Kaley Cuoco makes fun of Pete Davidson for wearing a hoodie to their premiere

Last summer, Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson filmed a movie called Meet Cute, which premiered on Peacock yesterday. There were quite a few pap photos of them filming together in New York and Kaley split from her husband around the same time, so there was idle speculation Kaley and Pete would date in real life too, but that never materialized. So I guess they’re just friendly costars who gently roast each other? The two of them attended a premiere earlier this week and while Kaley looked cocktail cute in a sparkly dress, Pete looked like he rolled off his couch in a hoodie and sweatpants.
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson had two very different fashion looks as they headed to their movie premiere.
Ahead of their new film together — Meet Cute, which debuts on Peacock Wednesday — the pair stepped out on Tuesday night in New York City.
Cuoco, 36, looked radiant in a metallic blazer dress and black strappy heels, which she accessorized with a gold sequin clutch.
Davidson, meanwhile, went with a much more casual look for the 28-year-old’s first public appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month.
Davidson wore a white hoodie, green pants, and sneakers, completing the outfit with sunglasses.
“I’m glad Pete dressed up for the occasion. That is so bad,” Cuoco jokingly told Entertainment Tonight. She then looked over at her costar and repeated the comment to him.
“I’m really glad you dressed up tonight,” The Flight Attendant star said, as he looked over his outfit with a smile before continuing to pose for photographers.
In Meet Cute, Cuoco plays Sheila, who uses a time-traveling machine to relive her love-at-first-sight dates with Gary, played by Davidson. Sheila, though, wants their nights to be even more perfect in her eyes, traveling again and again to Gary’s past to try to change him into her ideal man.
So is Pete so depressed about breaking up with Kim that he only wears sweats now? Just kidding! Kaley joked to reporters and to Pete himself about his outfit. I couldn’t find a video to hear her tone, but in my mind it was a little pointed because it really is “so bad!” It’s annoying that Kaley is all dolled up and he’s out there looking like a schlub. Some of the coverage described Pete as wearing a hoodie and green pants, but that’s giving the latter too much credit because those are definitely sweats, elastic ankles and all. They’re not even nice or matching sweats either. Would it have killed him to throw on a button down and jeans? It’s just a premiere for a streaming movie, but a little effort from him to match his co-lead would have been nice. I feel like men get away with this often and it’s annoying.
The movie looks kind of funny and I’ll check it out this weekend. There’s one scene in the trailer where they’re talking in Panna or Panna II about the time travel and he smiles and nods and that was the first time I saw his appeal. But there are some beats in the trailer where I can’t tell if it’s supposed to be a rom-com or a thriller. Probably a rom-com, but a thriller would be interesting and did anyone else get that vibe from the music and that quick-cut montage? Also, I kind of call BS on the names Gary and Sheila for two millennials. I’ve never met a Sheila my age. But otherwise, the movie looks good!
Truthfully the miss with the names is making me think I won’t like this movie. Is that weird/putting too much emphasis on a name?!
It is so limited what men can wear in this modern era. In former times men wore amazing elaborate ensembles. In Europe from the 16th to the 18th centuries men’s clothes were just as glamorous as women. Nowadays men can only wear pants and shirts; boring. Pete choosing such a I don’t really care what I look like outfit to his own movie premiere it’s very sloppy to say the least.
That’s not true at all. Men on the red carpet nowadays are wearing all kinds of things, suits in different colors and textures. Several men have worn kilts or skirts, particularly by Thom Brown. Those include Oscar Isaac, Dan Levy, Russell Westbrook, and Brad Pitt.
Yup, they’re dating
Hasn’t she just gotten engaged again?
I would have been here for this pairing otherwise.
He’s a gross shlub again, back to his roots!
Agree. Is it really so much effort to pick a nice outfit for his own damn movie gig? Maybe that’s why Kim dumped him because he refused to dress up like ken doll for her.
oh, I don’t think Kim dumped him…
co-sign that he’s a schlub
The Adam Sandler School of Apathetic Dressing
Pete’s hoodie/sweats look seems in keeping with the synopsis of the film – I can imagine a girlfriend wanting to go back in time to change the way he dresses.
This seems to be such a recurring theme, women getting fully dressed up and guys looking like they could be going to the local shop for milk at these events. I’m all for individuality but as these are work events maybe have some kind of agreement on the look you’re going for?
Oh, but his sweats match the stripes on his shoes – it’s an outfit! My ex used to do this all the time. He’d show up to a nice restaurant wearing a t-shirt with a giant green turtle on the front and green socks to match. And he had a ratty wrinkled blazer that looked like it doubled as a dog bed, but he insisted it made him feel like a German film director.
Please date. These 2 seem like a decent match.
I totally agree.
oh come on. Pete is a known quantity by now. he always dresses like this (more or less). there’s no way this was a surprise to anyone who’s paid the slightest attention to the man. why can’t Kaley wear what she wants, and Pete do the same? she doesn’t seem to care. the studios clearly do not care. what’s the harm? if anything it points out the absurdity of how women are expected to dress! let’s not go backwards.
I love that Zosia was there. I’m a sucker for best friends.