Princess Kate wore a £183 Karen Millen dress in Birmingham for a day of events

In the past month, the Prince and Princess of Wales have only made one public appearance or event: the church walk on Easter Sunday. No one knows for sure where they were on their month-long holiday, although most people assume they spent the bulk of that time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. We usually don’t find out about their international travels until much later. In any case, today they ended their vacation and traveled to Birmingham for a day of local events. According to the Mail, they traveled by train. Shocked that they didn’t travel by helicopter! They probably took their helicopter from Norfolk to London, which is where they “caught the train.” Just like us!

Kate is wearing a Karen Millen dress in a muted merlot shade. The dress currently retails (on sale) for £183.20. It’s called the “midi trench dress.” Y’all know who else likes trenches and trench-style dresses? CopyKeen Kate is at it again. That being said, this also feels retro, like she’s trying to reference a look from Princess Diana.

One of their first stops was an Indian restaurant, where they wore aprons and helped out in the kitchen? Unsanitary.

20 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a £183 Karen Millen dress in Birmingham for a day of events”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Of what I can see, it’s nice. Good color, classic shape. I wish her shoes were not always so matchy. Navy blue heels would still be basic but better.

    • SeemaLikely says:
      April 20, 2023 at 9:51 am

      Agreed, navy shoes would have been a much better choice. But she looks great.

    • Acemom2 says:
      April 20, 2023 at 9:56 am

      I think it’s one of the best she’s worn from what I can see of it. Classic style, nice fit, great colour. Nary a button or bow in sight lol. I’m in agreement with you on the matchy shoes as well… I personally would have gone with a classic black patent pump!

    • MaryContrary says:
      April 20, 2023 at 10:00 am

      Yes, agreed. She’s so matchy matchy. Another time where if she had an actual stylist it would help elevate her look. Navy heels, no necklace since she’s wearing big earrings, and for the love of god-pull back that hair into something else. It just weighs down her face.

  2. Flower says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:44 am

    The morphing to Meghan 2.0 is complete.

    So tragic to see a woman in the 4th decade of her life still with no real persona or interests of her own.

    • Well Wisher says:
      April 20, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Precisely.
      Maybe she decided, when in doubt go with a winner?
      Tongue-in-cheek
      “I’ll be Meghan, they want her’. /s

  3. Sam says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Looks like they’re still on vacation.
    That’s what I call leisure activity!

    I can only say one thing about her choice of clothes today: she just doesn’t get it right. No matter how hard she tries…

    • Jais says:
      April 20, 2023 at 9:52 am

      What?! Can’t you see show hard they’re working at that restaurant? Their devotion to service in the name of the crown knows no bounds.

  4. OriginalMich says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Awww. She is wearing Indian earrings for her outing to an Indian restaurant. That girl has never met a theme she couldn’t sartorially walk past.

    Love the color of the dress.

    p.s. It always grosses me out that she doesn’t wear her hair up when working with food.

  5. Blue Nails Betty says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Whew! That photo in the tweet screams “these are the faces of the people who drugged you and stole your kidney while laughing at how much they made selling it.”

  6. Moxylady says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Did they just cos play waiters? Wtf?

  7. Cel2495 says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Copykeen strikes again 😂 oh that face and manic smile/laugh… it’s so insincere.

    Ps: I have the same dress

  8. Susan Collins says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Look we have teeth just like you. Going to a restaurant is considered work? The PR outings continue. Nothing useful to see here.

  9. Harper says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Fashion revolutionary Prince Burger King is upping his sartorial game and has added a pocket square to a dark jacket, which replaces his usual faded blue thing. Too soon to add the Dior shirt Harry wore, I guess. So he doesn’t shock the peasants with his wardrobe transformation, I see that, at least for now, he’s sticking with his old reliable, worn-out blue oxford shirt underneath. He must sleep in that thing.

  10. Amy Bee says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:54 am

    So happy to see her wearing clothes that look like something she would were before Meghan came on the scene. I hope she keeps this up.

  11. First comment says:
    April 20, 2023 at 9:58 am

    She looks good! Burgundy (or muted merlot) is a nice color on her… doesn’t she have a very similar coatdress that she wore back in November during a state visit at the official welcome (sorry, I don’t remember the name or the country of the person who visited London)?

  12. Oswin says:
    April 20, 2023 at 10:00 am

    The bug-eyes are out in full effect. She’s so embarrassing.

  13. Becks1 says:
    April 20, 2023 at 10:02 am

    oh man I don’t like it. I was kind of hopeful from the top picture – good color on her – but no, I don’t like it. the shoes don’t go, the fit looks off, I don’t really like the long pleated skirt with the trench-style top. its a no from me.

    at least their vacation is over?

