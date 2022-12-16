Henry Cavill: ‘I will, after all, not be returning as Superman’

Hey, remember when I told you I was happy Henry Cavill was returning as Superman? And thank goodness because of the nonsense that had him leaving The Witcher and being replaced by Liam Hemsworth? Yeah, well… my bad. Both James Gunn and Henry told fans yesterday that although everyone still loves each other (uh-huh) Henry is not coming back as Superman. The hell?!
Henry posted the following:
James posted this to Twitter:
Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.
But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.
Those two people did not attend the same meeting. Henry sounds disappointed, as he should be. Not only was he asked to return, he was told to announce it. This is the second franchise that he cared about that he is being screwed out of. It’s pretty clear that he left The Witcher due to the show’s refusal to stick with the source material. But at least he had Superman to fall back on. Except that now they’ve gone in a different direction on Superman. I’m not worried about Henry, he has more in him than the DC franchise. He’ll be fine. But after all the love he got when he announced his return, not to mention psyching himself up to take on the Superman mantle once again, this must have been a heavy blow.
And James sounds positively gleeful about ripping the job away from Henry. What future projects will they include Henry in? He can’t be another superhero, because we will only see him as Superman wearing another guy’s cape. I realize Gunn is capable of other subjects, but let’s face it, DC is going to be his focus for a bit. This sucks. Not to mention we don’t need another G-D origin story on Superman. It would be infinitely more interesting to watch these superheroes, especially those who yield the amount of power Superman does, to exist in the world we live in today. What about Superman in the world of Covid, a situation he actually could not save? Superman at full power but helpless – that’s a story I want to see. But no. We’re just going to erase and start again. I guess casting for a new Lex Luther is coming next. *yawn*
I imagine it’s an age thing. They want the DC franchise to go out a decade, so they have to take things back to young Clark Kent and Lois Lane…again.
It’s such a waste. Lois and Clark are like 40 in the comics and they are parents. They are still as in love as ever and they have both a biological son and two adopted refugee kids. That’s the story people want now. I’m sorry but Lois and Clark are two characters I prefer allowed to be mature. I liked Smallville a lot but I want the Daddy Superman. I want them married. I want that part of the story.
I’m not here for Gen Z Superman and Lois. We don’t need that.
Soooo He turned down certain money for a maybe???? That’s some idiotic privilege right there. Now he’s sitting at home with no jobs.
Look. He said he was back Superman. But the studio that makes the movies didn’t say it. There was no announcement of a new movie. Nothing. If I learned anything from following this website. Always read between the lines. His announcement always seemed like wishful thinking to me.
He will be fine. There might be a Warhammer adaptation happening at Amazon. I’m pretty sure if that happens he’ll be all over it.
He’s confirmed for Warhammer.
Really? That was fast!
He is confirmed as actor and executive producer. I guess that’s why he left The Witcher.
Please please please don’t make him the new Bond
Uhhh no. He was TOLD by DC and Warner Bros. to announce his return. He didn’t just decide to do it on his own. A week later they hired Gunn and Safran to helm DC. And THEY decided to cut Henry as Superman. Henry is the one who was screwed over here. A studio had him announce his return to a role only to yank the rug out from under him. As for The Witcher – his contract was up. And he wasn’t happy that the producers weren’t sticking to the source material. I think he made a decision to leave a job he didn’t love and thought he had a guaranteed job he did love.
“He was TOLD by DC and Warner Bros. to announce his return.”
This is not true.
“Look. He said he was back Superman. But the studio that makes the movies didn’t say it. There was no announcement of a new movie. Nothing.”
He was literally in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, teasing Superman’s return a few months ago after being told to announce it by the studio. I’d say WB was definitely all in at that point.
doesn’t seem like you have the history correct on his announcement about superman. and my understanding is that he left the witcher because of the writing (and he’s not wrong) – it was unwatchable at the end of the last season and I don’t see it rebounding. i’m not seeing where privilege comes into it.
Dumb decision. I would only watch for Henry.
Yes. Bc he was back. In a cameo scene. You don’t think if he was truly back as the character with a movie planned WB wouldn’t have announced it? Bc there wasn’t. Cavill knew this. He’s an actor. What he was doing was self promoting. Gathering his fans trying to get them to see Black Adam. And get a Superman movie made.
As far as Witcher is concerned, I just know he left. When people started getting mad, it was leaked that it was over creative differences. I don’t follow the Witcher community, but this the first I heard of this. Seemed very CYA to me.
Sorry @littlegossipboy! Thought I was replying to my post.
