Marca: Princess Kate has ‘been through the wringer’ with William’s verbal abuse

I generally don’t put a lot of faith in Marca, the Spanish tabloid which covers European royals and celebrities. They have some good gossip about Spanish celebrities, for sure, and I appreciate the fact that they’re stirring up gossip about the British royals, but y’all can’t take ALL of their reporting seriously! Back in February, Marca breezily reported that Prince William spent Valentine’s Day with Rose Hanbury and they had an intimate dinner together in London. Which… the British media covers up William’s crap for the most part, but I doubt the entire British establishment would cover it up if William was flaunting his affair(s) so publicly. Meanwhile, Marca reports this week that William is being emotionally and verbally abusive to Kate. This is kind of the first time anyone has printed that.
Insiders within the royal family have been divulging a lot of controversial information lately, and now a staff member has come forward with some truly shocking allegations. This person claims that Kate Middleton has been subjected to emotional and verbal abuse by her husband, Prince William. This revelation has caused quite a stir among royal watchers and the public alike.
The staff member, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has been working closely with the royal family and therefore has firsthand knowledge of the situation. According to the source, the alleged mistreatment has taken a toll on Kate Middleton’s mental health, leaving her struggling to cope with the constant pressures of her royal duties and the challenges of maintaining a harmonious marriage.
“Kate’s really been through the wringer lately,” the source shared. “The way William treats her is just awful, and it’s been really hard on her. She’s such a strong person, but even she has her breaking point.”
These allegations are incredibly concerning, especially given Kate Middleton’s well-known work ethic and dedication to her royal duties. If the claims are true, there are serious implications for her ability to continue fulfilling her responsibilities.
[From Marca]
In the 24 hours following the Guardian’s excerpt of Prince Harry’s Spare, the part when Harry described William cornering him in Harry’s home and then violently throwing Harry to the ground, I’ll never forget how quickly thousands of royal-watchers went straight to “what does William do to Kate behind-the-scenes.” I don’t know what happens between William and Kate, all I know is how Harry described his brother’s actions, behavior and words. I also know that everyone around William has said for years that he has a terrible temper and that he’s constantly incandescent with rage as his default emotion. It would absolutely be believable to me that William is the same way when he’s with his wife and children.
And Louis didn’t just invent shutting his mother up by clamping a hand over her mouth and mocking her. That sh!t is learned.
Exactly.
Louis’ behavior towards Kate is learned behavior. He’s seen someone treat her the same way and it wasn’t his big brother George. It was Daddy.
I didn’t believe the Valentines Day story about William and Rose. William is dumb af but even he wouldn’t be out having dinner with his mistress in a public place. But I have no doubt someone wants it out there that William is abusive to Kate. Now whether it’s been said to garner sympathy for Kate or to harm the Wailses’ image is up for debate.
I don’t know if that’s necessarily true. kids that age bite each other and it doesn’t mean they’ve seen adults biting. my stepson spat at his mom when he was 5 and he certainly knew it wasn’t appropriate and never saw anyone spit at his mother before.
I’m not sure that Kate is a victim in this. She’s tough enough to threaten Meghan, she’s probably partially to blame for Louis learning to put a hand over her mouth. Wasn’t there a piece that said they both screamed and threw things at each other? And then some kind of piece that refuted all the screaming and said that her household had a no screaming policy? It’s all very weird.
Almost like they are trying to get ahead of any real leaks.
Wait, what. It doesn’t have to be learned. I birthed a kinda angry kid and she figure out all that stuff on her own. That said, it sounds like his father won’t be a great role model in learning how to manage anger (which is really irritability, anxiety, inflexibility, etc).
The mattress has deployed the nanny.
Well, William effectively banned the UK press from talking about his personal business claiming it’s a human rights violation, but there is no such ban outside the UK. I wouldn’t be surprised if UK tabloids or the Middletons are feeding information to foreign tabloids. This tidbit sounds like it’s coming from Camp Middleton.
I doubt any source, middleton or royal household, would go spouting off to Marca about the ins and outs of will and kate’s marriage. It seems like Marca, much like the rest of us, followed the reports of his alleged temper, paired it with his actions in Spare and put 2 and 2 together and made a story out of it. I have no idea if this is true or not. But it’s definitely believable
They would if they were on their way out.
