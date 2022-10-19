Dominic West confirms: ‘The Crown’ filmed Charles & Camilla’s ‘tampon phone call’

You know how King Charles is screaming at a pen right now about Netflix’s The Crown? You know that Charles has put the full weight of the palace behind a completely unhinged campaign to “boycott” a streaming show? Yeah, all of that free publicity has led to a huge uptick in Netflix subscriptions – Netflix has gained 2.4 million new subscribers ahead of the debut of The Crown’s Season 5. Netflix’s stock is climbing, everything’s coming up roses. Entertainment Weekly has put The Crown’s S5 on this week’s cover as well – you can read the full cover story here. All of the cast members talk about where they were when QEII passed away (most of them were working on The Crown’s Season 6 at the time) and Peter Morgan even addresses Charles’s dumb campaign against the show. Some highlights:
Peter Morgan on Elizabeth Debicki as Diana. “She is uniquely magnificent. It was a list of one. Had she said no, I might have had to reconceive the entire show.”
Dominic West on being offered the role of Charles: “I said, ‘You’ve got the wrong guy, I don’t look anything like him,'” West recalls. But there was another reason the actor demurred: “I was very conscious of Josh’s amazing performance, and his amazing success, and thought it was a bit of a hiding to nothing to try to follow that.” So what made West change his mind? “I thought about it for several weeks, and it was one of those things you can’t really get out of your head. [I] realized that you’ve got to give it a go because you’ll regret it if you don’t. He’s a fascinating man, Charles, and it’s a fascinating life, and a fascinating role. I mean, apart from anything else, it’s a huge show, and I loved the first four seasons. I realized that I could very happily live with this character for two years.”
Philip’s affair with Penny Knatchbull: Where previous seasons have detailed the Queen’s love of racehorses, season 5 explores Philip’s participation in the sport of carriage-racing and his friendship with fellow enthusiast Penny Knatchbull, played by Natascha McElhone. Jonathan Pryce declines to go into detail about how that might affect the bond between Philip with Elizabeth, but teases some behind-closed-doors turbulence between his character and Staunton’s Queen. “It was a wonderful relationship, a loving marriage, but not without a few hiccups, like every long relationship,” he says. “You’re going to have to wait and see.”
Elizabeth Debicki on Diana’s revenge dress: “It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress,” shares Debicki. “When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the Revenge Dress. ‘Do you get to wear the Revenge Dress?’ ‘Oh my God, you get to wear the Revenge Dress!'” The actress says wearing the outfit felt “very significant and quite powerful, but also it provoked something in me as an actor. I can’t really explain it. It’s pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human’s life would represent so much and become so iconic. So that was a big day on set for me!”
The Crown filmed the tampon phone call!!! Charles’ appearance in the documentary was part of a campaign by the Prince of Wales to rehabilitate his image after the embarrassment of 1993’s “Camillagate,” in which media outlets made public an intimate phone conversation between Charles and Camilla that had taken place years earlier and was recorded by an amateur radio enthusiast. At one point during the exchange, the heir to the British throne told his lover that he wanted to “live inside” her trousers. When Parker-Bowles asked if he was going to be reincarnated as “a pair of knickers,” Charles responded that it would be just his luck to instead return as a tampon. West explains that it was fascinating to revisit the controversy and re-enact the phone call with Olivia Williams — and that he found his own thinking reframed by doing so. “I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing [at the time],” he says. “Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’s attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they’d gone through.”
Peter Morgan on King Charles’s campaign against the show: “I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period. But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position — indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes.”
Yeah, what Peter Morgan says there at the end… it’s like he’s giving PR advice to King Charles. He’s saying to Charles: you should have tried a different tact with this, dude, you should have just said “it was a difficult time, The Crown isn’t a documentary, etc.” Seeing Charles get this freaked out about a TV show just emphasizes that everything Diana said about Charles was correct. And again, Morgan is not trying to take the Windsors down. Then again, he did make Olivia Williams and Dominic West film the tampon conversation!!!
