Kaley Cuoco is pregnant, expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey



Kaley Cuoco is pregnant! She and her new-ish boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a baby girl and announced it with posts on their respective Instagrams. They don’t cite an exact month, but their baby will be born at some point in 2023. A spring baby, perhaps? From the pics, it looks like they did a private reveal with a cake, with pink frosting on the inside. Delicious and environmentally friendly.

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday. Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl. She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!” Cuoco wrote. On Pelphrey’s page, the Ozark actor shared several of the same photos, writing, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️” Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, met in a “love at first sight” moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute. The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year. Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.

[From People]

This is sweet (literally) and they look really happy and cute. Kaley is 36 and Tom is 40, and this is the first child for them both. This is also the first and only DeuxMoi blind I’ve ever guessed right. I’ve written about her enough that the descriptors clicked immediately and she’d been wearing looser menswear stuff recently, so it made sense. Kaley definitely seems like the type of person who makes decisions and is “all in” quickly. It was like that with both of her marriages, though she has said she will never get married again. She and Tom are pretty new — they went public in May and recently she said that she met him at the Ozark premiere through their mutual manager and it was “love at first sight.” That premiere was in April! Maybe the baby will be born around their one year anniversary. Anyway, this is really exciting for them. Their baby will have so many animals to hang out with because Kaley has several dogs, horses, and a ton of rescue animals. (I was going to write about Kaley’s past leg injury and near amputation, but this is way better news!)

Embed from Getty Images