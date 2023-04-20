King Charles didn’t invite Pamela Hicks (Mountbatten’s daughter) to the coronation

These days, there really is so much drama within a certain class of British society. The grandest dukes, earls, lords, viscounts and noblewomen are extremely pissy right now because King Charles did not invite many of them to his coronation. Keep in mind, I have no skin in this game – I just enjoy watching fancy, entitled aristocrats’ worlds collapse because they weren’t invited to the biggest royal event in seventy years. But even I wonder if Charles should have made these titled toffs a bigger priority for the guest list. Especially when it comes to Lady Pamela Hicks, daughter of Lord Mountbatten, who was Charles’s mentor and de facto godfather/surrogate father. Pamela Hicks was one of QEII’s bridesmaids. Pamela Hicks and her daughter India Hicks are big-time royalists and long-time defenders of Charles. Pamela has spent years saying all kinds of nasty things about Princess Diana. India has made a point of lavishing Princess Kate with praise. And none of that was enough.
Lady Pamela Hicks will not be among the 2,000 guests in Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation. Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid and lady-in-waiting turned 94 on Wednesday, and her daughter India Hicks shared her take on the scaled-down guest list for the May 6 crowning ceremony in an Instagram birthday tribute.
India, 55, said they received a message from one of King Charles’ private secretaries, explaining that “this coronation was to be very different to the Queen’s. 8,000 guests would be whittled down to 1,000 alleviating the burden on the state.”
“The King was sending his great love and apologies, he was offending many family and friends with the reduced list,” wrote India, who is a goddaughter of King Charles and served as a bridesmaid at his wedding to Princess Diana in 1981. “My mother was not offended at all. ‘How very, very sensible’ she said. Invitations based on meritocracy not aristocracy. ‘I am going to follow with great interest the events of this new reign,’ ” India continued in the caption.
“Today my mother turns 94 years old, she must be one of the few remaining people with such a memory intact, about to live through a third coronation,” the designer, writer and entrepreneur wrote. “Happy Birthday to my darling Mum.”
I’m including the Instagram post below. I looked it up to see if I could tell whether India was seething on her mother’s behalf. I can’t tell, but I’ve always had some difficulty reading between British lines and trying to figure out their obscure class-code. If you told me that India included a few signifiers for her deep displeasure, I would believe you. Is one of them “One of the King’s personal secretaires was passing on a message from the King”? Meaning, India is pointing out that Charles sent one of his many toadies to do his work instead of calling one of his parents’ oldest friends, the daughter of his mentor? Is this also code? “My mother was not offended at all.” It reads as… carefully worded.
I do think leaving Pamela Hicks off the list is a mistake for Charles – not that I care either way, but she has a very long and very close connection to the royal family. The press is giving him quite a hard time about it.
But hey – he “only” had 2,000 places. (2,000!)
2000 sounds like a lot, but it really isn’t when you take into account how many people HAVE to be invited from Government, the C of E, the Commonwealth etc etc. If you invite one member of the nobility you’ve got to have them all or you really will cause offence. It’s like a no kids rule at a wedding – Unless they’re in the ceremony they don’t get to come.!
Are you kidding me? Everything this trashy family does has an ulterior motive.
The fact that this would have been her 3rd coronation attended makes me think she should have been invited for the history of it all. But given that she’s the daughter of his mentor, god father, etc. just wow. That’s basically not inviting family. Just keep stacking up the faux pas, charles
I think he sold the seats for bags of cash. Dude is too much of a grifter not too. Think about it. Besides his sons and Camilla’s spawn, who the f has said they got an invite?!?
Chuck telling all these people they don’t matter to him will make it delicious when they all tell him that he no longer matters to them.
This is the one time he could be excused for pandering to these deluded rich people. Without them, there’s few under 60 that actually like/support him. Chuck and his team could not mismanage this Chubbly rollout more if they had tried.
Isn’t Charles India’s godfather?
Yes, and she was a bridesmaid at his wedding to Diana. These women are basically close family members and he’s making staff dump them
Yes, I believe so.
Wow, this is an incredibly stupid decision, *even* for Charles. The extent to which he’s fcking this entire thing up is mind-boggling.
Poorly planned, poorly executed, inevitably overbudget (got to have new gold carriage) and then to insult the few people who genuinely believe you have been anointed by God himself to be King by not inviting them?
Mess. The whole point of this event is to bring everyone together and all they manage to do is insult their closest friends and family.
