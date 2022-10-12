Kaley Cuoco is pregnant, expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant! She and her new-ish boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a baby girl and announced it with posts on their respective Instagrams. They don’t cite an exact month, but their baby will be born at some point in 2023. A spring baby, perhaps? From the pics, it looks like they did a private reveal with a cake, with pink frosting on the inside. Delicious and environmentally friendly.
Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom!
The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.
Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.
She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another.
“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!” Cuoco wrote.
On Pelphrey’s page, the Ozark actor shared several of the same photos, writing, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️”
Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, met in a “love at first sight” moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.
The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year. Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.
This is sweet (literally) and they look really happy and cute. Kaley is 36 and Tom is 40, and this is the first child for them both. This is also the first and only DeuxMoi blind I’ve ever guessed right. I’ve written about her enough that the descriptors clicked immediately and she’d been wearing looser menswear stuff recently, so it made sense. Kaley definitely seems like the type of person who makes decisions and is “all in” quickly. It was like that with both of her marriages, though she has said she will never get married again. She and Tom are pretty new — they went public in May and recently she said that she met him at the Ozark premiere through their mutual manager and it was “love at first sight.” That premiere was in April! Maybe the baby will be born around their one year anniversary. Anyway, this is really exciting for them. Their baby will have so many animals to hang out with because Kaley has several dogs, horses, and a ton of rescue animals. (I was going to write about Kaley’s past leg injury and near amputation, but this is way better news!)
I think I just got whiplash, didn’t she just get a divorce? Man, some people are just eternal optimists but I guess she’s more than independent financially so congrats to them! I really like her and wish her all the best.
For real! She goes hard and fast. And the crazy thing is, if you look at the photos, don’t know if it’s the filter or the whole sequence of images, it looks like they’ve been together for ages!!
I think that’s her vibe, she doesn’t really date, every guy is the love of her life and therefore her life partner and this is how you act with your partner of … well, 10 years in her mind I guess. Some people can’t go slow.
Congrats to them. I only know her from this site. She seems flaky but harmless. I can’t wait to hear the baby name.
Whiplash was the first word that came to mind for me too! She seems to be a serial monogamist and maybe she decided it was time to make a baby while she was still in the loved up phase of the relationship.
The gender reveal is mostly an American thing correct? Was this always a thing pre social media? Where i live we dont have such a practice.
I think so. I am personally not a fan gender reveals (it’s really a sex organ reveal) and WHEW, was my family pissed that we didn’t “find out” what we were having. Surprise! It’s a baby.
The woman who popularized the “gender reveal” has a gender non-conforming child and is now like…please, no more. People are starting wildfires, poisoning waterfalls, causing explosions, and people are dying. Don’t even get me started on the fathers who lose their minds when they find out its a girl…
@Lucy… Dying? Anyways i have seen some gringe reactions when one of the parents is clearly not happy about what was revealed and I always think poor kid will see that one day.
Yeah, sadly, dying.
Multiple people have been killed in multiple incidents when explosive devices misfired or exploded while being handled. Can you imagine being the kid who grows up knowing it was an event announcing something about you that led to the explosion/misfire that killed your dad or other relative?
@Lucy – you hit on the thing that always bothers me about “gender” reveals. It’s not a gender reveal, it’s a sex reveal and that’s the only thing it should be called. It’s not gender, it’s sex. But I digress.
Congrats to the happy couple! 🙂
Yup. Something else people are now expected to do. It’s just crazy.
Glad she’s happy and wish them both well. I had a friend who got engaged at 36. Her doctor recommended that they start trying for a baby immediately if they wanted one. Got pregnant on her second cycle. Threw together a wedding a month later. Still together with two kids.
Yes! Dying! From explosions and in socal a huge fire that lasted weeks caused the death of a firefighter!! Tragic and idiotic.
If you are going to do a gender reveal event though, a cake is a really sweet and low key way to do it.
Congrats to both of them. They look adorable together and both seem really excited. 🙂
I have friends in Europe and the practice of gender reveals is making its way across the Atlantic. I personally am not a fan.
