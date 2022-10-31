Telegraph: The Windsors are worried about Prince Harry’s book promotional tour

Of course, the British papers were full of royal gloom and doom about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. We got the title, release date and some new information about Spare last week, just in time for “sources” to cry to the Mail on Sunday, the Telegraph and the Sun. The Telegraph’s piece was especially interesting to me, because it’s another piece in the newspaper’s new genre of “actually talking to people who are somewhat sympathetic towards Harry.” You’d be shocked by how rarely that happens. Some highlights from the Telegraph:
Harry didn’t write a takedown: ‘Spare’ is not considered a “takedown of his family” but a relatable narrative of a human journey. It is described by those familiar with the manuscript as a “beautiful read”, a tale of family idiosyncrasies and struggles with which readers from all walks of life will identify. The experience of addressing certain issues is said to have been cathartic for the Duke, who since leaving the UK has made no secret of the difficulties he has faced.
Harry is aware of the Windsor panic: He is aware that the Royal family, his father and brother in particular, are braced for impact, fearing an explosion of personal “truth bombs” that will once again rock the institution. Sources acknowledge that for good or bad, that was the undeniable result of the now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. But they insist the book is wholly different. And while the Duke is not blind to his family’s concerns, the rift between the two camps is now thought to be so deep rooted that any attempt at appeasement would have been considered futile.
Harry is choosing his own happiness: “You can’t kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy,” one source said. “You have to choose your own happiness.” Prince Harry’s intent is to share the message that you can go through hard times, struggle with grief and uncertainty about your future but still come out the other side.
They’re so mad that Harry won’t let them see the book: Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were informed of the book’s title and publication date just ahead of its announcement on Thursday morning. However, no member of the Royal family has yet been shown a manuscript, with their aides and legal advisors also kept in the dark.
The royal reporters lied about Harry’s “cold feet”: Reports that Prince Harry got “cold feet” and asked for sections to be edited after witnessing the wave of public affection for the monarch are said to be exaggerated. A note will explain that the book was written before the death of his grandmother.
Book promotion: The book is unlikely to be accompanied by a huge publicity blitz, although when it comes to promotion, the Duke and his team will be operating largely at the behest of the publisher. It is thought that he may travel to the UK in the New Year to take part in some promotional activity that sets out his “intent” and his hopes for the book. Aides are aware that, while they have stepped away from official royal duties, the Duke and Duchess are still members of the Royal family and as such, could not embark on an all-singing, all-dancing publicity drive in the same vein as other celebrities or those paid to promote a project.
[From The Telegraph]
“All singing all dancing publicity drive” – do these royal sources know what a book tour actually is? Even then, it’s unlikely that Harry would actually go on a book tour, and it’s far more likely that Harry will arrange a handful of print and TV interviews and maybe one book signing? My prediction is this: a Vanity Fair cover (or something like Men’s Health, probably not GQ or Esquire), plus a People cover & interview in January; then the week the memoir comes out, Harry will do a sit-down interview with someone respected, then maybe a late-night chat show? Colbert or Fallon, who knows. The British media is also desperate to be included, which is why they’re already crying about whether Harry will promote the book in the UK (I doubt he will).
Also: I’ve never believed that this memoir would be a “takedown” or particularly, explicitly brutal about the Windsors. But what the Windsors are too short-sighted to realize is that the second book, dream titled AND ANOTHER THING, could be a lot worse. They also don’t understand that whatever interviews Harry gives to promote the book could be seriously bad for them.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220422-
Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/PPE/Nieboer/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17071906
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438051.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441073.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-
The Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games closing ceremony at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631543.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the press conference during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a lunch reception during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event which marks one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
Still scratching my head what the big “truth bombs” were in the Oprah interview. RF is racist? Not a big shock considering some of their actions and comments over the years.
Meghan stating that crygate was the opposite of what was reported was a truth bomb. I don’t think anyone expected kate to let a lie like that fester. The discussion prior to that interview was that kate cried because of post partum issues.
for me there were some.
The confirmation by Harry that after the oceana tour everything changed. It confirmed what we speculated here and how far back the firm was openly working against them.
That Charles stopped taking his calls.
That in Canada his security was compromised by his own family
What a bunch of snowflakes the Windsors are.
The hyper focus on Spare, the Sussexes, the reactions of BP and KP, plus the plethora of stories in the RR is so incredibly weirdly wildly different from just about any other royal family in Europe. No other family is trying to actively bemoan, besmirch and attack a close family member—especially one that has left! Especially one with someone like Paedrew. That this is a positive article is also just completely crazy. The BRF needs to ignore this if they want to appear vaguely competent.
Again, if the family, especially his father and brother, had been supportive and less jealous and petty they’d have nothing to fear from Harry’s book but they weren’t so they are.
Why do Harry’s blood relatives and in-laws think they deserve to get the book before it is released to the general public? What are they so afraid of? A guilty conscience maybe. Harry’s little book couldn’t possibly hurt the English Monarchy could it?
I agree that Harry won’t blanket the airwaves with a media tour. He will do a handful of interviews that will pack a powerful punch. As for late night TV options, I’m going with Colbert. For sit down interview, I think Gayle King is being teeed up. I can’t guess what magazine but I’m sure it will be unexpected. I’m gonna throw a curveball and say Essence with he and Meghan on the cover talking about their individual and joint projects.
Harry won’t do Colbert. Colbert is extremely anti-monarchy, has already publically expressed that he is uninterested in the royals so it’s unlikely his people will book Harry. If Trevor is still at the Daily Show that seems more likely.
