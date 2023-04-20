“Chance the Rapper, who is married, grinded on a woman at Carnival” links

Chance the Rapper, who is married, was grinding all over a woman at Jamaica’s Carnival. Very suspicious. [Dlisted]
The Secret Service apprehended a toddler who squeezed through the White House fence. The toddler was not arrested. Biden is soft on crime! [Buzzfeed]
Frank Ocean cancels his appearance at Coachella’s second weekend. [JustJared]
Judge Judy’s son is a judge too?? [OMG Blog]
Martin Scorsese is directing Timothee Chalamet…in a commercial! [LaineyGossip]
Kiefer Sutherland’s new show is a mess? [Pajiba]
Anti-abortion wingnuts are absolutely the worst people in the world. [Jezebel]
Karen Gillan wore Christopher Kane. [RCFA]
Keri Russell looks like she has the flu in these photos. [GFY]
Fox News will not issue any on-air retractions as part of their settlement. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber wears white to promote Rhode. [Egotastic]
Chance The Rapper faces backlash after going Crazy while in his trip to Carnival in Jamaica, despite having a wife 🥴🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/MH1JFT3GFp
— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 18, 2023
As someone born/raised in the Caribbean… I don’t find anything suspicious about Chance dancing at Carnival. It’s Carnival. This is one of those times where culture plays into it, and maybe for American it’s scandalous, but eh. He did his little whine and then moved on.
I’m from the Bahamas where we have Junkanoo. I find nothing scandalous here. Trust the women were doing the same thing.
Interesting- thanks for bringing that insight! Good to know the context before we rush to judge.
As a fellow Jamaican myself I completely agree.
I’m also born in the Caribbean, and there’s nothing suspicious about his behavior. It’s a carnival, and that’s how we celebrate in the Caribbean.
OMG if one more NON CARIBBEAN person comments on this I’m going to SCREAM! If you do not know or understand the culture, mind yo business.
Signed a girl a loves to tief a wine at carnival and thinks nothing about it cuz it don’t mean nothing.
I’m Trini and I totally endorse this message. Wining (grinding) on someone during Carnival means nothing. Americans need to chill.
Bajans here and agree this is normal Carnival dancing .
Steups, is just a wine. Nothing to see here but Chance having a good time.
So many Caribbean people in the comments! As a Caribbean person, just wanted to add my 2 cents as well….nothing scandalous here. Nothing to see. Just good Carnival fun. Nothing like thiefing a wine, having a blast, moving on.
2nd American with family still in Jamaica,…this is not scandalous. They’re just getting their whine up on 🤷🏽♀️
Grinding on someone at Carnival is cultural, so I wouldn’t call it scandalous per se. Most people do this at Carnival. I personally wouldn’t go to Carnival for this very reason.
Ughhhhh. Anti-abortion idiots infuriate me so much. That woman is vile. Her brain is vile. Her mouth and what comes out of it is hateful. And vile. I wouldn’t wish rape on anyone, but see how she would bloody deal with it.
Anti-abortionists don’t care about fetuses, they HATE WOMEN. It’s control and hatred, nothing more.
It’s Carnival. Everyone dances on each other. I assure they aren’t all single. It’s part of the culture.
First couple episodes of rabbit whole was good. But u checked out after the 3rd one. Just finished binge watching first season of yellow jackets though lol
Lainey gossip is wrong. Timmy was at Coachella, just not side by side with Kylie.
Carnival is the only time we all get that free pass to wine on anyone and free up. Friends, work colleagues, strangers etc.