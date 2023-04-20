Princess Kate wore a £183 Karen Millen dress in Birmingham for a day of events

In the past month, the Prince and Princess of Wales have only made one public appearance or event: the church walk on Easter Sunday. No one knows for sure where they were on their month-long holiday, although most people assume they spent the bulk of that time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. We usually don’t find out about their international travels until much later. In any case, today they ended their vacation and traveled to Birmingham for a day of local events. According to the Mail, they traveled by train. Shocked that they didn’t travel by helicopter! They probably took their helicopter from Norfolk to London, which is where they “caught the train.” Just like us!
Kate is wearing a Karen Millen dress in a muted merlot shade. The dress currently retails (on sale) for £183.20. It’s called the “midi trench dress.” Y’all know who else likes trenches and trench-style dresses? CopyKeen Kate is at it again. That being said, this also feels retro, like she’s trying to reference a look from Princess Diana.
One of their first stops was an Indian restaurant, where they wore aprons and helped out in the kitchen? Unsanitary.
Hope we told this customer to come to the right place…! @indianstreatery pic.twitter.com/0dxzpegLqt
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023