“‘How very, very sensible’ she said. Invitations based on meritocracy not aristocracy. ‘I am going to follow with great interest the events of this new reign,’ ”
calling this shade doesnt seem quite right, because its pretty clear she is just disgusted 🙂
Right? I’m sure these people are allllllll about meritocracy over aristocracy LOL
Oh, yeah. They’re pissed.
My thoughts exactly. She’s pissed off. Why else would she make a birthday post of her mother all about a non invite to the coronation? What a way to get people talking about it
Yep. The equivalent of signing an email with regards.
I am taking the sentence about her mother being one of the few remaining people who remembers and is about to live through a third coronation as the fact that she is fully offended for her mother that she won’t be at this one in person, and a pointed look at Charles on the history here.
Although should a woman who’s 94 really be sat around a bunch of unmasked people travelling from all parts of the world in recent days? The U.K. likes to pretend covid no longer exists but… people still get it.
It almost reads like a warning. Like watch out, you idiot. If you are judging on merit, I’m going to be keeping an eye on everything you do to look for this “merit” you talk about.
@JM that’s how I read it too. She will be watching events with all the goodwill of a coiled rattlesnake.
So she said there’s nothing aristocratic about this coronation, and she’ll watch his reign with popcorn at hand, basically.
Not an unfair assessment, I think.
The Republic is nigh.
It’s like those memos that get circulated around the office when someone’s been fired – “we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Oh I think she is offended alright. Chuckles you’re a real putz but I think it’s king Cowmilla running this show.
It’s Camilla’s doing for sure.
I’m not sure she’s being wise.
These are my favorite gossip posts, indignant entitled aristocrats. Nothing will top Duke Privybottom or whatever his name was futilely refurbishing his carriage but not getting an invite, but national reporting on the new king snubbing a 94 year old woman is also entertaining. Not a good look for old Chuck. Wonder what stories Camzilla will have to leak distract from this most mild of criticism.
Absolutely, I didn’t see this coming and it’s proving excellent entertainment for those of us sitting in the cheap seats with our popcorn and ‘not my king’ t-shirts on.
@Pinkosaurus Same! I love watching the aristos melt down as they discover Charles thinks they are dispensable. These are my favorite kind of posts and I hope to see more of them here.
Lordy, this is funny. The thing is no one knows the official guest list right? Not even the the BM. Will Charles ever release the 2,000 names of who’s actually going? Maybe they’re waiting until closer to the date or it will be known after the actual coronation. I’m just curious to see who actually made the cut. How many foreigners v actual Brits. Technically, this is a post-brexit coronation and Charles is not getting with the nativist program.
With these things the rule of thumb is “those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” People who actually have a relationship with Charles understand why they aren’t invited and know that the access afforded by their private relationship is far more important. People who aren’t close to the royals are offended because this is their big chance to show off.
This is Charles’s own goddaughter, who was a bridesmaid at his wedding, saying that she and her mum, a bridesmaid at his mother’s wedding, were told by an employee that they aren’t wanted.
Oh they are absolutely offended at not being invited as well as by how bad Charles is at all of this.
“How very, very sensible” is code for “how common and peasanty for the king to want to dumb down the coronation”.
“I am going to follow with great interest the events of this new reign” is the aristo version of Gwyneth’s “I wish you well” to her ski suit guy.
Excellent translations, Betty!!
She repeated that her mom’s memory is long and intact. To me, that’s message received? Hopefully she’s working on her memoirs.
Aka, I remember all the favours I did you, plus all the dirt I have on you. A memoir from her should be juicyyy lol
Yep, I noticed the wording. Charles is playing with fire. Mountbatten had a lot of skeletons in his closet, but he also knew all about Charles’. He was like a father to him.
I really think that they are burning it all to the ground. It seems he and Camilla ( ofcourse ) are making sure that William will never be King. Charles is King and he might live to 90 or 100 but what will be left for William apart from the money. Charles and his vengeful wife are alienating everyone apart from the tabloids. Camilla can’t care because she’s not the mother of William.
Excuse me but her name is not Parker Bowles or Shand or even Middleton. IIRC India was a bridesmaid for Diana and Charles.
“ she must be one of the few remaining people with such a memory intact,”
Sounds like a threat to me.
This makes no sense at all! I cannot see where their thought process is on this. Surely costs could have been cut in other areas.
I don’t see how. I mean, what was he to do? NOT have a solid gold carriage? You’re being ridiculous Darby. /s
God, he’s so stupid.
Yes, she’s seething: “Invitations based on meritocracy not aristocracy.”—this is a giveaway.
@Susan Collins
Exactly, KING COWMILLA is behind this. Eliminating anything to do with Princess Diana.