That sounds about right to me!
My thought is, if they’re gearing up for a split, Kate wants her side and sympathy out there. Might be a leak as a warning shot.
They connected the dots which have been there for all to see for some time .
Of course William has been verbally abusive to Kate. We’ve been saying that for years. Rage monsters don’t go off the clock so he’s just as bad at home as he is to Harry and Charles.
I believed them until I got to the part about her ‘well known work ethics’ ha!
On a serious note, I absolutely think this is true and just one of the many dark secrets the British media is hiding about him.
Yeah, hard to take them seriously with that line. It makes it easier to see it as a Middleton leak though.
Same. Total eye roll.
Yeah, it was actually that quote about her well-known work ethics that made me think this might be an actual source from camp Middleton. Or they’re trolling her.
Nothing screams fan fiction quite like her work ethic. Although they lost me “and the public” given there has been 0 reporting on any W&K drama here that would give the public anything to react to.
Fully believe he yells at her though (she’s meant to be his special connection and he screams at everyone else, it would be colder if he didn’t) but I direct all my empathy at the kids who are exposed to it and growing up to normalise that dynamic and disrespect.
Yeah, it’s crazy how they’re inventing the story, rather than reporting it. Par for the course, though.
That was when I realized this must be a troll article. Or a leak from Camp Middleton.
Same! They had me until that line and then it just felt like the real reason for the story was to garner sympathy for her. I mean I do believe that William is awful and probably treats her terribly, there have been way too many stories about his rage not to believe it at this point but I don’t think this actually came from the source they say it came from. I also don’t think that W&K spend huge amounts of time together at this point. They have so many homes and we’ve seen them arrive separately for multiple events.
The UK media HAS reported on their SCREAMING matches, but said Kate gave as good as she got. But it’s been out there.
That spin makes it sound like a Middleton leak.
Are the sluices breaking open, in time for the coronation?
Is this really the excuse for Kate’s current and continued laziness that they want to go with, that William’s abusive?
Yes and they will use it again because the “defend the white lady victim” narrative works quite well. Even the comments here show it.
“Kate’s really been through the wringer lately,” the source shared. “The way William treats her is just awful, and it’s been really hard on her. She’s such a strong person, but even she has her breaking point.”
Coupled with what Harry has shared about Will attacking him and DEMANDING that Harry retaliate I believe this 100%. The regulars here have been saying this for sometime now. That man is horrible and violent and that woman is getting the brunt of it.
What a horrible situation. Again. I am so happy that Harry and Meghan are away from that family and that horrible man.
Not to defend W, but Kate appears to be cut from the same cloth.
Remember the walk about with Meghan where she appeared to physically threaten her?
I’m finding it hard to have empathy for Princess Empathy Bypass herself.
That threatening moment is unforgettable.
Someone on another post said that they believe that William and Kate have a “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf” type dynamic where they constantly insult and undermine each other. This is what I believe too.
Agreed. There have been a couple times where Kate, in public, was acting aggressively toward William (and b**ching at him) as well. However, I think the only reason William did not react in-kind was because they were in public. I shudder to think what their home life is like.
The look on Meghan’s face at that moment is seared into my memory FOREVER. It was so awful to watch, and to know how much worse things must have been for her BTS if that was how Kate was behaving on camera.
Yes this is the thing. We have seen Kate be physically intimidating toward Meghan. We have also had the media report more than once that Kate “gives as good as she gets”.
I don’t understand why this is such a complicated thing here whenever we have this discussion.
William can be emotionally, verbally and even physically abusive towards Kate AND Kate can still be an awful person who is a bully herself. the latter does not excuse the former. I know people will say things like “well she’s not a shrinking violet” and she “fights back” but given how William attacked Harry, do we think these fights between W&K are equal? At the end of the day he holds the power and she knows it.
@becks1 thanks so much for your comment (all your comments, really). sometimes i feel like you’re the only logic port in a crazy storm.
I’ve been saying for years and my comments never got posted.
Those to the wrist , high neck 70’s secretary dresses she randomly wears are a classic cover the bruises move.
Is she an awful human? Yes.
Does she deserve to be abused? No.
Great point about the dresses, Moxylady. And I agree she is awful but no one deserves abuse.
