Duchess Meghan’s former ‘Deal or No Deal’ coworker has some thoughts

It will never fail to amuse me to watch the reactions to the Duchess of Sussex speaking about her lived experiences. Invariably, the reaction tends to be “how dare she speak about something that happened to her!” So it is this week, with Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, “Breaking Down the Bimbo with Paris Hilton.” At the beginning of the episode, Meghan spoke about her time as a Briefcase Girl on Deal or No Deal. Meghan doesn’t slam the experience at all, and she acknowledges that the job got her into the SAG union, it paid her bills and got her union health insurance. But she did feel like she was just supposed to be a glossy bimbo with a briefcase:
The former Suits actress said that before tapings of the show, the models would line up for different stations: lashes, extensions, bra padding. The women were also given spray tan vouchers every week.
“There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty — and not necessarily about brains,” Meghan said.
“When I look back at that time, I’ll never forget this one detail — because moments before we’d get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she’d be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn’t properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she’d go, ‘Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'”
The Duchess of Sussex said she eventually quit the show: “I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype.”
This part gave me a flashback to Gloria Steinem’s groundbreaking undercover journalism as a Playboy bunny, infamously called “A Bunny’s Tale.” It’s Meghan talking about what it was like to be an educated, intelligent woman who was being told by society that she was just a pretty face. Anyway, one of Meghan’s former Deal or No Deal coworkers decided to chime in. Claudia Jordan (who was also on RHOA) posted this on her IG Stories:
Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo.
“Flor clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”
“That’s the kind of opportunity that is what you make it. If you just show up and don’t engage then you’ll just get your check and not get much out of it but if you show up and seize your moments then there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity,” she added.
Jordan she enjoyed her “experience working on Deal or No Deal” as it was a good opportunity in her career and helped her pay “all her bills.”
She also clarified that her response was not an “attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years and I still will but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or No Deal set.” Jordan said she was “especially protective of Howie Mandel who was nothing but kind and respectful to all 26 of us.”
Yeah… and that’s similar to what Meghan said too? Meghan was grateful for the paycheck and it wasn’t really a “diss” of the people who worked on the show. Did Jordan actually listen to the pod? It’s weird. Anyway, Jordan thinks that the show was great and it gave her a lot of opportunities. Good for her, truly! Meghan disagreed. Good for her.
Imagine coming out in defense of Deal or No Deal and Howie Mandel. LOL. Couldn’t be me.
Fraudia is a thirst bucket and likes to clout chase because she is very boring. She showed the same pattern of behaviour on RHOA which led to her being dropped.
Being a former RHOA alumnus isn’t exactly something to brag about or be proud of either. A clout chaser indeed.
Crazy thing is I was obsessed with that show. There was a bar who played it on a huge screen and a regular crew who was there for it. But I never gave any thought to the briefcase girls. I feel bad about that now, but I grew up in the golden era of spokesmodels and game show hostesses. I figured LA was packed with gorgeous young hopefuls and this was a good starting gig for them. I’m sure I saw Meghan and thought no more about it. I would’ve been shocked to learn she had a degree in international relations from NWU. Not because I don’t think beautiful women can be smart, but because it’s obvious the women were treated as interchangeable, and that would be hard to endure if you had the credentials for a different type of career. Meghan basically said exactly that in her podcast.
Exactly this! They were literally used as props. They weren’t asked for their opinions or beliefs. Claudia is doing too much.
I think Claudia just wanted to be saying something. Unfortunately, the public just saw them, subconsciously
or not… as legs with cash, much like the nice looking young women and men who are props to entice the patrons in Vegas to spend more money on this or that. It’s a game that’s ancient, same ole game with new players all the time. Sex sells in all its forms.
funny how that last line about how the host was “nothing but kind and respectful to all 26 of us” IMMEDIATELY makes me think the opposite. Like first of all, how do you know? Were you there for every single interaction? it feels like a pre-emptive metoo denial! maybe just my cynicism showing, sigh.
24 other women have chosen not to speak so far. If her experience was so great, why speak now? Why on this topic? Typical actions of a clout chaser.
It sounds like it was a fine modeling gig. They weren’t abused or exploited, but it was also dead end. Either it launched you into a modeling career or it was just a thing you did briefly in your youth. There’s probably not much to tell if you didn’t go onto fame afterwards.
I have no issues with Claudia but she really didn’t need to say sh*t. Why say what Meghan already said if you didn’t want to seem combative in some way? Claudia knows what it is like to be a biracial woman in America, she should just show support and/or keep her mouth shut about Meghan.
Why shouldn’t Claudia Jordan chime in? Her experience on DOND is just as valid as MM’s.
