Now, only Mr Anderson remains as a director, together with Mr and Mrs Middleton.
It comes after reports that the Middletons are considering handing over a six-figure sum to a buyer in order to offload the business. Party Pieces lost £285,000 in 2021, taking its total deficit to £1.35 million, according to publicly available accounts.
A source close to the sale process confirmed that Mr Bentwood and Mr Eales had resigned as directors before Interplan was asked to give advice. The Middletons have asked Interplan to advise them on “options”, which include a sale or finding new investors.
The company is hoping it will receive a major boost from the Coronation – at which the Middletons are expected to be guests – by promoting a range of items for use at street parties.
Sky News reported this week that one of the leading contenders to buy the business is Club Green, one of its rivals, which is also a family-owned business selling party goods. Potential bidders have been told that Party Pieces has shown “some recent UK performance contraction during international expansion and focus on margins”. The Middletons are reportedly offering a six-figure “dowry” payment to sweeten any deal, with Sky quoting a source who said they were “trying to do the right thing for the business and its stakeholders”.
Um, is no one going to do a follow-up on WHY two of their business partners suddenly exited the business in March? Is no one going to do a follow-up on why Carole and Mike took on these business partners in 2019? Is no one going to ask if it’s tacky as f–k that the future queen’s gauche, bankrupt mother is hoping that her coronation invitation helps spur Party Pieces sales? I always thought that James Middleton was the black sheep of the family, the one with zero business sense, a well-connected grifter with a reverse Midas Touch. But no – the apple didn’t fall far from the grifter tree. Party Pieces has been a house of cards for a while. Sounds like those business partners just wised up to the extent of failing business this year. Good lord.
Also: how have Carole and Mike been funding their lavish lifestyle for years as their business went under? Does it have anything to do with that pot farm found adjacent to Middleton Manor?
Wonder if those two received word from the RF that Kate and her family are definitely on their way out?
Kind of feels that way doesn’t it?
Seems like they missed their chance to sell while the Middleton “brand” was valuable. Before I thought it was just a rumor among posh toffs, but now it seems Britain’s business aristos are also aware that Kate is circling the drain.
I seriously doubt Party Pieces was ever a multi- million dollar business. I believe it was cover to help elevate Kate in British Society and maybe hide money for Uncle Gary. The fact that the business failure is being openly discussed in the public is proof that the Middleton’s no longer enjoy the protection of William. First the parents and next the wife
My first thought. These people would get the first whiffs.
Everything this family has achieved is built on lies.
What I also don’t understand is how Club Green’s name got out there. Usually, when selling/buying a business, both sides need to sign an NDA. Maybe that’s just in the US? Otherwise this feels like a PR stunt to boost PP’s reputation.
Signing an NDA is pretty common in Europe, too.
Possibly to put club green in the spotlight and get them off the back foot?
I simply think that in today’s world, a company depending on cheap, disposable crap is an outdated business idea. Can’t think anyone needs much of it, particularly as you can grab your disposable paper plates in any supermarket. They should simply close it down – that would be in line with the Earthsh*t thinking.
Oh, you’re right.
Didn’t think that much about it, but yes.
You can get it in Supermarkets here and quite common warehouses.
Well karma is working so that’s good. Carole may need to be more available for some other pieces that may need picking up.
So William’s not going to bail them out? He has the money now.
My tin foil tiara theory: they will get a “royal bailout” in exchange for no more “skip Charles for William” and “Kate the crown jewel” propaganda. Like shut up and go sit down somewhere. Its funny that Uncle Big mouth has been quiet too, maybe his money is funny too in this economy.
We haven’t really seen those kinds of stories for a while.
Doesn’t seem like it. If he was going to, it would have been done by now and we wouldn’t be getting these “desperate to offload”, people jumping ship business stories. It would have been “sold the business for a tidy sum and now we’re retiring” stories.
I do wonder what Peggy’s game plan in. Is he willing to let the Middleton’s twist in the wind?
That’s the surprising part, isn’t it? William has duchy money now, I’m certain that some dubious accountant could make things look above board.
What I don’t get is why the Middletons don’t just shut it down quietly – the business seems to have been struggling for years, most low-end retailers have their own competition, and it was reported years ago that their biggest moneymaker was actually their mailing list. I’ll admit I have been looking for some sort of money laundering scheme or PPE scandals with the Johnson government to try to explain how they are still in business at all. But all I see is an outdated business model that they tried to export to the US.
So why go through the hassle of trying to find a buyer at 10 cents on the dollar? Why go through all the drama with the board? I just don’t see what the Middletons have to gain here.
I think William is done with them. He’s arrogant enough to know he holds the PR cards and can spin that family into oblivion. He’ll take a page right out of Camilla’s book.
Really looking forward to seeing where Carole is seated at the Coronation. That should settle it.
Maybe they didn’t get the RF access they thought they would with being Middleton-adjacent? Something illicit going on with PP and they don’t want to have their names attached?
I think Kate and the Middletons are on the way out.