I don’t really remember it being a thing pre social media. I feel like it was just becoming popular when I was pregnant with my first son, 11 years ago. I don’t mind the cake cutting thing, but I think beyond that it gets over the top very quickly. People host large parties for it, there are explosions, and often you have one parent who is not that thrilled about the result.
I can’t remember how we told people we were having a boy. I think I emailed my immediate family and just told other people if they asked. It wasn’t a big deal LOL.
I didn’t do a reveal party and I am not a fan. Well, not so much that I dislike them but more that *I* would never want to do that. We found out and told our friends and family as we saw them. That seemed fine.
Fires, deaths and big expensive parties seems WAY over the top when it is literally about which genitals your baby will have.
One gender reveal that I thought was sweet was that they did it via cupcakes at the baby shower. This couple would have had a baby shower anyway, so it was not an extra event/expense. And the shower was closer to the birth, maybe 4-6 weeks out, so it allowed for the parents to be surprised and add a little fun to the shower. The one “odd” thing was that they received so many of the same outfits. Everyone shopped at the same few stores and bought the same 5 beige outfits in multiple But the parents didn’t care and the baby had plenty of clothes.
It’s Kurt from Banshee!!! I was tryin to place him, I have never seen Ozark. He’s adorable!
I loved him in Ozark. What gut wrenching performance. 😮💨
I am always happy to see happy people expecting a happy baby with all the comfort a life can bring.
Just please don’t papa and mama bear me on social media. The less I see of curated day to day life, the better. I don’t want to keep going to cringeville.
I’m so thrilled for her, them. It’s exciting news. I actually appreciate that she really loves love and is willing to keep trying. When one relationship doesn’t work she ends it and move on. I also like how they did a gender reveal. Low key and cute.
So much like J-Lo. Chain relationshipper..can’t be alone with herself at all.
A lot of folks can’t be with anyone. Everyone is different.
Yeah I don’t admire that at all. Seems like they are people who don’t have any depth to their feelings so it’s easy to jump from one to the next. Although I understand the baby fever- she’s 36 but it would be easier to do it the January jones way with a donor so you don’t have to spend 18+ years coparenting with someone you fell in lust with briefly. To meet someone in April and be at least several months pregnant by October is risky. But I’m a cynic with Hollywood romances.
Hollywood romances aren’t the only marriages that end up in the shitter. We just hear about them more.
I had a sneaking suspicion she was pregnant based on how she’s been dressing lately. I stopped following DeauxMoi awhile ago. I didn’t know there was a blind item about her. This feels pretty quick but also…she’s 36 and he’s 40 so they are adults. Congrats to both.
I’m happy for her and wish her the best. I’ve had a soft spot for her since 8 Rules.
That said – PLEASE, GIRL, for the LOVE of GAWD, DO NOT marry this man. Keep your money and yourself protected. You don’t have to tie yourself together legally to go together super hard.
I’m also pretty MEH on her automatically giving the baby his last name. Especially since they met like 5 minutes ago. They aren’t married and aren’t planning to get married, right? She has a name she can give her child. Why would she want to spend a lifetime with a different last name from her daughter (who will, presumably, live with her no matter what happens to this relationship).
I mean, presumably, the kid would do 50/50 custody as is the standard these days. no need to assume he’d be a deadbeat dad or be preparing for their breakup already!
I agree. Why assume he would be a dead beat dad. If the dad is active in their child’s life and patents are married what’s wrong with giving the child the dad’s last name.
I am married but didnt take my husbands last name so i have a different surname to my children so some women are fine with having a different surname to their children. i know lots of women who are the same.
Same here. Different last name to my 3 children. What’s the problem?
I did the same. Kept my maiden name but my child has my husband’s last name.
Soon to be divorced mom here. (well not so soon. Process has barely started but that is going to be the result)
I am not sure what I will do about my name. I don’t love my own surname, and like how my married name sounds better. But this marriage has been traumatic — I expect the divorce process to be moreso, so I don’t know that I want to KEEP his name either. I have always heard it is “easier to keep the same name as your kids”. If you don’t mind my asking, do you find that to be a myth? (And are you in the US? Not sure if that might matter as to whether it is easier or not)
I’m in the US and I kept my married last name when I got divorced even though if it had been just me, I’d have dropped it. Everyone socially knows the children and me as having the same last name. I have two kids that play sports and last names get used a lot in sports. I personally didn’t want to deal with a social name change. It’s so much easier to just say, yes, same last name.
Hi Turtledove i couldn’t reply to you so replying to my own comment and hope that you see it!
im not in the US, im in Ireland but ive never had any problem with having a different surname to my children. its not unusual though. the only issue ive ever heard of is when flying with your kids to have their birthcert as well as passport just in case there is an issue in some countries where it wouldnt be common place. ive never flown alone with them though so never had this issue.
When i got married i just didnt see the point in changing my name, its who i am so i didnt change it. my husband agreed with me and it was never an issue between us.
do what makes you feel good with your name but at the end of the day its only a name, its the relationship with your kids that really matter and no name can ever change that.
Turtledove, if you come back to read this … I left a truly awful marriage. I kept his last name because I prefer it. I disliked my maiden name and didn’t want the hassle. It’s also been MY last name for years.
Try to divorce the name (haha) from the person. Do you like it as a last name? Are you established professionally and personally using that name? IS having the same lady name as your kids important to you?
Would you be comfortable explaining to future romantic partners that you kept the name?
There’s no right or wrong decision or better or worse. You do what works best for you.
Chile.
There are so many worse things in life than having a different last name than your parent. Get a grip.
If/when they break up I’m sure they’ll share custody so why wouldn’t she have her dad’s name?
Well, I’ll say it.
This is disgusting. This woman jumps from relationship to relationship without a thought in between, she’s so in love with being in love that she doesn’t stop to think what happens when the infatuation is over.
She doesn’t know what she wants. And
Now she’s dragging a whole human into her messy ideas of “love of my life! Never felt like this before!”
Except kids ARE for life. You really do have to parent them for life. They will always need you, regardless of age. It doesn’t stop, you can’t just get off the ride & call it quits because you met yet another “true love”.
That poor child, & the poor guy who is now roped into her messiness for life. No way was this not planned. This woman is searching for something & now thinks a baby will solve it all.
I’ll agree that she’s a serial monogamist, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be good parents; calling this disgusting is a bit harsh IMO.
Oh, so he wasn’t there at all and had no power to not get her pregnant. Poor man.
What a nasty statement. She’s disgusting because she wants to have someone to love and build a life with? What a nasty thing to say about someone who hasn’t done shit to you. What’s the weather like from that high horse.
Disgusting is harsh. Even if the relationship doesn’t last, this child will be well loved by two parents, and have all their material needs met.
Kokiri, that’s a regressive and weird af comment.
Why is her having a baby with him ‘roping him in’? Wouldn’t it be the reverse considering she’s wealthier, more famous and more established?
Why does her relationship history bother you so much? She’s not starting cults (Leto), abusing children (Pitt), grooming minors (the whole damn NHL), questionably adopting (Madonna) or even cheating.
Checks notes, it’s because she falls in love quickly? So frigging weird
Completely agree with you.
Last I heard it takes 2 people to make a baby. Where’s your outrage at Tom Pelphrey? Once again it’s only the woman who gets raked over the coals for doing nothing more than falling in love and both wanting a baby. No matter what happens I think they’ll make wonderful, doting and fun parents and I wish them both all the best.
Some people always bounce back while others take years to find a new relationship. I was 13 years with my fiancé and we broke up. Then I met my husband got married and had a baby in a year. Even if they break up why assume she would not be a good mother.
What’s disgusting is this comment. They are really happy about the news, why hate on someone for having a child? And she has helped rescue animals for many, many years and has nurtured older dogs through thick and thin, I have no doubts that she’s up to the task of being a mother. I see the way she has championed animals for decades, and clearly she has the ability to nurture and provide love and support long term.
It’s not like if the couple breaks up that they are going to ship their child to an orphanage or foster care. This girl is going to grow up in a situation with parents who love her and will have generational wealth. There are worse ways for a child to start their existence.
WOW, you are so incredibly judgmental and you talk about Kaley as if you know what’s in her head. You do not. I can’t even imagine how awful you must be about people you really know.