Clout chasing isn’t cute it’s thirsty and I think Claudia is better than that. That’s why.
Then if claudia wanted to say something about her deal or no deal experience, after all these years of saying nothing about it, why didnt she create her own OPPORTUNITY to do so, instead of piggybacking/coat tail riding/being a parasite on Meghan’s?
No one is preventing her from saying whatever, what she said was invalidating what Meghan said which is what we are all condemning . And why didn’t she say all those things b4 Meghan did ?
She’s chiming in only to invalidate someone else’s lived experience, which is not the same as sharing your own. Was Howie nice to her? Sure! Was he nice to all 26 women? She’s going to say she knows exactly what their experience was.
There was no purpose to be fulfilled by chiming in other than clout chasing. This woman will have a short life in entertainment because she made a fool of herself to get into the rarified air of Meghan Markle. This is what she will be remembered for.
Wow. Keep her mouth shut? Why? She clarified some things and she didn’t attack Meghan at all. And she’s not wrong to stress that this was basically a modeling gig, nobody was hired for their brains first and foremost. Meghan didn’t enjoy that which is understandable. But if you apply at a bakery, you better be prepared to get up in the middle of the night.
Meghan really does not need people to defend her in EVERY situation, especially if she’s not being attacked at all.
Amen, Emmi. Agree completely.
Thank you Emmi!
Truth. That woman has just as much right to speak as anyone else. The topic was also HER lived experience. Why shouldn’t she get “clout” from it? Show business is getting what you can and trying to be in the limelight to get your shot.
Who knew that Meghan’s personal experiences needed “clarification” from Claudia? Hm, learn something new every day.
I agree with Debbie.
This woman is a typical Real Housewife. It was an easy way for her to get a headline, that’s all.
@Emmi You can’t predict how something will make you feel before you go through it. And while Meghan may have thought she knew what to expect, she couldn’t predict that it would make her feel some kind of way. And that was the point, how standing around to be eye candy on a game show made her feel like she wasn’t living up to her potential. And also, what I got from the podcast discussion was that maybe other women who have been shoved into the “bimbo” archetype feel that way too. The podcast says its about challenging the assumptions that hold women back.
Claudia has always been thirsty and will always be thirsty
I’m sure Claudia Jordan is just responding to get attention. And of course the Fail skipped over the part about supporting Meghan and gave this story something like, “bimbos hit back” as a headline.
Just gross.
Agree. I am not familiar with Claudia Jordan, however, this reminds me of Rob Lowe’s mentions of the Sussexes. He does it when he wants attention knowing that the tabloid press will twist it into something negative (if it wasn’t already negative!).. I suspect that Ms. Jordan is well aware that whatever she says about Meghan will be spun into a negative but she is thirsty for the attention.
It’s interesting to me how quickly she had to clarify her response. Talking about Meghan is such a minefield, because people will comb through every syllable you say, looking for ammo to lob at Meghan. This lady offers her opinion, and immediately realizes her words could be twisted to use against Meghan. That has to be so annoying to navigate.
But claudia’s decision to chime in about something Meghan said which, by the way, had ZERO to do with claudia, was disingenuous coat tail riding/clout-chasing. She got what she deserved from all the pushback.
There are enough parasites out there picking at everything Meghan says. Claudia didnt need to voluntarily be one of them.
💯!
Claudia admitted to not listening to the podcast and went off based on a headline. She is getting dragged and I love it. It’s what she deserves.
She posted on Twitter that she had not listened to the podcast, she saw a tabloid headline. I had never heard of this woman before her comments, and the fact that she used a tabloid as truth instead of just listening to the podcast or reading the transcript says a lot about her character imo.
I think we’ve all had to take a job that maybe wasn’t ideal at the time but had a potential for more opportunities down the road. That’s basically what I took from MM’s podcast. But because she’s so polarizing to everyone and god forbid anyone anywhere allege any racism because that’ll always get unpacked and scrutinized by the peanut gallery – here we are.
Meghan’s point is proven perfectly when you see the many disgusting ways in which the toxic British media (the same ones ironically crying about “how dare she” ) introduced her when she was dating Harry. They used her pics from DOND to create the image of a slutty golddigger to fit their narrative. They even (the daily fail I think it was) used those photos as a reference to create disgusting caricatures of her where she was allegedly complaining about press intrusion whilst standing in the window. This is the way the British public was introduced to the image of Meghan (as well as through their racism). It’s because of that nasty narrative that some members of the public (unfortunately) still hate her today, accusing her of being a “narcissist” and a “gold-digger”, despite the fact that she was sooo much more than just a pretty face
They really wanted her to be a bimbo,,,,but the shoe didn’t fit, lol! Now they’re going for the other archetypes of “bad” women.
