Tom Pelphrey gushes about Kaley Cuoco and their baby Matilda: ‘your heart melts’

Embed from Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child, Matilda, on March 30. They were obviously very excited and in the weeks leading up Matilda’s arrival, Kaley mentioned that Tom was the one doing most of the planning and prepping. Now Tom has given an exclusive interview to E! News to gush about Kaley and Matilda and talk about the joys of fatherhood. This is super sweet.
Tom Pelphrey is basking in the glow of fatherhood.
The actor—who next appears in the HBO Max limited series Love & Death, premiering April 27—and his partner Kaley Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda, the couple’s first, on March 30.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Ozark alum opened up about how incredible—and surprising—the experience has been thus far.
“It’s so beautiful,” the 40-year-old said. “I was excited for it and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be. Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It’s so wild.”
Tom, who started dating Kaley in April 2022, said he’s even managed to find joy in the not-so-pretty moments.
“Even if she’s fussy or you haven’t slept as much,” he continued, “when holding Matilda and she makes those little noises and coos, your heart just melts.”
In fact, being a new dad has turned Tom into a bit of a homebody.
“All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house,” he expressed. “It’s a miracle. We’re so happy.”
As far as what has shocked Tom most about the process, well, it’s good news on that front, too, as he said, “The biggest surprise for me right off the bat was how comfortable I felt.”
However, the Outer Range star admitted that he wasn’t always so confident.
“The only experience I’ve ever had with infants or newborns in the past: My brother has two beautiful girls,” he said. “I got to be around them and other family members. But I was always one of those guys like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if I want to hold the baby. I don’t want to break it. That seems too small.'”
But it didn’t take long for Tom to find out that he’s a natural.
“I dove right in and I felt like I immediately understood how to hold her and how to support her little head,” Tom gushed. “I was changing all the diapers in the hospital. Kaley got a kick out of that. It was amazing in a surprising and beautiful and magical way how intuitively I felt like I understood how to take care of this baby and what she needed.”
It sounds like Tom was nervous at first, but ended up feeling super comfortable, which is really nice! I can definitely relate to feeling like the baby is so small and feeling worried. The time period when they can’t hold their own heads up is a little nerve-wracking. Anyway, they’re still in early stages and completely blissed out with their little girl. They probably have some help from family and/or a baby nurse, but it sounds Tom and Kaley are both super involved and doting on their little girl. Kaley has posted some cute pics of baby Matilda at home and wrapped up in a hoodie towel after a bath with her little tongue sticking out. Matilda really is so cute and they seem so happy.
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article