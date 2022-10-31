Kanye West could be completely broke within months after losing all of his deals

When Adidas pulled out of their deal with Kanye West, that marked the end of Kanye’s “billionaire” status. I pointed out at the time that Kanye still (arguably) has a net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, but on paper, no, of course he’s nowhere near billionaire status. If Kanye had been smart and cautious, he would have been saving his millions. Instead, he’s spent years blowing his money on a huge entourage, a Wyoming Dome, endless real estate projects, a ratf–king presidential run and… drugs, probably. All of which means that it’s not even about Kanye losing his billionaire status anymore, he could be in real financial trouble very soon.
Kanye West could be just months from financial catastrophe, Page Six is told. As the rapper is dropped by corporations and condemned by industry figures, sources say that while he has a large stash of cash, he also has vast expenses and could be in trouble soon if he doesn’t find a way to turn the tide.
Sources familiar with his finances say that West has five sources of income, and that four of them have been either completely shut down or badly compromised by his anti-Semitic outburst and support for white supremacists. We’re told that in recent years, West has made money from his massive Adidas deal, his Gap deal, his music catalogue, selling new music and concerts.
Adidas — which is the real engine for his enormous wealth — already said earlier this week that, after it ended its massive Yeezy sneaker deal with him, it would immediately halt payments. And sources say that it will be hard to fight that decision, because his threats against Jews and the incident in which he played porn to Adidas execs “mean they can play hardball,” according to an insider.
The source says that Gap, which ended its two-year-old deal with him in September, owes him some money for the YEEZYxGAP products it sold between the end of the deal and Tuesday, when it announced on that it was pulling his goods from shelves over the controversy.
As far as concerts — which should be the easiest money a star like West can make, and a dependable source of quick liquid cash — go, he was due to have a show at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 4 but that was canceled by the venue, he has no more booked and it’s unlikely venues will book him amid the scandals, according to insiders.
And with new music, we’re told West has an album in the can, but as yet there’s no deal to distribute it. His deal with longtime label Def Jam ended in 2021. An insider says that the record will still probably provide something of a lifeline, but that he’s unlikely to net anything like as much as he has for previous albums.
“He’s a many-time Grammy winner and he has such a large following that his albums go platinum instantly,” said the source, adding that it’s hard to believe that nobody would be willing to accept such a can’t-lose deal.
That leaves royalties, which net him around $5 million a year, according to Billboard. “That’s about enough to pay his gas bill for his jet,” laughed an insider. In September the music trade reported that West’s team tested the waters for selling his catalogue for around $135 million, but didn’t appear to get any strong interest.
Meanwhile, we’re told he has “a lot of cash by anyone’s standards,” but he also has a “high cash burn rate.” West bought a $57 million Malibu, Calif., home last year and gutted it. It’s in the midst of being rebuilt virtually from the ground up. We’re told that project is severely at risk because of his financial troubles. He also has a slew of other homes, but we’re told many of them are mortgaged.
Yeah, I actually agree with this analysis, surprisingly. I think Kanye does have millions saved and it would be enough for all of us to live comfortably for the rest of our lives. But if Kanye continues to live this way and spend this kind of money, his savings will be depleted in a year. I don’t feel sorry for him either – f–k this dude. I hope he’s broke as hell. I hope he has to sell all of his dumb sh-t. I hope no one wants to buy his dumb f–king dome.
Conservatorship to save his money–oh wait, that’s just for women.
But seriously though, Kanye is one mea culpa apology and “I’m taking my medication now” away and he’s back with a vengeance. He gets all his deals back, then he feels powerful and goes off his meds again. I think this is the cycle that Kanye will be riding for next decade
That’s an upsetting thought but you’re probably right. He needs to hit financial rock bottom to lose his power, but that might never happen.
I…..don’t see him being “fine” after this one….like Rosanne Barr did…he went too far with the WRONG folks
ITA and wouldn’t be surprised if he is already working with a PR firm to engineer his comeback.
Would he listen to anything a PR firm would have to say? He keeps firing his lawyers.
I honestly think those working with him on the high-ticket partnerships are glad to no longer be working with him. While he was on his meds and Kim+family were trying to keep him balanced, the execs were entertaining him for the cash waterfall…but as soon as I saw that video of him showing p–n clips to colleagues who were disgusted, I knew they were just waiting for a reason to end the contract.
This. He seems like a nightmare on a good day.
The partnership should have been terminated as soon as he showed porn in the workplace. They were willing to overlook that until the couldn’t.
