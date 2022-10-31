The Sussexes will ‘snub an invite’ from Charles to go to the UK for Christmas

Interestingly enough, we don’t know the extent to which Prince Harry and King Charles communicate. That was unclear during the mourning period and funeral in September too. I would imagine there were moments in September when Harry and Charles spoke directly (especially when Charles was apparently making a point of telling Harry that Meghan was banned from Balmoral), but I would imagine much of what happened during that period was done through third parties. We also know that Charles and Harry were in communication earlier this year, especially during the Fakakta Jubbly. Charles reportedly asked Harry to not talk about their calls and in-person chats, and so far, Harry has honored his father’s request. Which means that whatever we hear about the relationship between father and son is from Charles’s camp. Which makes stories like this kind of interesting. “Sources” tell the Mirror that the Sussexes will not spend Christmas in the UK this year, and that they will “snub” an invitation from Charles. Hm.
Prince Harry will not spend Christmas with the royals after fresh details emerged from his explosive memoir, sources revealed. They said relations are at “near rock bottom” and the Duke of Sussex will snub an invite from King Charles ahead of the book’s global release on January 10. Titled ‘Spare’ in reference to him growing up in the shadow of the heir Prince William, the book has already sent shockwaves through the royals.
Insiders said it was hoped there would be a “thawing of relations” between the warring relatives after the Queen’s death. Harry and his wife Meghan had a low-key return to Britain during the mourning period last month.
But sources said they have “no plans” to again join the family, including William and his wife Kate, for their first Christmas without the Queen at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
One insider said the royals were this week “completely caught by surprise” with the title of the book and further details of how Harry would deliver “raw, unflinching honesty”.
The duke is set to delve into the most controversial elements of his royal life. One source added: “This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad. Everyone is bracing themselves for yet another fraught and frantic period at the mercy of the Sussexes.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Imagine being this torn up about the TITLE of a book. For Whom The Bell Tolls? *faints* The Great Gatsby? *panic vomits* To Kill a Mockingbird? *violent shaking* It’s just, like, y’all have known that Harry was writing his memoir this whole time? Did you not consider that he was going to give it a punchy title? And no, the funeral did not mark a thawing of relations. It could have been a thawing, but the Windsors had to make asses out of themselves and go out of their way to snub Harry and Meghan repeatedly, so no, there was no thaw.
If Charles had the good sense God gave a goose, he would openly invite the Sussexes to Sandringham for Christmas with no strings attached, and then when Spare comes out weeks later, the Palace could issue a statement saying that it’s old news and that the famously dysfunctional family is trying to make peace and amends privately. It really would be that f–king simple, but Charles can’t problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the University of Chichester during their visit to Sussex
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: Chichester, Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 03 Oct 2018
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com
**Not available for publication in The Netherlands**
The Queen, accompanied by other senior members of the Royal Family attends a Service to commemorate the Armistice on the centenary of the end of the First World War at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Prince Harry, Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: Prince Charles, Charles Prince of Wales, William Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, Kate Middleton, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: Prince Charles, Charles Prince of Wales, William Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, Kate Middleton, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: Princess Anne, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, Kate Middleton, William Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Charles Prince of Wales, Harry Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: William Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Charles Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Why should H spend Xmas with them.
The BRF should invite their real family, the rota rats!
Thank you! I can’t speak for H&M since I don’t know them (unlike the Rota who seem fine with speaking for them.). However, if these wicked people were related to me I would be for damn sure be snubbing any “Holly Jolly” invitations from them.
Again we have un named sources. There is no invitation for Christmas. More click bait.
Came here to say this.
If KC preserves the RF traditional way of celebrating, I don’t know why anyone especially with young children would want to be there. I bet W&K would like to be elsewhere also. It would be funny if they skipped out. I bet the extended family ditch it. Maybe, since it counts as “work” on their calendar, it should be like the formal occasions and only “working” royals do the church pap walk.
