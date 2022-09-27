Kaley Cuoco on meeting Tom Pelphrey: ‘It was love at first sight, the world stopped’



Kaley Cuoco’s been making the promotional rounds for her new movie with Pete Davidson, Meet Cute, which premiered on Peacock last week. No spoilers, but I liked the movie. I generally like Kaley and find Pete way more likable in motion than in photos. And he was dressed better in the movie than real life! Kaley appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, alone, in a cute sequined suit, and talked about a bunch of things including her Emmys dress, her boyfriend, and working with Pete.

On her Emmys Dress

They literally cut that dress before I walked out. That was a full gown and they just cut it. We went wild. It was all long, no leg. On meeting Tom Pelphrey, her boyfriend

We have the same manager. This is a very Hollywood story. My manager… had asked me if I knew who Tom was. And she goes, “And side note, he’s single.” And I was like, “Oh, I’m not ready to date.” And I had told my sister, I’m like, “Do you know this Tom Pelphrey?” she’s like,

“Have you seen ‘Ozark’?!”

“No, I haven’t!” She met Tom at the Ozark premiere with her manager

I was at the bathroom, and I was waiting. And I hear this voice. It was Tom, and he’s like,

“Where’s this Kaley?” And I turned around, and it was Tom. It was like love at first sight. The world stopped. On meeting Pete Davidson, her costar

He was attached to this film way before I was. Obviously everyone was like, “You guys need to meet. We hope that there’s chemistry.” I had never met him or anything… so I find out that he would like to meet me, but he wanted to meet me in an escape room. I don’t enjoy escape rooms. I like answers. I don’t want to know why there’s a 6 on the ceiling and why it connects to the bike that opens the door. I hate that. Pete just laughs a lot, he’s a happy guy.

[From The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon]

So I thought her frothy pink Emmys dress was an actual mullet dress, not just a gown that was cut right before the show. It turned out okay, but that was quite a risk! I wonder why they decided to do that. The straight cut in the front kind of matched her bangs. The story about meeting her boyfriend was cute. Some people (myself included) thought it was maybe a bit quick after her two brief marriages, but getting set up by their mutual manager sounds pretty organic. Sounds better than an app (I hate apps). The way Kaley tells the story, it sounds like the manager was just a bit meddlesome and Kaley wasn’t pushing to be set up or necessarily looking to date, but it seems like that’s always when you meet someone. She seems super into him and what she says about seeing him for the first time is cute. And the story about Pete Davidson totally tracks. Of course he wanted to meet in an escape room, so ~edgy and ~original. And we all know why he laughs a lot. But yes, Pete seems like a happy guy and a fun hang. They probably had a blast filming the movie together.