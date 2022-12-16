India Hicks: Princess Kate ‘wants to not be given things’ & has a ‘strong sense of style’

India Hicks is the kind of royal-adjacent that the Windsors approve of. White, rich, eccentric in a British way, and aristocratic as can be. Hicks is King Charles’s second cousin AND his goddaughter. She is the granddaughter of Lord Mountbatten and daughter of Lady Pamela Hicks (daughter of Lord Mountbatten). Hicks is married to David Flint Wood, they have five children together and they spend most of their time at their home in the Bahamas, although she also maintains a presence and home in England. She was recently profiled by the Telegraph to promote all of her collaborations with British fashion labels, and some of her quotes are rather interesting.

Whether she watches The Crown: I ask if she has seen it and she quickly says no. “We don’t really get Netflix out here.”

She went to QEII’s funeral: “It was extraordinary being there for [Elizabeth II’s] funeral. I was very relieved to find myself in England with my mother during that period. The Queen’s death was a chapter closing for all of us, but for my mother [who was a bridesmaid and lady-in-waiting to the Queen] it was grief on a more personal level. I often wondered how she was and she kept using the word ‘acceptance’.”

On British fashion: “There is a very unpretentious side of British fashion, one that doesn’t take itself too seriously, that I’m such a fan of. There’s also a grittiness that I love. I spent time in Paris after the lockdown – it was wonderful to be there and see that energy but I prefer the style in England.” Gritty, these collections are not – but Hicks explains that she had an urge to work on pieces that were slightly removed from her life in the Bahamas. “Cold-weather dressing is great fun – and I can be drawn into being a little lazy and doing that LA thing where you wear your leggings all day long.”

How her aristocratic roots have influenced her taste: “I definitely shy away from the word ‘class’. Good taste is everything, but in the end it has nothing to do with class. My father came from an ordinary background but he was anything but ordinary. He was a difficult father but a brilliant designer and made me realise good taste and design are by no means dependent on money.”

Whether she’ll give the new Princess of Wales one of her designs: “She wants to not be given things, but maybe. She really is an extraordinary woman and has now developed a very strong sense of style which goes hand-in-hand with the work she is doing. She has found the balance, her style doesn’t overtake or overpower her or her causes – and you don’t necessarily remember all the individual pieces, but instead have the impression of something very beautiful.”

[From The Telegraph]

“Good taste is everything, but in the end it has nothing to do with class…good taste and design are by no means dependent on money…” Sure, but money helps buy all of those tasteful, classy things. We’ve made it so the most tasteful and luxurious things are more expensive, so that “tasteful” carries a cachet of being solely for the wealthy. As for what Hicks says about Kate the button princess, I find those comments to be kind of underhanded? “You don’t necessarily remember all the individual pieces, but instead have the impression of something very beautiful…” As in, Kate is unmemorable, the things she wears are unmemorable, and we’re only seeing her in her boring, unmemorable “work clothes” anyway. Once again, I’m reminded of the fact that the truly aristocratic women don’t think much of Kate beyond “she’s not disagreeable” and “she’s unmemorable.”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “India Hicks: Princess Kate ‘wants to not be given things’ & has a ‘strong sense of style’”

  1. C says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:24 am

    How many of these old dried-up white friends who had semi-successful careers are they going to try to dig out to praise Kate? Lol. And wasn’t India Hicks convicted of shoplifting from Harrods during the pandemic? Who cares what she thinks?

    Reply
  2. Eggbert says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:25 am

    “We don’t really get Netflix out here”….
    Liar!!!!! 🤣

    Reply
  3. Lolo86lf says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:29 am

    “Kate wants not to be given things” Ha ha ha ha. Sure, Ivanka Trump is a self-made millionairess too. Kate couldn’t wait to marry all the way to the royal family. She couldn’t wait to get her middle class paws on the royal jewels and money. She couldn’t wait for the old queen to die to plunder her jewelry box. Give me a freaking break.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      December 16, 2022 at 11:26 am

      She meant she doesn’t want to be given things except the queen’s jewelry. On the other hand, she just takes that.

      Reply
    • DouchesofCambridges says:
      December 16, 2022 at 12:40 pm

      Kate probably said that she CANNOT be given things and not doesnt WANT TO BE GIVEN. She will accept all the shiny thought from the queen’s collection oh yeah. And about fashion, Kate is always washed away. Her style is either flag color or comparable to a midcentury furniture in a great room that everybody recognizes, but is just never the hero-show-stopper of the room. But she’s there.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      December 16, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      I don’t really think top designers want Kate to wear their clothes, they’re more picky about their muses.
      Someone said Alexander McQueen would be turning in his grave if he knew Kate Middleton had become the person most associated with his brand.

      Reply
    • JaneBee says:
      December 17, 2022 at 2:22 am

      Someone tell India she just needs to send the freebie frocks directly to CarolE.

      Reply
  4. blue says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:30 am

    I love the grey dress and the suede belt in the last Kate pic.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Of course Kate doesn’t want to be given things. She wants the taxpayers to foot the bill.

    Reply
  6. Nic919 says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Kate’s sense of style is middle aged rich lady of leisure who needs to show off how thin she is at all times.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Hicks doesn’t want to say what she really thinks about Kate so she came up with this nonsense.