I found the US edition of Deal or No Deal very odd and uncomfortable honestly, in the UK they just had other contestants open the boxes.
In France, it’s mainly normal people and all of them are wearing casual clothes, it’s not women with sexy outfit or whatever so it is something that looks like specific to the US version at least.
In fairness, being the briefcase model on a game show has nothing to do with intellect or showing off any particular skill other than being pretty. I get what Meghan is saying- it was a shallow gig. But it also didn’t pretend to be anything other than that. So I’m not sure she is getting that point across as she hoped to.
She was making the point that the hyper-sexualization of the women (focusing on cleavage/boobs/ass/sexy make-up) was not necessary. That very same game show has different iterations in diff countries that DONT sexualize the briefcase-openers.
WOOOOOW! It seems Meghan’s point was perfectly made!
It’s funny but when the show returned in its second iteration, they made the banker female and used a wider variety of body types for the models, not all of them were conventional “models.” I don’t care what they looked like, as someone who watched the show, I just didn’t want them peaking at the amounts and then being coy about it.
Meghan was on the second season of the show. The show was popular. Everyone knew about the briefcase girls. She knew what the job entailed. She knew she was going to just be a “pretty face”. What she probably didn’t know was how it would make her feel. She didn’t like how she felt, so she quit. Some of the women on the show may have been perfectly fine with being just a pretty face. Some women are ok with that. It’s their choice. But one thing for sure is the show never hid the intentions of what those briefcase girls were there for.
@ME, 👏
So many info about a nobody…. maybe is a crush….
I don’t have a problem with what Claudia said since she isn’t necessarily contradicting what Meghan said. (Though, yeah, it’d have been better if she hadn’t just read a headline.) What I do wonder about is the fact that they pitted women against each other and picked the more outgoing women to interact with the contestants. Like, you had to show out and outdo others in order to shine. Rather than letting all women get a turn to show off their personalities. That’s pretty typical but also super demeaning. It was a daily (or three days a week? Don’t remember) beauty contest. Even Bob Barker let his Barker’s beauties eventually stay and age on the show. (Though I think there was some lawsuit about a woman fired after getting pregnant or something.) That was more progressive than DOND. Let’s get rid of and move beyond the sexism that, yeah, is glaringly obvious about that show and so many others still.
ETA: Let me take some of that back—a Price Is Right model sued because she was forced to have sec with Bob Barker?!! Never mind.
What you read is the Dealine’s explanation of what Claudia initially said. It was aggressive, listing all the work she went on to do thanks to her stint on DOND. She tagged Howie Mandel and NBC in her comment (according to her, she’s very protective of Howie Mandel). She ended her list of achievements with “not bad for a bimbo”. She only said the rest after she got called out for trying to invalidate Meghan’s experience. Plus she never listened to the podcast.
Thank you for clearing all that up. Makes everyone else’s responses much clearer to me.
I believe that Bob Barker was sued personally too for sexual misconduct. First, he had this custom of telling female contestants only (not the males) to “reach into his pocket” to get the $100 dollar bills they’d won. After doing that for years, some woman wrote him a letter and explained to him that this was inappropriate. He wasn’t sued for that though; I think it was misconduct toward some of the models on the show. The lawsuit wasn’t about aging either.
There are a million actors, especially women and POCs, that have a similar story to Meghan: They took jobs early in their career that they didn’t feel great about. Ones that required sexuality, racist tropes, fake accents, etc.
And most actors diplomatically say what Meghan said: I was grateful for the job at the time, but I recognize it was problematic in ways too.
I thought her story about Deal or No Deal was measured and fair. Of COURSE Meghan knew was she was getting into when she took the job on the show. She grew up in LA and pursued acting. At no point did she think the briefcase girls were hosting a Shakespeare night. Her eyes were wide open, and honestly, she was probably just grateful to get r*ped by the host like the Price is Right days.
I’m sorry. What did you say about her being grateful to be r*ped?!?! You need to clarify or add context. Asap. Because WTAF.
I think she clearly meant to NOT get r*ped or assaulted like some other game shows “girls’ were….
I agree with basically everything you said, but she was probably grateful to “not” get attacked(I 100% know that’s what you meant though!)
Meghan took a job that came with benefits (experience, union membership) and she stuck with it for as long as she could because of those benefits. then she left. Lots of other actresses and actors have done the same.
ACK! Yes, sorry, definitely “NOT r*ped”, definitely missing the word NOT.
(I was referencing the 1994 Price is Right allegations by Dian Parkinson.)