It will be interesting to see if Andrew celebrates Christmas at Sandringham this year. He, Sarah and their daughters plus their families would probably enjoy a happier holiday together at Windsor. As for Anne and Edward, I expect they’ll spend Christmas with Charles as they’re now financially beholden to him. In the coming years it will be fascinating to see who turns up to spend Christmas with C&C. I guess we could see her son and daughter for the first time this December.
We’ll definitely see Cams’s family and maybe even her ex! Hasn’t her ex-husband already done some royal engagements?
That was my first thought – the Wailses are not going so they immediately need to distract and throw the Sussexes under the bus, as per usual. It also cracks me up that the invitation hasn’t even been issued but they are already leading with it’s the Sussexes who are doing the snubbing. This has to be coming from Chuck’s camp otherwise the story could/should be whether the Sussexes will even be invited.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan and fam will even be invited, but if they are, I hope they’ll decline the invite. Stay far far away from that rage monster king.
It’s the first Christmas of king Charles all the family and extended family will be there. It’ll be a show of unity. Expect headlines saying only the Sussexes skipped it.
Agree this year will be a show of unity but after that I think it will be interesting to see which alliances form and which drift away. Perhaps in the future C&C will invite some of their loyal friends (i.e. H&M bashers) like Arthur Edwards, Judy Dench, Jonathan Harmsworth and Piers Morgan?
Does KC really want to show unity with the Yorks? Zara and Mike don’t usually attend anyway. If I were any of the non-“working” royals it would cost him big to get my “unity”.
Zara usually has her paid horse racing promotion gig in Australia over Christmas and New Year.
I don’t get why people expected Harry and Meghan to go to Sandringham for Christmas this year. Fears that the Queen might die didn’t make them go the last two years. So the press should just move on to the coronation. I don’t think Harry and Meghan will attend that either.
The press should and could move on and ignore 2 people who quit but they wouldn’t.
How could they? The rest of the family is boring and don’t bring the clicks. That’s why they now eager for Harry to go to the UK to promote the book.
All I’m eager for this Christmas is the sussexes’ Christmas card. The rest are irrelevant
Yes! I can’t wait for the Christmas card. They are always so epically cute. And morbidly I wonder if we’ll get another Christmas recital….
Good for Meghan for being like, “your family’s Christmas is cold and boring and suuuuucks. Let’s stay in sunny California.”
And Harry was like, “bet. I’ve been trying to get out of that snoozefest my whole life.”
It’s just more of the expectation to your entire life has to focus around “supporting” the top dog. It’s totally not odd in my family to miss holidays, as people have significant others and unless they are no contact probably want to spend time with those family members too. My brother and SIL pretty much alternate years between families since they have to travel for both, and in between take a year where they stay at their own home with their kids. This is rationale and normal behavior. Only this family ( and media supporters) think its odd to not travel back to your grandparents/parents home each year as you get older.
I swear this could almost be word for word for every major event lol. Just switch up the reason. First it was Oprah then, Netflix, now this.
I’m surprised they didn’t mention Netflix cameras and being worried about “secretly being recorded” smh.
Next will be an article about how sad Charles is not to see his grandkids blah blah.
I forgot they also did this with the jubilee..
Same scripts different year with lots of “insiders” aka royal reporters creating click bait articles cause they are bored.
I’m surprised they didn’t wait till after thanksgiving to start the Christmas articles this year
Someone in their PR really needs to point out that selling Goliath as the victim in David v Goliath is a very hard sell.
Can I get a AMEN!!
Will there even be a “Sandringham Christmas”? There’s talk of stripping the York princesses titles, no Duke of Edinburgh title yet for Edward, Andrew has ” no way back” and it looks like the queen’s elderly cousins are being mothballed. I guess Anne and her bunch will make the trek and but Peggington and Kate could make some excuse and go to the Middleton’s. Nobody seems to like Charles much in that family so it doesn’t sound like much of a Christmas. I think this is just blah-blah from the press.
This is the more interesting royal gossip. Not the fan fiction about a snub, but what’s going to happen to all the stuffy traditions the Queen required at Sandringham. All the clothing changes and luncheons and gathering around the telly to watch the address.
