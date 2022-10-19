Tom Brady: The football season is like a ‘deployment for the military’

Tom Brady is a 45-year-old man who needs to retire from one of the most violent sports out there. I’m all for athletes deciding to use willpower and science to extend their careers, but when your sport is all about CTE and multiple concussions every year, maybe retire early? Football has already cost Tom his wife, and it will likely cost him his long-term health. Now, it’s not all brain damage and brutality though – Tom has made hundreds of millions of dollars as a player, not just from his salary and bonuses, but his lucrative sponsorships and side-hustles. None of that makes him heroic or a soldier serving his country. But Tom sees a parallel there, and he compared his NFL career to that of a military deployment. My god.
Tom Brady says he’s finding it nearly impossible to focus on his personal life half of the year … explaining he feels like NFL seasons are similar to “going away on deployment for the military.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shed light on his struggle with work-life balance while talking with Kevin Durant on this week’s episode of the quarterback’s “Let’s Go” podcast.
The 45-year-old admitted even though he tries to place an emphasis on certain aspects of his off-field life during the football season … he always finds himself buried in his job instead.
“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.'”
“The reality is,” he continued, “is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say — ‘Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,’ the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance — you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are.”
The words appear to shed further light on the marital issues Brady is having with Gisele Bünchden. She’s wanted him to step away from football for years and be more of a hands-on family man. But he’s making it clear, he’s having a very hard time doing that. In fact, he said he straight up gets to the point where all he cares about in the fall and winter months is wins and losses.
“You’re going to go, ‘How the f*** do I get it done?'” he said. “‘What do I got to do for my teammates to get it done?'”
[From TMZ]
At this point, the question isn’t “why did Gisele leave Tom” it’s “what took Gisele so long to leave Tom?” He’s like “babe, I’m going off to my military deployment, see you in six months!” Gisele had every reason to be sick of his sh-t. And what a f–king insult to the military people who are genuinely DEPLOYED. Who don’t get to see their families in person for months, sometimes years at a time. There’s no comparison – Tom is making the choice to blank on his family for six months every year because of “football.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
-
-
Cambridge, MA – Tom Brady plays football with his sons John and Benjamin at the Harvard University Best Buddies event. Tom caught a pass for a touchdown from fellow Patriot Julian Edelman. Michael Chiklis played football too. Tom was very affectionate with his kids on the field. Brady was once again the star of the weekend, raising a lot of money for Best Buddies during his downtime with a new football season just around the corner.
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cambridge, MA – Tom Brady plays football with his sons John and Benjamin at the Harvard University Best Buddies event. Tom caught a pass for a touchdown from fellow Patriot Julian Edelman. Michael Chiklis played football too. Tom was very affectionate with his kids on the field. Brady was once again the star of the weekend, raising a lot of money for Best Buddies during his downtime with a new football season just around the corner.
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cambridge, MA – Tom Brady plays football with his sons John and Benjamin at the Harvard University Best Buddies event. Tom caught a pass for a touchdown from fellow Patriot Julian Edelman. Michael Chiklis played football too. Tom was very affectionate with his kids on the field. Brady was once again the star of the weekend, raising a lot of money for Best Buddies during his downtime with a new football season just around the corner.
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Monaco, MONACO – **FILE PHOTOS** Like many public spaces across the country, parks in Tampa, Florida, are closed to visitors because of restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.
That didn’t prevent one man from trying to get an outdoor workout recently.
The scofflaw was none other than new Tampa resident Tom Brady, according to Mayor Jane Castor. And, yes, the superstar quarterback was sighted (not cited), she said.
Park staff came across Brady while patrolling a downtown park, Castor said Monday during a joint news briefing with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.
“I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said.
“Our parks are closed down; and so a lot of our parks staff they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said.
“And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”
Pictured here during a Tag Heuer event during the 76th Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix **SHOT ON 05/26/2018**
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-
-
What a vacant, vain, vacuous man.
He clearly married up.
Caveat Emptor, indeed.
It’s so telling how he seems to refer to time with his kids as balancing “play” with “work.” Meaning he sees his time with his kids as negotiable and just for “play,” rather than the time with his kids being pivotal and of utmost importance.
Asshat.
Yeah, that part stuck out to me as well. He clearly thinks being a parent is just a “fun gig” for him to do when he’s not doing what he really loves. And the fact that he doesn’t seem to view parenting as work, at least not for HIM, is pretty gross.
Also, his statement that “you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right?” really means “I value my need for more affirmation of my football prowess over any interest I may have in my young family.” Douche.
This is the same guy who won’t eat strawberries because he thinks they’re junk food. I think he has some really f-ed up ideas about both diligence/sacrifice and wellness.
tealily: He doesn’t like strawberries. He never said strawberries are junk food. Silly comment.
tealily, www: he does think he doens’t get sunburned because he’s just so hydrated the sun bounces off the water in his molecules.
Actually revolting, isn’t it?
I just cannot with this guy. Self absorbed, shallow as a puddle and thick as a plank. Yes being paid hundreds of millions of dollars to throw a ball around like an overpaid frat boy is EXACTLY the same as being deployed into danger, away from your family, for a micro fraction of the pay you spoiled wanker.