    Reply
  8. Beech says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Omg, I needed a warning before seeing the picture of her side eye rictus grin. She looks like one of the characters from the movie Smile. Shudder.

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    December 16, 2022 at 10:37 am

    She does not have a strong sense of style. She has a bad sense of style,

    She absolutely loves having things given to her. She absolutely doesn’t want to work for anything of her own.

    This bullshit article is being pushed out because Meghan is the ultimate modern woman with a quality life and great friends. Does KKKate even have any friends? We know she doesn’t have an original thought or idea because we can trace back and see all the ways she copies Meghan, down to that Together Christmas show last night.

    Meghan is the best thing that happened to KKKate.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      December 16, 2022 at 10:48 am

      This doesn’t sound like an “embiggening Kate” article. It sounds like someone who doesn’t want to be drawn into the royal drama. So, India doesn’t have Netflix and her designs won’t suit Kate. But I love the intimation that Kate’s strong sense of style is “Unmemorable.”

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      December 16, 2022 at 10:55 am

      @girl_ninja says:

      “She does not have a strong sense of style. She has a bad sense of style.”

      Actually, what kkkHATE has is a warped sense of stealing other women’s style.

      Reply
  10. Aurora says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:01 am

    Imagine a Jane Austen Victorian writer describing Kate in prose:

    The lady Catherine was not beautiful nor was she considered plain. Though she was not an idiot, one would never describe her as clever. She was not quite tall, but it could not be said that was short either. Her style of dress though inoffensive was woefully unmemorable and hovered at a midway point between that of an aged woman and a girl of no more than 12 years. Her personality was indiscernible as she neither warranted great attention nor caused great offense. So nondescript was she that if asked about her, her acquaintances might pause and struggle to recollect any detail of her. So middling was the lady Catherine that indeed this writer struggled to recall her and as of this moment am considering whether she actually exists or is but a figment of my imagination.

    Reply
  11. Nem says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:01 am

    Wasn’t she caught stealing a luxury coat in an aeroport duty free area ?
    The royal family has so much trashy members.
    The fortune made with the wedding of edwina mounbatten in this family must have vanished.
    That may explain why she pretends liking british fashion more than the parisian one, she can’t afford haute couture.
    Her sycophant praise of kate is quite shady

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      December 16, 2022 at 11:45 am

      Very shady. Kate can’t even wear jewelry properly. She never could. Zero sense of style. If it’s not a coat-dress it’s something nearly identical to Meghan or something just like a secretary out of the 1970s or 1980s, or completely hideous. The dresses and outfits for the Carib flor tour made me cringe.

      Reply
  12. Flower says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:02 am

    They ALL hated Kate and trolled the sh!t out of her when Bill starter poking around in her flower pot.

    But now it seems they’re all beg a friends getting in line to kiss Chuck and Bill’s rings for a chance to sit in the front pew of the Coronation. It’s so transparent I want to throw up.

    These sycophants never learn and soon Chuck will teach them again by tucking them back into their little boxes.

    Also just to add that India is the woman caught trying to steal a Max Mara coat at Heathrow Airport Duty Free but she got off with a non-custodial sentence bc *checks notes* – Royal connections, the menopause and the stress of her failing business …. despite the fact she had previous form….

    Reply
  13. Jasper says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:14 am

    They “don’t really get Netflix out there”? In The Bahamas? I doubt she’s living in some remote, tiny, barely developed island in that chain. That lady has Netflix.

    Reply
  14. Lissen says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:23 am

    I was confused by the picture. I thought at first it was either Sophie or Zara. My bad. My only excuse is: I had never heard of her. Darn! Now I have.

    So is her name pronounced “In-dy-a” or “In-ja”?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 16, 2022 at 11:31 am

      I think she was one of Lady Diana’s flower girls as well.

      Reply
      • Tigerlily says:
        December 16, 2022 at 11:58 am

        She was one of Diana’s flower girls. It’s odd to me that she comes out of the woodwork to comment like this. I’ve often wondered what Pamela Hicks did to offend the Royals as she’s been pretty much under radar for decades. Weird as she (Pamela) is Philips cousin, bridesmaid to QEII, lady in waiting then nothing.

      • PrincessK says:
        December 16, 2022 at 1:42 pm

        She completely lives off the fact that she was Diana’s bridesmaid and Charles god daughter, and I mean she actually does live of it, and the reason she is able to get publicity for whichever venture she brings up next.

  15. Tessa says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:34 am

    Kate the extraordinary woman. The bar is set very low.

    Reply
  16. kelleybelle says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:37 am

    Sure, the travelling coat-dress. This is “news” because what does she do? How much did it cost?

    Reply
  17. equality says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:50 am

    She wants to not be given things? So she worked enough to pay for multiple houses and all the expensive clothes and jewelry?

    Reply
  18. gobo says:
    December 16, 2022 at 11:56 am

    Hmmm. Shade or no shade. Maybe. The grey outfit India is wearing is beautifully tailored.

    Reply
  19. Southern Fried says:
    December 16, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    Sure boo British fashion is so much better than Parisian, lol. Many years ago I saw a spread on her home in the Bahamas and honestly it was something special, chill, gorgeous colors and prints, lots of plants, outdoor living spaces, spectacular setting. So she’s a thief, huh, so royal-like.

    Reply
  20. Well Wisher says:
    December 16, 2022 at 7:56 pm

    She trying to be safe by using politeness.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment