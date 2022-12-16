Duchess Meghan: The 2019 NYC baby shower was ‘a beautiful moment’

I found it interesting to watch which individual “controversies” were addressed in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. I do think it would have been a good time/platform to address the “bullying” report which was leaked by Kensington Palace just before the Oprah interview – meaning, that is one of the prime examples the Sussexes could have used to make their larger point about KP briefing against them. Maybe Meghan didn’t want to give it air, maybe there are legal issues attached to it, although who even knows.
I liked the fact that space was given to one of the most deranged controversies of Meghan’s first pregnancy, which was her New York baby shower. As we now know, Meghan was very low at that moment – she was contemplating suicide, she had been abused and smeared by the British media for months, and KP was not only doing nothing to help her, they were the ones actively briefing against her. So Meghan’s good friends arranged for her to come to NYC for a few days and rest and relax and have a lowkey baby shower. The British media went apesh-t. How dare Meghan’s rich friends throw her a baby shower! How dare Amal Clooney fly Meghan to NYC on her private jet! How dare Meghan’s friends spend their money, don’t they know Black women aren’t supposed to have nice things?
The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney. During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated to charity.
The media coverage of the party was largely negative, with newspaper headlines condemning the shower as “ostentatious” and alleging that it cost anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000.
The duchess reflected on the backlash to the shower during episode four of her and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, in which she recalled how her friends had wanted to “shower her with love”.
“My girlfriends surprised me with a really beautiful baby shower in New York. They’re like: ‘We’re gonna shower her with love and shower her baby and she’s gonna survive this. We’re gonna get through it with her,’” Meghan said.
Justifying her decision to fly to New York, Meghan said, “It was so wrong. These independent, strong, successful women chose to use their own money, and it’s not taxpayer money, to throw a party for their friend from a place of love. Why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?”
The only criticism which was in any way “legitimate” was the argument about Meghan’s security cost. She had royal protection in NYC. And? She needed it. Other than that, all of the costs of the baby shower and trip were picked up by her friends. The people criticizing Meghan for being “lavish” and “ostentatious” are the same people falling all over themselves to praise Kate for buying more bespoke $4000 dresses and coats. But yeah, there was a racial/racist element to the story, of course. And as always, Salt Island is terribly upset whenever Black women have nice things.
Wishing them nothing but a lifetime of happiness. This second instalment was so emotional 🥹
Did Amal take the group photo? 😂 I love how they are all squished on the couch. That is very American.
I thought they did address the bullying investigation at least in regard to the timing of it being just before the Oprah interview. And I thought they showed Meghan’s official response to it. But I watched it at midnight so I may be misremembering
Yes, you are correct that they included brief mention of the response to the bullying allegations. I’m not sure if it was that segment or somewhere else, but they also played a clip of someone talking about how expectations from Meghan for the employees to work full time was so different from what they were used to, which was 9-12. It’s wild that Meghan not settling for bare minimum and I’m sure they really tried not to work for her, is now considered ‘bullying.’
I’m still glad that her friends did this for her. Those Shutter Island racist derangers do NOT get to set the rules of how American’s encourage their friend (s).
I was never one who criticized the baby shower (remember how many people even here were concerned about the “optics”?? craziness) and thought it seemed like a fun girls weekend etc. But knowing what we know now, I feel like that baby shower may have saved her. She was able to spend time with her friends and to celebrate her and her baby, and I can’t even imagine how much that meant to her.
And then the british press had a field day, and no one from KP said “hey back off.” Those people are VILE.
It was vile how they made the fact that she had powerful, well-connected friends this disgusting thing. If anything, this was an example of how having a network of girlfriends who love and support you can be so very important for a woman.
I think the real point is that the media and the royals were angry that her friends had broken through their plans to keep her completely isolated. That was what the shower business was all about.
The expense was the cost of the hotel and the flight–both covered by friends, both necessary for security. They arranged flowers and decorated cookies. It was a fake controversy that hid the darker reasons behind their anger.
This! They wanted her isolated and alone.
Given how nefarious the Royal household and media are, I’m actually shocked the family didn’t take her passport away. Like I now wouldn’t put it past them to literally hold her hostage, a la Monaco. Abolish the monarchy, now and forever.
Agree on all counts, Becks1. Thank goodness Meghan had these lovely, loyal friends.
No one from KP said back off because they likely leaked about the baby shower to the press. Emily Andrews said that KP told her that the baby shower was going to be on the Tuesday.
The optics conversation was really frustrating because it was clear that a separate standard was still being set for her. I’m glad she enjoyed herself and you’re right, it probably saved her life.
Yes I recall. Especially when there were articles that confirmed kate had a baby shower too. They just didn’t like that Meghan has friends with money. And knowing now that she was suicidal and they were trying to make her feel better? Yeah where are the concern trolls now?
The whole 💩 storm around the baby shower is evidence to me that the whole royal establishment was trying to cause her to miscarry Archie too. Their refusal to support her in any way even after they knew how she was struggling and was suicidal is very damning. And the shower brouhaha was a continuation of that effort. They did not want Harry’s bond with Meghan to become even stronger with a child from the union. None of this was an accident.