@Tacky, Billion dollar deals don’t/very rarely get cancelled because of internal sexual harassment. (Unless the contract was written very, very well.) Maybe a buy out? The contract would most likely not be renewed in the future, but getting out of it then would be expensive, with lawsuits and all.
What would get the contract cancelled? Kanye making anti-semitic remarks at the same time mentioning Adidas and saying, “They can’t get out of the contract.” That gave Adidas the out.
Now you have company reputation which affects stakeholder value and now execs have a fiduciary duty to reduce/eliminate harm to the company and cancel the contract. And I’m *sure* the contract had something about *that* being a reason to get out without being sued written in there somewhere.
Kenye will be fine.. he has mega ppl behind him. He’ll be back to spewing hate against liberals, blacks, and other minorities and he’ll be praised as a genius once again.
Serious question for the CB fashionistas: Is “Kanye the designer” real? I see him sitting in meetings yelling “puffy shoes!” and “more mud!” storming out and leaving the actual work to other, more talented individuals. I don’t see him having the patience or capability to take the trip from idea to design to construction to marketing, etc. Meaning his participation, his name and association, are for clicks and attention. If so, Adidas can just find another name – he isn’t indespensible.
I could be completely wrong, I had an office job so no idea how this type of creative job works, I just look at him and do not think – that guy is a fashion genius lol.
Sorry, indispensable, not enough coffee 🙂
Adidas has already said the designs are theirs. They basically licensed his name. However, “Yeezy” is his, so not sure what will become of the shoes. Theoretically, Adidas Can sell what are known as Yeezys under another name and Kanye Can sell any shoe and call them Yeezys (thereby watering down Adidas’ market share). It’ll be interesting to see what happens.
@ LooneyTunes
Talking about Yeezy’s, it really bothered me when Khloe tweeted about how Anti-Semitism is wrong but then two days later was pap’d wearing Yeezy’s. It’s like whose side are you on? But then again, Khloe has poor judgment. Tristan was seen at the Kardashian Halloween party over the weekend.
He’s about to discover his real friends were the people reaching out and telling him to stop… and not the ones with their hands in his pockets, saying yes and encouraging him to forgo his mental health. Let’s see if he rants about any of them on social media the way he did the people who cared about him enough to say no. *shrug* this is the best comment I’ve seen for this type of situation: I don’t have much sympathy for someone in the Finding Out stage of FAFO
What is it with Kanye and Kim’s obsession with buying homes only to destroy them.
It’s seems to be a ultra wealthy status thing to do…
buying a dream house on ideal place and destroying it so you can build a brand new home to your own (bad) taste.
Tiger Woods ex wife did it with her big divorce settlement. And she is not alone in this, but others are more discreet.
Elle, Tiger’s ex, rebuilded on the property because it was not up to standards and code for the weather that Florida’s receives. That I do not blame her on.
Kim Kardashian must be fuming mad at him. How dare he ruin their children’s patrimony because he couldn’t keep his anti-semitic mouth shut for crying out loud. If Kim was real smart, she would drag Kanye’s sick ass to court and force him to set up trust funds for their children before he loses EVERY single penny and thing he owns.
Isn’t Kim ridiculously wealthy herself? I agree that her lawyers should move on this quickly because it’s the right thing to do, but would the children really feel the financial difference given how rich they’ll be any way?
When their children are fully grown they very well might resent the fact that they could have even been richer but daddy couldn’t keep his nasty mouth shut. Remember, many of us are greedy and the more we have the more we want.
That also explains him lashing out at the mother of George Floyd’s daughter saying she was being greedy. Yeah f@ck him and the people who enabled him all these years. They are all probably fleeing like rats off a sinking ship.
Haven’t Geo. Floyd’s family and friends been through enough already? In my opinion, the sooner Kanye (or should I say “GONE-ye”) goes away, the better. I suspect that even if he comes back after a while, he will not have the same ability to make big deals as before.
I think he *maybe* has a million or two saved. Being worth millions isn’t the same as having millions. Not only his tangible assets, but artists also have to pay their management and talent agencies and lawyers, etc. Granted those have dropped him, but their bills are still due. I actually think this is a really bad thing for him – he’s already gone off the rails and this is going to turn him desperate. A desperate man is a dangerous man.
He’s recently been “apologizing” (we know he means what he says) but it doesn’t sound like too many are receptive. I think its too little too late and even some prominent people in the Black community have awakened to Kanye’s bs. Yes, once again he is trying to get the Black community on his side, except his hypocrisy and anti Black comments are now being called out…repeatedly
My Facebook timeline filled with kanye support. Because this was his “master game plan” all along ect… its fascinating how people bending over backwards for him.
