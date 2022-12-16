King Charles will ‘recognize’ other faiths besides Christianity during his coronation

It often feels like the Royal Industrial Complex is solely focused on being reactive to and performatively outraged by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In truth, that is a huge part of their daily lives. But it’s not their sole focus, at least it’s not King Charles’s sole focus. Charles has gotten everything he ever wanted: he’s married to his old winebag and she is his queen clad in his dead grandmother’s jewelry. He is king and no one will ever overshadow him! Not only that, he gets to plan his dream coronation. For decades, Charles has done a significant amount of outreach within modern Britain’s multifaith communities. He’s always talked about wanting to de-emphasis the monarch’s role in a national Christian faith (the Church of England). He has longed to call himself the “Defender of Faith,” not the Defender of THE Faith.” So how will that play out in his coronation?
The King is expected to recognise that he serves all religious faiths and not just the Church of England when he speaks during his coronation. The coronation oath, in which he will pledge to be “Defender of the Faith”, will not change. However, palace aides and church officials are planning to add a form of words that will allow the King to recognise his commitment to the multiple faiths of a diverse Britain. While the specific details remain under discussion, it is thought that the additional wording would be included either before or after the oath.
The King has long worked to promote interfaith dialogue. In September, just days after he became monarch, he vowed to “protect the space for faith itself”, promising religious leaders during a Buckingham Palace reception that he would uphold the numerous “religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us”.
It had previously been reported that the King was considering altering the oath to make himself “Defender of Faith” or “Defender of the Faiths”, in recognition of his personal commitment to Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism and other religions. However, such a move would require a change in the law, for which there is not enough time ahead of the May 6 coronation. It is likely to be amended ahead of the coronation of the Prince of Wales.
[From The Telegraph]
Eh. I don’t have a problem with Charles making moves to recognize that the UK is a multifaith society and that his Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish subjects should all be recognized and appealed to (except for atheists, who are apparently out in the cold). I do think it’s weird that Charles can’t call himself the “defender of faith” without a change to the law, but that the law could be changed in time for Peg’s coronation? Like, how long would it honestly take to change the law?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
More window dressing. Apparently Charles is the least racist royal too.
Of course, that’s all it is. It’ll amount to nothing more than, “Oh, there’s one! There goes another one of those people. Okay, are we done here?”
Those photos say it all. And dust by coincidence, a Black man is positioned right next to Charles, I’m sure it just happened, and no message was intended.
With the look of Burgermeister, Meisterburger
No matter what performative steps they take and what ever oaths they swear, the simple fact is that for the next century the British head of state will be an unelected Christian white male. My only question is when in the hell will THAT change?
I cannot picture Will doing any of what Charles does to recognize diversity. Will seems like a right wing Tory to the bone.
I really can’t grasp Charles. He did quite good work on interfaith, multicultural and diverse Britain when he was younger and there was quite a a bit of controversy about him beeing to progressive.
I met him 15 years ago via a project for underpriviliged youth an he seemed really engaged.
Some parts of his behaviour might be due to age, things that were even progressive 40 years ago are inaceptabe racist by todays standards and he hasn’t moved with the times. Which is not an excuse but shows the problematic results of staying on the throne till dead.
On the other hand, he started all the petty briefing, the corruption and the whole mobbing campaign against H&M.
I’m actually wondering, if Bulliam has even more damagining information blackmailing his father.
It would explain why Harry mainly focused on his brothers behaviour.
Charles set out to seduce and then destroy Diana. He’s vile.
Charles is one of those people who likes to put on a generous, helpful, even savior role in public, but treats his family like utter garbage. This is a common type.
Well it would be pretty stupid not to given we have a Hindu PM who openly celebrates Diwali and cabinet members who are jewish and muslim.
Anyway diversity is ok (on the surface), so long as it’s not in the family….
Very cool. I have no salt for this.
I can’t snark on this. Maybe window dressing but it’s more than his mother would do.
The strangeness of Charles having to defend the faith occurred to me awhile back and I wondered how he could possibly make it make sense. This is a decent way. Not great, yeah, but monarchy isn’t great…. Barring England becoming a republic or the monarchy being distanced from the Church of England, this is a decent solution.
It was a title Henry VIII got from the pope
I’m not criticising, either. I know it’s been a long term goal of his and I’m glad he’s doing it. I’m a republican, but if we’re stuck with our monarchy, this is, at least, a good thing.
May I ask what exactly Charles has to do with religion(s)? Morality? Fatherhood? What makes him qualified to be a defender of faith?