After watching this, I want Abigail Spencer as my best friend too!
I thought this series highlighted that Meghan has a lot of high-quality friends who really love her and want to take care of her. These are the kind of friends I want in my life too.
believe it or not, i once met abigail spencer. she was done in LA filming something and a friend of mine was a production assistant. She introduced us. Abigail was 1) teeny tiny and adorable 2) like really adorable. super pretty in person. 3) really really kind and friendly.
^^ 😃 😍 Thanks for sharing this personal interaction you had with Abigail Spencer @Hello Kitty! 👍
Has the press ever complained about the security costs for the Cambridges to go to Mustique? And I seem to remember that the press was upset that Kate wasn’t invited to the baby shower.
Yes they are silent on the security costs for all the numerous trips to Mustique. And all the other locations the press keeps quiet.
And kate was behind crygate so no sane person would have wanted that jealous envious woman there.
Mustique. Jordan. Ski holidays, and probably many other vacations we know nothing about. Not a peep about security costs.
Was the “royal” family upset because the baby shower was the US or was Buttons upset because she wasn’t allowed a baby shower or because none of her cabbage patch friends gave her one? Jealousy is a nasty thing. Glad Meghan got off salt Island and was able to re center for the coming storm.
A bunch of sources are reporting now that Kate never had a baby shower, but I’m reading articles from 2013 detailing that she did. A “source” told the Sun (and was reprinted in Marie Claire):
“The friend adds: “Prince Harry, Kate and William are the Royal Family’s link to the younger generation. A baby shower wouldn’t normally happen if you’re in the Royal Family, but there is now a modern way of thinking. It will be a great day for everyone and Kate is doing this with the blessing of the Queen.”
How interesting.
More than a few of us at the time pointed out confirmed reports of Kate having a baby shower for George. That didn’t stop the concern trolls.
She looks so cute in that polka dot dress.
I never thought this shower was negative at all except for the fact that KP leaked their location. I’m happy she was able to have this.
The nosy side of me is wondering about Jessica Mulroney not featuring in this at all except that voice call during the engagement and this baby shower pic. I never cared for Jessica for several reasons (not Meghan’s problem obviously and she can be close with whoever she wants; I would assume they were still low-key friends if it weren’t for Jessica’s random cryptic posts during the docuseries coming out)….
I wondered about Jessica Mulroney too… I’m sure that’s her that Megan called during the proposal “Jess” and they show her kids a few times. After Jessica’s racism scandal I wonder if their friendship survived. What cryptic posts did she make? I didn’t know that
She was pretty silent on IG this past week and then all of a sudden shared something that said “Best thing I ever did was to learn how to move without the crowd.”
👀 👀
Knauf turned over to Tom Bower the text of some of Meghan’s missives about participating with Finding Freedom where Meghan objected to Mulroney being called her “stylist” because her personal style was the only thing Meghan could control. Add to that the numerous times Jessica mentioned Meghan during the Exeter thing (in 2020 when Meghan really did not need to be involved in that kind of press). Who knows.
I’m glad other people have been wondering about Jessica. I don’t see her in these photos, unless I missed something. Jessica is still stirring the pot, posting “cryptic” statements on instagram and then deleting them.
You’re right, she’s not in these photos. She helped organize the shower, so that’s a pretty big deal I suppose.
I would guess she was the primary famous/well-connected person in their friendship when it began (both through marriage and her family’s shoe business) and it mattered to her so that Meghan being with Harry threw her for a loop and she got thirsty, lol.
Jessica wasn’t one of the ones who organized the baby shower, meaning that she wasn’t in the inner circle. She was adjacent to that and made her connection known at all times, especially in the Canadian media circles. I suspect that when she used being Meghan’s stylist to get a segment on Good Morning America Meghan wasn’t thrilled and besides Meghan was only in contact with a few people once she was in the UK, Abigail Spencer being the main one.
I also think her bullying behaviour toward Sasha Exeter basically finished any connection because that is the last thing Meghan needed to be linked with.
I have been wondering about Jessica too! So glad someone mentioned this. It really seems clear that the whisperings of the demise of their friendship is true. She definitely would have been interviewed or featured in more pictures otherwise.
I think Jessica’s fame aspirations eventually came in conflict with Meghan’s actual fame.
It’s a shame, since it was clear they were BFFs before and around the wedding time. But once things went south in the press, and Meghan had to close ranks with who spoke for her and who she could trust, Jessica was out.
Sometime in 2021, Jessica gave a print interview saying she was now “happy again after becoming sober and having gone through therapy.” The timing of such a personal announcement is suspicious, though. Is she saying she can’t/should not be held accountable for the nasty, racist, trolling things she said and attempted to do to Sasha Exeter because she was a drunk…? People often distance themselves when they realize someone claiming to be their friend is trying to make a career out of “being their friend”. Jessica comes from a wealthy privileged family, she’ll be fine. I wish her well in her sobriety and hope she continues with her therapy.