I think they’re getting all this ‘William and Kate’ stuff out of the way because they believe Harry will eventually spill it and they’re all getting paranoid.
Well that probably is true but can’t was desperate and focused all at the same time to catch Peg. I think that Can’t gives as good as she gets. What is this work ethic and dedication to her work crap. The projection continues.
You don’t flinch away from your husband’s touch on a public show if everything’s okay. Kate is definitely aware that every flicker of her eyelids is scrutinized for information. That, to me, was the gesture of a woman who was fed up.
The reason why that gesture didn’t receive the scrutiny it should have is that Meghan and Harry were so loved up at the time. It made the Failings Wailes look bad. Without Meghan present to rag on, the camera turns back to the other Expendables of the royal family–the married-ins. And unlike Meghan, Kate has made no effort to curry a community of powerful women on her behalf. She hasn’t even courted the media like Camilla. She is completely subject to the royal family and their messaging. She’s the one with the vulnerability that everyone wanted and expected Meghan to have. The royals can’t really ruin Meghan. They have tried for 7 years and she still stands, she’s still popular, she’s still rich, and she controls her own destiny. But who is Kate without the royal family? Nothing and nobody. That, to me, has been her biggest mistake since joining the royal family. Whether she’s just dumb and narcissistic, or whether she thinks she can be liked by studiously making herself small enough to avoid her husband’s jealousy, she has really dropped that ball. She’s dropped the ball just as much as those stay at home moms and tiktok stay at home girlfriends who let their husbands have all the control over the finances. It works until it doesn’t. If the man bungles the finances in any way, or if he meets someone else and wants to discard the wife/girlfriend, she has no protection. She’s completely at his mercy. No woman in 2023 should be at the complete and utter mercy of a man–I’m not saying it’s wrong to be a SAHM–but SAHMs need to be partners in the relationship to lesson the opportunities for financial abuse. Kate is no partner. She’s completely at the mercy of a rage monster and narcissist.
While many of what you write might be true, I disagree with few of your comments :1) “She is completely subject to the royal family and their messaging. She’s the one with the vulnerability ..”.if she were, she wouldn’t have made the palace to make a statement of refusal about wiglets and botox (that’s where her priorities lay), 2)”She hasn’t even courted the media”. Her mother definitely has, and 3) as far as a potential financial abuse, the numerous clothes and jewelry she buys and wears only once or twice could easily be sold and would probably ensure a certain economic independence. And where is her so called close – knit family that supports her? Why are they allowing this kind of treatment?
@FirstComment – the statement of refusal about wiglets and botox and the Tatler article etc was all done with the permission of KP and the permission of William. That’s where the vulnerability lies. If KP stops defending her, she’s on her own. Her mother has courted the media but she does not have the media connections Camilla has. Kate’s biggest defender in the press is…..Camilla Tominey?
Seems to me like a strike from camp Middleton….
“…especially given Kate Middleton’s well-known work ethic and dedication to her royal duties”
Anyone want to check Mama M’s outgoing calls for international ones?
“ If the claims are true, there are serious implications for her ability to continue fulfilling her responsibilities”
It’s this last sentence for me. Sounds like it’s setting the reasons for a separation!
And I do think we can safely assume that everyone around William is being abused in some way because even his fawning rota buddies describe him – constantly – as being incandescent, raging, angry, furious, etc. So many articles talk about his temper that he would shut it down if he wanted to (like he did with the affairs), so he must not even care that the world knows he’s a violent rage monster.
That’s the line that stood out to me, too. That, plus the Middletons’ increasingly desperate attempts to offload their business (despite William’s ability to help financially if he wanted) suggest things are not going well for the Waleses.
Firstly its no stretch to think that someone who is known to verbally harass and abuse his own brother and father would do the same to his wife and children. This is the what the Mids have on him but his behaviour has been known for years so maybe not the smoking gun they think it is. Secondly this def came from the Mid camp as a warning – they know the UK tabs won’t print it and the European rags have not for the first time printed the reality. The international press are the reason we know that they rented out a whole island and had his friends there during their honeymoon.
This is also to combat the bad press she’s been getting at home lately – esp on SM as am sure they are hoping it will get picked up by the stans and get it trending over Karriet Tubman.
