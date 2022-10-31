‘The Crown’ dramatization of the tampon phone call will reportedly be ‘sympathetic’

The Crown Season 5 is almost here! Next week, we’ll start the binge-watch, and we can expect wall-to-wall hissy fits from Buckingham Palace. King Charles has telegraphed the idea that he and his allies will “fact check” the series and whine about it a lot, as they already have done for months. The fact-checking should get hilarious when it comes to The Crown dramatizing the infamous “tampon phone call” though, because that really happened. In 1989/93, a tabloid got their hands on a recording of a phone call where Charles and Camilla were speaking like lovers, and Charles suggests that he’d like to live in her trousers, then says no, he’d prefer to live as her tampon. Dominic West – who plays Charles – confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they filmed the tampon phone call. Now sources insist that the dramatization of the call is “sympathetic” towards Charles and Camilla.
The Crown is planning to depict the notorious ‘tampongate’ phone call between Charles and Camilla ‘sympathetically as two young lovers’ in next month’s series. However Netflix bosses have been blasted for the ‘crass’ and ‘bad taste’ decision to portray the infamous 1989 conversation that sparked a royal scandal.
The call between then-Prince Charles and Camilla, which has been widely referred to as ‘tampongate’, was taped by an amateur radio enthusiast who claimed to have stumbled across the pair’s conversation while moving between audio channels.
During the call, the then prince referred to being reincarnated as the tampon brand tampax, and told Camilla that he wanted to ‘live inside’ her. The audio recording along with a transcript of the six-minute call was sold to a tabloid and published. It was circulated again in 1993 by The People, following the separation of Prince Charles and Diana.
The scene will be delivered ‘sympathetically’ in a bid to show affection between Charles and Camilla, The Telegraph reported. It will also attempt to create viewer sympathy at the intrusion into their lives at the time, the paper reports.
However its inclusion in next month’s series has been called ‘crass’ and ‘in bad taste’ by two of the paper’s sources.
Dominic West, who depicts Prince Charles in the upcoming series, said that he has changed his mind about the conversation, having previously felt that it was ‘sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing…Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’s attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they’d gone through.’
“Two young lovers” – Camilla would have been 42 years old when the call was made? Charles would have been 40 or 41. I mean, sure, they were not “old,” but they were both married to other people and they had young children at the time! Why must we rewrite their sordid history? They were middle-aged and cheating on their spouses. THAT is what is crass and in bad taste, not the dramatization of the call. Anyway, my pet theory is that outlets like the Mail, the Telegraph and the Sun absolutely love all of these storylines and controversies from The Crown. They wrote the narratives at the time, now they get to rewrite the narratives AND have a whack at the new king.
Will the line he says to her your greatest achievement is to love me. I hope so that sums up what Charles is all about imo.
young?1?! this is like calling will and kate young. I mean, sure they aren’t senior citizens but they aren’t 20. they are in their 40s!
And both of them looked old for their age.
They were not young lovers during that conversation.When they were it was just a fling and she was avid to marry Parker Bowles. Charles later told his biographer he was not interested in marrying her then. Charles also was involved with other women including dale tryon and janet jenkins.
Yup. Pretty much this. I think the Crown has been very kind in its depiction of the Windsors.
Btw, I would have liked to see the rivalry between Camilla and lady Tryion depicted as it was rumoured that they hated one another.
Janet Jenkins would pay visits to Charles during the Camilla years. Their love letters were sold at auction. She also gave an interview
Its just so bloody ironic and rather disturbing that it was the BM themselves hacking and reporting every move and now they are having a hissy fit because of Netflix when the material is from alot of their own conduct.
Wondering how you make a tampon sympathetic…..
Lol Especially coming from those two nasty old creeps. A fling my ass.
Of course he would be sympathetic to cheaters.
LOL, exactly. Gotta say I rolled my eyes hard that Dominic West was feeling all sympathetic to two middle aged cheaters. I can agree that the intrusion was despicable, but the conversation WAS sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing. I hope CIII and Cams are deeply, deeply embarrassed by the dramatization, which will be verbatim.
Their indignation and tantrum has always been stupid. What you get away from the serie is the institution as the villain. The serie acknowledge the humanity of all of them, their bad acts explained.
The tabloids made hay out of that story. How can they pretend now to be appalled that it’s going to be depicted in the Crown?
No need to dramatise anything.
The script has been there for nearly 30 years.
At the time I lived in the UK so this was discussed at work. A colleague made the comment that it sounded like 2 people reading from a script. That comment has always stuck with me as the whole thing did not sound sexy at all.