It’s really not personal. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defender_of_the_Faith
Oh? How about other colours? This is all performative BS fluff for good PR. Don’t say anything in defense of Ngozi, just keep up the facade. Good boy. What a huge gigantic dickweed.
More damage control. Imo
Legal anything in this country is glacial, I have no doubt it would not be possible to change anything before May. But to add one word it’s hilarious that they even need to do change a law, who wrote this nonsense :’)
But aside from that I think it’s a good move by him, no shade and he clearly has put the work in over the years with communities of different faiths. You hear that, Will? W o r k.
Just not it the mood to give him a cookie for this.
Oh, he celebrates a diverse Britain, does he? How do his biracial daughter-in-law and grandchildren figure into that?
I just cannot stand that horrible, horrible, hypocritical man.
It’s actually revolting.
Plenty to criticize him for, but not this. Even if it’s only symbolic, symbols have power. Yasher Koach, C Rex.
They couldn’t fast track this if they really wanted to??
This sounds like the government saying they can’t pay nurses more because the ‘independent’ pay board (or whatever they’re called) hasn’t advised such a large raise when in fact the ‘independent’ board is restricted in what it can do by the law. That the government doesn’t want to change. Sigh.
Given the current make up of Parliament in would be very unlikely to get through – the Tories have a majority consisting of very Brexity Little Englanders who would vote it down.
The leader of the Church of England, Defender of the Faith, cannot even practice Christian precepts within his own house. What a hippocrite! Now he wants to convince those of other faiths that he has interest in them. Hah!
I was expecting some word salad like this post-Ngozi Fulani and the Sussex documentary. Mr. Diversity he is not, nor is Camzilla. You and the Pegger chased your other son and daughter-in-law out of the country you tool. Too little too for any kind of redemption.
Every picture I see of that sniveling coward I think that’s your king? ick ick ick
Cue the American Fundies and their faux outrage over the continued “watering down” of Christianity… even though this has nothing to do with THEIR religious practice.
I dunno… feels easier to do this that face the evils of racism since lots of Caucasian folks are de-converting or finding new faith expressions. As always with the BRF, they *almost* get a clue… then promptly lose it.
“Defender of the Faith” is a title given to Henry VIII by the pope, after Henry wrote a pamphlet criticising Martin Luther, which is pretty ironic given Henry later broke with Rome. Changing it would be controversial with the more reactionary elements in the country – the Mail and the Sun would have a fit, and frankly under the current Parliament I don’t see it going through – too many hard right tories.
Charles has done a lot for interfaith dialogue – it’s been something he’s been committed to since the 1980s, particularly with the Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities (on religious issues he’s way left of the government).
William hasn’t expressed much interest if any, so I don’t see him pushing for change. If they do change it after the coronation it’ll be because Charles is pushing for it.
If I recall correctly, wasn’t Meghan made to convert from Catholicism to the Church of England before the marriage to Harry?
Meghan was never Catholic. She just attended a private school that was.
I think Meghan was Protestant and was baptised as an Anglican before the wedding.
In Canada, whose parliamentary system is based on the UK’s Westminsiter’s system it takes about 18-24 months to change a law. And that is if you have majority support for it. Support takes political capital. So I can see it taking years to change. Because – everytime there is a change in government all legislation in progress goes back to square one. So it would likely have to be KC3 pet project to be implemented for the heir.
If the people who belong to those particular faiths are ok with being a part of the coronation, then I say there is nothing wrong with this. He was welcomed with open arms at the Sikh Temple. Hey, it’s never too late to change. I just hope this is all sincere.
I can appreciate that he understands that gestures need to be made and what those gestures should be. William certainly wouldn’t give a damn.
Charles is basically like a “Bernie Bro”. Likes the environment and a few leftist things, but is generally a misogynistic, white privileged racist shady af with charity monied A hole!
Get back to me when non-Protestants can marry the throne holder. Until then, lip service.
That was changed in 2013 when they changed the male primogeniture rule before George was born. The monarch can be married to a catholic but may not be catholic themselves.
Give me a break. He can’t even recognise Archie and Lili.
Everything about Charles is performative. He can’t sleep because he’s always thinking. He understands that becoming the head of the Church of England will call into question his status as a divorcee. King Charles extends an olive branch to various religious sectors, calling for diversity through unity. Creating a diverse brotherhood with the groups mentioned in the article will eventually relax some more stringent rules. Being a divorcee will no longer be a red flag. The laws change permanently under King William.
I think it’s pretty hilarious that England still likes to pretend “head of the Church of England” means anything good. They’ve all been awful, and the first was the most awful of them all.