The work ethic lie is definitely something camp Middleton would put out there along with the suggestion that William is abusive.
Is he disdainful of Kate, yes, we see it all the time, but we don’t know anything more than that and Harry never said William was abusive to Kate. He portrayed them working together and William is the one who put his finger in Meghan’s face over the hormone comment which was defending Kate. Again was it rude? Sure, but that wasn’t abuse.
A lot of people want to paint kate as an abuse victim to justify why she has been such an awful witch to Meghan. But there is nothing to confirm this. Besides kate is fully participating in this portrayal of a “happy marriage” and it’s not like she doesn’t have options.
I believe this. It doesn’t excuse Kate from her behavior toward H&M, but I truly believe her home life with William is hell. She has always bent over backwards to please him, but he is never pleased. And you can tell he’s just as unpleasant as we all imagine, since nobody ever bothers to say that he’s a *nice guy* or *fun* or anything positive. He has a terrible personality, he is lazy, and he seems awkward and distant and controlling. I’ve long assumed that he picks out Kate’s clothes (because you’d better believe that Diana cos-play would not be happening without his approval) and I bet he criticizes every little thing she does behind closed doors. That’s why she always looks afraid and sounds like a fool when she speaks. They’ve been away from work for a month (!) and we didn’t even get any fake stories about their enjoyable vacation or whatever. The press is keeping a tight lid on whatever is going on with the Wales family, but in my opinion it is much too tight a lid and the absence of information and stories is starting to create a Streisand effect in the press. Will and Kate are one of the most famous couples on the planet, but they are NEVER seen or heard from unless they’re on an official outing. That’s weird to me, especially since I’m old enough to remember the frenzy around Diana.
I have honestly been thinking about this. I didn’t like the article that was printed awhile back that said that during arguments Kate gives as good as she gets. What does that mean? Hopefully this woman is not being abused.
This is definitely a shot across the bow from the Middleton faction.
Harry said, in his own words in Spare, that Meghan asked him if he’d seen whatever bad behavior he’d shown her on a particular night modeled by the men in his own life, and Harry said yes. I do think both boys were given the lesson to treat girlfriends/wives as poorly as they can get away with. The difference is that William took notes on how to do it while Harry put down the pencil and walked away.
I think William is probably absolutely impossible to deal with. I dislike Kate immensely, but I do hope that one day she has the realization that she can have the same social cachet (and maybe even better!) if she stands up for herself and leaves his dumb ***. Sell a book or two of your own and spend some money how you like. Live the life she’s so jealous that Meghan wakes up to every day.
*sigh* here I go defending Kate. Y’all don’t come for me, ok?
I believe this story. Not about her “well known work ethic and dedication to her royal duties” + she’s a known bitch, etc…
BUT I watched a former co-worker go thru a very emotional and verbal abuse and she went from healthy and happy and bubbly to withdrawn and scary skinny. Just like Kate. She just shut down. Stopped eating lunch with us, wouldn’t come to any gatherings we had, just went dark.
She quit her job and just went ghost. One of my friends ran into her sister recently and she told her she had a full on breakdown, spent time in a mental health facility and worked her a$$ off to get better, starting with a divorce but it’s an ongoing deal because she really suffered at the hands of her ex
I have a hard time working up sympathy for Kate, and I know this is the life she chose (and was chosen for her by dear old Mom) but I wonder how much longer before she snaps.
It would explain why Meghan defended her. I bet that is what chafes Kate most though is that Meghan (married only to the spare) feels sorry for her.
These allegations somewhat like the ‘pegging’ story works in William’s favour, for one simple reason: the timing.
There has been an established pattern from Princess Diana and more recently with the Duchess of Sussex of the ‘drip, drop effect of ‘leaks”..
Every negative effect to their marriagr due to William’s behaviour will be in the public domain.
This way Kate will be without a ‘bombshell’ to spring against him in the event of a split and divorce.
Carole Middleton and Uncle Gary’s last effective outings to the media were in response to his horrible behaviour after the Sussexes left.
Kate claimed that it was untenable, he was up raging and drinking, she was at her wits end and down to 90 pounds.
This was revealed while the tabloids brayed and spewed their lies about Meghan, hoping that abuse will send Harry into their metaphoric arms.