It looks like they are both wearing gold bands on their wedding finger. I bet they already got married. Congratulations to them!!
I came here to say the same thing! Congratulations to the happy couple!
I have always like her but as most of you who have been around her as long as I have (more than a decade) I am partial to the horse girls. This just seems all kind of messy. She really seems to lead w/her heart & not her head when it comes to romance. Best wishes that this time is what she is looking for. As for the baby, another horse girl in the making!
Hurrah for more horse girls!
I knew it!
The baby will be loved regardless of the state of her parents relationship and I agree I think growing up around all those animals would be fun.
Kaley is in love with love, it would seem.
I wish them the best.
It always surprises me how old-fashioned so much of society still is. I’ve always known I wanted to be a mom. If I hadn’t found a partner, I would have gone it alone happily. Is this her forever life partner? Maybe, maybe not, but if they both want a kid and are excited to be parents, what’s the harm, even if they eventually part ways? I don’t follow her gossip super closely, but it doesn’t seem like her divorces were big headline-grabbing blow outs, so there’s no reason to assume that things will end badly here. And hey, who knows, maybe this is the one!
Oh dear. I hope this works out well, but I suspect the end game is going to be Kaley paying Tom a ton of child support.
That being said, she seems like she’ll be a good mom, so the kid will be fine. I just think it’s a bit odd to declare you’ll never marry again and then to immediately tie yourself financially to someone in a much more binding way.
Maybe the pregnancy was unexpected?
Maybe! I’m guessing probably not, though, given her age.
Given some of the other comments, I guess I should also say that I don’t think there’s anything objectionable about a 36-year-old woman who wants to be a mother having a child regardless of her relationship status. But if it was planned and if I were in her shoes, I think I would have gone the Mindy Kaling route rather than having a baby with a brand new boyfriend.
Wow! Congrats to them!
I thought her gushing about this relationship seemed quick after her divorce, she seems to fall hard and fast and go all in, but now that there’s a baby in the mix, I will just wish them the best and hope everything goes well.
I say Congrats, and hope they co-parent well together.
She does romance like JLo. Loves to be in love.
My practical side says “lawyers are needed, just in case”
I can see this going like Halley Berry tho, Mom is gonna be the major breadwinner in this situation. Hoping for a happy ever after.
Congrats to Kaley and I hope she has a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby ❤️
I hope she sticks to her guns about not marrying again, but I have my doubts. She’s definitely someone who loves love, but she’s 36, financially sound, and seems like she’ll be a good mom. They both seem like decent people so the baby will be loved regardless of their relationship status. I hope she’s still going to therapy though.
Sure, she has been in a bunch of relationships, but hey. Life doesn’t always work out the way one wishes, and it’s worth noting that she did not bring children into those multiple failed relationships, either (not that there’s anything necessarily wrong with doing that, but she didn’t). I do know that she loves and cares for her animals–horses, dogs, maybe more–and anyone who is kind to animals cannot be a monster. Her baby will be lucky to have a mother who cares about and wants to nurture other living beings.
edit: I meant to create a new comment, not a reply sorry
Aw I was happy for her when I saw this yesterday.
If the kid decides they’re not a girl some day I’m sure Kaley will throw her a new gender reveal party, girlfriend loves to throw parties.
Good for her. I suspect this was another reason she and the horse guy didn’t work out. She probably wanted kids and he was like “nah.”
The horse guy had a bad case of WPS (wandering peen syndrome).
I think that Kaley will be a whacky but very loving mother. That baby will probably have 100 funny stories to tell about growing up on that farm
At 54 years of age…when it comes to women getting the happiness they want….
I say….
Wait…FOR WHAT?
The timeline is quick, there’s no questioning that. But I get it, and congratulations to them. She’s more than financially secure enough, and sure, we may see some messiness in a few years… but we may see one of those couples who got together fast because they knew quickly. As often as it goes one way, it also goes the other way. The kid is going to be loved regardless.
That’s fabulous news!
BTW, I *really* enjoyed Meet Cute, far more than a number of higher budget or “acclaimed” films I’ve seen recently. I didn’t double-screen once! Would recommend.