Yes, I’ve wondered why those investors would get involved in the first place – it’s not like PP was the wave of the future, even back in 2019.
If they’re counting on con-a-nation street parties to boost business, from what I hear, they better think again. People are just not into signing up to celebrate Charles’ clowning.
Question: are they invited to the struggly? Also she looked ridiculous during the funeral with that umbrella she calls a hat and her sour face
“ at which the Middletons are expected to be guests ”
Pretty vague wording. So, non-royal aristos aren’t invited, but the crew that’s been lobbying to skip C&C are??!! We’ll see.
I’ve been wondering that, too. I haven’t seen any confirmation. I could see them out in full force for the concert but if the Mountbattens aren’t invited to the coronation, why would the Middletons?
That last link though. So the Middletons have been supplementing their income with drug money? Awesome. I hope this gets picked up and run with.
In the words of the great Taylor Swift, “Karma is a god.”
Remember that bizarre story about how Kate and her mother fell out during Covid? Did they get cut off from the Royal teat? And their other extremely wealthy son in law won’t bail them out either? How frightfully embarrassing for all involved.
I think that story was more about how William began to resent Carol(e)’s constant presence at the house during COVID – it was pretty much confirmed that she moved in allegedly to help with the kids but I suspect it was to do what she usually does and try to keep that marriage going. Only this time it didn’t work and its hinted that William asked kHate to ask Carole to go home as he didn’t want her there.
That may have very been early on, which precipitated William moving to Wood Farm the second Philip was moved out. Add in their strange zooms that started at Anmer and swiftly changed to the main house at Sandringham. IMO they spent lockdown apart.
I think something definitely went on around the time of the Diana statue reveal. Carole’s briefing to the press during that week was deranged.
The business is clearly in distress and they are trying to avoid a bankruptcy filing. Their personal assets/wealth will be protected via whatever corporate structure they have in place, plus any other dodgy side dealings they have going. William/Kate or Uncle Gary in fact could be quietly funding their efforts to offload the business. It takes cash to hire an advisory firm and offer a dowry payment. And of course the article mentions their coronation attendance. Nothing like trading on royal connections one more time. If this were Harry and Meghan, the UK media would have published a barrage of hit pieces. Unbelievable there is silence here, and that no investigative journalist has ever looked into their business dealings. Then again, maybe somebody has and they have been silenced.
Yes, Party Pieces most likely has to pay Interpath consultants an hourly rate to offload PP instead of filing for the big B, which may still happen if they can’t get a buyer with terms that work. It takes hours of work to find potential buyers and ward off the creditors while the company is still in business. Most companies are forced by their banks to hire a company like Interpath as the bank is usually first to see the handwriting on the wall and force the issue.
It’s interesting that the remaining financial backer is American and that the Middletons EXPECT to be guests at the ClownFest. When is the American backer going to jump off of this sinking ship?
Wait, they obviously haven’t RSVP’d yet but no gnashing of teeth or agonizing wails from the BM? I’m wondering if C-Rex would actually snub them by not inviting them? After all, they’re not aristocrats nor world leaders…
If these two directors invested money (which I believe they did), it could simply be that they realised there was no way they were going to see a return on it, and bailed – allowing the Middletons to sell and hopefully repay them. Or for there to be an insolvency, in which they would rank as creditors (though they still might not get any of their money back).
The last public accounts for this company show a deficit of £1.5m, but that was for 2021. My bet is that the 2022 will be even worse.
And I honestly can’t see them finding a buyer. Who would buy it? The company has no inherent value. The assets will be just a few computers and a pile of paper crap – it’s not like they have valuable raw materials or real estate that could be sold off. (Assuming the premises are owned by the Middletons and not the company). The “royal adjacent” thing is not a selling point IMO – especially as the Middletons’ link seems ever more tenuous.
Is it wrong that I’m rather enjoying this ..?
Not to worry K’s settlement with Bill, will pay the dowry.
How ironic.
Was it all really worth it ?
Can’t remember where (might have been here?), but I recall reading that PP made most of their money from selling their mailing list/ customer database, and that once laws around that changed, that’s when the party started falling to pieces?
If that’s really the case, this has been a long time coming.
Interesting – if mailing lists were their thing then GDPR would have wrecked them.
Interesting that Pippa and her Terribly Wealthy husband haven’t bailed them out.
It’s all strange to me.
Isn’t Pippa married to a billionaire? William could easily afford to buy it, shut it down, and they can say “We retired”
Are the wealthy SILs not going to step in? Even just to save face?
This adds to the William wants to divorce Kate theory in my book.
I already think Pippa’s husband bailed out PP, he also ‘invested’ in her brothers failed business so am guessing he’s done funding her family hence the sale.
The fact that the story is even in the news tells us that the press protection the Middletons enjoyed for so long is gone or going.
As the song goes ‘Video killed the radio star’
And in the case of the Middleton’s Amazon and Ali Express wrecked the Middleton’s.
The writing has been on the wall for YEARS.