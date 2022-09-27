Kaley Cuoco on meeting Tom Pelphrey: ‘It was love at first sight, the world stopped’

Kaley Cuoco’s been making the promotional rounds for her new movie with Pete Davidson, Meet Cute, which premiered on Peacock last week. No spoilers, but I liked the movie. I generally like Kaley and find Pete way more likable in motion than in photos. And he was dressed better in the movie than real life! Kaley appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, alone, in a cute sequined suit, and talked about a bunch of things including her Emmys dress, her boyfriend, and working with Pete.
On her Emmys Dress
They literally cut that dress before I walked out. That was a full gown and they just cut it. We went wild. It was all long, no leg.
On meeting Tom Pelphrey, her boyfriend
We have the same manager. This is a very Hollywood story. My manager… had asked me if I knew who Tom was. And she goes, “And side note, he’s single.” And I was like, “Oh, I’m not ready to date.” And I had told my sister, I’m like, “Do you know this Tom Pelphrey?” she’s like,
“Have you seen ‘Ozark’?!”
“No, I haven’t!”
She met Tom at the Ozark premiere with her manager
I was at the bathroom, and I was waiting. And I hear this voice. It was Tom, and he’s like,
“Where’s this Kaley?” And I turned around, and it was Tom. It was like love at first sight. The world stopped.
On meeting Pete Davidson, her costar
He was attached to this film way before I was. Obviously everyone was like, “You guys need to meet. We hope that there’s chemistry.” I had never met him or anything… so I find out that he would like to meet me, but he wanted to meet me in an escape room. I don’t enjoy escape rooms. I like answers. I don’t want to know why there’s a 6 on the ceiling and why it connects to the bike that opens the door. I hate that. Pete just laughs a lot, he’s a happy guy.
[From The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon]
So I thought her frothy pink Emmys dress was an actual mullet dress, not just a gown that was cut right before the show. It turned out okay, but that was quite a risk! I wonder why they decided to do that. The straight cut in the front kind of matched her bangs. The story about meeting her boyfriend was cute. Some people (myself included) thought it was maybe a bit quick after her two brief marriages, but getting set up by their mutual manager sounds pretty organic. Sounds better than an app (I hate apps). The way Kaley tells the story, it sounds like the manager was just a bit meddlesome and Kaley wasn’t pushing to be set up or necessarily looking to date, but it seems like that’s always when you meet someone. She seems super into him and what she says about seeing him for the first time is cute. And the story about Pete Davidson totally tracks. Of course he wanted to meet in an escape room, so ~edgy and ~original. And we all know why he laughs a lot. But yes, Pete seems like a happy guy and a fun hang. They probably had a blast filming the movie together.
Oh no, she’s back to her fairytale love, love bombing ways. The “live at first sight” story is the last thing she needs since jer every relationship and marriage were like that. I know she said she’s in therapy after her divorce so I really hope she has a good, kind therapist that will help her find happiness
I like Kaley but she falls in love faster than the speed of light.
I have Never understood her appeal! She’s beautiful of course, and outside of acting I love How she lives her life with all those animals and unapologetic bangs. But she’s an immediate scene killer in everything I’ve ever watched.
What have you watched? I find her compelling and sympathetic on screen
I feel like we’ve heard this from her about a guy before. Considering how devastating her second divorce seemed, I hope she’s taking her time and things go better for her.
@ Lucy 2, I agree. She needs to slow down and take her time. All of her relationships start out this way. The earth stopped rotating….blah,blah, blah…we get it. You’re in love. So are millions of other people too.
She said recently that she’ll never marry again.
Marriage isn’t the problem. The problem is believing in love at first sight, putting these men up on a pedestal, and lacking boundaries.
With this pattern, you will eventually crash and burn, the men will never live up to the image you created of them when you first met, and you will feel resentful and sucked dry when they fail to give to as much as you did.
Right??? She has no boundaries, jumps all in. Kaley needs to focus on herself first and a partner later. She is still reeling from her last divorce.
Though the cutting of her gown was done pretty well, I may say. It didn’t look like they took scissors to it at least.