Ok, let’s say Camila’s goal in life is to make sure Diana’s children and grandchildren never ascend to the throne. What’s her end goal? Because if it’s not William, it’s one of his 3 children. Is her goal to destroy the monarchy and keep all of the money for herself and her descendants? If one of her kids are actually Charles’s is there a way to get them in the line of succession ahead of William? Would that require an act of Parliament?
That memory comment sounded like a threat to me. At this rate, I see many tell all memoirs in C-Rex’ future.
And he couldn’t even be bothered to invite his god-daughter? No one from the Mountbattens? The race to the monarchy’s irrelevancy is on. Hopefully sooner rather than later, bc Chuck’s petty shortsighted actions during this fiasco he calls his “reign” are alienating the very people who actually care about upholding the monarchy.
Oh, they are angry all right.
Charles is so bad at all of this.
He really is going to be the last King.
Pamela Hicks’ book “Daughter of Empire” was a really interesting read, like how bonkers crazy fabulous her childhood was so close to the throne. She talks about her mother and her father and their separate lives, growing up with her home used as a WW2 hospital, surprise visits by the queen, and the craziest story to me was how her mom and her boytoy sent the kids to other family’s castle and FORGOT which one, so they had to drive across Europe stopping at various palaces and asking “have you seen my kids?” and it was just another day in the life. I think this is a very arrogant snub considering how close Philip and Charles were reported to be to Lord Mountbatten. Charles is treating this like a royal wedding and not the somber ceremony for the citizens of the UK that it has always been. I’m still surprised that foreign monarchs and heirs have agreed to attend.
It is a great read. India does interviews with her mother about royal adjacent events and recollections all the time and they’re fascinating. Lady Pamela is absolutely a relic of another age, and India is able to point that out respectfully but with humor too. Honestly, I was shocked and actually pretty miffed on her behalf that she wasn’t invited. I know at her age it would probably be too much to sit through-but she should have been asked.
“Charles is treating this like a royal wedding and not the somber ceremony for the citizens of the UK that it has always been.”
1. This is the best sum up of Charles’s view of this shindig.
2. Charles has desperately been fantasizing about having power for 73 years. I guarantee he has overinflated the power of the British monarchy to the point that he believes he is a world leader rather than a powerless caricature of the monarchs of centuries ago.
Maybe it’s just me, but as I read her “my mother is not offended” statements and commentary, all I could think was, “Oh, they’re MAD mad!” 😳
It just read icy-as-hell to me 🥶
It was so icy that meteorologists around the world are now reporting a 2 degree drop in global warming. ❄️❄️❄️
I’ve read the post on Pamela’s comments about Diana and her comments are almost word for word the same as what is said about Meghan today. Maybe Pamela and India should have just shut about the royals and then they would have been invited. Note that India promotes her substack in the Instagram post.
“Invitations based on meritocracy”? Really? What merit do the other monarchs attending have besides coming out the right birth canal in the right order? What have the Middletons done? What have Cam’s children and grands done besides being born with a connection?
I think the way they are doing invitations is ridiculous. I’m certainly not a fan of the Toffs, but that is his base! It isn’t endearing him to anyone. This coronation is a big deal in king world. So make it a big thing!
Salt Island gonna be even saltier than usual when this is over. As Mountbatten’s daughter, I’m pretty shocked she didn’t make the cut. If anyone knows where all bodies are buried, it would be her. Good thing her memory is 👍💯.
I’m (not quite, but still!) surprised at Charles shortsightedness. For sure there’s Camilla behind this. But how foolish.
Unlike, say, the Spanish king, Charles is a primus inter pares, first among equals. This is what the Magna Charta is all about. He doesn’t get to play Louis XIV with the aristocracy.
I believe Camilla thinks she’s paying back what she must have felt as ostracism by the aristocracy (she is part of the “landed gentry”, but her family holds no title, so she’s not at the same level as Diana, for example). I’m pretty sure they ridiculed her behind closed doors, and very much sided with Diana, if they sided with anyone at all. So Camilla wants to win it all, to make no prisoners… but she’s throwing everything into the fire.
What’s more: Mountbatten was like a father to Charles, the figure his real father, Philip, could never be. He was a father figure, a mentor, a friend. His wife was a lifelong family friend. Putting the crown and the whole spectacle aside, it’s horrible behaviour. Ungrateful, unkind, especially because the lady is over ninety. She would probably have declined anyways.
Silly, silly choice.
This makes ZERO sense considering how close Charles and Philip were to Mountbatten. Mountbatten engineered Liz and Philip and then engineered Chuckles and Diana.
In fact Chuckles was so close to Mountbatten that Philip despised the relationship between them.
Also Charles is India’s god father ?