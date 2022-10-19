Did Olivia Wilde submit her special salad & dressing recipe to Food Network?

Yeah, per usual, a lot of women think Olivia Wilde is a sympathetic figure. I disagree. Olivia and Jason Sudeikis’s nanny sold her story (and texts) to the Daily Mail this week and the nanny really sold me on the profound dysfunction of both Olivia and Jason. I’ll never understand why so many women are tying themselves in knots to proclaim that Olivia is some kind of victim though – she was downright cruel to Jason, and he reacted to her cruelty poorly and emotionally. Then she lied about being cruel to Jason publicly and repeatedly for years. One of these people has consistently been a liar, a gaslighter and an emotional abuser and it’s not Jason.

One of the saddest details of the nanny’s story was that just weeks after Olivia began her affair with Harry Styles and just days after she dumped Jason, she stood in their shared kitchen and made her special salad and special salad dressing to pack up and take to Harry Styles. The fact that Olivia made the salad for Harry in front of Jason was some kind of big breaking point for Jason. But most people were incredibly curious about this f–king salad and why it was so special. Well, Page Six pointed out that Olivia submitted a salad recipe to Food Network at some point, and they think it may be her “special salad.”

You can see the recipe here. It’s made with roasted salmon, zucchini and potatoes. You use a lemon juice-based marinade/dressing on the salmon, which also consists of olive oil, dill, garlic, shallot, red pepper flakes and smoked paprika. You use that on the salmon before you throw it in the oven, and then use the same dressing for serving. There’s also a vinaigrette, which consists of red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and garlic, emulsified with olive oil. You put that dressing on the mixed greens, then put the roasted salmon, zucchini and potatoes on top. Oh, there’s feta cheese involved, which is disgusting (to me). But sure, that sounds like a special salad, I guess.

Update: So, after all that, Olivia posted a page from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn on her IG Stories. If you’ve never read Heartburn (or watched the incredible film adaptation), do so immediately! The wife.narrator is a food writer, and the story is interspersed with recipes. So, Olivia’s special salad dressing is just “the vinaigrette from Heartburn”?