Elon Musk to introduce paid verification on Twitter & increase paid subscriptions

Elon Musk became the “owner” of Twitter last week. He tried, unsuccessfully, to worm his way out of the purchase or to somehow renegotiate the purchase, but in the end, he bought the Nazi hellsite for $44 billion. I haven’t seen any hard numbers to back this up, but I would assume that Musk has already lost money on this investment, as people are leaving the hellsite in droves and advertisers are sure to follow. Pretty soon, the only Twitter advertiser will be MyPillow. Musk is doing the most to devalue Twitter too – over the weekend, he tweeted a right-wing conspiracy about Paul Pelosi AT Hillary Clinton’s account… which he later deleted without apology. We have the owner of Twitter tweeting out hate and fascist conspiracies like he’s still some regular old Nazi sh-tposter. Speaking of Nazi sh-tposting, there’s already a significant rise in hate speech and racism on Twitter too.
In addition to all of that, Musk doesn’t understand – ?? – that the appeal of Twitter was always the fact that it’s free to use. It’s not a private club, it’s a messy democracy. Well, now Musk wants to charge money for verification and Twitter Blue:
Now that he owns Twitter, Elon Musk has given employees their first ultimatum: Meet his deadline to introduce paid verification on Twitter or pack up and leave.
The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.
Musk has been clear in the months leading up to his acquisition that he wanted to revamp how Twitter verifies accounts and handles bots. On Sunday, he tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”
Even though he is barely three days into being “Chief Twit,” Musk has moved quickly to make changes at Twitter, first by changing its homepage for logged out users. With the help of Tesla engineers he has brought into Twitter as advisors, he’s also planning mass layoffs aimed at middle managers and engineers who haven’t recently contributed to the code base. Those cuts are expected to begin this week with managers already creating lists of employees to cut. Employees tasked with executing projects of Musk’s since he took control Thursday evening have been working late into the night and over the weekend.
I was never on Twitter Blue nor did I ever get verified, just FYI. While I used to love the Twitter community and I’m probably going to stay on the hellsite until the wheels truly come off, I’m not paying for any of it, plus I’m too lazy and too cheap to get verified. My suggestion would be: stay on Twitter for as long as you can stand it, but don’t pay a dime for it. I also hope advertisers leave in droves. Let’s make this Musk’s dumbest investment.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, JPI Studios / Avalon.
GMC has already suspended their ads. They wont be the last.
I’m verified and have over200,000 followers but I won’t be paying. He can F off with his nazi crap.
I deleted my account as soon as he made the offer to buy Twitter, not gonna support this a**hat in any shape, way or form if I can help it.
Same. I don’t use the app professionally or personally, so I saw no use in staying on to be assaulted by hate speech. I value my mental health too much for that.
Why stay? I see a number of people vowing to stay and fight, but that’s what they want. The ones spouting hate speech and nutty conspiracy theories do so to get at us “lefties” or anyone with a conscience. That’s how they get their rocks off. If they were just spewing into an echo chamber where everyone agrees with them, it will lose its appeal and they’ll seek another venue.
So I say people should leave and make Twitter obsolete.
I agree. I get not wanting to be bullied away from things you enjoy, but those trolls just want to rile people up. If it was really about free speech, then they would all be on Gettr, or Parler, or TruthSocial and those websites would be raking in billions in ad revenue. They want to harass people, and if they can’t do that, they lose interest. They’ll crow about driving people away at first, but then they’ll lose interest too and stop using it.
It’s a mess and I’ve conflicting feelings. Do I stay and not let them run me off or quit and move on? Already the filth posted has sickened me. Like you my plan for now is to hang in but not pay a dime. Also will be reporting any garbage which could become exhausting. I will go ahead and join another site recommended. I’ve always loved Twitter by curating my account and am disappointed to say the least.
I already deactivated both my personal and professional accounts. Musk taking over was just the final straw. It’s become a complete cesspool. I can’t even stand the tweets from accounts I agree with politically anymore.
Eh, my Twitter feed used to be all political/social but I chose self-care in 2020 and focused on literary/linguistics/handwork and I’ve never been happier to live in an obvious bubble.
I tried that last year – muted all the words/names that brought up stressful topics, blocked the a-holes, focused on books and flowers and dogs. And what did I get for my troubles? The stupid algorithm decided I wanted to see all the “Fluffy went over the rainbow bridge last night” tweets. Plus, even my little friend circle had become hard to take – as @JJ mentioned above. I deactivated in January. Best stress-reliever ever.
I’ve sort of done the same thing. I only follow about 40 accounts (most of them local, like my news station, hockey team, and some friends) and I hardly ever Tweet, so my interactions are limited. I’m not against deactivating my account, though, if it does get as bad as I fear it might.
I already wondered about pay-out’s to stay on twitter. There are many accounts with racist tweets that I have reported time and again and no action was ever taken.
Twitter is a cesspit, i’m not sad about it’s downfall.
The Verge had an outstanding article about what **always** happens to social media sites that relax or eliminate moderation protocols (Musk’s “free speech” promises), and pointing out that the only “product” or asset of Twitter is its users (not its ad model), and when the remaining normal users bail because of the sewer Twitter will become, it’s done. A PSA: I and others got a brief thrill over the weekend when Jack Dorsey tweeted about his new Blue Sky app now in development … uh, no … it’s a collaboration with Musk, not a competitor for Twitter.
I am not paying Elon Musk a red cent for his bullshit ideas. He won’t see a penny of my money I will just leave Twitter.
Tesla engineers as advisors? Lol! The same engineers who design those luxury cars that half the time can’t be driven? It’s going to be a massive failure.