HC is a huge Witcher fan (original source material). Apparently he feels the series is going too far from the source material (and not in the correct ways) for further seasons. So creative differences sounds about right.
I was hoping that rumor wasn’t true. According to the rumor mill, DC is wanting to reboot several superhero movies.
Henry Cavill was one of the best recent castings for Superman (still don’t know what happened to Brandon Routh). There’s reportedly talk of replacing Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Are they high? Are these more of the cost saving measures that ahole CEO of WBD is enforcing? Hire less expensive actors in the lead roles and hope for the best? I guess we can expect more casting disasters. At this point, they should just take a multiyear break and regroup bc DC is just tragic.
The 3rd Wonder Woman movie has also been shelved I heard. Now they are rebooting Superman to explore his origins. What are we going to get?…Teenage SM and teenage WW discovering their powers while trying to be relatable dealing with teenage issues?
If they get rid of Jason Mamoa, the man who got people to stop treating Aquaman as a joke, then they have lost their minds. And the DCU will deserve to crash.
Now watch to see if Marvel scoops them up for killer parts.
The tradeoff of Momoa as Aquaman for Momoa as Lobo might end up being worth it.
Go ahead, keep doing more origin stories. It will make the superhero blockbuster genre die all the faster, and that is a good thing.
They did him dirty and James Gunn will regret his decision. They managed to alieanate the majority of the fandom with this choice.
I was so happy to see him as Superman in Black Adam. I’m still pissed about the Witcher too. I hope Dany Garcia gets him another franchise soon. They’ve turned the Rock’s movie career around twice already. I think they can do the same with Henry.
So… does this mean we can get a man from uncle sequel or maybe even a Bond casting? (I’d prefer the man from uncle. I like some humour in my spies instead of the “kill all the women so you have no joy in you” plot points of Bond)
I loved Man from UNCLE, but no one’s going to touch it because of Armie Hammer.
A shame. He seemed quite excited to be back as Superman and he seems to have a decent amount of fan support but that could just be the Snyder fans. Not particularly looking forward to another Superman origin though.
Good! That leaves him available to become the next James Bond!!!! ❤️
My husband is the biggest Bond fan, and he’s hoping Henry is the next Bond too!
I’m still so bummed about the Witcher news. I love him in that. I haven’t enjoyed the recent DC movies, except Wonder Woman, so am not too upset about this ( though it sounds like they did him dirty !) I am, however, livid about Patty Jenkins!
There are rumours that he was being difficult with the female show runner of the Witcher. Going behind her back to try to make changes, generally rude etc. apparently acting like addict, but with video games.
he dated Gina Carano for years. And a teen. His comments on MeToo were bad. All is not calm under those still waters
His public persona seems EXTREMELY calculated. I really want to like him, but like that thing with Shakira on the red carpet – come on, that was clearly planned ahead of time by their publicists. It’s really cringey. Or announcing his new gf by posting a pic on social media of them playing chess. Come tf on. I really like him in most everything I’ve seen him in, but that kind of stuff has really given me pause and made me wonder.
Just saw this yesterday, would explain a lot:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Deuxmoi/comments/zmy8ib/maybe_the_henry_cavill_firing_is_a_good_thing/
Henry is handsome but I always got a weird vibe off him and never loved him in anything. Guess I know why now.
Ok, I see no one has heard the rumors. Gossip has it that he was fired because he’s problematic. He apparently is a raging misogynist and on a crazy power trip where he rewrites dialogue, refuses to do what’s required etc. He also demeans female costars and female showrunners etc.
Just rumors, but if you think of his dating history – 19 year olds at 33, Gina Carano- and look at the fact that he’s been fired as the lead in 2 popular ongoing franchises (Superman, The Witcher), it starts to smell funny.
I did!
But only from one ‘source’.
I remember being icked by Cavill and then forgot about it because of shirtless Geralt.
I’m now revisiting the ick.
I saw the “source,” too, but I think it tracks with hearing how he was walking around the set with a book, and super into the lore. It could be that he’s “a fan” and everyone else, especially the women were “fake fans” who didn’t know so and so’s shoe size.
I also saw the “source” on deuxmoi so taking this with a grain of salt. He is a massive fan of the Witcher books and games. The longstanding rumors I’ve heard were that the showrunner didn’t like the source, and hired writers with nothing but contempt for the material. I don’t know why you’d want writers that actively dislike the source material, but I’ve been hearing this since the premiere of season 2. Now it could be that because Cavill was such a fan, he could have been super annoying (I have die-hard Star Wars fans in my life who will bore the life out of you explaining the world) and female showrunners and writers could have taken offense and the tone an attitude. Undermining women in a leadership role is super toxic and happen way too often. However, I can also understand being passionate about a project and feeling like the people making the show are actively trying to change it in ways that don’t make sense. But even though I haven’t heard anything super problematic about Cavill from friends who have experience working on projects with him, that doesn’t mean he’s not toxic.