@Msiam: I don’t think the family has a choice. The Sandringham walk is a press obligation and they will be expected to come together especially so soon after the Queen had died.
Does Charles even want to continue these traditions? I was under the impression that everyone who went to Sandringham did so because the queen liked those traditions. And it was probably easier to just grin and bear it for the day if you truly didn’t have a better excuse. Like I do this with my own family to an extent because it’s not worth the guilt trips and hissy fits.
Because who really wants to exchange bad gifts with that group and change 18 times on Christmas? Like now that QEII has passed maybe some of those traditions could be removed.
I mean supposedly even Camilla doesn’t like it and that’s why she goes to her house the day after or something to see her grandkids.
Along those lines, I don’t see her children ever being part of the christmas walk, but I would not be surprised if they do go to Sandringham for christmas.
I think its going to be interesting to see how these traditions play out and change.
I think in general christmas at sandringham is going to look very different this year, maybe it won’t happen at all. when was the last time the traditional christmas walk happened? 2019, right? now with the queen dead I feel like a lot of the cousins etc are going to scatter a bit and maybe do what they actually want for christmas. Maybe Beatrice will go to Portugal and celebrate with Eugenie. Maybe she’ll celebrate with Edo’s family. Zara usually isn’t there anyway. etc.
So it would be Charles and camilla, William and Kate, Princess Anne, and the Wessexes? They’re going to have to include Louis if they want coverage.
Family traditions change when people die, especially a figurehead like the Queen, so its only to be expected that things will look very different this year.
Actually as I type this – I bet W&K go to Bucklebury for christmas. Or the Middletons go to Windsor. Wonder if there is a christmas service at St. George’s? I’m sure there is.
Middletons are probably rubbing their hands together with glee, thinking of new Xmas traditions and how to monetize them. (Christmas crackers just like the Future Queen and King’s!)
After the way Harry and Meghan were treated after the funeral why would they choose to spend a Christmas with their two kids with the Windsor clan . This is just the royal reporters throwing things out there so they can bash Meghan and Harry they need a new storyline to create so they can write about something. This will be the new snub story oh harry and Meghan refuses to spend Christmas with the dear oh Charles who just lose his beloved papa and mom how horrible where the royal reporter try to make Charles as sympathetic as possible even though Charles and the royals family have been working with the press to further harass harry and Meghan .
What cracks me up about all of this is that Charles doesn’t WANT to invite Harry anyway. And he won’t. There will be no actual invitation for Christmas. But he will leak to the press about it to attempt to make himself look good. And as usual in doing so accomplishes the exact opposite.
The only reason to invite Harry is for the mega publicity they would get if Harry and Meghan actually showed up. I think the royals are about to learn (because they haven’t already, it seems) that if they want attention, they need the Sussexes.
Oh please. It’s been so warm and fuzzy-how can they resist an invitation to drag their two small children half way across the world and celebrate with Charles? Eye roll.
I honestly wonder if ANYONE outside of Camilla wants to join Charles for Christmas instead of doing their own thing. I suppose he could order them in a show of forced family unity, but if he leaves it optional I doubt most would show up. Although I think the Cambridges will probably feel obligated to come because of their new roles and wanting to show some heir continuity/unity.
Also, will Charles maintain the Queen’s traditions or make his own?
Why would Harry make his wife and children fly 6000+ miles to be surrounded by relatives who sees them as less than because of Meghan’s biracial background? No he won’t do that to his family. QC3 can keep his jingle bells and dried up fruit cake for himself.
I read that as dried up jingle bells and choked on my coffee!
If Charles does invite H&M, he’ll just uninvite them the last minute and they’ll find out by reading it in the tabloids.
The Queen was absolutely a matriarch in addition to being the sovereign. Charles isn’t even the patriarch of his own little family. With the Queen gone, there is no longer a “royal family.” There is just King Charles and his consort. Which isn’t a bad thing if you want to downsize the monarchy. The sovereign has a specific job. The money to support the monarchy should reflect that. Too bad for the RR that there will be fewer people for them to make up stories about and profit off of.