Great. Charles probably had a major tantrum. I wonder if the reenactment will include Camilla trying to get Charles to say he loves her after she tells him a few times on the phone.
Was it not the other way around. I really cannot remember.
It’s something that picked up speed on twitter a few weeks ago but isn’t entirely accurate, that the second half of the phone call is all Camilla saying “I love you” to charles while he refuses to say it back so its all about Charles not willing to tell Camilla he loves her or something. But that’s not quite what happens. They exchange a few “I love yous” sort of halfway through (with both saying it) and then as they’re hanging up its just Camilla saying it. But its annoying bc when you read the transcript it just reads like one of those things where both parties refuse to hang up even though the call is over. Like SOMEONE JUST HANG UP.
Some writers analyzing the tape commented about how long it took to say he loves her after she said it a few times. I also noticed
He did tell her her greatest achievement is to love him and not the other way around. I also notice that Charles sympathizers keep saying she makes him happy not the other way around
OMG!!! I read somewhere that Josh O’Connor only took the role of Charles with the understanding that he wasn’t going to have to re-enact that conversation, so I assumed it wasn’t happening, but apparently they were just waiting for a different Charles, LOL. this is going to be AWKWARD.
And it was obviously a huge invasion of privacy for Charles and Camilla, so it seems that’s the angle the Crown might take? But it was also an incredibly personal and intimate conversation between two people who were married to other people, at least one of who (Diana) was not okay with the arrangement. So it was devastating for more reasons than just invasion of privacy.
Dominic West seems like he would tell a woman he wanted to be their tampon so I finally understand why they casted him.
*chef’s kiss* @Cava 24
The bots on comments sections of dm who keep bragging they stopped subscription to Netflix and it is doing great now will be incandescent
“I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position — indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes.”
Peter Morgan HAS shown Charles and that family an enormous amount of sympathy. He’s gone very easy on them. But at the same time, he can’t ignore history, and the 90s to know is much more well documented and regularly circulating in the public domain. Charles throwing shit fits isn’t going to make people look away or forget. He needs to own it and then demonstrate he’s learned and grown from it. He hasn’t but he totally could have faked it if he ever listened to those crisis experts they allegedly hired.
I also think that overall, the Crown has shown them a great amount of sympathy. The Queen’s coldness is explained away by her upbringing, the control the courtiers have over her, etc. Charles’ relationship with Camilla is certainly given the “thwarted young love” treatment, when that’s not the full story. Margaret is much more sympathetic. And so on.
But like you said he can’t ignore history. So he can humanize them, which I think is the point, to sort of show the people behind the headlines, but he can’t ignore what actually happened. The tampon phone call actually happened.
I sped through my recent rewatch of S4 (my fourth?) skipping to just the Charles and Di scenes. While they absolutely show how cruel Charles and Camilla were to her, they also give fair turnaround to Diana’s complete unwillingness to play by the RF’s rules while showing Queen Mum, TQ, Margaret, and Anne all being like “we had to. It’s what’s done.” It’s very sympathetic to the women having always towed the line while Di refuses to. If we weren’t already rooting for Di, we’d be more critical of her in that light.
The born ins like the queen and anne had more protection than the married ins. Anne did not want to keep up the marriage to phillips and was allowed to divorce and remarry. Prince philip was consort not monarch and the queen was in charge.
I know, but the show portrays them sympathetically is the point.
Didn’t Anne only divorce after her love letters became public? so its not as simple as “Anne was allowed to divorce and remarry,” especially since ultimately Charles did as well.
And yes @Bettyrose the show does portray them sympathetically, especially Anne and Margaret, and there is some criticism of Diana. I think the show does a good job of showing The Crown as an institution, and how that institution affects all who are part of it, for better or for worse, and how the members of that institution survive. they bend or they break, to borrow from a scene in Season 4.
