“Chance the Rapper, who is married, grinded on a woman at Carnival” links
  • April 20, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Chance the Rapper, who is married, was grinding all over a woman at Jamaica’s Carnival. Very suspicious. [Dlisted]
The Secret Service apprehended a toddler who squeezed through the White House fence. The toddler was not arrested. Biden is soft on crime! [Buzzfeed]
Frank Ocean cancels his appearance at Coachella’s second weekend. [JustJared]
Judge Judy’s son is a judge too?? [OMG Blog]
Martin Scorsese is directing Timothee Chalamet…in a commercial! [LaineyGossip]
Kiefer Sutherland’s new show is a mess? [Pajiba]
Anti-abortion wingnuts are absolutely the worst people in the world. [Jezebel]
Karen Gillan wore Christopher Kane. [RCFA]
Keri Russell looks like she has the flu in these photos. [GFY]
Fox News will not issue any on-air retractions as part of their settlement. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber wears white to promote Rhode. [Egotastic]

18 Responses to ““Chance the Rapper, who is married, grinded on a woman at Carnival” links”

  1. rawiya says:
    April 20, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    As someone born/raised in the Caribbean… I don’t find anything suspicious about Chance dancing at Carnival. It’s Carnival. This is one of those times where culture plays into it, and maybe for American it’s scandalous, but eh. He did his little whine and then moved on.

    Reply
    • paintergal says:
      April 20, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      I’m from the Bahamas where we have Junkanoo. I find nothing scandalous here. Trust the women were doing the same thing.

      Reply
    • Slush says:
      April 20, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      Interesting- thanks for bringing that insight! Good to know the context before we rush to judge.

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      April 20, 2023 at 1:43 pm

      As a fellow Jamaican myself I completely agree.

      Reply
    • MadamNoir says:
      April 20, 2023 at 2:24 pm

      I’m also born in the Caribbean, and there’s nothing suspicious about his behavior. It’s a carnival, and that’s how we celebrate in the Caribbean.

      Reply
      • Rosé Queen says:
        April 20, 2023 at 3:02 pm

        OMG if one more NON CARIBBEAN person comments on this I’m going to SCREAM! If you do not know or understand the culture, mind yo business.

        Signed a girl a loves to tief a wine at carnival and thinks nothing about it cuz it don’t mean nothing.

    • MariaS says:
      April 20, 2023 at 3:16 pm

      I’m Trini and I totally endorse this message. Wining (grinding) on someone during Carnival means nothing. Americans need to chill.

      Reply
    • Coco says:
      April 20, 2023 at 4:25 pm

      Bajans here and agree this is normal Carnival dancing .

      Reply
    • Teachruiz says:
      April 20, 2023 at 5:36 pm

      Steups, is just a wine. Nothing to see here but Chance having a good time.

      Reply
    • NA says:
      April 20, 2023 at 6:01 pm

      So many Caribbean people in the comments! As a Caribbean person, just wanted to add my 2 cents as well….nothing scandalous here. Nothing to see. Just good Carnival fun. Nothing like thiefing a wine, having a blast, moving on.

      Reply
    • Lukie says:
      April 20, 2023 at 6:49 pm

      2nd American with family still in Jamaica,…this is not scandalous. They’re just getting their whine up on 🤷🏽‍♀️

      Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    April 20, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Grinding on someone at Carnival is cultural, so I wouldn’t call it scandalous per se. Most people do this at Carnival. I personally wouldn’t go to Carnival for this very reason.

    Reply
  3. Lola says:
    April 20, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    Ughhhhh. Anti-abortion idiots infuriate me so much. That woman is vile. Her brain is vile. Her mouth and what comes out of it is hateful. And vile. I wouldn’t wish rape on anyone, but see how she would bloody deal with it.

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      April 20, 2023 at 2:45 pm

      Anti-abortionists don’t care about fetuses, they HATE WOMEN. It’s control and hatred, nothing more.

      Reply
  4. Steph says:
    April 20, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    It’s Carnival. Everyone dances on each other. I assure they aren’t all single. It’s part of the culture.

    Reply
  5. Barbiem says:
    April 20, 2023 at 1:36 pm

    First couple episodes of rabbit whole was good. But u checked out after the 3rd one. Just finished binge watching first season of yellow jackets though lol

    Reply
  6. LIONE says:
    April 20, 2023 at 7:03 pm

    Lainey gossip is wrong. Timmy was at Coachella, just not side by side with Kylie.

    Reply
  7. RoyalBlue says:
    April 20, 2023 at 8:12 pm

    Carnival is the only time we all get that free pass to wine on anyone and free up. Friends, work colleagues, strangers etc.

    Reply

