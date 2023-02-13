Kaley Cuoco on being a mom: ‘I have no plan and I’ve read zero books’



Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child very soon. I’m going to guess in March or early April. They announced in October and had a big baby shower in January. Kaley has posted a lot and been pretty visible at award shows and filming her latest series. Kaley talked to Entertainment Tonight about their upcoming parenthood and it turns out she’s not a planner and hasn’t read any books to prepare. She says she “trust[s] the process.”

Last October, Kaley Cuoco announced that she was expecting her first child! The actor made the news public in a heartwarming Instagram post, which revealed that she and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, were having a baby girl. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley wrote, adding that she was “beyond blessed and over the moon.” Needless to say, fans were absolutely thrilled for Kaley and Tom, who went public with their relationship a few months prior, in May. Now, Kaley has opened up about her pregnancy experience in more detail, admitting that she has absolutely “no plan” whatsoever when it comes to being a mom. “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books, so that’s the type of mom I will be,” she told Entertainment Tonight this week. “I’m not a prepper. I’m just not that way. It’s gonna be great, I trust the process,” she said, before suggesting that she finds the depths of parenting information available on the internet far too overwhelming. “I’m just like, ‘It’s gonna be great.’ But that’s how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much,” she said. And Kaley went on to reveal that Tom is actually the total opposite, having done enough research for the both of them.

[From Buzzfeed News]

I’m very much a planner/prepper/preparer for everything, so I can see the value in Kaley’s tactic. Too much planning and info have definitely caused me to psych myself out in the past and be more nervous and anxious than I would have been otherwise. That said, I’m talking about, like, flying with my pet and not having a whole human baby. So probably a little bit of pre-reading wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Kaley. But she’s right that people have been doing this forever without a million books and articles and it does sound like Tom has it covered for the both of them. In the article, Kaley also says that they wrote her pregnancy into the storyline of her new show and talks about how well she was treated on set throughout. I hadn’t thought much about how her pregnancy would affect her pending projects, but I guess if they’re filming it will come out later this year.