@MTLEXPAT As a military spouse, I felt the need to comment on this but you pretty much summed it up perfectly!
@mtlexpat right on
They guy gets paid millions to run after an elongated ball for months at a time. I have family members that are veterans, this comparison is such BS.
Not only that (and you summarized it perfectly, @MTLEXPAT), but Tom has secured a guaranteed multimillion announcing contract just waiting for him when he finally hangs up his cleats.
That’s definitely not the case for most military vets, who often have more barriers to entering the labour force after their service.
Thank you for saying this!! Having had family members and friends deploy, to combat zones, I couldn’t believe he said this.
First, he is PRIVILEGED and RICH, as opposed to many servicemen and servicewomen who sign up to risk their lives so they can afford schooling and healthcare for their families.
Second, what he does is just a GAME. It’s not in service to anything or anyone. If football ended tomorrow, no one would die.
Third, he doesn’t have to EVEN LEAVE THE FREAKING U.S. or sacrifice any creature comforts to do it! No living out of a tent. No bullets or bombs coming at you. No diseases or occupational exposures to cancer-causing chemicals.
I just can’t with this guy. I need to go scream into a pillow for a while.
He is so out of touch from the real world it is actually troubling. I know that Gisele as a very wealthy and privileged woman probably is too but she has had to live with this foolish mans delusion and false equivalences. No wonder she brought out Dr. Ewa to sage and probably pray over her life. What a foolish mess.
Is he wearing a t-shirt of himself throwing a football, in a t-shirt that says “Team Tom Brady”? I feel like that tells us everything we need to know. hahaha
He is, haha! That’s perfect. Thanks for pointing that out.
Didn’t he try and kick off a whole ‘Tompa Bay’ thing when he first moved to Tampa?
Kat that is priceless you are right that is 100% the man right there. What a shallow nothing burger of a man
First of all, no.
But also, there are an awful lot of enlisted military people who retire at or even before 45, and a lot of spouses who’d be as angry as Giselle if the promises of them having a couple of decades where their preferences come first turned our to be lies.
That is a really gross and inaccurate comparison for a multi-millionaire with all the support and money in the world to make.
Also, I lived across the street from an NFL player for a while, and he was home plenty, and they had a couple of kids. The family wasn’t very nice and I didn’t know them well as a result, but I never got the impression he was just gone for 6 months or whatever. I realize Tom is a different level of player, but FFS, that’s on him to make sure his life is balanced, at least enough that his wife doesn’t leave.
Holy crow this guy is a total numbskull! Tampa Bay needs to convince him to pay for a professional spokesperson immediately. Football isn’t war! Next, it’s his flipping responsibility to figure out what he wants after his football career is over, and he should have done that years ago.
I hope he has a horrible, humiliating, losing season, and is remembered for pissing away his family and his legacy as GOAT due to his vanity and over-inflated sense of worth. What despicable comments.
This. All of this.
Rachel all this and more and all this forever. I hope the brave military men and women who serve and who support spouses and mothers and fathers who serve boo him forever. Pitiful waste of a man
I am a New England girl who used to like Tom Brady. For him to compare himself to the military serving the country is beyond disgraceful. Shame on him. If he stayed retired, he would have left on the top of his game and would still have his family unit.
I’m starting to think Bellickeck kept him in check or something. He came across as professional and somewhat decent when he was in NE. Since he’s been in Tampa Bay, his worst qualities are all coming out.
Yes. I think Bellichick runs a tight ship. He doesn’t put up with any antics.
This dude seriously has to recalibrate his world view if he believes playing football for a multimillion dollar NFL program is similar to being deployed in the military.
I’m a military veteran and I can say with total conviction that he can f*ck right off with that deployed nonsense. He clearly has no idea of how insulting that is to actual military folk. What a wankbag. And that word salad about why he’s still playing football…my God. Tom, grow a pair and just say that you want to keep playing and what you want is all that is important.
Same, Deb. I saw the headline and immediately thought ‘I would have LOVED if my deployment was anything like his football season where his biggest worry is a sack, private chef available to prepare healthy delicious meals, access to your loved ones bc you don’t have to rely on limited access to a sat phone that is designated for missions, comfortable sleeping accommodations, groupies tripping over themselves to bag you….not kill you, no worries that you will be attacked if you decide to sleep, nobody wants to or will even try to rape you. His comparison really makes me so sad.
This is interesting. At first, when I read this, I was like, “Who’s advising this fool?”
But you know what? Its very on brand for a MAGA douche like Brady to associate himelf with the military because nobody can criticize the military. I can see him stupidly thinking (stupidly is the only kind of thinking MAGA types do) that connecting himself to the military would deflect criticism. Because military haters are anti-American commies, you know. /s
Fortunately, it’s backfiring on his dumb ass. As it should.
Never thought 2022 was the year I’d become TeamGisele.
He is insufferable. I wonder how she lasted this long.
Count me in on being Team Gisele if this is what he’s like but at the same time, she had to have known this is who he was before they got married. People rarely ever change.
Yes and no….pepole do change as they get older. But usually for the worse, so….