Anne was no innocent but the thing is the queen did not insist she stay in the marriage and put up with it. I recall Phillips had a child with another woman during his marriage to anne.She and Tim Laurence married in the church of Scotland. She in a way helped pave the way for Charles although his situation was a lot more complex
Love how West reframes the phone call as making you more sympathetic to Charles and Camilla. It’s like Peter Morgan has given them all the talking points and they’re running with them in response to Charles’ temper tantrums. It’s like soothing a child,”Really, sir, you just need to chill.”
I think he does understand Charles, @Brassy Rebel. A couple of year’s ago one of the tabloids published pictures of him embracing Lily James in Rome while he was (and is) still married to his wife, Catherine.
He’s not wrong though – it was a gross invasion of privacy, and definitely not something that was in the public interest to that extent. Sure, they could maybe justify calling out the affair as public interest, but the transcript and whole call wasn’t necessary.
Sort of ironic for them to say it and then…still do the whole thing.
What I love about them filming the tampon conversation is that is one bit of dialogue that is actually NOT fiction. Hahahahaha. All that “It’s not a documentary” handwringing and now people are going to watch and go “No! They didn’t say that! Who would say that?!” and the media are going to be running articles about “Oh yes they did – here’s the original transcript/recording.”
And then, off the back of that, viewers are going to suspect that much more of the dialogue might be closer to fact than realised- even when it isn’t. Again. Hahahahaha.
A whole generation has been born since The Phone Conversation was big news. I suspect many younger people will not believe that that this actually happened. But you are correct that this is one dialogue that did occur and the royals can’t object. At least not on the basis of, “You’re just making 💩 up!”
^^ This 100%
Netflix did this last time with some of the Diana and Camilla story lines and I suspect it’s what tipped Charles over the edge.
Now that Chuck has made such a big deal out of it being ‘fiction’, TikTokers will go into overdrive with the actual history.
What a time to be Kind and Queen….
How fitting that a supposed cheater in Dominic West is playing a proven cheater in Charles in Charge. I hope Charles feels the blow back for what he did to Diana.
Yes @Girl Ninja. https://www.celebitchy.com/684595/dominic_wests_wife_catherine_is_devastated_about_his_infidelity_with_lily_james/
I suspect that any hesitation about playing KC might be more related to DW’s private life than potentially having Crown related reservations. He’s a very good fit for the role.
The taped conversation in itself did not cause the Parker Bowles to divorce at that point. It was Charles indiscreet confession of his affair with Camilla that caused the Parker Bowles to divorce.
“The 90s were not a great time for the RF.” 🤣🤣🤣 Gen-X here and we got ya! Put on some flannel, rock some grunge, and lavishly indulge in your misery. This brief window of peace and relative financial stability won’t last, so use this time to take a moment to lament the gloomy, sad world before the early 00s bring us to economic collapse and endless war, and there’s no time left to be gloomy.
Dominic west and Peter Morgan are showing C&C an enormous amount of empathy. Take it and shut up Chuck!
Actually, it was earlier seasons of The Crown that made me more sympathetic to Charles. But all those feelings are long gone for this Man Baby.
I love your CB name! My cat isn’t into TV, but loves this purr: https://purrli.com/
I think people are going to go to town with the tampon business when it airs. Those of old enough to recall that time certainly remember it. Younger people may have heard about it already, but seeing it will be something else.
The memes are going to be LIT! I still snicker at the thought that the King of the UK, who will appear on your coins and money, wanted to be a tampon inside Camilla. My first thought when I see a Chuck pound coin is going to be TAMPON!! (But I am petty AF when it comes to the nasty Windsors).
I’m petty, too! When I read the headline, honestly, I went full on maniacal laugh/rubbing hands in glee.
Love that Netflix is coming out on top, Charles may control the media on that Isle but he has no influence over American media. I am looking forward to the new season it is the one show I make sure to mark the release date in my calendar.
If rice is thrown at weddings, will they throw tampons at the Coronation??
I think the reason to include the fact that they filmed the “tampon” conversation is also to remind people that the series is based on things that happened, albeit Morgan’s interpretation.
People reading the criticism from a former prime minister and Charles about the supposed “inaccuracy” of the show will also see that this conversation was real, it was published and widely talked about.