I can also see Anderson Cooper (distant relative) and most likely Gayle, Hoda or Robin.
He could also go the podcast route or YouTube interview. Even penguin could interview him in an issue of The Happy Reader which I think could get back the focus that this is a book, a memoir, a *literary* endeavour. Either way I’m intrigued and have of course preordered.
Late night TV would be Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Meyers. He won’t do Colbert and I don’t think Colbert would even want him on. I can see him doing a podcast rounds with those out there like Jon Stewart.
Daytime tv will just be Gayle and maybe another morning show.
“Aides are aware that, while they have stepped away from official royal duties, the Duke and Duchess are still members of the Royal family and as such, could not embark on an all-singing, all-dancing publicity drive”
Could not?
“in the same vein as other celebrities or those paid to promote a project.”
So… Harry isn’t getting paid to promote a project? Isn’t a celebrity?
The press and BRF are so stupid. Harry has a contract for this book. I’m sure it sets out whatever promotion the publisher requires and locks Harry into room to that.
If Harry doesn’t do a singing and dancing publicity drive, then it’s because Random House doesn’t think he needs to. Not because Harry can’t as a former royal. Random House doesn’t care about that crap.
I’d also like to point out that from a PR perspective, Random House probably thinks it better for Harry to only do a few things for publicity in order to maintain a sense of exclusivity for the memoir. Overexposure of Harry could hurt rather than help.
I just love that they are NOW considered members of the RF when it comes to promoting their projects but not when the Queen died. Wasn’t Harry only informed that she died along with everyone else in the world?
This article is just backtracking their other articles on Harry’s book. We have all speculated that this book isn’t a take down, that Harry wasn’t editing the book to “soften” his blows on the family, that the book would be delayed, etc… And if Harry does any promo in the UK, it will likely be over Zoom. I doubt he will fly to the UK during the holiday season.
I have my doubts about a 2nd and 3rd book. I believe Harry wrote this book specifically for his children to have a narrative of his life from him. He is such an engaged father, pretty sure this was his major reason for authoring his book. Additionally, the writing of his life journey through his most turbulent years had to be cathartic. Because so many salacious books have been written by royal gossipers who are money grubbing trolls he wanted his children to have his story he authored. I am hopeful the UK gutter rags get this book the same day those of us who ordered will. Also happy his children will hear his voice when they are old enough to understand and read at this level. This is pretty epic of him to include an audio tape with his voice. I too believed this book would be about his journey and not about his birth family. I continue to wish the Sussex family well.
The contract with Random House is for four books total.
How come Charles damaging interview in 1994 was not called infamous. Or Andrews recent one. Such bias
“ — do these royal sources know what a book tour actually is?”
No. No, they do not. Plus, Harry doesn’t NEED to go on a publicity blitz. Spare is already a #1 best seller and it’s not going to be released for more than two months, FFS. I agree that he’ll do select interviews and wind up on a magazine cover or two, maybe a podcast, which I’m very much looking forward to because he’s always more candid and revealing in those contexts.
I am glad Meghan set the record straight about Kate causing the trouble during the Oprah interview
So excited to hear Harry’s story and not the media driven agenda tales. Since he left England there has been so much more to his character to unpack. Harry has been a beacon of light to many in need of recalibrations.
I think the promo tour will be along the lines of what you said Kaiser. There will be a morning interview/talk show appearance (not just Harry popping in at 30 Rock but an actual taped interview), a late night talk show (my money is on Colbert since Meghan was supposed to go on Fallon, we watch his show most nights and he definitely pokes some fun at the royals but NEVER mentions harry at all, which I think is because Harry is lined up as a guest.)
I don’t think this is going to be the take-down of the monarchy that some fear/hope, but we have seen how Harry can say even very general comments and the British media goes berserk. Like how to Dax he mentioned generational trauma and wanting to do better etc and that was a SLAM on Charles, even though Charles had also criticized his parents.
I agree Harry’s not going to the UK to promote the book. He doesn’t need to. He’ll do a magazine interview and a sit down in the US and the tabloids will just report on it. I don’t think there’s going to be a second book for Harry though. It think this is his chance to tell his side of the story and to close this chapter of his life.
Like he needs to promote lmao. He doesn’t need to bag on his family, they show themselves to be the trash they are daily. I’m completely enjoying the tabs are cut O.U.T. of anything Harry or Meghan have to say or do. Another personal pleasure is the tabs trying so hard to make his royal family look good.
You “can’t live your life trying to make your parents or siblings happy” is exactly why the royals are so triggered. It gets back to that business about “the spare”. As far as Harry’s father and brother are concerned, he exists primarily to make them happy. He’s “the spare”, after all. That he reached adulthood and rejected this plan for his life, especially when he saw how his wife would be treated, has left both Charles and William incandescent with rage. It’s a very sick system.
My goodness. After Tom Bower’s nasty GMB interview this morning about how he wants to ruin Meghan and not Harry, I hope that Harry lights a torch on all of these so called royal experts.
What is hilarious is that all of them said he wouldn’t release his book now. Here it comes. They said he was going to leave Netflix cause of the Crown, nope. They said that he was looking to move because their house is too expensive or whatever nonsense. The royal experts lie and don’t know anything.
And I bet he does promote his book, it’s probably part of the contract. The Royal experts deciding that Harry and Meghan can never return to the UK again is some nonsense. Harry is still patron for WellChild and isn’t going to disappear.
Bower is powerless and frustrated he cannot ruin anybody. He just rehashed all the usual gossip and fake news. And he already was called out on his fake stories.