I think she always knew he was football obsessed, but I think it’s fair to say she didn’t expect him to play well into his mid 40s, and to fail to uphold the agreement they made as partners.
The question is, will he be called out for his tone deaf dumbfuckery? Or will he “white man” his way out of it? He makes me glad I don’t watch football anymore, and I was a rabid fan. I can’t stomach watching people get brain damaged for entertainment.
Are you seriously asking this with a straight face? Of COURSE he will “white man” his way out of his dumbass, tone-deaf statements, lol.
I don’t even want to dislike the guy, but he makes it so easy.
Yes, Tom. You leaving your supermodel wife in your mansion with staff to take care of the kids while she jets around looking gorgeous is JUST LIKE Maggie and her three kids in off-base housing wondering if the water supply is safe to drink and whether her husband in whoknowsthefwhere will come home reasonably intact. And getting paid millions to chase a ball around a field like a happy puppy is JUST LIKE getting paid $25k to be away from your family for years, sleep in literal dirt, and eat MREs while bombs blow up around you.
Bravo – this is a WORD.
Well said, Peach. What an asshole.
THANK YOU!!!
As the mother of an active duty deployed Marine, this bullshittery flew ALL OVER ME!
Tom Brady wouldn’t last 24 hours on Parris Island. Spoiled little pretty boy brat.
Wow. He said this mess out loud. Okay then.
Ten bucks he tried this analogy with Giselle and that’s another reason she’s done. Bet he told her well if I was deployed you would be raising the kids alone and having to defer things for me anyway.
I see Herschel Walker in his future.
What a mindless comparison. His ego is just wow.
Wow just wow dude is really delusional and so far up his own ass he unable to see the light of day.
Sounds like TFG talking about avoiding STDs being like a personal Vietnam. No wonder they’re good friends.
So offensive to everyone who has served and especially to the families of those who left on deployments and came back in caskets.
People allowed to be obsessed with work and being the best in the world and devoting their lives to that and only that.
Those people shouldn’t start families.
Men need to learn this.
What an ass. Rock on Gisele. You deserve to be happy.
Man. I’m a Patriots girl from back in the 80’s when we went to games in -30 degree weather to watch them lose more games than they won. Please stop talking Tom and just retire. You are in no way like my Navy Veteran husband who served honorably for 26 years. You don’t have to keep playing football or get sent to the brig. You can fly home any time to see your kids. Because of deployment, change of home-base, coronavirus lockdowns and a canceled retirement, my husband was gone for 2-1/2 years while my young son grew up without him. And now I’m doing what I really dislike, comparing stories to see who had it worse. But Tom can go cry into his millions.
Yes, Tom, tell me more about the parallels….playing football to the background music of mortar fire, the long shifts, iffy food, separation from family, cramped sleeping quarters, water you can shower in but careful, don’t drink it :O As someone who served, this is just gross, and I’m SO tired of it.
No one is saying it’s easy to play professional football, but the rewards are significantly greater and longer lasting than military service, and the risks much lower if you’re careful, listen to your body, and don’t get pulled under by your own GIGANTIC EGO. For him to suggest that he’s selflessly played football is ridiculous. He’s made millions of dollars. Dealing with the twilight of your career is hard, but it’s no excuse for this nonsense. Ugh.
Football career is the symptom.
Brady’s problems that have tanked his marriage are: breaking his wife’s trust with the retire/unretire nonsense, and his inability to put anyone else’s needs (wife, kids) above his own wants.
Ummm, no, you jerk. You have no idea of even serving your family, much less serving your country– with low pay, sometimes impossible conditions and the possibility of death. Walk that back, idiot.
He also looks like Lurch here.
Did he get new veneers or something? Why do his teeth look too big for his mouth?
He should also visit soldiers’ camps now in a redemption tour. He’d hate that so much!
He should visit soldiers’ camps now in a redemption tour. He’d hate that so much!
Let’s keep deflating Tom Brady like one of his suspicious footballs 🏈
Football is NOT like a military deployment.
No one who serves in the USArmed Forces gets paid anywhere close to 1% of TB salary.
Not deployed into enemy territory, chance of getting killed, etc.
Tom Brady is a complete tool.
Every time this lout opens his mouth he digs himself in deeper and deeper. He needs to publicly apologize to the military personnel he has flagrantly insulted, and then STFU.
Jaded, how about if Tom donates millions to add sports therapy to VA centers (minus being hit in the head like he has been far too many times)? This way his wallet can take the hit (and not his head, which is not much good anyway) and shine up that rapidly tarnishing reputation due to his big mouth, ego, arrogance and stupidity.
Great idea — his PR people need to go into panic mode now. Between his ham-fisted mansplaining of his rapidly crumbling marriage, his self-pity and shouty behaviour to his teammates, he’s gone from GOAT to BLOAT (biggest loser of all time).
He could visit Ukraine and see what actual war is like. But nah. That would require him to have more than two braincells, the first of which is “football” and the second of which is also “football.”
I wonder if he was always this dumb, or if a lot of knocks to the head did it.
It’s sort of amazing how much his ego is out of control.