He fcked around one times to many and now he’s finding out. Good thing that Kim has custody of the kids and that they are nowhere near this dumpster fire of human trash that is their sperm donor.
I really love this for him. FAFO.
PS. Please do not come to black churches or women for forgiveness. Your choices and misogyny while not shared are not shared. Find solace and comfort with the MAGA crowd
Exactly. He and Candace can befriend the white supremists and laugh nervously at all the “jokes” the supremacists make toward him. Both of them will soon discover that even the “good ones” like Clarence Thomas and themselves will be sent to the camps if it comes to that, literally or figuartively. There’s no room for them in the Great White Utopia those folks envision.
Does anyone know anything about divorce law? Will Kim have to pay him alimony bc of his sudden financial downfall or does it not affect her dice it happened after she was declared single?
He won’t be able to stop his spending, which I’m guessing was already cannibalizing the massive wealth he could have been saving. And there’s no way he could both retain & listen to a PR firm to rehab his image. My guess is Kim will quietly buy out his 5% interest in SKIMS since he’ll need cash, then Kanye will do the rounds on far right circuits until he inevitably Lara Logans himself out of that racket, too.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I don’t feel sorry for him one bit. His comeuppance is long overdue, remember when he said salvery is a choice? He should have lost his deals right then.
I know it doesn’t affect me because it’s not my money but hearing about celebrities blowing through huge amounts of money and going broke grinds my gears.
Such waste! They acquire far more than the average person could ever see over several lifetimes and it’s just thrown away.
I had a way too long Kanye phase that is firmly over. The GOP is now in their Kanye phase and I’m sure it will be much shorter. Maga doesn’t listen to his music and they don’t buy his clothes. He is a loud cog in their racist, cruel machine and he is nearing his end of being useful. He is for sure in FAFO mode but it can, and likely will, get much worse.
That’s why he and candace (who is already moving on the rapper M.I.A, as her next prey with a rich baby daddy from the bronfmans, a jewish billionaire family already plagued with members linked to the nexium sect scandal) are trying to prevent George Floyd family from suing them for these 250 millions …
Kanye has already some trials from people he didn’t paid for helping his church sessions, his donda school organisation, etc.
His behaviour and rants are absolutetly stupid and malicious.
I really hope his enablers will have to take their responsability in this chaos
I wonder how much his music catalogue is worth? Would anyone buy it? He’s got investments he can still make money off of and he has revenue from SKIMS. He owns many homes, and some fast food chains as well I believe. He’s still richer than most of us. He needs to listen to whomever is managing his money. I saw an interview he did outside of North’s basketball game the other day and he was still saying sh*t about Jewish people. He also said God had to humble him and take his money away. I’ve seen other racists come back and be accepted. I guess we’ll see what happens. People love to hate, but they also forgive quickly. We’ve seen that time and time again in Hollywood. Someone even posted a comment Kim made years ago defending Jeffree Star after he made racist remarks. She said she doesn’t like to judge and that everyone deserves second chances lol wonder if she still believes that now.
Kanye has ALWAYS lived beyond his means, I never believed for one second he was a billionaire. At the rate he spent money, I always hoped he and Kim kept their assets separate. He has 4 kids, I figure he owes child support for all of them and that’s 4 college funds though I doubt any of them will go to college, from a quick check the only Kardashians to go to college are Kourtney and Rob (they both graduated, not even Kris went to college). He’ll have to sell his Wyoming ranch and whatever other properties he’s bought to make ends meet. I don’t think he’s necessarily done though… Chris Brown was eventually forgiven and so will Kanye.
I don’t think Kim or Kylie are billionaires either. It’s all smoke and mirrors. If Kim gets full custody of the kids then she won’t have to pay child support right? They are already legally divorced so I’m guessing he cant go after spousal support now either. Sadly, I do think you are right, Chris Brown still has a career…Kanye will too. Especially if he puts out a really good album in the next few years.
I hope he has enough saved for his mental health issues. THAT should be what he spends his money on. I wonder if Kim will have to support him if he actually goes broke. Maybe he’ll just file for bankruptcy
I wouldn’t put it past Kanye to extort Kim at this point. “I avoid child support, you pay me a $300 hundred million, and you get to keep all of the skeletons in your closet.”
You know what, I wonder if he’ll write a tell-all book one day. I doubt Kanye signed an NDA. That book would be a huge seller.
I rarely post – but – this guy deserves to lose it ALLLLLLLLL. he’s always been a d!ck but after his many verbal assaults on Kim (also not a fan), it was so despicable in my eyes that he deserves to lose it all – money, access, fame, respect. All of it.