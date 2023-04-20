“Chance the Rapper, who is married, grinded on a woman at Carnival” links

Chance the Rapper, who is married, was grinding all over a woman at Jamaica’s Carnival. Very suspicious. [Dlisted]

The Secret Service apprehended a toddler who squeezed through the White House fence. The toddler was not arrested. Biden is soft on crime! [Buzzfeed]

Frank Ocean cancels his appearance at Coachella’s second weekend. [JustJared]

Judge Judy’s son is a judge too?? [OMG Blog]

Martin Scorsese is directing Timothee Chalamet…in a commercial! [LaineyGossip]

Kiefer Sutherland’s new show is a mess? [Pajiba]

Anti-abortion wingnuts are absolutely the worst people in the world. [Jezebel]

Karen Gillan wore Christopher Kane. [RCFA]

Keri Russell looks like she has the flu in these photos. [GFY]

Fox News will not issue any on-air retractions as part of their settlement. [Towleroad]

Hailey Bieber wears white to promote Rhode. [Egotastic]