The Royal Family really showed their inclusivity when they tried to derail their right of passage and sadly some of the US publications ate it right up as Meghan being extravagant.
I am glad she got to enjoy these moments with her friends. I cannot imagine how helpless they all felt seeing her disintegrate like that.
Harry & Meghan are in such a difficult place because it is clear from the documentary that so much has remained unsaid and what has been said will be twisted and maligned by the UK media.
They may never get the justice or understanding they are seeking, but I feel that they’re found a half-way house to peace with that.
Aside from getting this say, this docu series was impt for setting the scene for all the work they want to do and getting investors with investing time and money.
What I remember is the articles saying, ” Brits don’t do this”, and making it seem like something tacky ( anti-Americanisms again), and thinking ok a lot people who emigrate to your country do things you don’t why do think they have to stop? I realized in that moment that there is definitely a mindset among a certain set of people that think that you are lucky and moving to a utopia if you move to the UK, and all other elements of your life should be abandoned. Now I also can see how jingoism, and nostalgia, and racism all play parts in that, we have plenty of people like that in the US but it was the first time I realized for her at least that even among people who supported her there was a lot of cultural context that refused to let them see things differently, and allowed the narrative of she’s not trying to ” fit in” build.
Also, Brits totally do this!! Sure its not as big a deal as in the US but I’ve been to baby showers for loads of my friends for years now.
i remember arguing with people here about the baby shower and the “bad optics”. it was a freaking baby shower!!! and much needed after the utter BS she had put up with! this was one of the most ridiculous controversies imo. i’m so glad i was not one up in arms about this cause god knows she NEEDED this.
And it’s a perfect example of how the royals could have told the truth to protect her. I’ve been told baby showers are less of a think in the UK – can’t confirm personally – but if that IS true, the statement/leak to reporters would be so simple
“Baby showers are an American tradition, and the DOS’s friends have paid for this out of their own pockets- nothing to see here..”
“and she’s gonna survive this.” It is so heartbreaking that that was the feeling in the air.
That was the level of abuse she was subjected to while pregnant, a time that is supposed to be so happy for her. They were worried about her making it out alive.
Ugh!!
So glad Meg was able to have that wonderful moment with friends. Through the documentary I just kept thinking about how many friends, especially girlfriends, she has. It says a lot about her warm, kind, giving personality.
They tried to say that she had no real friends, and that’s why the wedding was full of celebrities. Even recently, books were written saying Serena wasn’t a real friend. All of that clearly debunked by the docuseries
I remember dealing with it at the time of the wedding on royal groups. Take away M’s Suits coworkers and most of the celebrities present were connected to Harry. Elton, the Beckhams, idris, etc.
I love that her Friends rallied around her and did this wonderfully loving thing for her! I remember the outrage at her flying on Amal Clooney’s jet. I’m not sure what transportation they were support take but oh well.
I’m still wondering how the press came up with that $300,000-$500,000 figure. Although they were screaming it cost approx $500k, they never explained how they arrived at that figure. They also reported that Serena had rented the expensive penthouse for her and Meghan, which I thought was an odd detail to harp on. But then the entire coverage was so deranged.
It was supposed to take place at Misha’s house but the moved to the hotel once they had been sprung
So for the first 3 days they were at Misha’s gaffe
I wish I could go back in time and have a flower arranging lesson at my baby shower! So much better than the boring tea party my MIL insisted we have.
All I can say is thank God for girlfriends. What would we do without our girlies? Mine have gotten me through some rough times. So glad Meghan had that support.
This is one thing where I don’t see ANY legitimate criticism whatsoever. They need security and I’m sure providing that during a trip to NYC is a challenge but the cost of it? So what. Has anyone ever discussed Chuck’s security costs? Or anyone else’s? No, I’m firmly camp “That shower looks glorious, I wish I could afford to throw my bff one like this.” And I loved how succinctly she put it. Oh so these successful women use their own goddamn money to do something nice for a friend and you don’t like it? Jealous much? LOL
Exactly. Was she never supposed to go anywhere while she was a working Royal because of the cost of security? If the British public can’t deal with a royal princess taking a long weekend trip to celebrate her baby shower then they should just abolish the monarchy (which should be done either way.)
Where was her mother? I mean they’re so close..
Her mom has an actual job, unlike the people I suspect are your faves and the reason you’re here, lol.
Prudently avoiding the limelight. I imagine that’s the sort of wise decision that almost everyone can commend — albeit possibly for different reasons.
Every bridal shower I’ve been to did not include the mother, strictly for close friends, possibly sisters and/or cousins.
Her mother was probably saving her time off for the month she spent in the UK when the baby was actually born. That was more important than being there to cut cake and play shower games…
I agree that this event helped save her mentally. Harry was sad he wasn’t as helpful as he could have been. Her friends stepped in just when and as she needed them too.
I disagree with the security costs being a legit criticism, though I understand what you mean. It’s a cost all family members incur when traveling overseas and it’s never mentioned.