The royal family continues to harass the Sussexes… they’re incorrigible. They never learn. They’re so stupid. Everyone else is a better liar. The story of UK lol.
It gets dark at like 3 pm in the UK during the holidays and the weather is probably mostly gray and rainy (I’m basing my experiences of Christmas in France, the UK and the north of France have very similar weather at that time of year). It’s chilly and not a great time of year to visit anyways. I know Christmas is more about the people than the scenery but I’d rather celebrate Christmas in California over the UK if I had a choice too lol.
Have the security issues been resolved? Otherwise this is non negotiable for the Sussexes. Its beyond clear that they aren’t safe in the UK nor around the RF, as Katty demonstrated during that walkabout where she hatefully glared at Meghan, and the “royal” wives publicly snubbed her. Meanwhile, the RR pump out hateful articles on a daily basis to generate more hate. Sigh.
Could you imagine being Meghan and having to spend your Christmas holiday with Hateful Kate? Ugh. Just the idea is enough to validate the Sussexes staying put in sunny California and celebrating an enjoyable holiday filled with Christmas CHEER (not hate) and people that actually care for them and aren’t looking for fodder to sell to the tabloids about them. I really hope they stay home and have fun.
Is declining an invite always a snub? If one was issued I could definitely see it being turned down. No way Meghan enjoys Christmas there, and I’d bet Harry likes the non Royal traditions better too. Plus, they’re family is young. They need to start creating their own. Also, aren’t kids not really allowed to most of the events at Sandringham?
Ah, the Rats are desperate for photos of H and M, and most especially their children. THOSE photos would make their livings for 2023. And I doubt H and M would let that happen.
Who would want to spend Christmas with a sour, needy king and his dazed consort? Maybe Anne and Edward since they need to beg for their tuppence? Likely no one else.
Zara and Mike may stay in Australia to celebrate his grand success in the reality TV world. Kate will scurry off to Middleton Manor to be soothed and coached by mumsy. Bill will take his sidepiece to some far off beach (sending his gifts early with a footman, of course). Andrew and Sarah may choose to visit their daughter in Portugal.
I declined an invite for Thanksgiving this year. It was too far for me to drive this time (more like I didn’t feel like driving that far but anyway). I didn’t snub my family.
Besides, a royal Christmas sounds tiring. And shunting the children off with their nannies for the whole time except photo ops sounds opposite of how Harry and Meghan are raising their children anyway. Especially since Archie is getting to the age where he can start remembering events.
I hate to say it, but I don’t at all trust that Harry’s children would be treated well, by adults or by the other kids. Who knows what George, Charlotte, and Louis have heard about Archie and Lili. Kids can be cruel, and they could parrot any number of things they heard or overhead. The royal family is not now, nor will it ever be, a safe place for Meghan and her children. To them, she’s not family, and neither are the children.
@lanne, 💯🎯Agreed! I clearly remember the horrid racist shit my white classmates in Kindergarten said to me. I clearly remember the smirks on my teacher’s face as she tried not to laugh at the racial abuse that tormented me daily. It was during forced bussing of Black children to white schools of the late 1960s.
Children can be cruel and have no filter on racial abuse. Why subject Prince Archie and Princess Lili to their cousins who have undoubtedly been told or overheard some wretched racist comments from their wicked parents Pegs and Liar, and likely from Sophie, Edward and Anne too. Children learn to be racist so easily and so young. I wouldn’t subject my precious children to their racist cousins who have been actively and carefully taught that they are better than everyone, especially people of color. There’s plenty of time for the racist white world to drag these children. Why accelerate their exposure, at the holidays no less?
@Lanne, 💯
I have to agree. THen there are the leaks, L and A are old enough to have personalities and personality clashes with other children, along with tantrums and being overtired, stuck in a strange place and shuttled off to a room without their parents.
Should ARchie take a toy from Louis, you know that “bratty ” behavior and “Meghan’s poor parenting” (not Harrys lol) will be front page news before dinner is even served.
LMAO at the BM. Is this the pre-snub to the actual snubbing that hasn’t happened yet?