What followed??
‘Bretton Woods’ type adverts of a loving family.
Cue in the video.
Kate is expendable, that mean she can easily be scapegoated and labeled.
This is a return to a time when Meghan and Harry were unavailable for media abuse.
This item is not about facts, especially if would be in her favour, it is simply a strategy in place, should the need for Kate to be replaced.
Is this a way for Camp M to blackmail Peg into giving them money for PP?
Camp Middleton: now you’ve got your PR angle if you need it to go against Williams, increasing bid to blame Sussexit on Kate….
Kate’s willfully ignorant, hateful and complicit. She and Willy fully support each other’s ugliness. Do I think anyone should be abused, no. Do I believe the tabloids, no. I can suspect both abuse each other but I’d need reliable receipts.
I was thinking Marca finally published a believable story. Then they threw in that part about Kate’s strong work ethic, and I was like, nope. This must be bs too. But I’m sure it’s true whether they have an actual source or not.
I think Kate believes her work is to buy and wear clothes and have her hair done, so I will give her credit for really consistently putting in the effort buying coat dresses and hair pieces.
I mean, if he’s abusive and bullying to Harry, it stands to reason that he acts the same way towards his wife. It makes me wonder if the real reason that the bullying investigation was not published is because they found that William was the real bully not Meghan.
I’m really sceptical about this… will is definitely abusive, no doubt about it. Is he abusive towards Kate? He could be. Their marriage is in tatters judging by their faces and gestures. They can’t stand each other obviously. Several articles report that Kate gives as good as she gets.. so, it’s a really toxic relationship. As far as the children are concerned, they seem pretty close to William (I’d say they are closer to him than her) ..so, I can’t imagine William being abusive towards them (not that it’s impossible).
The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee was in 2012, a year after Kate and William got married. One of the events was a flotilla and Kate got the order she was supposed to step on the royal boat wrong. Instead of helping her or being remotely kind about it, William gave her a look that could kill. I can’t remember if he also physically restrained her. I remember thinking, ‘If he treats her that way in public, I can only guess how much of a sh*t he is behind closed doors’.
Do you have a link to the video ?
Well, we’ve seen how William’s “humour” always involves belittling someone else. We’ve seen he’s self-absorbed, flies into a rage, and blames anyone else but himself if things go wrong. We’ve seen how Kate flinches at his touch. We’ve heard how he attacked his brother in secret and then tried to silence him. To me, that was the most chilling part – “Don’t tell Meg”. It’s a classic abuser tactic, and it suggests that this is his modus operandi. So no, I would not be surprised to see those toxic patterns we’ve already seen play themselves out in this family with William at the centre.
Do I think this tabloid has insider information? Not really, I think they are reading the same tea leaves we do. But will the British tabloids pick up the story? Somehow I doubt it – much better to write another 23 stories about “How Meghan insulted the Queen’s memory by not coming to the coronation”.
I think this is a way for the RR who are Team Middleton to leak stories. They float it with one of the European trashy publications which gives them plausible deniability if it goes wrong. However if the story gains traction, they then later get to claim the scoop.
This has Camilla Tominey’s mitts all over it….
My opinion is that they are both awful.
Remember his nickname for her “Duchess Do-little” (I know the Queen was the first to say this), and hers for him “Baldy”? Not very lovely and loving nicknames. This info came before Meghan, came from RR who didn’t think it was a big deal. We also got the info about them screaming at each other, so these two deserve each other totally. Maybe he is more violent than she is, I don’t know.
On the petty side – I like to watch him suffer while she is trying to speak publicly.
Wait, what. It doesn’t have to be learned. I birthed a kinda angry kid and she figure out all that stuff on her own. That said, it sounds like his father won’t be a great role model in learning how to manage anger (which is really irritability, anxiety, inflexibility, etc).
So they’re trying out a new line as to why Kate doesn’t work: “… especially given Kate Middleton’s well-known work ethic [] and dedication to her royal duties. … there are serious implications for her ability to continue fulfilling her responsibilities.”
Oh my have you all seen the rage on k8 mug. She’s no joy to live with. Feel sorry for her, are you kidding me???. If she is so innocent, why would she hang all over harry in front of a rage monster. Please.