Also, Cavill would never have made the Superman announcement without the sign-off of his lawyers, management, and studio heads. It’s just not done at his level especially when you’re working with one of the studios.
I don’t know when I last saw a
man who looks so terrible in his clothes.
Especially a suit! What’s the deal with how awkward he always looks!
As for DC, anyone still supporting it after what Ray Fisher had to say, what they did to Zach Snyder, what Joss did & said, & how they just dumped Gal Gadot (remember how Joss treated her? Now she’s gone).
DC is broken, from the top down.
Not sure what you are seeing. The man is one of the best dressed out there. Always appropriate and never sloppy.
Ever since he bulked up for Superman, I’ve always thought he looked uncomfortable in a suit jacket.
First Wonder Woman aside, I haven’t liked any of the recent DC movies. It sucks he was told to announce it and anticipated returning, and had the rug pulled out from under him though.
Nooooo!
He was so good in that role.
The masses will NOT take this well lol
We already have a Superman origin story, it’s called Smallville. I don’t care how inaccurate it was, I loved it growing up lol (also thought they had the best Lex, fight me)
Welp, looks like the blind items about this creep are about to become public knowledge. Scumbag.
He is so hot in Enola Holmes. So so hot.
Though I feel bad for Cavill and the way this played out for him, James Gunn has confirmed it will not be an origin movie for those who keep freaking out about that. It’ll be a cub reporters story with Lois and hopefully Jimmy Olsen. I still can’t understand why Snyder had to kill him off so quickly and horribly. Good riddance to Snyder phase imo. I wanted to love Man of Steel as a huge Superman fan, saw it opening day, but I left so bummed. I’ve never been excited to watch Cavill’s Superman since then and BvS totally destroyed any hope of getting anything enjoyable. Big fan of Reeve’s Superman and even really liked the earnestness of Brandon Routh’s sequel. He was my favorite superhero, but Captain America’s portrayal has changed that for me now. I’m personally looking forward to what comes next. Again, I feel for Cavill and how public all this is, but it happens and he’ll be able to move on to something hopefully perfect and supportive for him.
I’m all for a story about Clark as a cub reporter meeting Lois but I gotta be honest that the thought of James Gunn writing Lois lane fills me with dread. I do not trust that man with her.
Protect Lois!
DC has rebooted the same tired characters so many times. Do they truly have no other superheroes other than Superman and Batman??
I think Cavill has the charisma of a piece of cardboard so I don’t care he’s not Superman anymore. But my god, DC just continues to look like a mess with no plan and horrible communications, internal and external.
“Hey Henry, we’re throwing a party. You’re not invited” lolz
Very Lucy and the football vibes.
Honestly he was not the best Superman in what I watched but I don’t think that’s *his* fault, they took the character in a weird direction and the whole mustache thing was just odd. I like him as an actor, I’m sorry he lost a job he was passionate about. But the whole DC verse thing does need some kind of reset or revitalization so I get it.
We don’t need an origin story for Superman, that’s what the 7-8 seasons of Smallville were for and Tom Welling did a really good job. Who runs the show over there at DC/Warner Brothers? I liked Henry Cavill as Superman and will miss him in the role. But I have to wonder if we are going to get a ton of negative stories about him with him leaving The Witcher and not being allowed to return as Superman…
I know the DC universe was plagued with issues, especially when Zak Snyder’s daughter died (I think she committed suicide) and he was in the middle of filming the Justice League movie and very understandably had to take a leave of absence. The studio didn’t care about Snyder’s personal issues because they wanted the movie done and had a deadline. Joss Whedon stepped in and ruined it and caused issues for Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot. Then the fans kept clamoring for the Snyder cut which eventually got released on HBO Max and you could see how vastly different the two versions were.
So maybe DC was just let’s scrap everything and start over because these versions are cursed. Anyways, I don’t think I’ll be watching more DC movies unless they are available on a plane.
Why keep Ezra Miller and get rid of Henry Cavill?
Or ditch the Wonder Woman franchise, or the Catwoman movie?
In some ways, I’m relieved if they want to radically depart from the last vestiges of Zach Snyder’s grimverse vision, because I always thought that was a mis-step that got perpetuated, but the casting was never the problem with the DC universe; the writing was. They always cast amazing actors (including Ezra Miller, who is a problem for reasons completely separate from their talent), but they needed a better process for getting good scripts.