Clout chasing Claudia. She should have kept her opinion to herself. Meghan didn’t bash her or the show. She explained HER feelings about working on it. My goodness. Why so pressed about someone else’s lived experience. Well, Claudia got the attention she wanted. Hope it was worth it.
She didn’t listen to the podcast, she admitted that she got her story from the tabloids and just went with it. Imagine reacting to something you haven’t listened to and then acting the fool about it. I tot she was better than that, SMH
Claudia is on some gossip program for Fox so I side-eye her anyway. Anyway, Meghan was very respectful of the program but lets face it, that was a job to pay the bills and she felt she could do better.
Deal or No Deal objectified women there’s no getting around that but this seems to be a case of hit dog will holler. Plus, not everything that Meghan talks needs to be commented on. Some people need to shut up about Meghan.
Former Housewife of Atlanta?! I watch that show, all seasons, & do not know her (shrugs)
This awful woman said she didn’t even listen to the podcast. She responded to a TABLOID HEADLINE about what Meghan said. My God! And Meghan never said the show treated her like a bimbo.
Claudia Jordan is a biracial journalist/actress/model who was once Miss Rhode Island and was a frequent radio cohost/personality on various Black radio shows with Tom Joyner, Ricky Smiley and Jamie Foxx . I didnt watch Deal but I do remember her from The Price is Right. She has 2 celebrity gossip shows on Fox Soul (which has primarily Black programming). I had heard some awful rumors about her, did some research which proved those rumors weren’t true and decided to check out her shows. Both are good although I prefer one over the other. Btw FoxNews and Fox/Fox Soul are completely different entities (i used to lump them together too).
She has actually defended Meghan against a lot of unfair criticisms but will criticize her when she disagrees with some of the comments she’s made. Sounds like she didn’t listen to the podcast but of course her comment was given a negative spin since she pretty much agreed with Meghan. Its ok that she had a different experience, everyone won’t have the same experience. She does speak her mind and explains her positions. I can respect that, even when I don’t agree with her.
She’s not A-list but has worked consistently in the entertainment industry for the past couple of decades. Since she’s still in the industry, she knows better than to burn any bridges. She gets attacked enough on SM as it is. Its sad that despite identifying as Black, her “Blackness” is continually questioned and like Meghan, her comments are scrutinized and she frequently gets criticized, esp when her comments are pro-woman. She’s a r survivor and a feminist.
Too bad she didn’t listen to the podcast before criticising Meghan. So much for being a feminist.
My take on this Jordan woman: She has had a whole ass career of near 30 years, based on just a pretty face. Meghan, uni-schooled with 2 degrees, aspired higher and ended up higher at 41. Meghan’s podcast made her realize that, at nearly 50 years old, she hasn’t accomplished anything big, meaningful or impactful; it’s all based on her looks, and it won’t be that way any time soon. Isn’t it funny how some middle-aged women can get into their feelings about other women’s experiences?
I think this is a false choice. It takes intelligence to do the work of being professionally beautiful. There’s a lot of ways to be a smart woman.
This Claudia person says of DOND,”…if you show up and seize your moments then there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity.” Isn’t that exactly what Meghan did? She used her smarts, her people skills, and her work ethic to build a beautiful life for herself. Like, thanks for noticing, Claudia?!
This lady Jordan admitted she hadn’t listened to the actual podcast when she made that comment. Now she’s part of the UK tabloid cycle.
So, mission accomplished, I guess?
Hating Meghan is a lucrative business. A lot of D listers know that if you say something negative about her you instantly get attention. Another(white) briefcase girl and I’d being praised by royalists on Twitter.
It’s funny because people are still using Meghan’s past as a suitcase girl to slut shame her and imply that she doesn’t deserve Harry.
Exactly JCallas. Wasn’t that one of the names the KP staff used “Briefcase giirl”? So I guess its fine for others to throw that in her face but if Meghan speaks up about her experience she’s basically told to shut up. So now she can’t speak about her royal experience or her past job experience. Got it.
Meghan’s comments were also discussed on The View today. Whoopie Goldberg had an awful opinion. She seriously was mad that Meghan said that she did not feel good being on Deal or no Deal. According to Whoopie, the women on these game shows are not being objectified and it’s all in Meghan’s.
Did Whoopie listen to the podcast? I seriously don’t see how anyone could hear about a woman having to, for work, stuff her bra and suck in her gut and not think that the woman is being objectified.
Sometimes I wonder if Whoopie plays devil’s advocate just to keep the conversation going. But from what I heard the other women on the show agreed with Meghan.
What does this even mean?
“There’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity,” she added.