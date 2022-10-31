Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher season four

It took me a second to get the timeline on this news straight. Henry Cavill is the lead in the Netflix limited series, The Witcher, which is based on a book series. It’s a supernatural story and he plays a monster hunter. The first season aired in 2019, the second in 2021, and the third will air sometime in 2023. However, they’ve already announced a casting shakeup for the fourth (2025, then?) season. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the lead role. Hm.
Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist.
Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia.
The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022.
Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series.
Hemsworth, who is best known for starring in the Hunger Games franchise, recently starred in Quibi drama Most Dangerous Game. He will take over as Geralt of Rivia in what is believed to be a rich deal.
According to sources, Cavill had made a short-term deal for The Witcher and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule. He already has film and TV projects lined up, including the just announced The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in addition to the Superman return. Cavill’s Witcher co-stars renegotiated their contracts heading into Season 4, sources said.
Cavill said, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”
Hemsworth added, “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”
So sources are blaming the switch on Henry’s schedule. They say production on The Witcher is demanding, he had a short-term deal, and he is super busy and felt it was time to move on. And the latter is at least partially true, since Henry recently confirmed he’s returning as Superman. Because of all that, I was honestly surprised that he was in a Netflix series (not a movie, a series) to begin with, but it turns out he lobbied for the role because he loved the source material. Henry was so into the source material that it became a source of conflict between him and the showrunners because he wanted to stick to it and they did not. Apparently, he wanted more dialogue to keep his character consistent with the books/games and they had a different vision for the character. Like, perhaps a vision of a strong, but silent hottie who doesn’t make waves? Liam Hemsworth definitely fits the bill; he’s probably just happy to have a job. Henry had previously said he was committed to the series’ seven-season plan so something must have happened to push him out and it probably wasn’t just Superman. (And it’s not the House of the Dragon wishful thinking casting either.)
I’m actually sad about this – Cavill is great as Geralt
Same! I think this, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Enola Holmes are him at his best. Superman is a huge role with lots of $$$ but doesn’t showcase his talents.
That said, I’ll definitely give Liam a chance. Henry did a lot with just glances and expressions and grunts – I hope Liam can pull that off! But TBH it’s the two core female characters that I’m really invested in on the show in any case.
I read the books, and it was a struggle. They go back and forth in time, so a younger Witcher could make sense.
That being said, someone on here years ago called Liam “Budget Hemsworth” and it’s the first thing I have thought of every time I have seen his name since.
Crew who worked on The Witcher openly talk about Henry’s on-set disdain for the Showrunners deviating so vastly from the source material. It’s no secret how he feels in that regard. That said, I’m definitely going to miss him and I have serious doubts about casting Liam Hemsworth
I am looking forward to hearing Liam Hemsworth grunt like Cavill did. I can’t believe we have to wait until 2023 though.
Something happened because he was so into playing Witcher at the beginning. I guess that Cavill had high expectations on how the series should look like and as much as I like it, it is underwhelming. If there was also an open conflict then it’s not a surprise. And Hemswort? Third season will be my last.
I’m seeing people on Twitter mocking Liam acting capabilities and I’m like do people really think Henry is that much better ? I only saw him in the Superman movie and the first Enola he was fine but nothing more. Acting wise he’s the same as Liam for me, he’s just slightly more charismatic.
I’m so confused by this too. They’re on the same level in terms of acting. If Henry was a good actor he’d be a much bigger star by now.
Henry Cavill did not even know the game was based on a book before he contacted the producers, but , to his credit, he read the source material afterwards and enjoyed it.
The showrunner did not want him to begin with becasue she reasoned he is a leading man in movies, Superman, and she wanted someone who would stick around…and now this.
Yeah, he probably was notn that excited about it anymore now that Superman returned into his life BUT I do think it is more about him re joining DC AND possibly starring in the Mass Effect project at Amazon Prime , witha very, very long shot being BOND, more than actually him beefing with the producers.
They’re blaming it on his schedule, but I would bet $$$ that they could easily have found time between now 2022 and the release date 2025 to film it.
The real reason is probably that he had an issue with the direction that they were taking the show and honestly, a lot of fans probably agree with him. There was huge online chatter about how they treated Yennefer’s character last season. I am concerned that we have another game of thrones situation where things start out strong and then the show runners make bad choices in character development that ruin it.
Cavill is a large reason people are even watching the show and has a cult following. he is deep down a nerd and likes to game and is very dedicated to the source material of the witcher. this move just means there won’t be a season 5…people won’t watch after season 3 and the show won’t get renewed after they air Liam’s Geralt.
Nope. Nope. Nope. Cavil’s Geralt is what sold me on the series to begin with. Lesser Hemsworth is just … less.
Oh no! He was fantastic! Not sure Liam can pull it off as he is a wooden actor with limited talent I think. Henry’s facial expressions were just fantastic in this role… how it’s Liam going to do it? He has the same face on everything he does !
After the Superman announcement, I wondered if he was going to continue or even if the series would continue. He’s perfect as Geralt but I could understand that it’s a lot; he does a lot of training for the stunts. Liam seems too young but I’ll wait and see how he does. I’m just glad the show is continuing.
The second season was really terrible, which was a désappointement, the first was so good.
And having read the book, the most of the time watching the second series, it was a big WTF. Making changes is fine, denaturing some caracter (like what they did to Yennifer) is wrong (and somehow killing all the other Witchers).
I can understand an actor feeling the story is getting terrible and just wanting out.
I agree. First season great. Second season underwhelming.
Also, I liked the first two books. They were short stories that turned fairy tales on their ears. Then book three starts on this massive multi book arc and I just didn’t care anymore. Couldn’t finish it. Maybe the show runners agreed. If Henry liked the way the books were and the show runners were changing the story, he probably thought it would all Game of Thrones, and wanted out. Superman was a great out for him.
I love love love Cavill as Geralt. But I’m happy that Liam finally got a meaty role. He’s been c listed for a few years and this is his chance to shine. Remember how angry we were when tom cruise was cast as Lestat? And he was amazing!
Go Liam. Prove us all wrong and re-start your career.
I’ve always hated Cruise as Lestat – for me the under rated star of that movie was Antonio Banderas as Armand. He blew everyone else off the screen.
Rice wrote the character with Rutger Hauer in mind – he would have been PERFECT but was too old when they made the movie. One of the Skarsgard brothers needs to be cast in a remake.
I LOVED the first season, and found the second season just so-so. so I guess we’ll see how the third season goes, people may just not bother to tune into season 4 at all if they are losing interest by the end of Season 3 and there’s a new Geralt. Changing your lead in the midst of a series can be pretty tough on that series.
My guess is that Cavill wasn’t super happy with the direction of the show but Superman gave him an “easy” out for not returning that doesn’t criticize the show in the press, you know?
I am actually quite gutted at this as he was great in the role and yeah the 2nd season wasn’t great.
Not the greatest fan of Hemsworth, he’s an ok actor but not good enough for this role (he won’t be able to convey emotions/dialogue with subtleness using his body and face) and I am looking forward to seeing more of Cavill in the role (next season at least). Am not sure its all about him returning to Superman (he could make things work schedule wise if he really wanted to), as the article says he was always up front about being in it for the long haul and maybe he felt he couldn’t continue with things as they were with the producers. Cavill had such great on screen chemistry with his co-stars esp Jasker and Yennifer. And yeah I agree the character needs more dialogue, in the books he is much more than just muscle/a killing machine.
This is not surprising. For actors film >>> TV.